Who’s running for the Minnesota House in 2018
With all the drama and excitement around Minnesota’s governor’s race, two (!) U.S. Senate races and high profile campaigns for several U.S. House districts, you could be forgiven for forgetting that, hey, we’re electing representatives from every Minnesota state House district, too. (Minnesota’s state senators get to sit this year out.)
Below, you’ll find the names and parties of all the candidates who have filed to run for the Minnesota House in each district. You can also filter the races by clicking the links at the top; for example: clicking "Open Seat" will show only races where there is no incumbent running for office, or clicking "GOP Primary" will show seats with more than one Republican candidate.
Note: Candidates can withdraw their candidacy by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 7. We’ll update this list then.
Show only:
State Representative District 1A
- Dan Fabian (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Stephen R. Moeller (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Dan Fabian (R)
|74.24%
|George Nyakasi Bass (DFL)
|25.66%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.10%
State Representative District 1B
- Debra (Deb) Kiel (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Brent Lindstrom (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Debra (Deb) Kiel (R)
|64.75%
|Michael "Mike" Moore (DFL)
|35.15%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.10%
State Representative District 2A
- Matthew J. Grossell (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Michael Northbird (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Matthew J. Grossell (R)
|63.94%
|Jerry Loud (DFL)
|35.74%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.32%
State Representative District 2B
- Steve Green (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Karen Branden (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Steve Green (R)
|60.94%
|Bryan Klabunde (DFL)
|38.99%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 3A
- Rob Ecklund (DFL) (First elected: 2015)
- Randy Goutermont (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Rob Ecklund (DFL)
|63.25%
|Tom Long (R)
|36.55%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.20%
State Representative District 3B
- Mary Murphy (DFL) (First elected: 1976)
- Keith MacDonald (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Mary Murphy (DFL)
|59.57%
|Timothy Brandon (R)
|40.32%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.11%
State Representative District 4A
- Ben Lien (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Jordan Idso (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Ben Lien (DFL)
|62.20%
|Jordan Idso (R)
|37.72%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.09%
State Representative District 4B
- Paul Marquart (DFL) (First elected: 2000)
- Jason Peterson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Paul Marquart (DFL)
|53.85%
|Ben Grimsley (R)
|46.09%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.06%
State Representative District 5A
- Matt Bliss (R) (First elected: 2016)
- John Persell (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Matt Bliss (R)
|53.88%
|John Persell (DFL)
|45.99%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 5B
- Sandy Layman (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Pat Medure (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Sandy Layman (R)
|53.61%
|Tom Anzelc (DFL)
|42.01%
|Dennis Barsness (GP)
|4.28%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.09%
State Representative District 6A
- Julie Sandstede (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Guy Anderson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Julie Sandstede (DFL)
|58.85%
|Robert (Rob) Farnsworth (R)
|40.76%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.38%
State Representative District 6B
- None - open seat
- Shaun Hainey (DFL)
- Dave Lislegard (DFL)
- Skeeter Tomczak (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jason I. Metsa (DFL)
|60.42%
|Matt Matasich (R)
|39.44%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.15%
State Representative District 7A
- Jennifer Schultz (DFL) (First elected: 2014)
- Dana Krivogorsky (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jennifer Schultz (DFL)
|70.30%
|Dylan C. Raddant (R)
|29.42%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.28%
State Representative District 7B
- Liz Olson (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Caroline Burley (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Liz Olson (DFL)
|70.87%
|Cody Barringer (R)
|28.92%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.21%
State Representative District 8A
- Bud Nornes (R) (First elected: 1996)
- Brittney Johnson (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Bud Nornes (R)
|65.19%
|C. J. Holl (DFL)
|34.70%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.11%
State Representative District 8B
- Mary Franson (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Gail Kulp (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Mary Franson (R)
|64.87%
|Gail Kulp (DFL)
|35.02%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.11%
State Representative District 9A
