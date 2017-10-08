Skip to Content

Who’s running for the Minnesota House in 2018

By Tom Nehil and Greta Kaul | 06:17 pm

With all the drama and excitement around Minnesota’s governor’s race, two (!) U.S. Senate races and high profile campaigns for several U.S. House districts, you could be forgiven for forgetting that, hey, we’re electing representatives from every Minnesota state House district, too. (Minnesota’s state senators get to sit this year out.)

Below, you’ll find the names and parties of all the candidates who have filed to run for the Minnesota House in each district. You can also filter the races by clicking the links at the top; for example: clicking "Open Seat" will show only races where there is no incumbent running for office, or clicking "GOP Primary" will show seats with more than one Republican candidate.

Note: Candidates can withdraw their candidacy by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 7. We’ll update this list then.

Show only:

State Representative District 1A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Dan Fabian (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Stephen R. Moeller (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Dan Fabian (R) 74.24%
George Nyakasi Bass (DFL) 25.66%
Write-In** (WI) 0.10%

State Representative District 1B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Debra (Deb) Kiel (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Brent Lindstrom (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Debra (Deb) Kiel (R) 64.75%
Michael "Mike" Moore (DFL) 35.15%
Write-In** (WI) 0.10%

State Representative District 2A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Matthew J. Grossell (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Michael Northbird (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Matthew J. Grossell (R) 63.94%
Jerry Loud (DFL) 35.74%
Write-In** (WI) 0.32%

State Representative District 2B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Steve Green (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Karen Branden (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Steve Green (R) 60.94%
Bryan Klabunde (DFL) 38.99%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 3A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Rob Ecklund (DFL) (First elected: 2015)
Challengers:
  • Randy Goutermont (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Rob Ecklund (DFL) 63.25%
Tom Long (R) 36.55%
Write-In** (WI) 0.20%

State Representative District 3B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Mary Murphy (DFL) (First elected: 1976)
Challengers:
  • Keith MacDonald (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Mary Murphy (DFL) 59.57%
Timothy Brandon (R) 40.32%
Write-In** (WI) 0.11%

State Representative District 4A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Ben Lien (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Jordan Idso (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Ben Lien (DFL) 62.20%
Jordan Idso (R) 37.72%
Write-In** (WI) 0.09%

State Representative District 4B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Paul Marquart (DFL) (First elected: 2000)
Challengers:
  • Jason Peterson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Paul Marquart (DFL) 53.85%
Ben Grimsley (R) 46.09%
Write-In** (WI) 0.06%

State Representative District 5A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Matt Bliss (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • John Persell (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Matt Bliss (R) 53.88%
John Persell (DFL) 45.99%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 5B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Sandy Layman (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Pat Medure (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Sandy Layman (R) 53.61%
Tom Anzelc (DFL) 42.01%
Dennis Barsness (GP) 4.28%
Write-In** (WI) 0.09%

State Representative District 6A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Julie Sandstede (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Guy Anderson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Julie Sandstede (DFL) 58.85%
Robert (Rob) Farnsworth (R) 40.76%
Write-In** (WI) 0.38%

State Representative District 6B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Shaun Hainey (DFL)
  • Dave Lislegard (DFL)
  • Skeeter Tomczak (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jason I. Metsa (DFL) 60.42%
Matt Matasich (R) 39.44%
Write-In** (WI) 0.15%

State Representative District 7A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jennifer Schultz (DFL) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Dana Krivogorsky (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jennifer Schultz (DFL) 70.30%
Dylan C. Raddant (R) 29.42%
Write-In** (WI) 0.28%

State Representative District 7B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Liz Olson (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Caroline Burley (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Liz Olson (DFL) 70.87%
Cody Barringer (R) 28.92%
Write-In** (WI) 0.21%

State Representative District 8A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Bud Nornes (R) (First elected: 1996)
Challengers:
  • Brittney Johnson (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Bud Nornes (R) 65.19%
C. J. Holl (DFL) 34.70%
Write-In** (WI) 0.11%

State Representative District 8B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Mary Franson (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Gail Kulp (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Mary Franson (R) 64.87%
Gail Kulp (DFL) 35.02%
Write-In** (WI) 0.11%

State Representative District 9A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • John M. Poston (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Alex Hering (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
John M. Poston (R) 68.53%
Meg Litts (DFL) 31.31%
Write-In** (WI) 0.16%

