From the people who just brought you a big increase in the federal budget deficit: a balanced budget amendment
You’ve probably heard this argument: if hard-working Americans have to balance their checkbooks or else risk bankruptcy, then why should the federal government be allowed to put up trillion-dollar deficits every year without fear of financial ruin?
That’s more or less the logic underlying the idea of amending the Constitution to require the federal government to balance its budget, or ensure that, with few exceptions, Washington’s annual revenues equal its expenses.
The idea has been in vogue at various points since the Constitution itself was written, but in recent years, calls to take up the balanced budget amendment have grown louder: as the federal debt has grown to over $20 trillion — greater than the gross domestic product of the U.S. economy — conservative lawmakers say they believe Washington will never address its spending habits unless forced.
The GOP-held Congress, fresh from passing a sweeping tax cut bill projected to add over $1 trillion to the federal debt, is making its most serious push in years for a balanced budget amendment. Speaker Paul Ryan, under pressure from the most conservative members of his conference, is expected to put one on the House floor this month.
The vote is guaranteed to be a symbolic one: 20 years ago, a version of a balanced budget amendment passed the House with significant support from both parties. Today, nearly all Democrats slam the balanced budget amendment as a policy that could have disastrous consequences — in particular, the gutting of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, which would face steep cuts under any balanced budget.
That’s a problem for the balanced budget amendment, because a lot of Democratic votes are needed to pass a change to the Constitution, which requires two-thirds majorities in Congress.
Republicans, then, may be taking up a doomed quest for other reasons: ahead of a crucial midterm election, the balanced budget amendment could be a useful way for Republicans to try to reassert their fiscal bona fides on the campaign trail, after a year in power that has called into question their credibility on fiscal responsibility in a big way.
‘We need to force some willpower’
The reemergence of the balanced budget amendment comes at an odd time for lawmakers who push an agenda of “fiscal responsibility:” despite GOP control of the White House and Congress, policymakers have moved to advance legislation that will add, not subtract, from the federal debt.
The so-called Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in December, permanently slashes corporate tax rates and lowers taxes for the vast majority of taxpayers. Though its backers argued the bill would spur economic growth and boost federal revenue, the Congressional Budget Office found it would grow the federal debt by $1.4 trillion over 10 years. Other estimates put the deficit burden as high as an additional $2.2 trillion over a decade, even when accounting for economic growth.
This year, most Republicans joined with Democrats to approve a two-year budget deal that blew the spending caps put into place under the regime of austerity called the sequester, increasing military and social spending by hundreds of billions of dollars. The CBO found the deal would increase the deficit by as much as $500 billion over a decade.
That a Republican-led Washington added of trillions of dollars to the deficit in about two months is a remarkable turnabout, considering that Republicans spent the Barack Obama era calling for fiscal restraint, and sent dozens of congressmen to the capital who treated deficit hawkishness as a matter of faith.
Approving an amendment to balance the budget could be a way to show to conservative voters — and, importantly, wealthy donors who have rewarded deficit orthodoxy, like the Koch brothers — that attacking the deficit still remains important to the party.
To some Republicans, a constitutional imperative to force belt-tightening might be the only way, at this point, to rein in Washington. Second District Rep. Jason Lewis, who voted against the budget deal but for the tax cuts, said the balanced budget amendment is “a realization on the part of the institution that we need to force some willpower here… I believe the fundamental problem here is there’s not a political penalty for increasing spending, but there’s a severe political penalty for reducing spending.”
“Until we can get that paradigm shifted, we’re going to have to do something,” Lewis said. The freshman congressman said he’d enthusiastically support an amendment to require the government to balance its budget, if it were accompanied with language requiring reductions in spending, so that lawmakers could not get around spending cuts by instituting tax increases.
To critics, the balanced budget amendment is a cynical ploy to give Republicans some cover on the campaign trail as they try to save the GOP’s branding as the party of fiscal responsibility.
Jared Bernstein, a fellow at the left-leaning Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, wrote in the Daily Beast that a vote on the balanced budget amendment would be a “show vote.”
“It’s a signal to constituents that they truly do long to cease their fiscal recklessness, but simply can’t because those profligate [balanced budget amendment] opponents refuse to provide them with the only thing that will stop their endless deficit spending: the fiscal handcuffs of a BBA,” he said.
