Who’s running for City Council in Minneapolis and St. Paul in 2023

On Nov. 7, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul will both hold elections for every single seat on their respective city councils.
MinnPost is here to help you research the candidates running in your ward. (If you don't know your wards, look it up through these links for either Minneapolis or St. Paul.)
We asked each of the candidates about their top priorities and their stances on a few select issues. We're publishing their answers below. We asked the candidates to keep their answers short (100 words or less on each question) and told them we reserved the right to trim answers that ran too far over this limit.
If we receive additional answers from candidates as the campaign progresses, we'll update this page to include them.
Ward
Ward 1
Edwin Fruit
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Holland
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Today more workers are using their unions to resist the bosses’ attacks on our wages and working conditions, and to defend ourselves and our families against the growing economic and social crisis. If elected, I would use the office to encourage workers to support working-class struggles. Building solidarity is the backbone of the work to strengthen the unions. The Socialist Workers Party supports whatever increases the confidence of workers and strengthen our ability to fight against the bosses, including defending democratic rights. Workers need to break from the Democrats and Republicans, and form a labor party, based on the unions.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
The housing crisis is a permanent feature of workers’ lives under capitalism. It’s organized for profit, not housing. U.S. Census reports a third young people ages 18-34 live with their parents, unable to afford to move out and start a family. Inflation on housing, food, and other things workers need are eating into our paycheck. Workers need to organize and demand wages and benefits that keep up with inflation. Workers should use the unions to demand a guaranteed supplementary income so we can meet our needs without taking second or third jobs, to have time with our families and to participate in society.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
There is no solution to the drug and homeless crisis under capitalism. The working class must see it’s self-worth and organize itself to confront worsening conditions we face, and the bankrupt morality of the system of capitalism. The brutality and rawness of the mental health, drug and homeless crises poses whether we just become numb, callous, or cynical about what’s happening around us and to us. Or we face it, act on our self-worth, guard against the demoralization and the ruin of our class and chart a working-class road forward that defends life and the future.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Calls to ‘defund’ or remake the police will not succeed. It is the police force of the wealthy ruling class, not ours, and they will make sure they have them to defend their interests and property. Of great concern to workers is anti-social violence within working-class communities. Besides the immediate consequences, it breeds fear, and tears at social solidarity. The rulers’ cops and courts are aimed against us, but it is far better to live under their rule of law than without it. Workers need to fight to take political power, to replace the police with experienced class-conscious workers that will enforce order based on the morality of working people, not those who defended the oppression and exploitation of the capitalist system.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
The Socialist Workers Party campaign calls for a government funded public-works program to build infrastructure, like bridges, hospitals, and schools, and that will create jobs at union-scale pay. Clearing the snow could be part of that.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
N/A
Elliott Payne
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Audubon Park
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
When Minneapolis residents call for help, they should get the right help, from the right professional, right away. Before becoming a Council Member, I led community workshops that resulted in a set of recommendations that included the creation of our Behavioral Crisis Response team. While the BCR has been successful thus far, it alone cannot address all of our public safety needs. My top priority is to continue to expand our public safety responses to create a more comprehensive set of services for keeping each other safe.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
Yes, Minneapolis should implement a rent stabilization policy. Most people who live in our city are renters. Even though renters make up the majority of Minneapolis residents, our city policies tend to reflect the interests of homeowners and especially the interests of landlords. Equal participation will mean creating strong protections that ensure renters are treated fairly by landlords and protected from arbitrary eviction and excessive rent increases that price them out of their homes. That’s why I support rent stabilization, just cause protection, pre-eviction notification requirements, and city-funded legal services for those facing eviction.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
The fact that encampments are the best option for many people in Minneapolis is a direct consequence of policy failures across multiple levels of government: skyrocketing housing costs, eviction processes that leave vulnerable renters unprotected, a lack of accessible and long-term treatment programs, and a lack of social support that leaves folks who are at risk of losing their homes isolated and at even greater risk for abuse and exploitation. We need to address these barriers to stable housing and create housing opportunities that are better suited for those currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
The city conducted a comprehensive staffing and efficiency study for the police department, which estimated that MPD could meet the demand for calls for service with an estimated 278 to 416 patrol officers. These estimates are significantly below the staffing minimum of 731 required by city charter. Of the 1,126,515 calls for service analyzed over the 5 year period, approximately 17.6% could have potentially been handled through a non-police response. I support making urgent investments in alternative responses while funding MPD to meet our required staffing minimum.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
I think the city can do more to eliminate hazards and make our streets more accessible. Snow removal is a disability justice as well as an environmental justice issue. I'm excited by the idea of the city piloting a municipal snow removal program that will make our city more accessible to more people while reducing the amount of salt we have to use. Municipal snow removal doesn’t have to be all or nothing, we can do more to make our city more accessible and safer to get around.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
We need a public housing levy to provide safe and stable homes for households earning 30% of area median income (AMI) or less. The private market takes advantage of government programs to build affordable housing; however, these units often cater to households earning up to 60% AMI, which amounts to over $70,000 for a family of four. We have to lead by example and invest in public housing while collaborating with state and federal partners to secure the significant investments required to genuinely address our housing crisis.
Anika Bowie
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Frogtown
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority is the revitalization of the Rondo, Midway, & North End community. It's our collective responsibility to rectify past injustices and create a more equitable future. This entails a strong focus on affordable housing, preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage, and prioritizing a better maintenance plan for our roads. By investing in the revitalization of our neighborhoods, we can foster a thriving community that honors its history, provides affordable housing opportunities, and actively engages residents in decision-making processes. Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive community for all.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
Yes, I believe all community members deserve safe and accessible streets. This past winter proved that we need to work to be proactive in our handling of infrastructure. Through the use of the sales tax we will be able to upgrade our aging infrastructure to meet modern needs, and invest in green infrastructure to promote sustainability and climate resilience. It is also important to engage our community every step of the way, I will also work to increase community involvement by establishing community-led oversight of public works projects and give a voice back to our community.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Yes, I believe that housing is a human right, and I will work to prioritize the development of sustainable and accessible housing in Saint Paul. This includes working with community partners to develop and maintain housing for people with disabilities and increasing accessibility requirements for all new housing developments. I believe affordable housing is essential to creating and fostering an inclusive community. Allowing multiple units on a lot encourages diverse housing options, accommodating different household sizes and income levels. It also promotes economic vitality by attracting residents and businesses to the area.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
Yes, I believe that St. Paul should consider creating a municipal trash collection service that is better for the environment and a more green economy. A city run program would allow for more standardized collection practices, enhancing the efficiency of our operations and creating a better system for waste management. With that being said, I believe it is essential to create a strong transition plan that includes youth voices. A plan that clearly communicates timeframes, expectations and input from the community while also offering potential contracts that would allow for community-based haulers to work with us while we are creating and building our own program.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Yes, I believe in the reallocation of police department funds to foster a community-oriented public safety approach that listens. Building a safer community starts with investing in our neighborhoods & holding law enforcement accountable to the professional standards of the job. By directing resources towards community investment, we can effectively address the underlying causes of crime & create a healthy path towards healing for everyone. This means prioritizing access to sustainable housing, supporting economic development and job training programs, and investing in education and mental health services. Through proactive investment in our community, we empower our neighbors to improve their lives and contribute positively to our community's well-being. Help the community help themselves.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
Yes. I support an approach that works with the community that is impacted the most and ReConnect Rondo has established that. As a native of the Rondo neighborhood, Reconnect Rondo understands the long lineage of disparities that disrupted the growth of the community and is well positioned to successfully secure federal and state investments to complete long-term development projects. By establishing a land bridge, there will be more opportunity for mix-use housing & retail businesses for residents in the neighborhood. I’m excited to be part of a future that will provide hope, healing and reconciliation for the community.
James Lo
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Frogtown
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority is to ensure efficient and high-quality core functions of the city, providing excellent services to our residents. This means prioritizing essential services such as public safety, infrastructure maintenance, and effective administration. By streamlining processes, improving transparency, and allocating resources wisely, we can enhance the overall efficiency of our city government. Through collaborative partnership and innovative solutions, I aim to deliver the level of services our residents deserve, making St. Paul a vibrant and thriving community for all.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
While understanding the concerns surrounding tax increases, as a Council Member, I believe that increasing sales taxes can be a practical solution to address our road repair needs. While I don't want to burden our residents with additional taxes, it is essential to consider the long-term benefits. By spreading the responsibility to non-St. Paul residents who utilize our roads, we can ensure a fair and equitable funding mechanism. Investing in road repairs is crucial for public safety, transportation efficiency, and overall economic development. It's important to explore all viable options, and increasing sales taxes may be the most practical solution to improve infrastructure.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
I firmly believe that allowing at least three units of housing on residential lots is crucial. Our city is facing a dire need for housing, especially affordable housing options. By increasing the housing inventory, we can create more opportunities for affordable housing, accommodating multigenerational households and families that are still growing. Providing diverse housing options not only meets the needs of our residents but also fosters a more inclusive and vibrant community. It's essential to prioritize housing affordability and ensure that St. Paul remains an accessible and welcoming place for all.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
I believe that creating municipal trash collection services may not be the most viable solution at this time as it will call for more spending from the City and raising funds that we do not have. The current state of trash services is indeed concerning, with increasing costs and financial strain on residents. However, it's important to avoid rushing into a decision without considering the broader implications. Instead, we should focus on exploring options that the private market can provide, offering residents a choice in their trash services. Additionally, conducting comprehensive research and engaging residents in the decision-making process is crucial to ensure that any changes align with their needs and preferences. It's essential to find a balanced approach that addresses the challenges while promoting affordability and resident satisfaction.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
I believe that the focus should be on enhancing community safety rather than solely reducing funding for the police department. Our city already has a great police department, and it's important to recognize that simply increasing the number of police officers doesn't automatically guarantee safer streets. Instead, we can explore alternatives to traditional policing by maintaining our current budget and strategically shifting budget priorities. By investing in community-based initiatives, mental health services, conflict resolution programs, and other proactive measures, we can create a collaborative approach that works alongside our existing police force. It's about finding a balance and ensuring the well-being and security of all residents.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I strongly support the ReConnect Rondo proposal for a land bridge. The current state of I94 is already congested and heavily utilized by commuters. Implementing a land bridge not only addresses the historical injustice inflicted on the Rondo community but also provides a safer and more equitable solution. On the other hand, replacing the freeway with a surface street would likely result in increased congestion and potential public safety risks. It's important to prioritize the well-being and safety of our community while addressing historical disparities, making ReConnect Rondo the better option for the I94 corridor.