- John M. Poston (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Alex Hering (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|John M. Poston (R)
|68.53%
|Meg Litts (DFL)
|31.31%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.16%
State Representative District 9B
- Ron Kresha (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Stephen Browning (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Ron Kresha (R)
|72.30%
|Dustin Simmonds (DFL)
|27.62%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 10A
- Josh Heintzeman (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Dale Menk (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Josh Heintzeman (R)
|59.32%
|Quinn Nystrom (DFL)
|40.55%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.12%
State Representative District 10B
- Dale K Lueck (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Phil Yetzer (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Dale K Lueck (R)
|63.13%
|Erin Wagner (DFL)
|36.78%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 11A
- Mike Sundin (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Jeff A. Dotseth (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Mike Sundin (DFL)
|59.68%
|Mike Line (R)
|40.18%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.14%
State Representative District 11B
- Jason Rarick (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Tim Burkhardt (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jason Rarick (R)
|60.40%
|Tom Jones (DFL)
|39.45%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.16%
State Representative District 12A
- Jeff Backer (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Murray Smart (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jeff Backer (R)
|60.46%
|Jay Mcnamar (DFL)
|39.46%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 12B
- Paul H. Anderson (R) (First elected: 2008)
- Ben Schirmers (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Paul Anderson (R)
|98.23%
|Write-In** (WI)
|1.77%
State Representative District 13A
- None - open seat
- Lisa Demuth (R)
- Jim Read (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jeff Howe (R)
|66.02%
|Anne Buckvold (DFL)
|33.90%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.07%
State Representative District 13B
- Tim O'Driscoll (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Heidi L. Everett (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Tim O'Driscoll (R)
|69.63%
|Matthew Crouse (DFL)
|30.25%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.12%
State Representative District 14A
- Tama Theis (R) (First elected: 2013)
- Aric Putnam (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Tama Theis (R)
|54.65%
|Aric Putnam (DFL)
|45.17%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.18%
State Representative District 14B
- Jim Knoblach (R) (First elected: 1994)
- Dan Wolgamott (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jim Knoblach (R)
|51.20%
|Zachary "Zach" Dorholt (DFL)
|48.55%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.25%
State Representative District 15A
- Sondra Erickson (R) (First elected: 1998)
- Emy Minzel (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Sondra Erickson (R)
|63.69%
|Kent Lestrud (DFL)
|36.05%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.26%
State Representative District 15B
- None - open seat
- Shane Mekeland (R)
- Karla Scapanski (DFL)
- Jessica Filiaggi (DFL)
- Myron Arthur Wilson (IU)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jim Newberger (R)
|68.88%
|Karla Scapanski (DFL)
|31.02%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.10%
State Representative District 16A
- Chris Swedzinski (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Tom Wyatt-Yerka (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Chris Swedzinski (R)
|68.10%
|'Al' Kruse (DFL)
|31.81%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.09%
State Representative District 16B
- Paul Torkelson (R) (First elected: 2008)
- Marinda "Mindy" Kimmel (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Paul Torkelson (R)
|73.06%
|Austin Grossenburg (DFL)
|26.82%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 17A
- Tim Miller (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Lyle Koenen (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Tim Miller (R)
|59.01%
|Andrew Falk (DFL)
|40.91%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 17B
- Dave Baker (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Anita Flowe (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Dave Baker (R)
|59.51%
|Mary Sawatzky (DFL)
|40.36%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 18A
- Dean Urdahl (R) (First elected: 2002)
- Justin Vold (DFL)
- Robert M Wright (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Dean Urdahl (R)
|97.81%
|Write-In** (WI)
|2.19%
State Representative District 18B
- Glenn Gruenhagen (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Ashley Latzke (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Glenn Gruenhagen (R)
|67.80%
|Darrel H. Mosel (DFL)
|32.08%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.12%
State Representative District 19A
- None - open seat
- Kim Spears (R)
- Jeff Brand (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Clark Johnson (DFL)
|52.68%
|Kim Spears (R)