Lewis acknowledged there might be some political concerns behind the balanced budget push, but framed it as an important “start of the conversation.”
‘Not a simple matter’
The balanced budget amendment debate has underscored the paltry cachet the policy has outside conservative corners on Capitol Hill.
James Capretta, an expert at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, says there’s an intellectual case for the balanced budget amendment, but not much else beyond that.
“It’s predicated on the notion that there’s a tendency in the current electorate to favor consumption today over planning and investment for the future,” he told MinnPost. “Therefore, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to consider ways to get today’s political decisions to be attentive to what the effects would be many years down the road.”
Capretta argued that enforcing a balanced budget would be close to unworkable. “Assume you had a balanced budget amendment that went to effect every two to three years… About one-fourth the size of all total spending is now deficit spending. Do you just have to cut spending 25 percent across the board? Would you raise taxes? On who? It’s not a simple matter.”
Others are unsparing in their criticism. Richard Kogan, also at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, wrote in a paper that the balanced budget amendment is an “unusual and economically dangerous” way to address the U.S. debt problem.
Kogan argues that the balanced budget amendment would handicap the government from making worthy long-term investments, harm programs people rely on, and deprive the government of the ability to run deficits during economic downturns, to soften the economic blow on people and businesses.
Attacking the stump-speech logic of the amendment, Kogan wrote that “If required to operate under the same restrictions as the proposed balanced budget amendments, not only would a family be prohibited from taking out a mortgage to buy a house, it would be prohibited from using years of savings to accumulate enough cash to buy a house.”
Sam Berger, an expert with the liberal Center for American Progress, says what the GOP is doing is clear. “There’s a massive tax cut that got passed, and they want to pay for it by cutting people’s Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.”
“That’s not popular,” he said. “So, instead, they’re trying to find other ways to move that forward.”
Many attempts, no success
Republicans have yet to specify exactly what their balanced budget amendment might look like, but the history of the idea offers a few paths they could take.
The purest version is one that prohibits the federal government from spending any more than what it raises in revenues each year. Thomas Jefferson was perhaps the earliest proponent of that idea, writing in 1798 that he favored “an additional article taking from the federal government the power of borrowing,” even in cases of war.
Most balanced budget amendment purists have advocated for providing Congress the authority to grant exceptions, such as in times of war, when Washington would need to run deficits. In 1936, Rep. Harold Knutson, a Minnesota Republican, proposed a per capita limit on federal debt in times of peace, the first such debt-limiting proposal to appear before Congress.
In 1982, Republicans in Congress held the first-ever vote on a balanced budget amendment: a proposal from longtime conservative Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, which would have required a three-fifths majority from Congress to approve any extension of federal borrowing authority, also known as the debt ceiling.
Constitutional amendments require two-thirds majorities to pass the House and Senate, and then require ratification by three-quarters of the states within seven years. Thurmond’s legislation failed to pass the House by a sufficient margin.
In 1995, the year the GOP resoundingly took control of Congress on the strength of Newt Gingrich’s “Republican Revolution,” balanced budget amendment advocates fell short again, with the Senate failing to pass a similar resolution — requiring a three-fifths majority to lift the debt ceiling and to authorize expenditures to outweigh revenue — by one vote.
These proposals included exceptions so the federal government would be free to run deficits in times of war. Democrats frequently pushed for concrete provisions exempting Social Security from the balanced budget requirement, too, but they never got one. In the 1995 push, the House passed a resolution stating its “intent” to exempt Social Security from deficit reduction, and Republicans in the chamber defeated a Democratic resolution taking Social Security off the table and requiring Congress to detail where spending cuts would come from.
Democrats abandon the idea
These past efforts to approve a balanced budget amendment got plenty of bipartisan buy-in: 72 Democrats joined Republicans in the House to approve the 1995 version. But those efforts fell short of the high thresholds for passing a constitutional amendment, anyway.
But gone are the days when many Democrats enthusiastically embraced passing a constitutional mechanism to limit federal spending.
The last time the House voted on the balanced budget amendment was in 2011, after tea party-aligned conservatives stormed into the majority in the 2010 midterms. It got 261 votes in favor — not enough to reach the two-thirds threshold — and only 25 of those yes votes came from Democrats. (Rep. Collin Peterson of the 7th District was one of them.)
