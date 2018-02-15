With the launch of Tim Pawlenty’s campaign for governor, lots of people will be trying to say what he stands for. Here’s what he says
It’s déjà vu for some Minnesotans this week: Tim Pawlenty, who served two terms as Minnesota’s governor from 2003 to 2011, ended months of speculation Thursday when he announced plans to run for the office once again.
But the Pawlenty running now might sound a bit different this time around.
After a failed bid for president in 2012, he’s spent the last five years as CEO of Financial Services Roundtable, where he acted as a lobbyist for big banks and made millions of dollars. It was an experience that made him realize he doesn’t really “like Washington” and doesn’t want to run for president again. But, he says, he did vote for President Donald Trump and thinks he’s doing a good job. (Pawlenty said Trump was “unfit” to serve as president after the Access Hollywood tape was released.)
Pawlenty does want another shot at governor, however, and this time he refuses to sign any no-tax increase pledges, a position that put him regularly at odds with Democrats in the Legislature. He said he would try to be a uniter this time around.
“Our politics in Minnesota and in the country are too divided and are too toxic,” Pawlenty said Friday at Hovies Grill in Eagan, the first time he fielded questions about his campaign. “I think I’ve got the strength and the experience to rise above that and bring people together.”
His late entrance into the race has shaken up an already crowded field, with candidates from both parties already using his previous record and positions as governor as ammo against him. But eight years later, where does Pawlenty on the major issues facing the state and nation today? Here’s an edited look at his response to questions about everything from guns and global warming to whether he plans to abide by the Republican endorsement.
On his early comments that Donald Trump was ‘unfit’ to be president
I voted for President Trump, I support almost all of what he’s doing in terms of policy directions strongly, I just don’t like and haven’t in the past liked some of his past behavior.
After the Access Hollywood tapes came out, that kind of set me off, and that’s why I made those comments, but since then I think he’s made a lot of great progress as leader of our country and president of the United States in terms of his policy priorities and the outcomes.
On how he’ll explain his time lobbying in Washington, D.C.
I grew up in South St. Paul, the son of a truck driver, my mom was a homemaker who died young, and I’ve had the chance to be successful. I want everybody to have that chance.
On the Republican Party’s endorsement
I’d be honored to have the Republican endorsement and we are going to explore that, although I’m getting into the race very late and I’m not sure if the cake is already baked for that endorsement.
This is a campaign that is going to be focused on winning. We hope to get the endorsement, but this campaign isn’t going to stop there.
On the current Republican field for governor
I met with Jeff [Johnson] and Keith [Downey] last year...I said, “Look, I don’t necessarily need to run if one of you can get some momentum and get some traction and raise some money and show that one of you can be a winning candidate in Minneota. I’ll support one of you.” But that hasn’t happened.
This is a tough race in the best of years for Republicans in a tough state, and we need to have our A team on the field, and I haven’t seen that from the other candidates in the field.
On the opioid crisis
We have a raging opioid crisis all across the country, all across Minnesota. It’s devastating families, it’s devastating communities, there are a lot of people that need to be held responsible for that outcome, a very bad and tragic outcome, but one stakeholder in that is the large drug companies who have made a lot of money profiting from pushing opioids, and I think frankly, urging over subscriptions of it in some ways.
On education funding
We do need to drive more resources to our schools, but we need to make sure they are accountable for better results. When it comes to closing the achievement gap in Minnesota, we need to try everything. The idea that more of the same is going to work, or incrementalism as it relates to addressing the educational needs of our most challenged and disadvantaged students has to go out the window.
A four-year college degree may not be the best pathway forward for everybody, and as we think about the future, the skilled trades and the jobs where people can receive a technical education and retain a technical skill, are going to be so vitally important to the economy in the future. I would like to bring technical training back to the high schools.
On tax cuts and making pledges to not increase taxes
My focus is going to be on tax relief and holding down taxes, especially for those in the middle income brackets in our state...we are in the minority of states in the country that taxes social security benefits. For modest and middle income Minnesotans, we’re going to eliminate taxation on social security benefits.
I’m not going to sign any pledges, I’m not filling out anybody’s questionnaire, I’m not going to be beholden to any interest group, and anybody who wants me to pledge or guarantee anything, they can go fish. I’m going to be my own candidate with my own thoughts and views.
On school safety and gun control
Let’s make our schools more secure and more safe, and that means giving them more resources and more help to design on a local level the types of security enhancements that they would like.
We need to make sure that people who have mental health challenges or have a history of being violent, don't have access to guns. It’s just common sense. Let’s make sure that we have bump stocks, or anything that would make a weapon or a machine gun, illegal.
As it relates to background checks, one idea I think that is worth exploring is to say, if you’re a registered firearm dealer, you have to have a background check, if you’re not a registered firearm dealer and you’re selling weapons, make the background check system available to those people in a way that’s easy and convenient, and offer them legal safe harbor if you use it. That’s common ground. That’s an area where strong Second Amendment supporters like me could come together.