|47.23%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.09%
State Representative District 19B
- None - open seat
- Joe Steck (R)
- Jack Considine (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jack Considine (DFL)
|59.55%
|Adam Isakson (R)
|40.23%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.23%
State Representative District 20A
- Bob Vogel (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Barbara Dröher Kline (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Bob Vogel (R)
|60.81%
|Jim Connelly (DFL)
|39.07%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.12%
State Representative District 20B
- None - open seat
- Todd Lippert (DFL)
- Josh Gare (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|David Bly (DFL)
|54.15%
|Aramis Wells (R)
|45.77%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 21A
- Barb Haley (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Lori Ann Clark (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Barb Haley (R)
|54.99%
|Lisa Bayley (DFL)
|44.88%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 21B
- Steve Drazkowski (R) (First elected: 2007)
- Jonathan Isenor (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Steve Drazkowski (R)
|65.26%
|Elise Diesslin (DFL)
|34.66%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 22A
- Joe Schomacker (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Maxwell Kaufman (DFL)
- Brian Abrahamson (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Joe Schomacker (R)
|71.98%
|Laura Woods (DFL)
|27.98%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.05%
State Representative District 22B
- Rod Hamilton (R) (First elected: 2004)
- Cheniqua Johnson (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Rod Hamilton (R)
|69.48%
|Kirby G. Kruse (DFL)
|30.43%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.09%
State Representative District 23A
- Bob Gunther (R) (First elected: 1995)
- Heather L. Klassen (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Bob Gunther (R)
|68.14%
|Zac Huntley (DFL)
|31.78%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 23B
- Jeremy Munson (R) (First elected: 2018)
- Jim Grabowska (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Tony Cornish (R)
|66.91%
|Josh Haseman (DFL)
|32.99%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.10%
State Representative District 24A
- John Petersburg (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Joe Heegard (DFL)
- Ethan Cords (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|John Petersburg (R)
|56.87%
|Bev Cashman (DFL)
|43.02%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.11%
State Representative District 24B
- Brian Daniels (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Yvette Marthaler (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Brian Daniels (R)
|58.39%
|Patti Fritz (DFL)
|41.47%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.14%
State Representative District 25A
- Duane Quam (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Jamie Mahlberg (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Duane Quam (R)
|59.96%
|Linda (Wally) Walbruch (DFL)
|39.94%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.10%
State Representative District 25B
- Duane Sauke (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Kenneth L. Bush (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Duane Sauke (DFL)
|51.79%
|Fran Bradley (R)
|48.08%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 26A
- Tina Liebling (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Paul F. Wilson (R)
- Abdulkadir Dahir Abdalla (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Tina Liebling (DFL)
|59.89%
|Will Waggoner (R)
|39.98%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 26B
- Nels T. Pierson (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Tyrel Clark (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Nels T. Pierson (R)
|59.14%
|John Wayne Austinson (DFL)
|40.73%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.12%
State Representative District 27A
- Peggy Bennett (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Terry Gjersvik (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Peggy Bennett (R)
|61.71%
|Gary Schindler (DFL)
|38.21%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.09%
State Representative District 27B
- Jeanne Poppe (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Christine Green (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jeanne Poppe (DFL)
|53.61%
|Dennis R Schminke (R)
|46.30%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 28A
- Gene Pelowski Jr. (DFL) (First elected: 1986)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Gene Pelowski Jr. (DFL)
|63.15%
|Adam Pace (R)
|36.72%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 28B
- None - open seat
- Thomas Trehus (DFL)
- GREGORY M. DAVIDS (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Gregory M. Davids (R)
|54.54%
|Thomas Trehus (DFL)
|45.32%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 29A
- Joe McDonald (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Renée Cardarelle (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Joseph Mcdonald (R)
|69.62%
|Cortney Phillips (DFL)
|30.26%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.12%
State Representative District 29B