State Representative District 9B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Ron Kresha (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Stephen Browning (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Ron Kresha (R) 72.30%
Dustin Simmonds (DFL) 27.62%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 10A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Josh Heintzeman (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Dale Menk (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Josh Heintzeman (R) 59.32%
Quinn Nystrom (DFL) 40.55%
Write-In** (WI) 0.12%

State Representative District 10B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Dale K Lueck (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Phil Yetzer (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Dale K Lueck (R) 63.13%
Erin Wagner (DFL) 36.78%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 11A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Mike Sundin (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Jeff A. Dotseth (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Mike Sundin (DFL) 59.68%
Mike Line (R) 40.18%
Write-In** (WI) 0.14%

State Representative District 11B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jason Rarick (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Tim Burkhardt (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jason Rarick (R) 60.40%
Tom Jones (DFL) 39.45%
Write-In** (WI) 0.16%

State Representative District 12A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jeff Backer (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Murray Smart (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jeff Backer (R) 60.46%
Jay Mcnamar (DFL) 39.46%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 12B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Paul H. Anderson (R) (First elected: 2008)
Challengers:
  • Ben Schirmers (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Paul Anderson (R) 98.23%
Write-In** (WI) 1.77%

State Representative District 13A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Lisa Demuth (R)
  • Jim Read (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jeff Howe (R) 66.02%
Anne Buckvold (DFL) 33.90%
Write-In** (WI) 0.07%

State Representative District 13B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Tim O'Driscoll (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Heidi L. Everett (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Tim O'Driscoll (R) 69.63%
Matthew Crouse (DFL) 30.25%
Write-In** (WI) 0.12%

State Representative District 14A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Tama Theis (R) (First elected: 2013)
Challengers:
  • Aric Putnam (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Tama Theis (R) 54.65%
Aric Putnam (DFL) 45.17%
Write-In** (WI) 0.18%

State Representative District 14B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jim Knoblach (R) (First elected: 1994)
Challengers:
  • Dan Wolgamott (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jim Knoblach (R) 51.20%
Zachary "Zach" Dorholt (DFL) 48.55%
Write-In** (WI) 0.25%

State Representative District 15A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Sondra Erickson (R) (First elected: 1998)
Challengers:
  • Emy Minzel (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Sondra Erickson (R) 63.69%
Kent Lestrud (DFL) 36.05%
Write-In** (WI) 0.26%

State Representative District 15B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Shane Mekeland (R)
  • Karla Scapanski (DFL)
  • Jessica Filiaggi (DFL)
  • Myron Arthur Wilson (IU)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jim Newberger (R) 68.88%
Karla Scapanski (DFL) 31.02%
Write-In** (WI) 0.10%

State Representative District 16A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Chris Swedzinski (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Tom Wyatt-Yerka (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Chris Swedzinski (R) 68.10%
'Al' Kruse (DFL) 31.81%
Write-In** (WI) 0.09%

State Representative District 16B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Paul Torkelson (R) (First elected: 2008)
Challengers:
  • Marinda "Mindy" Kimmel (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Paul Torkelson (R) 73.06%
Austin Grossenburg (DFL) 26.82%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 17A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Tim Miller (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Lyle Koenen (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Tim Miller (R) 59.01%
Andrew Falk (DFL) 40.91%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 17B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Dave Baker (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Anita Flowe (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Dave Baker (R) 59.51%
Mary Sawatzky (DFL) 40.36%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 18A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Dean Urdahl (R) (First elected: 2002)
Challengers:
  • Justin Vold (DFL)
  • Robert M Wright (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Dean Urdahl (R) 97.81%
Write-In** (WI) 2.19%

State Representative District 18B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Glenn Gruenhagen (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Ashley Latzke (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Glenn Gruenhagen (R) 67.80%
Darrel H. Mosel (DFL) 32.08%
Write-In** (WI) 0.12%

State Representative District 19A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Kim Spears (R)
  • Jeff Brand (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Clark Johnson (DFL) 52.68%
Kim Spears (R) 47.23%
Write-In** (WI) 0.09%

State Representative District 19B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Joe Steck (R)
  • Jack Considine (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jack Considine (DFL) 59.55%
Adam Isakson (R) 40.23%
Write-In** (WI) 0.23%

State Representative District 20A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Bob Vogel (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Barbara Dröher Kline (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Bob Vogel (R) 60.81%
Jim Connelly (DFL) 39.07%
Write-In** (WI) 0.12%