On global warming
I think you have to acknowledge that climate is changing. That at least in a recent period of time, there have been indications that it’s getting warmer. That’s the science, and humans caused some of it. But...we’re addressing it better than anybody in the world.
On the 2018 election
It’s not going to be the easiest year for Republicans nationally or in Minnesota. It’s hard to tell, when people talk about waves, politics in six months is an eternity. What might be true in April will be different in November. I think it’s fair to say it’s not going to be the easiest year for Republicans.
About the Author:
Comments (5)
Better?
"But...we’re addressing it (climate change) better than anybody in the world."
By being the only nation in the world to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, scrap the Clean Power Plan, toss out the mileage standards the auto industry had agreed to and try to tip the scales to favor the dirtiest fossil fuels available?
Yeah, "better."
The Carpetbagger Returns
Pawlenty is going to run for MN Governor again. He talks like he is a Minnesotan, but he isn’t, he has been out of the state for 6 years, a lot has changed in the interim. I believe the term that fits Pawlenty is carpetbagger. I bet the GOP will LOVE him and his 6 billion dollars deficit spending past. Remember GOPers are no longer deficit hawks, that is only when a Democrat is the Governor. Pawlenty has been a bank lobbyist for the last 6 years. I can’t figure out how that gave him what he needs to run the state again. As Governor Pawlenty was a divider because he only wanted to serve the special few and himself. As governor he was full of all kinds of cute GOP tricks to make it look like he was presidential material. Taxes he imposed weren’t taxes, they were fees. He borrowed from the education budget to make the budget looked balanced. He couldn’t get past the first rung of the presidential ladder, those ruthless Iowa Republican voters showed him the exit door. In his failed attempt to become President Pawlenty even got beat by Michelle Bachman, how humiliating. Now he is back hoping we have forgotten the mess he made of Minnesota. This is yet another story of a Republican in office who makes a huge mess and a Democrat comes in and cleans up the mess. Now he wants to “Put those in the middle first”, which is tacit proof he only served the wealthy and himself when he was Governor. The Republicans always have trouble serving everyone they were elected to serve. For me I have had Paw-lenty of Pawlenty. Governor Dayton has proven Republican shenanigans are not required to run the state. Thank you, Governor Dayton, for your sound steady governance of our fine state! Carpetbaggers are not welcome here.
That's It?
That's it? Give even more money to the teachers union and cut taxes for those in the middle when it was the high-income Minnesotans who got the screws put to them under Dayton? I hate the lip service on education--never a creative idea, it's always just "give them more money, ask for more accountability"-- that's like George Bush 2000 and it's not going to work.
I also see he's still on the global warming train (when it's 10 degrees outside)....thanks for the higher energy bills with your mandates Governor! What about illegal immigration? What about refugee resettlement?
And the mea culpa on Trump is just weak--- If Pawlenty and Paulsen and the rest of their ilk in the Minnesota swamp would've supported Trump, MN would've gone red.
Pawlenty will need every single conservative vote to stand a chance at winning---- reading this, I don't think he can deliver. Change course soon TPaw--- MN needs a bigly tax cut to keep people in the state.
T-Paw shares something in
T-Paw shares something in common with Hillary Clinton. They are politicians that refuse to acknowledge their relevancy is past...time to stand aside.
Skilled Trades & SSP Roots
Mr. Pawlenty, in regards to the skilled trades, do you support the right to collectively bargain for a better standard of living, current labor law which prohibits free riders who enjoy the benefits of collective bargaining but pay nothing for those benefits, as well as prevailing wage laws, which were initiated over 100 years ago by the Republican Kansas legislature as a regional economic development tool?
When the state of Kansas eliminated it's prevailing wage law, the costs of school construction dropped by only 2% (much less than had been promised), but compensation for the skilled trades dropped 30%. Further, as both wages and union density in Kansas trades plummeted, those skilled workers left the industry, a gap filled by unskilled workers. When accident rates and work comp insurance rates predictably shot up, the work comp laws changed to greatly reduce benefits. Instead of a reliable supply of skilled tradesmen and women, the jobs were held by those just passing through the industry. The trades were no longer careers that supported families. As union density dropped, apprenticeship programs dried up programs that were 100% privately funded. There was no longer a steady supply of skilled workers.
Indiana made the same mistake just a few years ago. When the Wisconsin legislature was considering the same mistake, an Indian GOP legislative leader addressed his WI counter parts, he reported that Kentucky benefited from the elimination of prevailing wage (called common wage in IN). Local road projects were going to low wage KY contractors, and the local multiplier of public projects went out of state as well. The IN GOP leader said he was told that project costs would drop 20%, even though labor only comprises 20% of road projects, and not many people work for free.
Mr. Pawlenty, how do you square your boosterism for the trades with the decade long GOP war on unions? As wages for the skilled trades drop as a result of anti-labor legislation in WI, Michigan, and Indiana, will you follow the same path? And how do you expect to attract young people to the trades when compensation is falling?