- Marion O'Neill (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Sharon A. McGinty (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Marion O'Neill (R)
|65.53%
|Steve Kilburn (DFL)
|34.35%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.12%
State Representative District 30A
- Nick Zerwas (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Sarah Hamlin (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Nick Zerwas (R)
|68.58%
|Sarah Hamlin (DFL)
|31.29%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 30B
- Eric Lucero (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Margaret Fernandez (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Eric Lucero (R)
|70.16%
|Margaret Fernandez (DFL)
|29.70%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.14%
State Representative District 31A
- Kurt Daudt (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Brad Brown (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Kurt Daudt (R)
|70.33%
|Sarah Udvig (DFL)
|29.47%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.19%
State Representative District 31B
- Calvin (Cal) K. Bahr (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Sue Larson (DFL)
- Tom Hackbarth (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Cal (Calvin) K. Bahr (R)
|66.42%
|Susan Larson (DFL)
|33.41%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.17%
State Representative District 32A
- Brian Johnson (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Renae Berg (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Brian Johnson (R)
|63.00%
|Paul Gammel (DFL)
|36.79%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.21%
State Representative District 32B
- Anne Neu (R) (First elected: 2017)
- Jeff Peterson (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Anne E. Neu (R)
|53.22%
|Laurie J. Warner (DFL)
|46.73%
|WRITE-IN** (WI)
|0.04%
State Representative District 33A
- Jerry Hertaus (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Norrie Thomas (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jerry Hertaus (R)
|67.76%
|Norrie Thomas (DFL)
|32.05%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.19%
State Representative District 33B
- Cindy Pugh (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Kelly Morrison (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Cindy Pugh (R)
|60.34%
|Brad Brothen (DFL)
|39.51%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.15%
State Representative District 34A
- Joyce Peppin (R) (First elected: 2004)
- Kristin Robbins (R)
- Brad Ganzer (R)
- Dan Solon (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Joyce Peppin (R)
|65.90%
|Dave Craig (DFL)
|33.95%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.15%
State Representative District 34B
- Dennis Smith (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Kristin Bahner (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Dennis Smith (R)
|55.83%
|Kristin Bahner (DFL)
|43.95%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.22%
State Representative District 35A
- None - open seat
- Bill Vikander (DFL)
- John Heinrich (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Abigail Whelan (R)
|61.35%
|Andy Hillebregt (DFL)
|38.48%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.16%
State Representative District 35B
- Peggy Scott (R) (First elected: 2008)
- Kathryn Eckhardt (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Peggy Scott (R)
|64.74%
|Wes Volkenant (DFL)
|35.17%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.09%
State Representative District 36A
- None - open seat
- Bill Maresh (R)
- Zack Stephenson (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Mark W. Uglem (R)
|58.21%
|Kevin Parker (DFL)
|41.56%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.24%
State Representative District 36B
- Melissa Hortman (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Jermain A. Botsio (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Melissa Hortman (DFL)
|55.66%
|Peter Crema (R)
|44.11%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.23%
State Representative District 37A
- Erin Koegel (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Anthony Wilder (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Erin Koegel (DFL)
|47.17%
|Anthony Wilder (R)
|44.49%
|Brian Mccormick (LIB)
|8.19%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.15%
State Representative District 37B
- Nolan West (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Amir Joseph Malik (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Nolan West (R)
|50.26%
|Susan Witt (DFL)
|49.52%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.21%
State Representative District 38A
- Linda Runbeck (R) (First elected: 1989)
- Kevin Fogarty (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Linda Runbeck (R)
|61.40%
|Kevin Fogarty (DFL)
|38.51%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.09%
State Representative District 38B
- None - open seat
- Patti Anderson (R)
- Ami Wazlawik (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Matt Dean (R)
|56.94%
|Ami Wazlawik (DFL)
|42.95%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.11%
State Representative District 39A
- Bob Dettmer (R) (First elected: 2006)
- Ann Mozey (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Bob Dettmer (R)