Lucky Tiger Jack Rosenbloom MAPL, BA, AAS, AAS, CIT.
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: RONDO
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
The best candidate is not always the endorsed candidate. No doubt, we all will focus on similar policy matters. Good policy is not about the pass and/or the present. Good policy is about the future and fighting for the rights of neighbors that have not in the pass, to have standing. Look at what’s been going on in our area for the last 10 years. If you don’t like the work and outcomes of previous endorsed candidates, give all the candidates your opened mind. Change shall come. Policies to Mention- Not Limited to the following: • Holding down and reducing taxes. • Police support. Building up law enforcement and not the criminals. Victim rights over criminal rights. • No to municipal trash collections. • Increase Police funding, while eliminating officers involved in misconduct. • Land Bridge over 1-94. Goofiest idea of the 15th century.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
No. Let us look for and cut waste. Using that money for such repairs. We can not tax our way out of every situation. Seniors already are over taxed trying to stay in their homes and/or keep their businesses going.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
No
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
No. Similar to I-94 pushing out the hard working residents, big government wants to do the same to then many that have operated such businesses as far back as the old Rondo neighborhood. Big government is the new I-94 tool to destroy our local hardworking providers of this kind of service for years.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Policies to Mention- Not Limited to the following: Holding down and reducing taxes. Police support. Building up law enforcement and not the criminals. Victim rights over criminal rights. No to municipal trash collections. Increase Police funding, while eliminating officers involved in misconduct. Land Bridge over 1-94. Goofiest idea of the 15th century.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
Land Bridge over 1-94. Goofiest idea of the 15th century. Let's use this money to rebuild homes (similar to the homes destroyed for I-94) on vacant lots. Returning these properties to family members, the children of the many Rondo home owners in the 60s that are no longer with us, however, worked hard with the intent to leave their homes to children etc.
Suz Woehrle
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Crocus Hill/Summit Hill
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
I am running on a Streets for All platform that will expand transit and cycling options and make Saint Paul more accessible for people with disabilities. My #1 priority is making our streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists and people who use wheelchairs. This means making some of our streets reserved exclusively for non-motorized traffic (e-bikes would not count as motorized traffic). This includes downtown.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
Saint Paul was recently given permission by the state legislature to enact a 1% sales tax to help us make up for several budget shortfalls. I believe sales taxes are regressive but in order to qualify for President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act matching funds we need to raise some money. If elected, I would work to get a dedicated revenue stream for basic services (sewer, road repair/plowing) by enacting a PILOT program: Payment in Lieu of Taxes. This would allow non-profit organizations like hospitals, religious institutions and universities to make voluntary contributions to the city to help offset city expenses related to their ongoing operation. This program has been hugely successful in Boston and other cities across the country. We are a capital city and we should not be running out of money for essential services!
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Yes, I support the 2040 plan for the Twin Cities and think that building density is key both to address the regional housing shortage and to meet our climate goals. Building density around areas that have grocery stores, schools, libraries and attractions creates neighborhoods where people can get where they need to go without a car, which is essential if Saint Paul is going to meet the goals set out in our Climate Action and Resilience Plan.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
It would be better to preserve the status quo than to throw the city into chaos because of a hastily rolled-out municipal trash collection plan. I would need to see what a municipal plan would look like, how much it would cost and how it would compare to our current arrangement before I would agree to go entirely municipal. I have been listening to people in the city who have had issues with their private haulers and I have also had weeks where no one came to collect our trash so a municipal plan has occasionally seemed more attractive to me if this is the best the private sector can deliver. I do support curbside compost and would like to see that implemented soon.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
We need to offload as many services as possible onto non-police entities. The Saint Paul Police Department is not equipped to find housing for homeless people, provide drug treatment and counseling, deliver activities for bored youth or addressing other impacts of poverty. I believe in a holistic approach to crime reduction which includes cracking down on people who keep unsecured guns in their cars which then get stolen and used for homicides and other violent crimes. I would also like to implement a programs similar to the Violence Interruptors program in Chicago which lead to a 40% reduction in violent crime the first year.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I support the Twin Cities Boulevard plan because it would have the biggest, best, most transformational impact on the region. I-94 cut a prosperous black neighborhood in half and our city has yet to reckon with the impacts of that, decades later. Taking the highway down and replacing it with a parkway that includes bike lanes, pedestrian thoroughfares and potentially even BRT or street cars would be hugely beneficial. If we are serious about our climate goals we need to start taking more radical approaches, make our communities less car-centered and dangerous and more transit-oriented and cycling friendly.
Yan Chen
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Summit University
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priorities are neighborhood safety and maintenance. Nobody should live somewhere unsafe. I plan to work with the St. Paul Police Department to reduce crime. We must also ensure that the Public Works department provides better neighborhood upkeep. Once we have a sound budget, my goal is to fight for affordable first-time homeownership for all the residents. Everybody needs a place to put down their roots if they want to. This would be where I would hope to enact something meaningful to support home ownership and generational wealth in my Ward (and the others as well).
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
No, raising sales taxes is a sure way to drive business out of the City and will disproportionately affect middle and low-income people. If our City truly thinks road repairs are so important, then they should have devoted a higher percentage of its budget money to road repairs as they have done before going back to 2010 (please see www.chen4ward1.com for details). What is especially unfortunate is that when we received COVID money starting in 2022, instead of investing more into Public Works, our City put the money into a, “General Government,” account, which isn’t transparent for the average citizen.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Yes, specifically within currently-zoned, “single-family homes,” only. Our zoning laws are unnecessarily restrictive and we should instead implement incremental increases in housing density over a large area (upzoning) to be more adaptive to high-density housing without putting current neighborhoods under stress. We will need to plan carefully when loosening restrictions in high-density areas as parking is an unavoidable issue. However, this can be combated with good public transportation. If we want a healthy and vibrant City we will need to update our zoning laws in addition to making our transit network a high priority.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
Not yet! I am definitely for a municipal trash collection service in the long run. However, even during the years when the City devoted a high percentage of its budget to Public Works, they didn’t remove snow in the alleys. We must take on alley snow removal either before or in conjunction with starting a municipal trash collection program. It is a huge undertaking, but we have to do it right to not add further insult to injury after we lost several small garbage haulers through our first coordinated trash collection process.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
“No” to the funding but “yes” to alternatives to traditional policing (if traditional policing means scare tactics and excessive force). Let’s face it: scare tactics and excessive force are easier to apply than de-escalation. The police department officers serve as emergency responders and are absolutely crucial for removing the suspects/perpetrators without resolving the underlying problems first. Given the vast knowledge the police have developed in the community, they have to take on the next step of problem solving by eliminating problems in the long run through the programs that are funded by the County and the State.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
Both of the projects are huge undertakings, but don’t address the fundamental issues that the feeding highways dump all the traffic into one, “corridor”, which destroyed the Rondo neighborhood in the first place. A more effective, graceful and simple approach may be the widening of Snelling, Lexington, and Dale overpasses to accommodate more buses/bikes/scooters/moped/walking than having to create a single, “land bridge,” that seems to benefit developers more than residents. This would serve to stitch the neighborhoods together over the whole span of Rondo, not just in one place.
Travis Helkamp
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
Jeff Zeitler
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Union Park
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Public safety
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
No. The money is there, but it needs to be spent on needs, such as intact roads, rather than wants.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
No. It's not practical for all neighborhoods. Some areas don't have the infrastructure.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
No. The private hauler arrangement is mostly working. They need to re-bid more often to keep them more competitive though.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No. The attempt in Minneapolis to use alternative methods is not working, and we can learn from that.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
Yes and no. The land bridge idea is intriguing, if expensive. It could only be done with federal or state funding, but it could work. As for the boulevard proposal- I have previously worked in urban design, and can say that the volume of traffic that would be going through that corridor would never allow a boulevard to be any sort of pleasant surface street as proposed. It would be a noisy and dysfunctional mess.
Ward 10
Aisha Chughtai
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Whittier
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority is strengthening economic justice for workers in Minneapolis. All workers deserve security in their work, a living wage, and the right to organize their workplace. Working class people are the foundation of our society, and deserve access to well-paying, safe jobs with benefits, and union representation without intimidation or coercion from management. I’ll be a champion for policies like fair scheduling, increased funding for enforcement of wage theft and other labor violations, increased protections for gig economy workers, and improved workplace conditions for frontline staff who work at the City.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
80% of my constituents are renters. I authored the rent stabilization ordinance this year based on the City’s Rent Stabilization Work Group’s recommendations: a strong rent control policy with a 3% cap on yearly rent increases, vacancy control, no carve outs for new development, strong mechanisms for the City to ensure compliance with the policy, and an exemption for capital improvements and deferred maintenance. While the policy failed this year, I’ll continue leading this fight with a new Council in 2024. Rent stabilization is one of the strongest tools to keep people in their homes and the communities they love. We must also advance other tenant protection policies like Tenant Opportunity to Purchase, which I’m co-authoring alongside Councilmember Ellison, and Just Cause eviction protection.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
We need a comprehensive and humane encampment response. I worked with Councilmembers Payne and Chavez to get 8 votes for our package for a humane response to encampments. Those common-sense reforms were vetoed by the Mayor. Councilmember Chavez and I have continued advancing efforts to codify a humane, public health centered approach to encampments at City Hall. I’ll continue to advocate to stop city resources from being used to evict and remove encampments. The City must also provide encampments with public health services like bathroom facilities, hand-washing stations, and safe needle disposal to address livability concerns for both encampment residents and residents in surrounding neighborhoods.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
I support using dollars allocated for MPD to instead invest in crucial social services and City programs with preventative methodologies. I worked with Councilmember Payne in 2022 to fund expanding the Behavioral Crisis Response team, which allows mental health professionals to answer calls for service, to each police precinct. We must also invest in social services and City programs that address the root causes of crime like making sure people have a safe and affordable place to live, an easy and accessible way to get to and from work, and are treated with dignity and respect in their workplace.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
I worked with Councilmember Wonsley to pass a Legislative Directive to analyze potential City-led sidewalk snow and ice removal programs. We are working with the City Council’s Public Works and Infrastructure committee to fund pilot programs in this budget cycle. Any municipal program must prioritize residents who are unable to clear their sidewalks right now (overwhelmingly working class, disabled, and/or elderly residents), residents in our Southside and Northside Green Zones, and those navigating our Pedestrian Priority Networks.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Yes, I support using the public housing levy to the maximum extent. We need to put every dollar we can into public housing. It’s important to note, however, that the City alone cannot levy enough money on public housing. Public housing in the city has an operating budget shortfall and over $150 million in outstanding repairs. I am excited to work with the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to leverage my relationships with our State and Federal leaders to allocate more money for public housing. A dedicated public housing levy demonstrates the City’s commitment to addressing the generations-long underfunding of public housing; every body of government must step up too.
