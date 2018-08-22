Who’s running for the Minnesota Legislature in 2018

With all the drama and excitement around Minnesota’s governor’s race, two (!) U.S. Senate races and high profile campaigns for several U.S. House districts, you could be forgiven for forgetting that, hey, we’re electing representatives from every Minnesota state House district, too. (Minnesota’s state senators get to sit this year out, but there is a special election in Senate District 13 to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Michelle Fischbach, who resigned to become lieutenant governor.)

Below, you’ll find the names and parties of all the candidates who have filed to run for the Minnesota House in each district, including the special election in SD13. You can also filter the races by clicking the links at the top; for example: clicking "Open Seat" will show only races where there is no incumbent running for office, or clicking "GOP Primary" will show seats with more than one Republican candidate.

Wondering who’s running for governor, Congress, and other statewide offices? Check out “Minnesota Election 2018: Who’s running.”

Update: This page has been updated to only include candidates who won in the August primary and will appear on ballots in November.