State Representative District 20B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Todd Lippert (DFL)
  • Josh Gare (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
David Bly (DFL) 54.15%
Aramis Wells (R) 45.77%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 21A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Barb Haley (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Lori Ann Clark (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Barb Haley (R) 54.99%
Lisa Bayley (DFL) 44.88%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 21B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Steve Drazkowski (R) (First elected: 2007)
Challengers:
  • Jonathan Isenor (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Steve Drazkowski (R) 65.26%
Elise Diesslin (DFL) 34.66%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 22A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Joe Schomacker (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Maxwell Kaufman (DFL)
  • Brian Abrahamson (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Joe Schomacker (R) 71.98%
Laura Woods (DFL) 27.98%
Write-In** (WI) 0.05%

State Representative District 22B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Rod Hamilton (R) (First elected: 2004)
Challengers:
  • Cheniqua Johnson (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Rod Hamilton (R) 69.48%
Kirby G. Kruse (DFL) 30.43%
Write-In** (WI) 0.09%

State Representative District 23A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Bob Gunther (R) (First elected: 1995)
Challengers:
  • Heather L. Klassen (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Bob Gunther (R) 68.14%
Zac Huntley (DFL) 31.78%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 23B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jeremy Munson (R) (First elected: 2018)
Challengers:
  • Jim Grabowska (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Tony Cornish (R) 66.91%
Josh Haseman (DFL) 32.99%
Write-In** (WI) 0.10%

State Representative District 24A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • John Petersburg (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Joe Heegard (DFL)
  • Ethan Cords (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
John Petersburg (R) 56.87%
Bev Cashman (DFL) 43.02%
Write-In** (WI) 0.11%

State Representative District 24B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Brian Daniels (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Yvette Marthaler (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Brian Daniels (R) 58.39%
Patti Fritz (DFL) 41.47%
Write-In** (WI) 0.14%

State Representative District 25A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Duane Quam (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Jamie Mahlberg (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Duane Quam (R) 59.96%
Linda (Wally) Walbruch (DFL) 39.94%
Write-In** (WI) 0.10%

State Representative District 25B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Duane Sauke (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Kenneth L. Bush (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Duane Sauke (DFL) 51.79%
Fran Bradley (R) 48.08%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 26A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Tina Liebling (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
Challengers:
  • Paul F. Wilson (R)
  • Abdulkadir Dahir Abdalla (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Tina Liebling (DFL) 59.89%
Will Waggoner (R) 39.98%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 26B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Nels T. Pierson (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Tyrel Clark (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Nels T. Pierson (R) 59.14%
John Wayne Austinson (DFL) 40.73%
Write-In** (WI) 0.12%

State Representative District 27A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Peggy Bennett (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Terry Gjersvik (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Peggy Bennett (R) 61.71%
Gary Schindler (DFL) 38.21%
Write-In** (WI) 0.09%

State Representative District 27B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jeanne Poppe (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
Challengers:
  • Christine Green (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jeanne Poppe (DFL) 53.61%
Dennis R Schminke (R) 46.30%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 28A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Gene Pelowski Jr. (DFL) (First elected: 1986)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Gene Pelowski Jr. (DFL) 63.15%
Adam Pace (R) 36.72%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 28B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Thomas Trehus (DFL)
  • GREGORY M. DAVIDS (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Gregory M. Davids (R) 54.54%
Thomas Trehus (DFL) 45.32%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 29A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Joe McDonald (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Renée Cardarelle (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Joseph Mcdonald (R) 69.62%
Cortney Phillips (DFL) 30.26%
Write-In** (WI) 0.12%

State Representative District 29B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Marion O'Neill (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Sharon A. McGinty (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Marion O'Neill (R) 65.53%
Steve Kilburn (DFL) 34.35%
Write-In** (WI) 0.12%

State Representative District 30A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Nick Zerwas (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Sarah Hamlin (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Nick Zerwas (R) 68.58%
Sarah Hamlin (DFL) 31.29%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 30B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Eric Lucero (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Margaret Fernandez (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Eric Lucero (R) 70.16%
Margaret Fernandez (DFL) 29.70%
Write-In** (WI) 0.14%

State Representative District 31A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Kurt Daudt (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Brad Brown (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Kurt Daudt (R) 70.33%
Sarah Udvig (DFL) 29.47%
Write-In** (WI) 0.19%