Bruce Dachis
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: LynLake
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Public Safety. Our current levels of crime are unacceptable. Residents need to be safe in their homes and on our streets. We need to recruit and train more police officers to get the department full and informed.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
No, rent caps do not work! If the city and all employees, utilities, and all other expenses can be capped you might get me to listen. The mayor just proposed a budget with a 6+% increase.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
Yes. Encampments must go. Everyone deserves to live with dignity and there is nothing dignified or empathetic about allowing people to live in encampments which are the subject of both drug and human trafficking. We need to meaningfully address this and the fentanyl crisis by working closely with Hennepin County to provide resources to the unhoused.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Minneapolis should not reduce funding for the police. We need to train our police force well and get them resources to protect our city. We also need alternatives to traditional policing. There will be jobs that are now done by police that can be done by civilians. Police are a deterrent to crime and a must have in our city.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
No, the cost of municipal snow removal is estimated to be $20 million. I would rather put that large of a sum of money into public safety, youth programming, and affordable housing.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
If we were to create a new levy for housing, I would rather it focused on ownership housing that helps people build wealth rather than rental housing that keeps people in poverty. We need to spent our precious resources on helping people leave poverty, not remain in it.
Greg Kline
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Whittier
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Removing the bike lanes
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
No. Rent control is not the answer to affordable housing. It discourages landlords from investing in their property and ultimately reduces the number of available housing units.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
Yes. The encampments discourage homeless persons from seeking available help and end up being hotbeds of crime and drug use.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No. Minneapolis needs to invest in the police and focus on rebuilding the force. There are 30% less sworn officers than there were in 2018, and an increase in crime is one of the results.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
No. There are many small businesses that depend on snow and ice removal income during the winter. If anything, Minneapolis should contract with these businesses to perform snow and ice from sidewalks.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
I don't know. The existing Minneapolis public housing authority already provides services to over 10,000 families. I would rather investigate the existing programs for public housing to see how efficient they are managed before requesting taxpayers to fund additional public housing programs.
Nasri Warsame
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
Ward 11
Emily Koski
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
Gabrielle Prosser
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Hale
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Today more workers are using their unions to resist the bosses’ attacks on our wages and working conditions, and to defend ourselves and our families against the growing economic and social crisis. If elected, I would use the office to encourage workers to support working-class struggles. Building solidarity is the backbone of the work to strengthen the unions. The Socialist Workers Party supports whatever increases the confidence of workers and strengthen our ability to fight against the bosses, including defending democratic rights. Workers need to break from the Democrats and Republicans, and form a labor party, based on the unions.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
The housing crisis is a permanent feature of workers’ lives under capitalism. It’s organized for profit, not housing. U.S. Census reports a third young people ages 18-34 live with their parents, unable to afford to move out and start a family. Inflation on housing, food, and other things workers need are eating into our paycheck. Workers need to organize and demand wages and benefits that keep up with inflation. Workers should use the unions to demand a guaranteed supplementary income so we can meet our needs without taking second or third jobs, to have time with our families and to participate in society.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
There is no solution to the drug and homeless crisis under capitalism. The working class must see it’s self-worth and organize itself to confront worsening conditions we face, and the bankrupt morality of the system of capitalism. The brutality and rawness of the mental health, drug and homeless crises poses whether we just become numb, callous, or cynical about what’s happening around us and to us. Or we face it, act on our self-worth, guard against the demoralization and the ruin of our class and chart a working-class road forward that defends life and the future.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Calls to ‘defund’ or remake the police will not succeed. It is the police force of the wealthy ruling class, not ours, and they will make sure they have them to defend their interests and property. Of great concern to workers is anti-social violence within working-class communities. Besides the immediate consequences, it breeds fear, and tears at social solidarity. The rulers’ cops and courts are aimed against us, but it is far better to live under their rule of law than without it. Workers need to fight to take political power, to replace the police with experienced class-conscious workers that will enforce order based on the morality of working people, not those who defended the oppression of the capitalist system.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
The Socialist Workers Party campaign calls for a government funded public-works program to build infrastructure, like bridges, hospitals, and schools, and that will create jobs at union-scale pay. Clearing the snow could be part of that.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
N/A
Ward 12
Aurin Chowdhury
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
Luther Ranheim
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Howe
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority will be expanding our holistic public safety system. Public safety is more than policing, but that is a part of it. We must enact a holistic vision for public safety where every department has the funding and support that it needs to do its job with excellence. The Fire Department needs a new fire station. We need a 3rd police precinct in the 3rd precinct geography. The Office of Neighborhood Safety (formerly, OVP) needs to adequately fund the right organizations with a proven track record of violence interruption. These are some examples of what I will prioritize.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
No, rent control at a 3% annual cap is bad policy. This policy would hurt the very people that it intends to help. As we have seen in Saint Paul, this would essentially halt development of new housing, including affordable and deeply affordable housing units, at a time when we need it the most. The affordable housing crisis is a supply-side economic issue: there is more demand than supply. We should not limit the creation of new affordable housing. At a time when Minneapolis is already building a record number of affordable units, we need to increase affordable housing development.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
Everyone in Minneapolis deserves to have a roof over their and their family’s heads. We must have a more humane approach to helping our unsheltered neighbors while also acknowledging the reality that the encampments are not safe for their residents or for nearby neighbors. The open use of opioids in the encampments is a harsh outgrowth of the opioid crisis and presents a public health risk. Minneapolis must provide safe, sheltered, supervised sites for encampments that include drug treatment, job and housing placement, and safe, 24/7 supervision by city staff. We need a human-centered approach to tackling homelessness.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
The city should maintain MPD funding levels while investing more in alternative responses to armed policing. We deserve and must have both of these. The much needed settlement agreement with MDHR and the consent decree with DOJ are the needed outcomes required to transform the culture and practices of MPD. These important steps will cost money to implement. We are asking police to do too much: we need police to respond to violent crimes. We need more funding for alternative responses including drug treatment, increased capacity for behavioral crisis response, and violence interruption organizations.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
No, Minneapolis should not create a municipal snow removal program. The City already has trouble plowing streets and alleys on time. The estimated cost of this program at $40M per year is prohibitively expensive. The City’s 2018 spot study determined that 5% of property owners are out of compliance with snow removal ordinances. We should not penalize 95% of property owners who shovel thoroughly and on time. We need to double-down on enforcement of the current ordinances through inspections, increased fines, and funding for neighborhood assistance programs for Seniors and folks with disabilities who need assistance clearing their walks.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
I would support reviving a levy used to fund public housing. We need more public housing and we need to build it urgently. But the question of property taxes is important: Property taxes are rising roughly 6.5% in 2024 and 2025. A 13% increase over two years is significant. Property taxes don’t discriminate based on income; it is a regressive tax on all homeowners, and renters who pay it through their rent increases rather than receiving the bill. While I support this, we need to be mindful of property tax increases, particularly on our lowest income residents.
Nancy Ford
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Standish-Ericsson
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority is economic development of our city. We need to foster small business growth. This does not come without investment in public safety. We must keep communities safe so businesses invest, jobs are created and dollars circulate in our zip code. We must make home ownership possible and build affordable housing so more people can call our city home.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
Minneapolis must not enact rent control. It does not work. Various economic studies have shown it does not have the intended effects. It limits the building of new housing and fuels gentrification in the long run. By limiting supply we will increase prices in the long run. It has not worked in St. Paul and Minneapolis should not follow in St. Paul's footsteps.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
We must prioritize compassion when dealing with unhoused neighbors. There is nothing compassionate about allowing people to live in encampments. Encampments experience immense issues of fentanyl, a poison which killed nearly 900 Minnesotans last year as well as human trafficking. When encampments are cleared, residents often decline because of addiction or the quality of housing being offered. We must improve the housing we offer. I have been into the encampments. I fixed tents and handed out supplies during the summer of 2020. I helped an unhoused person out of the encampments and into permanent housing while he recovered from addiction, I have seen the pain and struggles of being unhoused as well as the difficulties of navigating the system. We must make the system easier to navigate which means genuine investment and working closely with Hennepin County.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
We must not defund the police. We must recruit more well-trained officers from the communities which they serve. Investment in alternatives to policing are also important. Mental health response units should be deployed where possible. Residents need to feel safe and full funded public safety from police to other forms of public safety are my top priority.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
It is important that we ensure that elderly and disabled residents are able to get their sidewalks shoveled. I support doing this via neighborhood associations who can more effectively deploy resources to do this. We must fund neighborhood associations because they understand even better than the council the needs of residents.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
I do not support a levy to fund public housing. We must continue to encourage development and maintain our rules which mandate affordable units for private developers. Property tax burdens are already high and both owners and renters suffer the consequences.
Ward 13
Bob "Again" Carney, Jr.