|61.43%
|Jody W. Anderson (DFL)
|38.48%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.08%
State Representative District 39B
- Kathy Lohmer (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Shelly Christensen (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Kathy Lohmer (R)
|59.02%
|Alan Kantrud (DFL)
|40.92%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.06%
State Representative District 40A
- Michael V. Nelson (DFL) (First elected: 2002)
- David True (R)
- Bob Carlson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Michael Nelson (DFL)
|96.39%
|Write-In** (WI)
|3.61%
State Representative District 40B
- None - open seat
- Robert Marvin (R)
- Samantha Vang (DFL)
- Cindy Yang (DFL)
- Alexander Koenig (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Debra Hilstrom (DFL)
|69.24%
|Mali Marvin (R)
|30.24%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.52%
State Representative District 41A
- Connie Bernardy (DFL) (First elected: 2001)
- Susan A. Erickson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Connie Bernardy (DFL)
|60.38%
|Ryan Evanson (R)
|39.43%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.20%
State Representative District 41B
- Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Jeffrey Alan Wagner (DFL)
- Jeremy Donaldson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL)
|63.24%
|Camden J. Pike (R)
|36.50%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.26%
State Representative District 42A
- Randy Jessup (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Kelly Moller (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Randy Jessup (R)
|50.18%
|Barb Yarusso (DFL)
|49.64%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.19%
State Representative District 42B
- Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Yele-Mis Yang (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL)
|56.90%
|Tracy Nelson (R)
|42.92%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.18%
State Representative District 43A
- Peter M Fischer (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Robert J. "Bob" Cardinal (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Peter M Fischer (DFL)
|54.95%
|Bob Cardinal (R)
|44.84%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.21%
State Representative District 43B
- Leon M. Lillie (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Rachael Bucholz (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Leon M. Lillie (DFL)
|59.52%
|Nathan Hansen (R)
|40.23%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.24%
State Representative District 44A
- Sarah Anderson (R) (First elected: 2006)
- Ginny Klevorn (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Sarah Anderson (R)
|54.04%
|Ginny Klevorn (DFL)
|45.82%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.14%
State Representative District 44B
- None - open seat
- Gary Porter (R)
- Patty Acomb (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jon Applebaum (DFL)
|54.89%
|Patti Meier (R)
|44.89%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.22%
State Representative District 45A
- Lyndon R. Carlson (DFL) (First elected: 1972)
- Reid Johnson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Lyndon R. Carlson (DFL)
|56.80%
|Richard Lieberman (R)
|42.94%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.26%
State Representative District 45B
- Mike Freiberg (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Steve Merriman (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Mike Freiberg (DFL)
|68.04%
|Alma J. Wetzker (R)
|31.65%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.32%
State Representative District 46A
- None - open seat
- Luke McCusker (R)
- Brittany Edwards (DFL)
- Ryan Winkler (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Peggy Flanagan (DFL)
|63.85%
|Anne Taylor (R)
|35.84%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.30%
State Representative District 46B
- Cheryl Youakim (DFL) (First elected: 2014)
- Bob Helland (R)
- Melissa Moore (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Cheryl Youakim (DFL)
|68.67%
|Bryan P. Björnson (R)
|30.97%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.36%
State Representative District 47A
- Jim Nash (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Madalynn Gerold (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jim Nash (R)
|71.50%
|Sean White (DFL)
|28.40%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.11%
State Representative District 47B
- None - open seat
- Donzel Leggett (DFL)
- Timothy J. Johnson (R)
- Greg Boe (R)
- Vincent J. Beaudette (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Joe Hoppe (R)
|62.47%
|Jane Montemayor (DFL)
|37.46%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.07%
State Representative District 48A
- Laurie Pryor (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Ellen Cousins (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Laurie Pryor (DFL)
|51.66%
|Mary Shapiro (R)
|48.18%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.16%
State Representative District 48B
- Jenifer W. Loon (R) (First elected: 2008)
- Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jenifer W. Loon (R)
|62.25%
|Ben Sherlock (DFL)
|37.57%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.18%