State Representative District 31B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Calvin (Cal) K. Bahr (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Sue Larson (DFL)
  • Tom Hackbarth (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Cal (Calvin) K. Bahr (R) 66.42%
Susan Larson (DFL) 33.41%
Write-In** (WI) 0.17%

State Representative District 32A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Brian Johnson (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Renae Berg (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Brian Johnson (R) 63.00%
Paul Gammel (DFL) 36.79%
Write-In** (WI) 0.21%

State Representative District 32B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Anne Neu (R) (First elected: 2017)
Challengers:
  • Jeff Peterson (DFL)
2017 special election result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Anne E. Neu (R) 53.22%
Laurie J. Warner (DFL) 46.73%
WRITE-IN** (WI) 0.04%

State Representative District 33A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jerry Hertaus (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Norrie Thomas (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jerry Hertaus (R) 67.76%
Norrie Thomas (DFL) 32.05%
Write-In** (WI) 0.19%

State Representative District 33B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Cindy Pugh (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Kelly Morrison (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Cindy Pugh (R) 60.34%
Brad Brothen (DFL) 39.51%
Write-In** (WI) 0.15%

State Representative District 34A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Joyce Peppin (R) (First elected: 2004)
Challengers:
  • Kristin Robbins (R)
  • Brad Ganzer (R)
  • Dan Solon (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Joyce Peppin (R) 65.90%
Dave Craig (DFL) 33.95%
Write-In** (WI) 0.15%

State Representative District 34B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Dennis Smith (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Kristin Bahner (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Dennis Smith (R) 55.83%
Kristin Bahner (DFL) 43.95%
Write-In** (WI) 0.22%

State Representative District 35A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Bill Vikander (DFL)
  • John Heinrich (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Abigail Whelan (R) 61.35%
Andy Hillebregt (DFL) 38.48%
Write-In** (WI) 0.16%

State Representative District 35B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Peggy Scott (R) (First elected: 2008)
Challengers:
  • Kathryn Eckhardt (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Peggy Scott (R) 64.74%
Wes Volkenant (DFL) 35.17%
Write-In** (WI) 0.09%

State Representative District 36A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Bill Maresh (R)
  • Zack Stephenson (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Mark W. Uglem (R) 58.21%
Kevin Parker (DFL) 41.56%
Write-In** (WI) 0.24%

State Representative District 36B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Melissa Hortman (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
Challengers:
  • Jermain A. Botsio (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Melissa Hortman (DFL) 55.66%
Peter Crema (R) 44.11%
Write-In** (WI) 0.23%

State Representative District 37A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Erin Koegel (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Anthony Wilder (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Erin Koegel (DFL) 47.17%
Anthony Wilder (R) 44.49%
Brian Mccormick (LIB) 8.19%
Write-In** (WI) 0.15%

State Representative District 37B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Nolan West (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Amir Joseph Malik (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Nolan West (R) 50.26%
Susan Witt (DFL) 49.52%
Write-In** (WI) 0.21%

State Representative District 38A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Linda Runbeck (R) (First elected: 1989)
Challengers:
  • Kevin Fogarty (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Linda Runbeck (R) 61.40%
Kevin Fogarty (DFL) 38.51%
Write-In** (WI) 0.09%

State Representative District 38B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Patti Anderson (R)
  • Ami Wazlawik (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Matt Dean (R) 56.94%
Ami Wazlawik (DFL) 42.95%
Write-In** (WI) 0.11%

State Representative District 39A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Bob Dettmer (R) (First elected: 2006)
Challengers:
  • Ann Mozey (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Bob Dettmer (R) 61.43%
Jody W. Anderson (DFL) 38.48%
Write-In** (WI) 0.08%

State Representative District 39B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Kathy Lohmer (R) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Shelly Christensen (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Kathy Lohmer (R) 59.02%
Alan Kantrud (DFL) 40.92%
Write-In** (WI) 0.06%

State Representative District 40A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Michael V. Nelson (DFL) (First elected: 2002)
Challengers:
  • David True (R)
  • Bob Carlson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Michael Nelson (DFL) 96.39%
Write-In** (WI) 3.61%

State Representative District 40B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Robert Marvin (R)
  • Samantha Vang (DFL)
  • Cindy Yang (DFL)
  • Alexander Koenig (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Debra Hilstrom (DFL) 69.24%
Mali Marvin (R) 30.24%
Write-In** (WI) 0.52%