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
Kate Mortenson
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Lynnhurst
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
I would prioritize policy to stand up, activate and otherwise resource comprehensive, holistic crime prevention strategies -- with a focus on social services and job creation standpoint. I would put a special focus on Youth Development at a younger age. Such work is named in the Harvard study commissioned by the City and is implicit in the Creation of the Office of Community Safety, but C-M's and staff who champion this part of Safety work are too often gaslighted, sabotaged or otherwise undermined. I will have their backs.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
No we should not. A Rent Cap would suppress development of new housing stock, with increased supply being an important driver of affordability. That said, rent is too high a percentage of income for many folks in our majority-renter City. I advocate direct/grant voucher aid for vulnerable renter groups, tax incentives for building owners, balanced IZ, and a reduced regulatory environment for developers. Read my commentary in SW Voices: https://www.southwestvoices.news/posts/opinion-palmisanos-fast-break-lack-of-transparency-on-rent-control
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
Not as we do today, because this approach is expensive ($6-8MM spent since 2020) and doesn't resolve the problem -- only pushes it around, devastating already devastated people. I advocate accelerating development of enclosed Tiny Villages, with services, as a housing first opportunity so there truly is a place for folks to go that is appropriate to their ability to maintain themselves a step at a time.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Effectively, 'no'; as all the DOJ and MDHR pieces come together, this question will become mute. There will not be enough funds in MPD to comply with court ordered actions that MPD and the City must take because of MPD failures. Still, I believe, that many of the recommended alternatives to policing, ie Behavioral Response Teams, ought to be funded WITHIN the police department and therefore MPD budget will grow and not shrink to accommodate best practice recommendations of the DOJ and MDHR and the overall transformation of Safety. Some prevention/remediation services, especially those with a public health stance should/could be funded elsewhere, where culturally, they may be more successful. On a recent a ride-along on the north side last weekend, I saw first-hand the acute need for additional Public Safety personnel, better technology for crime prevention and disruption, and holistic supports for a very high degree of burnout on the force.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
Fiscal constraints will almost certainly make this program not viable at the present time. I feel that any resource available should prioritize effective clearing of snow from City streets, as the Public Works failure in 2023 was very costly to residents in the number of cars ticketed and towed and 9 weeks of emergency one-sided parking.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
I hesitate to let the Federal Gov't off the hook for what has been traditionally its responsibility. With a need for housing that is acute in both urban and rural areas of Minnesota, we should explore county and state revenue solutions for building public housing. In the City, any levy may be better used for focused interventions, like credits, vouchers.
Linea Palmisano
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
Zach Metzger
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Linden Hills
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Ensuring the safety and security of all our residents, fostering an environment that allows all people to flourish. It is not about what I want, but what the people want.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
With the majority of our residents being renters we need to make sure rent does not further sky rocket as it is already unaffordable for so many in Minneapolis. Data has shown a $100 increase in median rent made a 9% increase in homelessness. I am for rent control, and so are countless cities across the U.S., but it is only a temporary fix to the bigger housing crisis we face. We need to invest in deeply affordable housing and take the burden off homeowners and renters.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
No! It has been proven that these inhumane sweeps do not work. Apart from it being absolutely abhorrent to tear down a houseless persons only shelter, a practice which is done even in winter, it is extremely expensive. Minneapolis has spent up to 7.5 million on closing encampments since 2020, with an average cost of 123,000 spent per tent encampment, sometimes just to remove a handful of people.Ending homelessness is not a quick solution, but we need to approach this differently.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Yes. We have 300 less police officers today than we did in 2020 but the budget has gone up 40 million over the last two years. Since 2020 police payouts and misconduct settlements have cost the city over $150 million dollars! More than three fourths of the MPD’s budget in 2020. The DOJs findings show that “traditional” policing in Minneapolis result in blacks & indigenous being pulled over six times more than white people, with MPD discriminating against people with behavioral health disabilities ,routinely violating citizens first and fourth amendment rights as well as unjustified deadly force. And all of this being paid for by your property tax dollars.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
Yes! This program will allow for enhanced safety and mobility, especially for our elders and disabled communities. Furthermore efficient snow and ice removal allows businesses to remain open and reduce potential financial losses.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Yes. This will increase affordable housing and offer safe and supportive environments that will help reduce homelessness, providing a foundation for many at risk families. However with the potential tax burden on owners we must make sure we do not price people out of their homes. The largest single expense out of ones property taxes is the police, instead of spending more money on police we can build a more inclusive Minneapolis that serves everyone.
Ward 2
Robin Wonsley
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Seward
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My priority is for the City Council to use every tool at our disposal to ensure corporations pay their fair share in Minneapolis. We need vacancy fees on corporate landlords that are hoarding homes and letting apartments sit empty when we’re in the midst of a housing crisis. At the same time, an expanded Pollution Control Annual Registration (PCAR) fee will ensure the corporate polluters are funding a Just Transition fund and emission reduction projects, instead of placing the burden on frontline communities who are already the most impacted by climate change and pollution.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
The people of Minneapolis gave us a mandate to pass rent control by voting for Question 3 in 2021. I will continue fighting for a strong rent control policy that will keep our neighbors in their homes and resist watering down a policy with carve outs and loopholes for landlords. 46% of Ward 2 renters live in buildings built in the last twenty years. Vacancy decontrol incentivizes evictions and maintenance neglect to force out long-term renters. Because working class renters are most harmed by high rents, I will insist on a 3% cap on annual rent increases, no exceptions.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
I have been vocal in my belief that Minneapolis must halt encampment evictions immediately and seek safe, humane alternatives for unhoused individuals. No one believes encampments are a suitable place for our most vulnerable residents, but brutal evictions that only shuffle residents to new sites elsewhere in the city at the cost of millions of dollars solve nothing. A “Housing First” approach centers the humanity of unsheltered people and prioritizes housing and support services. Public health experts, the Biden Administration and cities ranging from Houston to Saint Paul are all successfully adopting a Housing First approach.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Yes, Minneapolis should absolutely fund alternatives to the brutal, costly practices of the MPD. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the Department of Justice have both confirmed what Minneapolis residents have been saying for years–MPD is a violent, racist department. Residents are tired of footing the bill for MPDs misconduct. We fund public safety by investing in the things that create stability. Every single person in Minneapolis deserves to be safe, no matter where they live or who they are. Instead, MPD is tasked with responding to problems that they are ill-equipped to handle.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
Yes, absolutely. Municipal sidewalk plowing has been one of my top priorities this year. Our current approach places an unreasonable burden on the elderly and people with disabilities. Whether you’re walking to your car, trying to catch the bus or just want to get out of the house, sidewalk plowing would make our winters better for everyone. Last winter we saw 12,000 complaints for uncleared sidewalks. Relying on 311 and fines has failed to keep our sidewalks safe. I look forward to working with Minneapolis residents to design a program that keeps our sidewalks safe and accessible during winter.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Yes, absolutely. A lack of political will has resulted in 7000 families stuck on a waiting list for housing and $200 million in backlogged repairs. Public housing residents deserve safe and clean homes. Our current housing system is premised on making profits, even at the expense of people's need for housing. Fully funding public housing is crucial to tackling the housing crisis in Minneapolis by adding housing that isn’t profit driven. I support the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority’s call to pass a fully funded levy in 2024 with an expressed intention to renew it for the next 20 years.
Rebecca Noecker
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: West Side
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority in my next term will be making it easier for working families to live in Saint Paul. We can do this by expanding access to quality child care, adding affordable housing citywide, making it easier to build new types of infill housing, like accessory dwelling units and attracting new jobs and residents to expand our tax base and keep taxes affordable.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
Yes. I support the sales tax increase proposed by Mayor Carter that will help us fill our massive budget gap on road maintenance. Saint Paul roads are in serious need of repair after decades of deferred maintenance, and an added sales tax is our best tool for fixing them long term. A sales tax also allows those who use St. Paul roads but don’t live in St. Paul to help cover the cost of street maintenance, keeping property taxes lower for residents.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Yes. I have been a strong proponent of increased density throughout Saint Paul from the West Side Flats to Highland Bridge to Hillcrest..Density adds affordable and environmentally sustainable housing throughout the city. Higher density helps solve a number of problems in Saint Paul including increasing the tax base so we can provide more expansive and better government services without raising property taxes, providing more types of housing at more affordable prices, and meeting our ambitious climate goals. Gentle, infill density - such as the kind proposed by our housing zoning study - allows greater density with the least impact on neighborhood character.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
I believe organized collection should continue to be primarily provided by private partners, but the City should have a municipal fleet that can cover some of the city and also provide back-up services when private providers fail. I also support the move to bring customer service into the City, rather than requiring residents to work with private providers to get the service they deserve.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Public safety requires investing in traditional policing and alternative emergency response, as well as in youth programming, affordable housing and child care, transit and jobs so that people are less likely to engage in criminal activity in the first place. Our police department includes both traditional policing and alternative responses, including crisis intervention training for all officers and our COAST unit which focuses on mental health. I believe we need to continue to invest in our police department and also expand alternatives to traditional policing. Over the last eight years, I have focused on providing enough resources for our police department to do its traditional and non-traditional work effectively, while ensuring we have high expectations for police conduct. I plan to continue that approach.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I support efforts to repair the damage to the Rondo Community caused by the development of I94. However, I am still learning about both the ReConnect Rondo and the Twin Cities Boulevard proposals and have not yet formed a position on either.
Bill Hosko
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: West 7th Fort Road
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Weekly, live in-person and live-streamed people/press conferences - with immediate focus on reversing city policies and actions that have normalized crime and greatly decreased the sense of safety across this city.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
Our city budget has exploded in the last ten years from $500 million to now nearly $800 million. I have asked the incumbent how many times she has voted, during her seven years in office, for property tax increases. She did not reply. Now, three more tax increase proposals are desired by city hall. So many are being harmed by their endless tax increases. Early this year, I asked the incumbent to place this 1% Sales Tax Increase referendum on an even-year election ballot to ensure far more people will Vote on it. She did not reply. Existing, tax receipts should be paying for road repair.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
I have no opinion on this currently. I would first want to hear more about the proposal and most important, I would want to hear from citizens living in all areas of the ward before taking a position.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
I have no opinion on this currently. I would first want to hear more about the proposal and most important, I would want to hear from citizens living in all areas of the ward before taking a position. Two years ago, I will say, it was a disgrace, when Mayor Carter threated to raise property taxes 18% if citizens voted to overturn his and the incumbent's new trash hauling policy. He could not do this without a City Council Vote supporting it. Our incumbent stayed silent during his threat against the public.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
The great majority would not support this scenario. City hall and the incumbent's policies and actions have only worsened crime here and decreased safety, in every neighborhood in Ward Two.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
The public is being misled here again by city hall. Politicians and organizations who encourage people to view themselves as victims do so only, to gain more dominion over them. Locally, they now want to have oversite of every aspect of people's lives from birth to death. I will instead, work to encourage and to give people self-reliance and self-determination.
Peter K. Butler
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Summit Hill
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Repeal the Summit Avenue Regional Trail Plan. Many residents raised legitimate concerns about the Plan but were ignored. Regardless of the plan's merits and shortcomings, it does not represent the will of all St. Paul residents.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
No. The City has not been forthcoming with information to justify the $738M request to rebuild 44 miles, which is $16.8 million per mile. The current half-cent sales tax generates $20M per year and should be re-directed for street repairs.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
No. I strongly support neighborhood preservation. Entry level homes (pricewise) will be demolished for the lot, removing affordable homes from first-time homebuyers.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
No. If properly managed, St. Paul can leverage its buying power to obtain the lowest cost from private haulers through competitive bidding. Unfortunately, city leaders have not been astute in managing this contracted service.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No. St. Paul has had near record numbers of murders the last several years, along with increases in gunshots, car jackings and home break-ins. I would support taking funding from the Mayor's Office and City Council budgets to support neighborhood-driven crime prevention strategies.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I am declining to answer this question as it is advocating on behalf of two organizations.