State Representative District 49A
- Dario Anselmo (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Heather Edelson (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Dario Anselmo (R)
|51.04%
|Ron Erhardt (DFL)
|48.79%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.16%
State Representative District 49B
- None - open seat
- Matt Sikich (R)
- John Swon (R)
- Barb Sutter (R)
- Steve Elkins (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Paul Rosenthal (DFL)
|55.38%
|Max Rymer (R)
|44.39%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.22%
State Representative District 50A
- None - open seat
- Michael Howard (DFL)
- Kirsten Johnson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Linda Slocum (DFL)
|63.09%
|Tim Johnson (R)
|36.53%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.38%
State Representative District 50B
- Andrew Carlson (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Frank Rainer Einsman (DFL)
- Chad Anderson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Andrew Carlson (DFL)
|53.54%
|Chad Anderson (R)
|46.20%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.26%
State Representative District 51A
- Sandra Masin (DFL) (First elected: 2006)
- Jim Kiner (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Sandra Masin (DFL)
|57.64%
|Brad Gerten (R)
|41.99%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.37%
State Representative District 51B
- Laurie Halverson (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Douglas D. Willetts (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Laurie Halverson (DFL)
|56.50%
|Pat Hammond (R)
|43.35%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.15%
State Representative District 52A
- Rick Hansen (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Beth L. Arntson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Rick Hansen (DFL)
|63.33%
|Larry Sachi (R)
|36.55%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.12%
State Representative District 52B
- Regina Barr (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Ruth Richardson (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Regina Barr (R)
|50.17%
|Mary T'Kach (DFL)
|49.62%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.21%
State Representative District 53A
- None - open seat
- Tou Xiong (DFL)
- Bill Dahn (R)
- Andy Turonie (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Joann Ward (DFL)
|59.03%
|Andy Turonie (R)
|40.80%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.16%
State Representative District 53B
- Kelly Fenton (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Steve Sandell (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Kelly Fenton (R)
|56.35%
|Alberder Gillespie (DFL)
|43.56%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.09%
State Representative District 54A
- Keith Franke (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Anne Claflin (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Keith Franke (R)
|51.43%
|Jen Peterson (DFL)
|48.46%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.11%
State Representative District 54B
- Tony Jurgens (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Tina Folch (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Tony Jurgens (R)
|55.27%
|Don Slaten (DFL)
|44.53%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.20%
State Representative District 55A
- Bob Loonan (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Erik Mortensen (R)
- Brad Tabke (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Bob Loonan (R)
|55.78%
|Mary Hernandez (DFL)
|43.99%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.24%
State Representative District 55B
- Tony Albright (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Matt Christensen (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Tony Albright (R)
|69.05%
|Cecilia Haakenson (DFL)
|30.79%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.16%
State Representative District 56A
- Drew Christensen (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Hunter Cantrell (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Drew Christensen (R)
|55.96%
|Jared Christiansen (DFL)
|43.89%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.14%
State Representative District 56B
- Roz Peterson (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Alice Mann (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Roz Peterson (R)
|52.37%
|Lindsey Port (DFL)
|47.46%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.17%
State Representative District 57A
- None - open seat
- Matt Lundin (R)
- Robert Bierman (DFL)
- Linda Garrett-Johnson (DFL)
- Jake Cassidy (DFL)
- Roxanne B Mindeman (DFL)
- Kyle Koch (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Erin Maye Quade (DFL)
|52.23%
|Ali Jimenez-Hopper (R)
|47.52%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.25%
State Representative District 57B
- Anna Wills (R) (First elected: 2012)
- John Huot (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Anna Wills (R)
|53.66%
|John Huot (DFL)
|46.18%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.16%
State Representative District 58A
- Jon Koznick (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Maggie Williams (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jon Koznick (R)
|60.65%