State Representative District 41A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Connie Bernardy (DFL) (First elected: 2001)
Challengers:
  • Susan A. Erickson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Connie Bernardy (DFL) 60.38%
Ryan Evanson (R) 39.43%
Write-In** (WI) 0.20%

State Representative District 41B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Jeffrey Alan Wagner (DFL)
  • Jeremy Donaldson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL) 63.24%
Camden J. Pike (R) 36.50%
Write-In** (WI) 0.26%

State Representative District 42A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Randy Jessup (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Kelly Moller (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Randy Jessup (R) 50.18%
Barb Yarusso (DFL) 49.64%
Write-In** (WI) 0.19%

State Representative District 42B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Yele-Mis Yang (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL) 56.90%
Tracy Nelson (R) 42.92%
Write-In** (WI) 0.18%

State Representative District 43A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Peter M Fischer (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Robert J. "Bob" Cardinal (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Peter M Fischer (DFL) 54.95%
Bob Cardinal (R) 44.84%
Write-In** (WI) 0.21%

State Representative District 43B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Leon M. Lillie (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
Challengers:
  • Rachael Bucholz (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Leon M. Lillie (DFL) 59.52%
Nathan Hansen (R) 40.23%
Write-In** (WI) 0.24%

State Representative District 44A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Sarah Anderson (R) (First elected: 2006)
Challengers:
  • Ginny Klevorn (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Sarah Anderson (R) 54.04%
Ginny Klevorn (DFL) 45.82%
Write-In** (WI) 0.14%

State Representative District 44B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Gary Porter (R)
  • Patty Acomb (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jon Applebaum (DFL) 54.89%
Patti Meier (R) 44.89%
Write-In** (WI) 0.22%

State Representative District 45A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Lyndon R. Carlson (DFL) (First elected: 1972)
Challengers:
  • Reid Johnson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Lyndon R. Carlson (DFL) 56.80%
Richard Lieberman (R) 42.94%
Write-In** (WI) 0.26%

State Representative District 45B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Mike Freiberg (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Steve Merriman (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Mike Freiberg (DFL) 68.04%
Alma J. Wetzker (R) 31.65%
Write-In** (WI) 0.32%

State Representative District 46A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Luke McCusker (R)
  • Brittany Edwards (DFL)
  • Ryan Winkler (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Peggy Flanagan (DFL) 63.85%
Anne Taylor (R) 35.84%
Write-In** (WI) 0.30%

State Representative District 46B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Cheryl Youakim (DFL) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Bob Helland (R)
  • Melissa Moore (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Cheryl Youakim (DFL) 68.67%
Bryan P. Björnson (R) 30.97%
Write-In** (WI) 0.36%

State Representative District 47A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jim Nash (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Madalynn Gerold (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jim Nash (R) 71.50%
Sean White (DFL) 28.40%
Write-In** (WI) 0.11%

State Representative District 47B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Donzel Leggett (DFL)
  • Timothy J. Johnson (R)
  • Greg Boe (R)
  • Vincent J. Beaudette (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Joe Hoppe (R) 62.47%
Jane Montemayor (DFL) 37.46%
Write-In** (WI) 0.07%

State Representative District 48A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Laurie Pryor (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Ellen Cousins (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Laurie Pryor (DFL) 51.66%
Mary Shapiro (R) 48.18%
Write-In** (WI) 0.16%

State Representative District 48B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jenifer W. Loon (R) (First elected: 2008)
Challengers:
  • Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jenifer W. Loon (R) 62.25%
Ben Sherlock (DFL) 37.57%
Write-In** (WI) 0.18%

State Representative District 49A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Dario Anselmo (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Heather Edelson (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Dario Anselmo (R) 51.04%
Ron Erhardt (DFL) 48.79%
Write-In** (WI) 0.16%

State Representative District 49B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Matt Sikich (R)
  • John Swon (R)
  • Barb Sutter (R)
  • Steve Elkins (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Paul Rosenthal (DFL) 55.38%
Max Rymer (R) 44.39%
Write-In** (WI) 0.22%

State Representative District 50A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Michael Howard (DFL)
  • Kirsten Johnson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Linda Slocum (DFL) 63.09%
Tim Johnson (R) 36.53%
Write-In** (WI) 0.38%