Noval Noir
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
Ward 3
Marcus Mills
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Marcy-Holmes
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
#1 would be to create and promote a comprehensive Inclusive Energy Financing Program. Inclusive financing is a way to pay for clean energy or energy efficiency retrofits over time instead of right up front, because most of them save quite a bit more than they cos, over their lifespan. This will accomplish multiple intersectional solutions — namely: affordable housing, houselessness, energy burden [excessively high percent of household income paid in energy utility bills, workforce diversity, economic equity and fighting climate change. N(Now imagine Metro Transit buying electric buses that way, or the City’s vehicle fleets or, the Public Housing Authority, as well.) Because the bulk of the work will need to be done on the oldest homes in the city, most of which are located in locations with the highest rates of concentrated poverty, pollution and people of color, both the work and the people who need work are conveniently in the same place.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
Yes, in accordance with the Framework 5 model brought forth by the Rent Stabilization Work Group. As a renter myself, I want there to be a balance of reasonable profitability for landlords and compassionate affordability. My neighbors wish to age-in-place, and most folks want their homes to be a source of stability in their lives without the fear of displacement. Landlords wish to see a continuing pathway to profitability, especially as building codes and upkeep costs mount. I wanted to see or bring together an in-depth conversation between these two groups. This was done. While the findings were not unanimously adopted, Framework 5 prevailed. Unfortunately the current council refused to move it forward. We need this solution to displacement and gentrification, and we need it now. While I am open to further conversations on this topic, I do support Framework 5 and its 3% cap.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
No, our city needs to first plan for these encampments and prepare (well ahead of time) proper havens for them (that we can direct folk to, where services are ready and already function) , in the meantime, until the aforementioned mini-unit housing with co-located offices for medical and mental health, occupational and social services are built. These are our neighbors and fellow residents. They deserve dignity, compassion and the kinds of considerations that the rest of us take for granted. planning and zoning considerations are the very least we owe our neighbors, we need to begin living up to the values we hear in pretty campaign speeches.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
The sentiment and intention behind that solution is right and I agree with it, but the reality is that the current police union derived contracts with the City preclude that tactic from being effective. I Because of the current minimum numbers requirement, combined with the contract terms, defunding alone can never send the proper message to our police department to change in the ways we need.Increasing funding for nnovative community-based solutions , including violence prevention and deescalation strategies, and solutions that are working brilliantly, like our Violence Intervenors and Behavioral Crisis Response Teams, can improve public and community safety. But we need to reclaim the leverage to keep our armed security personnel at the negotiating table when we ask for what we need (like ending the 70/30 Patrol Ratio and broken window policing strategies).
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
We should, but it should involve the contractors that have been a major part of our effort to this point. We need to have more resources and strategic deployment methods ready for weather before it arrives. We need to bulk up our fleets, while retaining our relationships with those who have done good work with us, in the past.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
The City must balance the needs of unsheltered individuals, community members, and business owners in its response. The unsheltered are our sisters and brothers and we have an obligation to help them with housing and other social needs. We are fortunate to have many partners helping us in our outreach efforts. The City Council needs to do its part to address resource gaps where they exist, and we need to continue our collaborative work with the county and other agencies to connect our unsheltered neighbors to stable, healthy and humane forms of shelter that meet them where they are. Once housed, people must also have the option to access resources that will help them build healthier and safer lives. Hats off to the state for sending a large amount of money to the city for the unsheltered and for passing a new tax to bill to help the unsheltered.
Michael Rainville, Sr.
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: St. Anthony West
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
I am using all levers at my disposal as Council Member for Ward 3 to increase our City’s stock of affordable and deeply-affordable housing. I sit on the Business, Inspections, Housing, and Zoning Committee (BIHZ), where I have voted to authorize bonds and tax increment financing for Currie Commons, Midtown Crossing, 3121 3rd Ave S, Canvas, NorthStar, 84 MPHA townhouses, Alutus, and 120 units of affordable housing at the former Calhoun Square site. All of these projects create affordable and deeply-affordable housing and translate to greater stability and security for our Minneapolis families. My commitment to deeply affordable housing has caused an increase of 5x compared to 2020. My work to advance affordable and deeply-affordable housing is today and will continue to be my top priority for my second term.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
After extensive research, our City staff recommended that we do not develop a rent stabilization policy due to the negative impacts it would have on the building of new housing, the maintenance of current housing, and the market values of apartment buildings. The rent burden problem is both an income and a housing supply problem. To help, we need to do the following: put focus on programs such as guaranteed basic income, expand our Stable Homes, Stable Schools program, expand our naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) preservation programs, solicit more state and federal aid for rental assistance, construct more affordable housing, and continue our Inclusionary Zoning program, which mandates 8% of new housing be affordable at 60% of area median income (AMI). Programs such as these will not slow housing production and will quickly help our neighbors experiencing the effects of high rents. Our city does not want to stop housing production as occurred in St Paul after rent control was enacted there.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
The City must balance the needs of unsheltered individuals, community members, and business owners in its response. The unsheltered are our sisters and brothers and we have an obligation to help them with housing and other social needs. We are fortunate to have many partners helping us in our outreach efforts. Housing is a human right. The City Council needs to do its part to address resource gaps where they exist, and we need to continue our collaborative work with the county and other agencies to connect our unsheltered neighbors to stable, healthy and humane forms of shelter that meet them where they are. Once housed, people must also have the option to access resources that will help them build healthier and safer lives. Hats off to the state for sending a large amount of money to the city for the unsheltered and for passing a new tax to bill to help the unsheltered.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
The City should ensure that the Behavioral Crisis Response Team (BCR) is fully staffed to address non-violent situations where people are in crisis. Beyond that, these factors taken together: adequate numbers of law enforcement officers, alternative responses for non-violent situations where people are in crisis; incentives for officers to live in the city; and support for city youth to enter the law enforcement profession will provide the foundations of a public safety model that works for all community members. Law enforcement should be the last line of defense when it comes to community safety. We should invest in upstream resources geared towards improving the lives of our community members and preventing crime. Common sense shows us that police are an important part of public safety.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
On June 8, 2023, the City Council’s Public Works & Infrastructure (PWI) Committee approved a legislative directive requesting a high-level budget and implementation timeline analysis of sidewalk snow and ice removal pilot projects that were presented at their committee meeting that day. I have studied the program proposals and am awaiting the completion of this further cost and implementation analysis before arriving at a conclusion.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
I agree with Mayor Frey’s recent remarks on May 10th that the city has a role in supporting public housing, and that we need to step up. Two approaches to increased funding have been suggested. One is to revive the defunct property tax levy, creating what would be a dedicated, $12 million-a-year funding stream for public housing. Another option proposed is to increase the amount of funding the Minnesota Public Housing Authority (MPHA) receives through the city’s budget. This year’s city budget included $4.9 million in one-time funding for MPHA projects. More work needs to be done to understand the best path forward and I support Mayor Frey in his efforts. I favor funding a large increase in the general fund as opposed to burdening taxpayers with a levy.
Isaac Russell
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Highland Park
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority is improving public safety in St. Paul. Our city is facing many challenges: road and infrastructure repairs, building the housing our residents need, and public safety. I intend to work diligently on each of these priorities and more, but I want to especially focus on public safety. People and businesses are concerned about safety downtown and we need to continue to invest in youth programming. For Ward 3, many people are concerned by catalytic converter theft, vehicle theft, and property crimes.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
To have roads in conditions we deserve, I believe we must dedicate a sales tax to road repair. No one likes higher taxes, and I’m disappointed we have depleted our property tax base to this degree. We all understand how a sales tax can affect businesses in Ward 3 and St. Paul, especially with a one percent sales tax already coming for transit. This investment will help us overcome our limited city budget, capture revenue from people who use our roads but do not live here, provide jobs for workers, and help improve vehicle repair costs to our residents.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
I do think we should allow for three units on residential lots in the city, but we must work hard to prevent unintended consequences. We have a housing crisis, and we must build more homes for both renters and potential homeowners. Decreased investment in new construction because of rent control adds to existing housing stock shortages, and many folks have commented on how difficult it is to build in our city. Changes to our zoning code must accompany robust public input, but we need more housing options to also add to our tax base.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
Delivering equitable and reliable city services at a reasonable price must be the priority behind our trash collection. I am open to the city establishing a pilot project in a small geographic area to test the possibility of municipal trash hauling. If the city can effectively and efficiently meet our trash needs, municipal trash collection could provide marketplace competitiveness that would deliver better prices to residents. Long term, having a municipal option does not preclude private collectors. Several cities provide both options, and I think we need consumer choice.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
We must not reduce funding for police. We need strategic deployment of law enforcement and alternative public safety responses. We can do both. Investments in youth programming, social workers, crisis response teams, and conflict intervention are but some of the ways we can prevent car jackings, catalytic converter theft, property theft, and violent crimes in our Ward and across St. Paul. We must invest in comprehensive public safety, and funding law enforcement and continuing to develop non-traditional responses are essential. People must feel safe at home, in their communities, and downtown.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
The best possible option for 94 is the Reconnect Rondo Land Bridge. We all know the history of the construction of 94 and how it destroyed businesses, homes, and wealth in the black community. Seeking to provide opportunities for community members is an important step to making sure all of St. Paul is doing better. I do have some outstanding questions, such as how descendants of Rondo would own portions of the land, the overall cost of the project, possible negative respiratory health effects of placing homes over a freeway, and if a majority of residents truly want this.