Seven years later, many of those budget-hawk Democrats are no longer around. A Democratic aide estimated that perhaps a dozen Democrats could vote yes on the balanced budget amendment, while a handful of moderate Republicans would vote no — meaning it’s effectively dead on arrival in the House. The situation is the same in the Senate, where Republicans hold a narrow, two-seat majority.
Fourth District Rep. Betty McCollum summed up her party’s side, calling the amendment “the worst of election year politics from a Republican Congress that is too busy covering up for President Trump to have a meaningful legislative agenda.”
McCollum said the amendment would force cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. “After exploding annual deficits by giving trillions in tax breaks to big corporations and billionaires, it’s galling that House Republicans are now preaching about fiscal responsibility.”
Even Republicans are throwing some cold water on the amendment. Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, tweeted a reminder that his party controls Congress and the White House. “If we were serious about balancing the budget, we would do it. But instead of doing the real work, some will push this symbolic measure so they can feel good when they go home to face voters,” he said.
Corker’s point gets at the possibility that the GOP push to appear fiscally responsible may fall flat, given what’s taken place in Trump’s Washington.
CAP’s Berger said it’s “laughable to say you want to balance the budget after you’ve done everything in your power to unbalance the budget. I don’t think it’s going to work.”
Some wouldn’t mind if the balanced budget amendment idea fizzled, or gave way to other ideas for tackling the federal debt.
“A more sensible amendment might be the ‘Minimize long-term liability to the federal government amendment,’” AEI’s Capretta said. “If we’d enacted sensible reforms in the mid-1990s to try to moderate the pressures of entitlement spending in 2020, we’d have been in much better shape.”
The balanced budget amendment, Capretta said, is a “weak play.” “Why are they bringing it up now?” he asked. “It can’t be for any particularly good reason.”
Comments (11)
Phrasing it mildly
“…CAP’s Berger said it’s ‘laughable to say you want to balance the budget after you’ve done everything in your power to unbalance the budget. I don’t think it’s going to work.‘”
Mr. Berger is quite correct, and I hope he's equally correct about the outcome.
Mr. Ryan is simply the latest in a long line of fiscally (and socially) irresponsible members of Congress for whom the only party label that comes close to being accurate is "Hypocrite."
"Hypocrite"
Pretty much nails it! Perhaps a few other choice words like "dishonest", "corrupt" "disgusting", "immoral", etc. can add flavor to the "R's"evil brew. They robbed the average American to benefit their wealthy benefactors "Oligarchs" lied about it, and now say, the average American is getting to much, we need to tighten our belt. It reminds me of Thoreau's quote: "as they rarely make any moral distinctions, they are as likely to serve the Devil, without intending it to be God". So what new round of lies and dishonesty can we expect to demonstrate how the librarian that got $1.50 a week is the lucky one, and needs to belt tighten, in this equation, and Berkshire Hathaway's $26 Billion tax windfall is the loser?
Repubs prove over and over that they don't care about deficits
Todays repubs are pushing a balanced budget amendment after their latest tax cut wealth give away to their wealthy financial benefactors. They've proven over and over again that deficits are not an issue for them as we saw nothing but record deficits from their last 3 repub presidents and now with trump and that inane tax cut, it's skyrocketing. And...let's not ignore the deficits and slow growth under a whole slew of repub govs.
This balance budget amendment is nothing more than a ploy to undermine any and all programs that help the poor and needy. They have also indicated they want to undermine two programs that helped seniors survived their reckless financial behavior during the bush/repub years, that economic collapse called the Great Recession.
Repubs love to shout from the rooftops of their Christian values while they do the complete opposite of what Christ asked of us...to help the poor and needy.
We really need to kick them out of power until they understand that a govt that works for all...not just their wealthy benefactors...is what their goals should be.
I agree 100%
Americans need to take off their rose-colored glasses, and also stop making excuses for these despicable, diabolic elected officials, who have clearly sold their souls to the devil and stopped representing the needs of 'the people'.
Every last one of them needs to be replaced in the coming elections. And those elections need to be paper ballots that are carefully safeguarded, to ensure no foreign or other nefarious types interfere with their accurate counts.
The levels of corruption, duplicity, dishonesty and fraud have reached epic proportions in DC. It is time to clean house and give ourselves a clean slate. No more 'bought and paid for' allegiances. No more whack jobs or nut cases. Just smart, educated, qualified candidates willing to be exemplary public servants who SERVE the PEOPLE need apply!