|Leann Weikle (DFL)
|39.22%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 58B
- Patrick Garofalo (R) (First elected: 2004)
- Marla Vagts (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Patrick Garofalo (R)
|64.78%
|Marla Vagts (DFL)
|35.08%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.13%
State Representative District 59A
- Fue Lee (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Grace Moua (DFL)
- Fred Statema (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Fue Lee (DFL)
|80.62%
|Jessica Newville (R)
|18.60%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.79%
State Representative District 59B
- Raymond Dehn (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Lisa Neal-Delgado (DFL)
- Lacy Johnson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Raymond Dehn (DFL)
|76.56%
|Margaret E. Martín (R)
|22.85%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.59%
State Representative District 60A
- Diane Loeffler (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Kelly Winsor (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Diane Loeffler (DFL)
|73.55%
|Gabe Barnett (IPL)
|25.59%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.86%
State Representative District 60B
- None - open seat
- Joseph Patiño (R)
- Fadumo Taani (R)
- Mohamud Noor (DFL)
- Cordelia Pierson (DFL)
- Angelo Jaramillo (DFL)
- Mohammadkheir (Mo) Gaba (DFL)
- Joshua Preston (DFL)
- Mary Mellen (DFL)
- Haaris Pasha (DFL)
- Peter Wagenius (DFL)
- Yusra Arab (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Ilhan Omar (DFL)
|79.77%
|Abdimalik Askar (R)
|19.21%
|Write-In** (WI)
|1.02%
State Representative District 61A
- Frank Hornstein (DFL) (First elected: 2002)
- Jeremy Hansen (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Frank Hornstein (DFL)
|79.16%
|Brian Rosenblatt (R)
|20.53%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.31%
State Representative District 61B
- None - open seat
- Jamie Long (DFL)
- Scot D. Missling (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Paul Thissen (DFL)
|80.40%
|Tom Gallagher (R)
|19.36%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.24%
State Representative District 62A
- None - open seat
- Bruce Lundeen (R)
- Hodan Hassan (DFL)
- Omar M. Fateh (DFL)
- Margarita Ortega (DFL)
- Jen Kader (DFL)
- Osman Ahmed (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Karen Clark (DFL)
|88.26%
|Claire Leiter (R)
|11.16%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.58%
State Representative District 62B
- None - open seat
- Aisha Gomez (DFL)
- Ross Tenneson (R)
- Ronald W. Peterson (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Susan Allen (DFL)
|98.45%
|Write-In** (WI)
|1.55%
State Representative District 63A
- Jim Davnie (DFL) (First elected: 2000)
- Kyle Bragg (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jim Davnie (DFL)
|85.30%
|Kyle Bragg (R)
|14.35%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.35%
State Representative District 63B
- Jean Wagenius (DFL) (First elected: 1986)
- Frank Pafko (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Jean Wagenius (DFL)
|76.19%
|Frank Pafko (R)
|23.43%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.38%
State Representative District 64A
- None - open seat
- Patrick JD Griffin (R)
- Kaohly Her (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Erin Murphy (DFL)
|79.70%
|Riley Horan (R)
|20.03%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.26%
State Representative District 64B
- Dave Pinto (DFL) (First elected: 2014)
- Shannon Beth Fiecke (DFL)
- Alex Pouliot (R)
- Carrie Lundell (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Dave Pinto (DFL)
|74.77%
|Emory K. Dively (R)
|25.02%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.21%
State Representative District 65A
- Rena Moran (DFL) (First elected: 2010)
- Monique Giordana (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Rena Moran (DFL)
|82.79%
|Monique Giordana (R)
|16.76%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.44%
State Representative District 65B
- Carlos Mariani (DFL) (First elected: 1990)
- Margaret Mary Stokely (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Carlos Mariani (DFL)
|77.03%
|Margaret Mary Stokely (R)
|22.56%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.41%
State Representative District 66A
- Alice Hausman (DFL) (First elected: 1989)
- Jon Heyer (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Alice Hausman (DFL)
|68.41%
|Jon Heyer (R)
|31.45%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.15%
State Representative District 66B
- John Lesch (DFL) (First elected: 2002)
- David E. Richard (R)
- Trahern Jeen Crews (DFL)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|John Lesch (DFL)
|79.73%
|William P. Brownell (R)
|19.80%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.46%
State Representative District 67A
- Tim Mahoney (DFL) (First elected: 1998)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Tim Mahoney (DFL)
|76.34%
|Andrew Livingston (R)
|23.20%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.46%
State Representative District 67B
- None - open seat
- Jay Xiong (DFL)
- Fred Turk (R)
|Candidate (Party)
|Vote %
|Sheldon Johnson (DFL)
|69.35%
|Lisa Thompson (R)
|24.59%
|Joseph Weverka (LIB)
|5.67%
|Write-In** (WI)
|0.39%