Saura Jost
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Macalester-Groveland
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Building St. Paul’s infrastructure. I’ve spent my professional life as a civil engineer designing the infrastructure that we all depend on from buildings to clean water. Infrastructure touches on nearly every other decision we make as a city from the environment and transportation to health and housing. When I say I view this broadly, I mean that we need to take steps not just to reconstruct our streets and build the transit methods we need, but also deal with the housing crisis too many of our families are still facing.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
Yes. As an engineer, I understand firsthand how our infrastructure is aging, that it needs significant work, and we are decades behind. Continuing to put off this repair and expansion of critical projects will only put additional strain on our roads and increase additional costs down the line while our citizens will have to inequitably carry the cost burden in the meantime. The sales tax increase would allow us to make a historic investment in our roads that is long overdue. It is fiscally sound and will improve our ability to meet our transportation needs for the future.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Yes - increased density is needed for us to meet our growing housing demands. The real challenge is going to be working with neighborhood groups to help understand and navigate these changes, as well as working with builders and developers to understand what buildings make the most sense in each case.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
Municipal trash collection is an idea we should explore for Saint Paul. I believe we could create a system that would provide good paying jobs and benefits for workers, while providing a consistent level of quality, control rates, and help standardize the collection experience for residents. I know many neighbors have raised these concerns with me, and I think the question would be what this transition could look like, and it would certainly require more substantial public input before moving forward.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
All our emergency services should be adequately funded to meet our city’s needs. As we are continuing to ask for more of our non-police emergency professionals as they respond to people undergoing addiction or mental health crises, it makes sense to allocate some of the money that previously funded that as a police response to support them. Ultimately, I view this as a division of labor that will allow all parties to be more effective - public health and emergency medical teams should have a greater role (and thus more support), enabling police to concentrate on non-public health safety areas.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
Both approaches to taking steps to heal the wounds of the destruction of the historic Rondo neighborhood have their merits, and I’m open to them. Both visions represent the kind of bold, intentional, transformative vision for what we can do as a city, and it is our job as a City Council to facilitate these discussions, and eventually, debate and evaluate our options. Currently, it is very early in the discussion, and I wouldn’t want to move forward without gathering additional input from community members and stakeholders, with taking special care to center members of the Rondo community and neighborhood.
Troy Barksdale
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Mac-Groveland
🔗 Campaign website
ℹ️ Read Q&A
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Repealing or heavily amending the Rent Stabilization Ordinance is atop my agenda. It’s the most stringent in the country and is simply bad economics all around. The two tier rental market triggered by the current version of the ordinance has made the unrestricted tier increasingly unaffordable, has reduced market mobility in the restricted tier, and has left affordable housing occupants out to dry. Moreover, in the restricted tier, there are no incentives for capital improvements on the part of the landlords. Any and all housing policies have to currently be made with this poorly executed ordinance in mind.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
No, Saint Paul shouldn’t increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs. After the 15% hike in the municipal tax levy this past year, I wouldn’t wish to further burden Saint Paul residents with an increased sales tax. While such an increase may seem like pennies in a bucket to some, those pennies matter to those living at the margins. The sale of General Obligation Bonds to pay for repairs is a better alternative in my eyes.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
No, I don’t think Saint Paul should allow at least three units on “any” residential lot. Increasing housing units on any given lot also increases strain on sewage & plumbing in a city that already suffers flooding. Beyond that my concern lies with the lack of owner occupancy. I recognize middle housing is missing and allowing for more residential lots to put up at least three units can help. But Saint Paul is already approximately 50/50 renters to owner occupants, and allowing “any” residential lot to have at least three units doesn’t solve that issue.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
I am not sure if the city has the money to spend on a municipal trash collection service. For me aiding private haulers to be more equitable and efficient makes more sense than spending on a public program.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Reallocating police funding is tricky yet through my eyes necessary. I acknowledge that city police make many feel a great deal of security. However, traditional modes of policing aren’t wholly compatible with certain communities in our city who have suffered authoritative abuses. Moreover, the City spends dozens of millions on police patrolling which often induces fear and mistrust of our law enforcement officials in said communities. Reallocation may not look like reducing the police’s budget per se but it would certainly mean restructuring what expenditures look like.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I support the proposed land bridge with caution. The retention of Rondo residents (or descendants of residents who were forcibly expelled from their community) owning properties on such a land bridge is paramount. As long as the project receives equitable investment & serves the stated purpose of healing the Rondo community, I will be a supporter.
Patty Hartmann
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Macalester Groveland
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My campaign motto is: Your city, your voice. We need to support stronger municipal services to fix the roads, more authentic citizen engagement on big decisions like Summit Avenue redesign, safer neighborhoods, and promote real economic opportunities for all residents not just the special interests.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
I am not in favor of the sales tax as proposed because the ordinance does not restrict the sales tax revenue for its stated purpose--to fix the roads. The city can divert the sales tax revenues to cover other budget holes. There are alternative sources to fund our streets like local government aid. There are effective ways to address the issue other than with the proposed sales tax.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Generally, I am not in favor of a blanket approach of allowing three housing units on every single residential lot. It's an overly broad approach that does not account for the unique features of different lots and neighborhoods. However, I think accessory dwellings can work for certain properties. I also hear from many Ward 3 residents that while housing density makes sense in some locations, it also diminishes our city's affordable older housing stock, making housing more expensive and unaffordable for lower and middle income families.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
Coordinated trash pick up can work to create greater efficiencies, but the city's plan has been a failure that has resulted in rising costs, lower levels of service, and ongoing contract disputes. I don't see any evidence that the city is well equipped to create their own service at this time. Private haulers will provide the best service.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
I do not support reducing funding for the St. Paul Police Department. Ward 3 residents have shared their concerns about not feeling safe in their homes and neighborhoods. I want to support them by ensuring that law enforcement is appropriately funded and staffed to give our residents a sense of safety. I am open to improving public safety by using other professionals and services.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I support recognizing the remarkable history of St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood and the impact that the I-94 corridor project had on the people who lived there. I am open to ideas about how to make our city infrastructure more sustainable, but I don't see how the land bridge or replacing I-94 with a surface street will advance worthwhile policy objectives.
Ward 4
Angela Williams
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Webber-Camden
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Reducing taxes for the business community and property owners; tenant protections, creating policy that will hold public safety groups more accountable for the funding they've received, and creating a policy for more public safety stabilization that will enhance community relationships with the police.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
Instead of a 3% rent increase cap, why not encourage a 3% decrease in rent by reducing property taxes? When Landlords are compliant with repairs and fees, they should be able to raise the rent according to the efficiency of their property. Rent should be capped at a percentage with Landlords who do not make repairs and who are not compliant in fees they are responsible for. If properties are kept in good condition and their fees are not behind, they should have some room to raise rent according to the upgrades made to the property, inside the units and the makeup of the building. Overall, a rent cap should be established because we don't want Tier 1 Landlords to get egregious by raising rent 10% because of the upgrades. However, I do believe in a rent cap governed by a merit system according to Tier level.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
Yes, they should clear encampments for greater public safety issues. Including, the homeless themselves. The City of Minneapolis spends millions of dollars on housing and some of these funds should be used to build homeless shelters.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No. They should never reduce or defund anything for the police. The problem is not the funding, the problem is behavior. Police need to monitor their employees every quarter and do mental health assessments. Spend the money where it is needed, and that is within the department.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
Not a municipal program but use the current vendor system to send out RFPs to local snow removal companies that can be responsible for a designated Ward. Give them contracts assigned to neighborhoods (like Webber-Camden or Lind-Bohannon) to keep the snow plowed and this can help the City of Minneapolis snowplow trucks keep the streets even more clear of snow and in turn, help small businesses grow by keeping people mobilized.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
No, they should not. Minneapolis Public Housing has more than enough money from the City of Minneapolis and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to make repairs and actually build new infrastructure. The money for MPHA needs to be repositioned. Property taxes for citizens need to be cut; another tax does not need to be imposed on them.
LaTrisha Vetaw
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Willard-Hay
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My #1 priority when I first ran for election was public safety. If re-elected, public safety will continue to be my #1 priority. Although we still have more to do, I am proud of the public safety progress I've helped make this year. I chaired the Public Health and Safety Committee. I helped select the new Commissioner of Public Safety and our new Police Chief. I secured $300k in funding for lighting improvements on the Northside and $1 million for community safety efforts aimed at reducing violent crime. A lot of this violence is directly related to the opioid epidemic, and I am working to increase treatment options for our community. I worked with our partners at the state to secure $1 million in capital improvement funding for Turning Point- a Northside institution that serves Northsiders battling addiction.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
I do not support rent control. Rent control might have a short-term positive impact for some renters. However, this policy will likely make the affordable housing problem worse in the long run. For the last 20 years, the average rent in Minneapolis increased somewhere between 1.5% and 2.5% each year; so, a 3% yearly increase cap would mean a higher-than-average increase. We need to explore actual solutions: increasing rental assistance for low-income residents, preserving existing affordable housing, reducing the cost barriers to develop low-income housing, holding landlords accountable so that rental properties are well-maintained and supporting higher density housing options.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
I believe every person has the right to stable, affordable and safe housing and no one should live on the streets. Encampments pose serious public health and safety issues for both those living in them and those living around them. I do not believe allowing people to live in encampments is a legitimate way to address homelessness. Homelessness is not just a city issue. People from all over the state and even surrounding states come to Minneapolis and St. Paul seeking help. State, county, and municipal governments need to build upon existing partnerships and continue to invest in and expand services for getting people off the streets–not keeping them there.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
I do believe that we should invest more in alternatives to traditional policing. However, I do not believe that we need to reduce funding for the police department to accomplish this. We need both police and alternatives to police. There are situations that best call for a police response and there are situations that best call for an alternative response. We need both sides of the equation to best service the needs of our community.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
I do not support the creation of a program designed to clear ALL sidewalks as the cost of this program would be astronomical. According to the Public Works Department, it would take an additional $116 million tax-payer dollars just in the first three years to implement a citywide program. This would increase the 2024 City Property Tax Levy by almost 6%. That would be enough to price some families out of their homes. I do support more targeted snow and ice removal programs that help address our vulnerable neighbors as well as properties with documented patterns of non-compliance. This would make an impact in areas where most-needed.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
This is something that I am open to exploring. However, many homeowners in the Fourth Ward live on fixed and limited income. Therefore, I take any potential property tax increase very seriously. I don’t want to price homeowners out of their homes. So, any dedicated property tax levy for public housing must be considered in relation to the total overall property tax levy.
Leslie Davis
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: McKinley
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Protect public health. No vaccinating, no masking, no lockdowns. There is no such thing as covid Covid is a hoax. There is no virus making people sick.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
Yes. Renters have a limited amount of money for rent. For many people any increase is a burden.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
No. Not unless an alternative is provided.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No. Racist violence should not be part of traditional policing. Thumping should not be part of traditional policing as it has beenn in the past. Respect should be required of police and needless stopping of citizens should be avoided.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
No. People should maintain their own property properly.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Not sure about this subject.
