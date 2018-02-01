2018 Campaign Finance Dashboard
With an open contest for the governor’s office, two U.S. Senate seats, and up to five U.S. House races considered competitive by national groups, one thing's certain: Minnesota is going to see a lot of campaign fundraising this year. To help make sense of all this, we’re keeping track of two key numbers — amount raised by the candidates and cash on hand. Of course, this is only one part of the campaign spending picture, as political parties, PACs and outside expenditure groups are sure to play a big role in the 2018 election. Note: Total amount raised is the amount raised by candidates for the entire 2018 election cycle.
August 7, 2018 update: Pre-primary fundraising numbers are now available for Congressional candidates and Senate candidates who had filed as of 11:30 a.m.
We’ll keep updating this dashboard throughout the election year as new data become available.
Comments (3)
What happened to Kurt Daudt?
I thought Daudt was the Republican front runner?
The links are the most important part
I'm grateful to you for pulling this together, and in particular for including the links to the underlying reports so that we can go beyond the two numbers per candidate. In particular, I find it useful to dive into the loans and obligations. A candidate who boosted cash on hand with a personal loan is quite different from a candidate who has a bunch of unpaid bills to print shops and the like.
And who Contributes
The link is also great for showing who is funding each candidate. Any contribution under $200 (small donors) can be categorized as non-itemized. In other words 8 tenths of one percent of T-Paws donations came from contributions under $200. ($8,000 of $1,000,000). Literally the definition of Fat Cat Donors.