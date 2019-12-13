Is Klobuchar’s surge in Iowa a big deal?

After stringing together a series of generally well-reviewed debate performances, Amy Klobuchar received what was perhaps the biggest news of her campaign this week when a new Emerson College poll found she had reached double-digits (10 percent) for the first time in a non-partisan poll of Iowa Democrats since entering the race.
Performing well in the neighboring state of Iowa on Feb. 3 has been a crucial component to the Minnesota U.S. senator’s campaign strategy; she is not as well known nationwide as frontrunners Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren or even upstart South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
While it is not clear if this single poll is the beginning of a bona fide, sustained surge in Iowa Democratic support for Klobuchar, it does generally conform with results of other recent surveys – that she sits atop the ‘second tier’ candidates in Iowa.
Klobuchar had previously received at least five percent support in each of the four public polls of Iowa Democrats released in November by Monmouth University, CBS News, Des Moines Register/CNN, and Iowa State University.
But will hitting this double-digit mark ultimately be a big deal, little deal, or no deal for Klobuchar with less than two months before the caucuses?
To be sure, in recent election cycles there have been many presidential candidates who at some point reached the 10 percent mark in an Iowa poll, but ultimately did not carry a single state in the subsequent primaries or caucuses:
- 2004 (Democrats): Joe Lieberman and Dick Gephardt
- 2008 (Republicans): Fred Thompson, Rand Paul, and Rudy Giuliani
- 2008 (Democrats): Tom Vilsack and Bill Richardson
- 2012 (Republicans): Herman Cain, Michele Bachmann, Rick Perry
- 2016 (Republicans): Carly Fiorina, Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee, Jeb Bush, Rand Paul, Ben Carson
In the 2020 cycle, Democrats Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris can be added to that list and each has already suspended their campaign.
One difference between Klobuchar and the more than a dozen names listed above, however, is she did not reach the 10 percent mark until much later in the campaign.
With recent cycles often finding voters (and perhaps the media) sampling candidates as a flavor-of-the-month, Klobuchar’s surge in the Hawkeye State – if genuine – is coming at a much more opportune moment than most of those names listed above.
For example, in 2004 Lieberman and Gephardt entered the race with double-digit support in Iowa. Lieberman last reached that level of support nearly a half-year before the caucuses in July 2003.
In the 2008 cycle, New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson first hit double-digits in a May 2007 Des Moines Register survey but only once reached that number over the few dozen surveys conducted over the last month of the campaign.
Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack – the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race – naturally polled high in his home state upon his entrance in the race, although he still consistently trailed Hillary Clinton, John Edwards, and at times Barack Obama before his February 2007 withdrawal.
Likewise, Guiliani and Thompson started with double-digit support in their party upon their entrances in the race in April and September 2007 respectively as did Bachmann and Perry during the 2012 cycle.
In the 2016 cycle, Fiorina last saw 10 percent in polling among Iowa Republicans in September 2015 with Bush doing so in August 2015, Huckabee and Paul in June 2015, and Christie in August 2014 well before he jumped into the race.
Ben Carson did still occasionally hit the 10 percent mark in December 2015 and January 2016, but his numbers had cratered from his peak popularity among the Iowa GOP from a few months prior in October.
And so, on the plus side, Klobuchar appears to be ascending in Iowa at a much later (and more strategic) point in the cycle than those candidates mentioned above.
On the other hand, the Minnesotan is still looking up at four candidates in the polls and there is still plenty of time for her candidacy to be scrutinized and critiqued by her rivals which could blunt her forward progress.
Eric J. Ostermeier, Ph.D., J.D., is a research fellow at the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance, Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota. This article is republished from his political analysis website Smart Politics.
Comments (7)
I hope so. Of the top 4 candidates, I’m really only interested in Warren. I’d rather have Amy, though.
Wasn’t Harris sitting around 15% when she dropped out? But seriously, this isn’t a “surge” by any definition.
You want a surge?
I’ll give you a surge.
Trump is now trailing Biden by a single point in WI, up from trailing double digits a few months back.
Trump is leading all of the other candidates.
All within the margin of error. If we may recall, there is a tendency of Trump voters to be too embarrassed by his antics to actually tell a pollster they support him. I would suspect that this category has only grown because of his ever expanding propensity for embarrassing behavior.
So; many D’s can tilt at liberal windmill fantasies that will never come to pass, like Medicare for All, but, I will just hope a candidate who is not viewed as beyond reason by 50% of the voting public. Pick that candidate and the most easily beatable R President since Herbert Hoover is sent packing…
It’s a surge by the definition of doubling her support and it’s a surge by the definition of her support increasing more than other candidates have recently.
It’s significant because “double digits” is used as marker in a lot of news stories. Ten percent gets her name include in those lists and gets her into the “has a chance” category.
I wish that she would just get out of the race. Still, and of course Klobuchar’s campaign is not going to respond or talk about it, the treatment of her staff I just cannot get over, the egregious treatment of her staff. The electorate has a short memory, this is why Klobuchar responds that she just have high expectations for her staff. I’m a leader and I would not even think of treating people the way she has. However, I never heard Senator Klobuchar mention once the staff allegations were not true.
She should call for Joe Biden to drop out because of his actions in Ukraine, i.e. threatening to hold back aid unless their prosecutor was removed. When he drops out, much of his support will move to Amy!
Well, what we see is movement, and it’s movement in the right direction. That’s better than going down, and not to be sniffed at.
I’ve been a Warren fan for a long time, but Warren made a HUGE mistake on her Medicare for All position about immediately abandoning all private plans. Needless harm by shooting herself in the foot, and that surprised me–she’s had a smarter campaign than to do that dumb thing. Warren’s electability immediately was put into question.
Amy Klobuchar is electable. She’s a solid Democrat (which Sanders is not) a whole generation younger than Biden and Sanders–both really old white men with health or attention issues–and she beats Mayor Pete on experience in getting elected and in governing. She’s a moderate who might attract Independents not willing to go whole hog left with Sanders or Warren.
As Rachel Maddow would say: “Watch this space.”