Marvina Haynes
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
Mitra Jalali
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Merriam Park
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority in office has and always will be housing: guiding successful major redevelopment opportunities with community vision at the center, ensuring strong tenant protections and improved rent stabilization enforcement for the majority of our city who rents, maintaining our effective and compassionate coordinated response to homelessness with Ramsey County, and increasing public funding into the public good of housing with record state resources on the horizon for the first time ever. “Home” is the most important basic human need in our city, and we have a responsibility to ensure a safe, stable and dignified home for every resident.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
I strongly support the Saint Paul sales tax that will raise nearly $1 billion over the next two decades for large-scale transformation of our public infrastructure, city streets and parks. When I talk to constituents, one word I hear most is “potholes.” This additional funding addresses that issue; ensures that everyone who uses our city assets pays into the cost of maintaining and modernizing them, not just Saint Paul taxpayers; and positions us to redesign our roads and parks to mitigate climate crisis and have more equitable facilities citywide. Lastly, it frees up precious local dollars to meet needs elsewhere.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Absolutely – we should just outright eliminate “single-family-only” zoning citywide. These are no-brainer things we can do to legalize more housing on the same amount of land and help our city become denser and more resilient. I voted for the 1-4 Unit Study zoning changes and the expanded definition of “family” in the city code to make steps toward this policy goal. I support an “all-the-above” housing strategy of ending exclusionary zoning, boosting housing supply at all income levels, funding new deeply affordable housing and preservation, and strong city anti-displacement policies and tenant protections that make sure we grow equitably.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
I would support a fully municipal trash collection service and a transition to get there in the next few years. We took a big first step toward more equitable city services by creating an organized trash collection system with a contracted group of private haulers five years ago. I believe this system would work even better if it was our own city employees and vehicles out there doing the important health and safety work of garbage removal and handling customer service directly - with strong labor protections, increased accountability and better services for taxpayers.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Everyone in our community deserves to be safe, period. I helped Saint Paul develop more trained emergency responder options to ensure a holistic response in situations like mental health crises. I would support redirecting some funds into proven violence prevention programs, ensuring police officers’ time is spent on the most urgent and dangerous incidents and reducing the overall load on both them and our community. When our community is stable in all areas of life, they are less likely to experience desperation and turn to crimes of survival or nihilism. I will keep working to fund a comprehensive public safety approach.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I would support either/both changes as major steps toward undoing the historic harms of the freeway expansion through the Rondo neighborhood and other communities along the corridor which I represent. I believe any discussion with respect to the land bridge should place impacted Rondo residents at the center and reflect their needs, experiences and consensus. As a policy advisor on the MNDOT I-94 working group, I have actively pushed MNDOT to explore full freeway removal, opposed freeway expansion, echoed calls for dedicated new transit lanes and supported community conversations about Reconnect Rondo to ensure it achieves its goals.
Robert Bushard
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Control Crime.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
No increases in any taxes.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
I would allow conversion of single family homes to triplexes only with existing structures.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
I would support an end 'all in' trash collection and revert back to local private haulers. Currently we send payments to 'Waste Management' in New York.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
St. Paul should increase funding of police, increased moral support of the police and put more police on the street to control crime.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I do not support any either of theses changes to I94.
Ward 5
Jeremiah Ellison
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Near North
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority is passing Tenant Opportunity to Purchase and increasing paths to home and unit ownership for everyday people.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
Yes. Minneapolis needs a strong rent control policy that covers all renters, is free from corporate loopholes and is adjusted accurately to the cost of living. A majority of residents in North Minneapolis are renters, that’s why I authored question three for the 2021 ballot which passed with over 53% of voters supporting. The Minneapolis City Council has an obligation to voters to follow through on this issue, and I plan to continue fighting for a Rent Stabilization ordinance if re-elected.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
No, I do not believe encampment evictions get us any closer to resolving homelessness. Using the poor living conditions of unsheltered residents as a reason to evict them misses the point and doesn’t address the core issue. The unsheltered people of Minneapolis should not have to live in fear of their belongings being destroyed and discarded while they are just looking to exist as safely as possible. This is why my focus has been and remains on shelter solutions that work for the broadest population of unsheltered people, and are more successful in getting them into permanent housing.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Every Northsider deserves to make it home safe at the end of the day, and I believe in multiple approaches to keeping us safe. The council has policy control over several departments that carry some of the city's safety work, including 911, Behavioral Crisis Response (mental health emergencies), and the Office of Violence Prevention. I supported the founding of the Office of Violence Prevention as far back as 2018, then a very small office without the ability to have a citywide impact. The department has since grown, and become an integral part of our public safety system. I plan to remain heavily involved in funding, evaluating, and strengthening these programs. Adding Behavioral Response has added so much capacity to our public safety system. Lastly, while the mayor possesses full managerial authority over the police, I have built a collaborative relationship with the 4th precinct and will continue to informally partner with them where possible.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
In order to be a truly accessible and inclusive city to people of all mobility types, it’s essential Minneapolis continue to explore a municipal shoveling program that can have the most impact towards accessibility and mobility. A municipal snow shoveling program does not have to encompass shoveling every inch of every sidewalk in all of Minneapolis, it could be similar to our safe routes to school project with a data driven approach that ensures highly trafficked areas are covered by municipal shoveling. As Council Members we have to do our due diligence in ensuring any program truly prioritizes clearing snow from areas that have a detrimental impact to mobility in our city, and sees cost as an important but not prohibitive factor. I fully support continuing to explore what it looks like for Minneapolis to have a robust and equitable municipal shoveling program.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Yes, I support creating a dedicated source to fund public housing. But like all new programs and levy increases, the impacts on our most vulnerable (like moderate income homeowners, or seniors on a fixed income) property owners must be considered.
Phillip "OMac" Peterson
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Near North
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
If I were to be elected as the representative for Ward 5 the first thing I would want to do is address our horrible Street conditions. While it would be winter I would want to appropriate fund so that moment that the thought happened the north side would get New roads everywhere. But if elected since it would be fall I would be looking to get jobs for individuals who are looking for them especially offenders leaving prison. We have a plethora of treatment and halfway houses and a plethora of job these men need those jobs in my opinion. But I would definitely be on plowing no more getting stuck in the snow!
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
It's a very touchy subject rent stabilization is the goal for many on the North side if not throughout the whole twin cities. It's been tough times out here for some people finding jobs keeping jobs and or making money. A 3% increase on most people's rent would be about $51 a year if you were paying $1,000 or so dollars. Well that may seem like some chump change it is not. We must do something to ensure everyone is being paid the minimum wage at or above $15 an hour that would be hard. I would rather see something around 1% to 1.5. as well as a biannual minimum wage increase until we get to $21 an hour!
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
Having experienced homelessness myself not to that measure but understanding the desperation behind it , with the lack of jobs willing to hire good individuals for lack of a word being picky vagrancy and homelessness is rampant. The tent city alone that used to be down Hiawatha and the one that was Northwest by Home Depot are sad to see. But they were homes for people that couldn't afford anything or there's just a lack of assistance or affordable housing for individuals in that situation. It's wrong if there's nowhere else for them to go. It's immoral. There needs to be a very comprehensive humane way to fix this maybe by taxing ticket sales from sports teams we might be able to do something.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Law & Order is important that means the police are Paramount! With that being said I would love to see a reallocation of police funds and the possibility of making a few changes to the style of officers. For instance I would be proposing to have three to four different types of officers to respond to the different types of situations. Like we have meter maids there should be officers that strictly deal with traffic violations . Officers who live in the communities they serve and officers who respond to violent threats not SWAT. These new style Minneapolis officers should also be equipped and uniformed so that the anxiety and lack of respect or trust can be abolished the police need to change the way they look not how much they have.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
This has been an pet project of mine and a lot of my waking hours throughout the last winter. Rather than a municipal program I would want to talk with engineers at the University of Minnesota engineers from the department of motor vehicles and figure out a intelligent way to battle the snow possibly partially heated streets and maybe a new kind of snow plow that doesn't destroy the streets which are in need of rapid repair which has yet to be done over North. But I would also be willing to employ private citizens part-time to plow. Or maybe we just need to hire more City works workers who are qualified.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Property taxes very important. I don't own where I live I rent to be fair but I understand the need for property tax and the need for public works Street sweepings lawn care that is public etc things of that nature. Yet rather than having a stringent property tax on housing why have not any of the six sports teams contributed it a fair and reasonable amount of money for taxes or for anything outside of their sports structures? These same sports teams that operate in the twin cities that generate billions of dollars and in state and out of state revenue. If we can work a deal out with them where they pay a nice tax or a nominal amount for Street maintenance and things of that nature seeing as how two of Minneapolis premiere shelters are right outside the twin stadium not counting the salvation army then we can talk.
Victor Martinez
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Willard-Hay
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Public safety and community building reform
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
No, there is no proof that it works. But there is proof that it hurts the creation of more housing units.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
Yes, we have a drug and mental health problem, not a housing problem. We need to push harder on all layers of government to address these issues better.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No, no more defunding. We need to be able to go after grants as well as apply more pressure to the county, state and federal partners. The city cannot address this mental health crisis alone.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
Many in my ward do not trust that it will be carried out properly. They would rather see the city better our current services.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
We have made historic investments into public housing. The taxes on the North side have gone up drastically to a point of making our seniors and families not able to afford living in the community any longer. We cannot continue to create more on house families.