State Representative District 50B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Andrew Carlson (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Frank Rainer Einsman (DFL)
  • Chad Anderson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Andrew Carlson (DFL) 53.54%
Chad Anderson (R) 46.20%
Write-In** (WI) 0.26%

State Representative District 51A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Sandra Masin (DFL) (First elected: 2006)
Challengers:
  • Jim Kiner (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Sandra Masin (DFL) 57.64%
Brad Gerten (R) 41.99%
Write-In** (WI) 0.37%

State Representative District 51B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Laurie Halverson (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Douglas D. Willetts (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Laurie Halverson (DFL) 56.50%
Pat Hammond (R) 43.35%
Write-In** (WI) 0.15%

State Representative District 52A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Rick Hansen (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
Challengers:
  • Beth L. Arntson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Rick Hansen (DFL) 63.33%
Larry Sachi (R) 36.55%
Write-In** (WI) 0.12%

State Representative District 52B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Regina Barr (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Ruth Richardson (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Regina Barr (R) 50.17%
Mary T'Kach (DFL) 49.62%
Write-In** (WI) 0.21%

State Representative District 53A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Tou Xiong (DFL)
  • Bill Dahn (R)
  • Andy Turonie (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Joann Ward (DFL) 59.03%
Andy Turonie (R) 40.80%
Write-In** (WI) 0.16%

State Representative District 53B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Kelly Fenton (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Steve Sandell (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Kelly Fenton (R) 56.35%
Alberder Gillespie (DFL) 43.56%
Write-In** (WI) 0.09%

State Representative District 54A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Keith Franke (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Anne Claflin (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Keith Franke (R) 51.43%
Jen Peterson (DFL) 48.46%
Write-In** (WI) 0.11%

State Representative District 54B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Tony Jurgens (R) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Tina Folch (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Tony Jurgens (R) 55.27%
Don Slaten (DFL) 44.53%
Write-In** (WI) 0.20%

State Representative District 55A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Bob Loonan (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Erik Mortensen (R)
  • Brad Tabke (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Bob Loonan (R) 55.78%
Mary Hernandez (DFL) 43.99%
Write-In** (WI) 0.24%

State Representative District 55B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Tony Albright (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Matt Christensen (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Tony Albright (R) 69.05%
Cecilia Haakenson (DFL) 30.79%
Write-In** (WI) 0.16%

State Representative District 56A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Drew Christensen (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Hunter Cantrell (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Drew Christensen (R) 55.96%
Jared Christiansen (DFL) 43.89%
Write-In** (WI) 0.14%

State Representative District 56B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Roz Peterson (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Alice Mann (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Roz Peterson (R) 52.37%
Lindsey Port (DFL) 47.46%
Write-In** (WI) 0.17%

State Representative District 57A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Matt Lundin (R)
  • Robert Bierman (DFL)
  • Linda Garrett-Johnson (DFL)
  • Jake Cassidy (DFL)
  • Roxanne B Mindeman (DFL)
  • Kyle Koch (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Erin Maye Quade (DFL) 52.23%
Ali Jimenez-Hopper (R) 47.52%
Write-In** (WI) 0.25%

State Representative District 57B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Anna Wills (R) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • John Huot (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Anna Wills (R) 53.66%
John Huot (DFL) 46.18%
Write-In** (WI) 0.16%

State Representative District 58A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jon Koznick (R) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Maggie Williams (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jon Koznick (R) 60.65%
Leann Weikle (DFL) 39.22%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 58B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Patrick Garofalo (R) (First elected: 2004)
Challengers:
  • Marla Vagts (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Patrick Garofalo (R) 64.78%
Marla Vagts (DFL) 35.08%
Write-In** (WI) 0.13%

State Representative District 59A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Fue Lee (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
Challengers:
  • Grace Moua (DFL)
  • Fred Statema (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Fue Lee (DFL) 80.62%
Jessica Newville (R) 18.60%
Write-In** (WI) 0.79%

State Representative District 59B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Raymond Dehn (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
Challengers:
  • Lisa Neal-Delgado (DFL)
  • Lacy Johnson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Raymond Dehn (DFL) 76.56%
Margaret E. Martín (R) 22.85%
Write-In** (WI) 0.59%

State Representative District 60A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Diane Loeffler (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
Challengers:
  • Kelly Winsor (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Diane Loeffler (DFL) 73.55%
Gabe Barnett (IPL) 25.59%
Write-In** (WI) 0.86%