The GOP is so inept
They could never be organized enough to pull this off. Rather, it's a bit of stagecraft to draw the attention of the critics in their own party away from the humongous deficit spending that results from tax cuts as a matter of ideology rather than as a rational approach to funding the government - say, in a time of high unemployment or recession - neither of which we have (yet).
Missing The Point
Previous commenters are missing the point. Many years ago new Gingrich was asked how he could campaign as a family values guy after having been married more times than Osama Bin Laden. Newt explained that it didn't matter what he did, it only mattered what he said. While progressives find this both galling and maddening, it's why (white) evangelicals in Alabama could vote for Roy Moore, and well continue to do so as long as he runs.
Like Don Trump's tweets, this is aimed at the right of center voter who is only mildly engaged in politics at the nightly news level. They know little and care less of DC insider jargon about "sequestration" and "budget caps". Just cut the waste and pay the bills like we have too!
Take off your progressive lenses and view this like a high school educated white working class voter who sees his taxes going to support minorities and immigrants and this makes perfect sense.
And please, don't suggest this is a sop to Dave & Charlie Koch, they may have been born at night but it wasn't last night.
BBA = Bad Idea
This being the very partisan Minnpost, only one party is blamed for the massive annual deficits and gargantuan national debt. Both major parties always give the public what it wants at the same time: tax cuts along with no reductions in total spending or even big increases in spending. Paul Krugman and Dick Cheney and their respective ideological soulmates would agree: politically deficits don't matter. Debt is a long-term problem to be solved after the current generation of feckless politicians is long gone.
A federal balanced budget amendment is completely unworkable, a pure political gimmick, as all but the most ideological conservatives know. How would it be enforced? Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court would somehow have to intervene. Whatever definition of balanced budget is used, if the budget is, say, $500 billion in the red - how is it balanced? Does SCOTUS mandate tax increases, spending cuts, or whatever? Do we want 5+ Justices to decree what the budgets for the Pentagon, the FBI, Medicare, Education, and every other function of the federal government are? Conservatives rightly criticize the desire of most of the modern Left for judicial supremacy, whereby liberal judges would mandate the entire liberal agenda by judicial decree. In its effects, there is nothing conservative about a balanced budget amendment.
Moreover, few large private sector businesses have exactly balanced budgets every year, where total expenses match total revenues. Businesses often incur long-term debt for major capital improvements, e.g. building a new facility or improving the existing one. It's fiscally responsible for government to also issue longer-term debt - if the spending is for longer-term projects like highways, mass transit, building schools, etc., or during temporary economic downturns. Fiscal irresponsibility occurs when a government or business continually borrows to meet immediate, short-term expenses. An analogy from personal finance: it's sensible to borrow to buy a house, finance an income producing education, or to buy a vehicle that will last for many years; it's reckless to constantly borrow money to pay for groceries, utility bills, rent, etc.
Alas, only a day of fiscal reckoning well into the future will inspire politicians to be responsible. They're giving the majority of voters exactly what they want: all gain, no pain.
tax and spend...in MN
I oppose the spending in the recent bill passed by the U.S. congress. I also appose the huge increase in spending in the State of MN. I think this deserves equal scrutiny.
"The year Gov. Mark Dayton took office, the state budget was $15.3 billion. The year he leaves, it is projected to be $23 billion — a 50 percent increase." 6/17
Of course we never hear about the huge increase in spending and taxes under Dayton.
Is the Dayton Legacy "tax and spend?"
The Dayton legacy...
The Dayton legacy is recovering from unending TPAW deficits and budget tricks to shuffle every problem on to his successor so that he looked bright and shiny to Republican Presidential primary voters.
Thank you Governor Dayton for being the adult in the room needed to restore our fiscal reputation through record state revenues brought on by a rebounding economy.
and yet....
We've had surpluses under Dayton....but had massive debt accrued and a lot of robbing Peter to pay Paul, under Pawlenty.
The same generally plays out in DC, too.
REP presidents run up the nation's debt.
DEM presidents 'fix' things (again) and leave surpluses.
Over and over and over. At least in my fairly long life.
It is the spending....
If a could tax the way the DFL taxes - I could balance any budget. "It's the spending s...."
I am against a balance budget amendment - how about a"cut spending amendment under the rate of inflation?"