State Representative District 60B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Joseph Patiño (R)
  • Fadumo Taani (R)
  • Mohamud Noor (DFL)
  • Cordelia Pierson (DFL)
  • Angelo Jaramillo (DFL)
  • Mohammadkheir (Mo) Gaba (DFL)
  • Joshua Preston (DFL)
  • Mary Mellen (DFL)
  • Haaris Pasha (DFL)
  • Peter Wagenius (DFL)
  • Yusra Arab (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Ilhan Omar (DFL) 79.77%
Abdimalik Askar (R) 19.21%
Write-In** (WI) 1.02%

State Representative District 61A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Frank Hornstein (DFL) (First elected: 2002)
Challengers:
  • Jeremy Hansen (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Frank Hornstein (DFL) 79.16%
Brian Rosenblatt (R) 20.53%
Write-In** (WI) 0.31%

State Representative District 61B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Jamie Long (DFL)
  • Scot D. Missling (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Paul Thissen (DFL) 80.40%
Tom Gallagher (R) 19.36%
Write-In** (WI) 0.24%

State Representative District 62A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Bruce Lundeen (R)
  • Hodan Hassan (DFL)
  • Omar M. Fateh (DFL)
  • Margarita Ortega (DFL)
  • Jen Kader (DFL)
  • Osman Ahmed (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Karen Clark (DFL) 88.26%
Claire Leiter (R) 11.16%
Write-In** (WI) 0.58%

State Representative District 62B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Aisha Gomez (DFL)
  • Ross Tenneson (R)
  • Ronald W. Peterson (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Susan Allen (DFL) 98.45%
Write-In** (WI) 1.55%

State Representative District 63A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jim Davnie (DFL) (First elected: 2000)
Challengers:
  • Kyle Bragg (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jim Davnie (DFL) 85.30%
Kyle Bragg (R) 14.35%
Write-In** (WI) 0.35%

State Representative District 63B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Jean Wagenius (DFL) (First elected: 1986)
Challengers:
  • Frank Pafko (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Jean Wagenius (DFL) 76.19%
Frank Pafko (R) 23.43%
Write-In** (WI) 0.38%

State Representative District 64A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Patrick JD Griffin (R)
  • Kaohly Her (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Erin Murphy (DFL) 79.70%
Riley Horan (R) 20.03%
Write-In** (WI) 0.26%

State Representative District 64B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Dave Pinto (DFL) (First elected: 2014)
Challengers:
  • Shannon Beth Fiecke (DFL)
  • Alex Pouliot (R)
  • Carrie Lundell (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Dave Pinto (DFL) 74.77%
Emory K. Dively (R) 25.02%
Write-In** (WI) 0.21%

State Representative District 65A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Rena Moran (DFL) (First elected: 2010)
Challengers:
  • Monique Giordana (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Rena Moran (DFL) 82.79%
Monique Giordana (R) 16.76%
Write-In** (WI) 0.44%

State Representative District 65B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Carlos Mariani (DFL) (First elected: 1990)
Challengers:
  • Margaret Mary Stokely (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Carlos Mariani (DFL) 77.03%
Margaret Mary Stokely (R) 22.56%
Write-In** (WI) 0.41%

State Representative District 66A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Alice Hausman (DFL) (First elected: 1989)
Challengers:
  • Jon Heyer (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Alice Hausman (DFL) 68.41%
Jon Heyer (R) 31.45%
Write-In** (WI) 0.15%

State Representative District 66B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • John Lesch (DFL) (First elected: 2002)
Challengers:
  • David E. Richard (R)
  • Trahern Jeen Crews (DFL)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
John Lesch (DFL) 79.73%
William P. Brownell (R) 19.80%
Write-In** (WI) 0.46%

State Representative District 67A

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • Tim Mahoney (DFL) (First elected: 1998)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Tim Mahoney (DFL) 76.34%
Andrew Livingston (R) 23.20%
Write-In** (WI) 0.46%

State Representative District 67B

District map [PDF]
Incumbent:
  • None - open seat
Candidates:
  • Jay Xiong (DFL)
  • Fred Turk (R)
Election 2016 result:
Candidate (Party)Vote %
Sheldon Johnson (DFL) 69.35%
Lisa Thompson (R) 24.59%
Joseph Weverka (LIB) 5.67%
Write-In** (WI) 0.39%