David Greenwood-Sanchez
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
Nate Nins
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
Hwa Jeong Kim
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: North End
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
We need to build permanent housing options for folks experiencing homelessness and expand the number of beds and programs we currently provide. With limited beds available, we must do more to keep families together during their housing crisis. I will partner with the county to continue to support the creation of permanent housing that can house large and multigenerational families. We need more affordable rental housing across income ranges that offer deep affordability. We must revisit rent stabilization, specifically with exemptions and the stabilization percentage, and pass strong tenant protections.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
The city has finite resources, and the largest limited revenue source is our taxpayers. Folks across the state travel to our city and spend money at one of the many wonderful things we offer. Besides relying solely on Saint Paul taxpayers, we must consider alternative options that help alleviate the cost of replacing and updating our roads and infrastructure. The sales tax is one of many revenue-generating options we need to be able to utilize.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Yes, We seriously lack housing stock and low vacancy rates continue to make finding affordable housing challenging. Single-family homes make up most of the current residential land use in the city and multi-unit parcels are limited. This change would make the city more inclusive by reducing economic and racial exclusions deeply rooted in zoning policies and practices. Allowing at least three units moves us in the right direction and I would like us to eliminate single-family zoning city-wide.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
I support moving to municipal trash in Saint Paul. Before organizing collection, my neighbors paid more than our current costs for garbage service; equalizing costs across the city was a major improvement. Many services compete for funds in the city. Part of the transition to municipal trash would need to include clarity around which services and programs are not currently meeting the need because they lack funding and making sure all of our staff are paid competitive wages and receiving benefits. I also view municipal trash as expanding the city’s employment opportunities and offering the same high-quality customer service we do throughout the city departments to our constituents.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No single profession can do it all. Our most significant crime deterrent is investing in people through resourced programs that ensure everyone in Saint Paul has their basic needs met. By shifting funds from policing, we can put it towards housing programs, provide culturally relevant addiction services, expand mental health resources, or provide more youth and adult employment opportunities with access to healthcare. We also need accountability on all levels. People must be accountable when they cause harm, police when they use excessive force, and elected officials must be responsible to taxpayers and voters when our current solutions aren’t working.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I would support both. We see the legacy of Rondo across the city through its former residents, continuing to pursue their passions in arts, businesses, culture, and food. ReConnect Rondo and replacing the freeway can be a powerful precedent for how you restore and honor what you break with systemic racism. I will look to current and former residents and relationships within the Rondo community to ensure their needs, wants, and vision for this work is at the forefront.
Pam Tollefson
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Payne-Phalen
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
I would focus on ensuring the sustainability of essential services while minimizing the need for tax increases. This approach involves careful budgeting and allocation of resources to maintain public safety, transportation, housing, libraries, recreation centers, street maintenance, and other services without placing an excessive burden on taxpayers.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
I support increasing sales tax if there has been a thorough analysis of the situation, community input and consideration of alternative funding resources. I believe there needs to be a focused allocation of the tax increase so there is a specific purpose, i.e., road repair.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Allowing 3 units on a residential lot can help increase housing density and provide affordable housing options. But, it also impacts the character of a neighborhood and raise concerns about parking, infrastructure, and community dynamics. It changes the "rules" of homeowners who purchased their homes, hoping to live there for many years. I believe St. Paul can allow for multiple units on areas in the city while maintaining neighborhoods, if we carefully plan, have a comprehensive assessment of the local housing needs and impacts, and have community meetings that truly ask for input before making decisions. St. Paul needs to engage with a range of stakeholders, including neighborhood associations, housing advocacy groups, developers, local businesses, and relevant city departments.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
No, I don't believe St. Paul should create a municipal trash collection service. I believe the city needs to work on the trash collection contract from 2019 so we can have solutions to some of the problems in the original contract.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No, I don't believe that St. Paul should reduce funding for police department. While doorknocking and engaging with Ward 5 residents, I hear stories of people feeling unsafe, concerns about vehicles being stolen, and catalytic converters being stolen, sometimes multiple times. Businesses' struggle with crime in their stores and employees being harassed and sometimes assaulted. Our residents and businesses need to be safe.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I support a land bridge because I think it will bring more jobs, housing, and revitalization to the community. And, most importantly, it will restore what was lost when the original I-94 construction was done and right past wrongs. I don't support replacing the freeway with a surface street.
Ward 6
Guy T. Gaskin
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
Jamal Osman
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Phillips West
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
It would be ‘Housing’ - over the next two years I will be fighting for fair rents through rent stabilization policies, investing in public housing and championing a charter amendment to create a ‘Social Housing Development Authority’ that will be empowered to invest, compete, develop, acquire and maintain publicly owned, affordable housing for low- AND middle-income level residents in every neighborhood in the city.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
Absolutely - and I have supported this along with my colleagues, Councilmembers Aisha Chughtai, Jason Chavez and Jeremiah Ellison. A 3% increase in rent is quite sufficient for landlords. First and foremost, it ensures that they can keep up with inflation and cover the costs of maintenance. Secondly, this ability to increase rents by 3% will still contribute to their long-term return on investment - which I recognize is crucial to these important providers of housing in our City. In areas with high demand and limited supply like Minneapolis, a 3% increase allows landlords to maximize their rental income while still being FAIR to their tenants. I am ALWAYS going to fight for FAIRNESS. And ‘Fairness’ is all about striking that delicate balance between profitability and ensuring affordability for tenants. But make no mistake, I am definitely someone that will always support solutions that center the Renter first (and I make no apologies for that).
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
As a 14 year old, I experienced the challenges of being a war refugee and I deeply understand the struggles faced by those without shelter. It is essential that we prioritize the well-being and dignity of unsheltered individuals in Minneapolis, drawing from my own personal journey I know this can be done. And while encampments may offer temporary relief, they are inadequate in providing the necessary support and sanitary conditions. We must focus on creating safe and stable housing options that address the underlying causes of homelessness. In this election, I am proposing the establishment of a publicly-owned 'Social Housing Development Authority' to invest in housing solutions. Living outside is not a real solution. Let us work together towards sustainable approaches that uplift the vulnerable and build a brighter future for housing our residents. I am committed to supporting policies and initiatives that bring us closer to achieving this goal.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Minneapolis must reallocate funding away from the City's police department - but not because we do not need more peace officers or because the MPD doesn’t need investment - but because we need to prioritize investments in alternative approaches. The City Charter includes a formula that dictates the ‘exact number’ of police required - and the People of Minneapolis just affirmed that in the last City election. I intend to support that collective decision, even though I personally disagree with this requirement - and I will support any funding necessary to maintain the numbers of peace officers required by Charter. However, we have an incredible opportunity to bring about transformational change by reallocating resources we have traditionally allocated to police to alternative public safety solutions. This doesn't mean we do not INVEST in the Minneapolis Police Department. It's about adopting comprehensive strategies that emphasize de-escalation, mental health and healthcare support - and proactive social services for victims of crime.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
We need to invest in ensuring that snow is properly removed from all neighborhoods and business areas as quickly as possible - ensuring everyone who wants to be outside can be - with the least amount of inconvenience and impact on our environment. That said, I will not support spending $116 million in the next three years - and over $40.6 million per year (according to a June 2023 City Staff Report) to implement a Citywide sidewalk snow removal service. It is simply not sustainable at that cost. I will support shoveling policies and programs that can be implemented at a lower cost - e.g. greater enforcement, targeted area removal, free senior removal services, etc. - and that are neighborhood-centric in delivery.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
I wholeheartedly support reviving the public housing tax levy and allocating $12 million for repairs. Affordable housing is crucial for inclusive neighborhoods. Increased funding is urgently needed by the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to address deteriorating conditions in our public housing units - and this levy will provide a dedicated funding stream. Plus, the levy demonstrates our commitment to providing safe homes - and reflects our societal values as a City. I believe through collective action and smart policies, we can uplift neighborhoods and offer opportunities for all. The $12 million in funding revitalizes infrastructure, improves living conditions and promotes upward mobility. Let's stand up for the marginalized, ensuring equal housing opportunities. Together, we can create a future where everyone thrives, regardless of their socioeconomic background.
Kayseh Magan
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Cedar-Riverside
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priorities are public safety, police accountability, tenant rights and affordable housing.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
I support a rent stabilization ordinance that provides an exception for newly constructed units. Nearly all rent control laws have this exception to prevent a slow down in new construction.In 2022, the city of St. Paul amended its rent control ordinance to exempt new construction after it saw a steep decline in the construction of new units.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
The current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people has not worked. We must solve the underlying reasons for why people are unsheltered.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
We can fund alternatives to traditional policing without reducing funds for the city's police department. Our police department is currently understaffed and we do not have an adequate number of police officers to respond to calls for service in a timely manner. Additionally, cities that have had their police departments under DOJ consent decrees have had to spend millions on the costs associated with court-enforced reforms.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
When sidewalks are inaccessible and unsafe because of snow and ice, those who are disproportionately impacted are low-income and disabled residents. Having a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks is the equitable thing for our city to do.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
We need a property tax levy to fund public housing. This will reduce the backlog of repairs, maintain thousands of aging units and ensure funding for the construction of new units.
Tiger Worku
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
Nelsie Yang
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Passing a bold tenant rights ordinance that protects renters and prevents displacement.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
Yes. St. Paul is a destination for millions of people throughout the Twin Cities metro area; they attend sporting events, concerts, festivals, and the Minnesota State Fair, to name a few, and most people will choose to arrive in St. Paul in their personal vehicles. It’s estimated the 1% sales tax increase would generate $984 million over twenty years. Many of our streets and arterial roads in St. Paul are long overdue for reconstruction. It’s time that St. Paul residents do not shoulder the entire cost. Saint Paul is everyone’s capital city.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Absolutely. In Saint Paul, 72% of residential land is zoned for single-family detached homes, which limits the supply of housing and drives up housing prices and rents. It doesn’t have to be this way. This is why I supported the 1–4-unit housing study that was conducted by St. Paul’s Planning and Economic Development Department. It showed that changing the zoning code would address the housing crisis by allowing duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes to be built. In addition, this change would give residents housing options that meet their needs versus having to choose between high-rise apartment buildings or single-family homes.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
Yes. I supported exploring the municipal collection option. Many of my constituents have been dissatisfied with their trash collection service, especially after this last winter, which is very frustrating for residents when they are paying $25 to $30 per month. Having an organized system versus open collection provides residents with an affordable, more sustainable option, while holding private trash haulers accountable.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Yes. I believe in community-based public safety and programming. A restorative justice approach to public safety could dismantle the root causes of crime. Unfortunately, the Eastside has experienced decades of divestment, putting the community into a cycle of poverty. While serving on the City Council, I have supported over $100,000 in funding for BIPOC led organizations that work to prevent gun violence, provide mental health education, and advance other community safety initiatives. One of my top priorities has been to secure funding and partnerships for renovating outdated community centers and libraries on the Eastside. Moreover, I’ve advocated and voted for a weapon’s safe storage ordinance.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
During the 1960’s when the I-94 corridor was constructed, St. Paul communities were displaced. In the Rondo community, I-94 cut through the heart of a thriving Black community, which not only displaced community members but also stole wealth from homeowners and businesses. To me, justice would look like restoring the Rondo community to where it was prior to the construction of I-94. A highway to boulevard conversion would reconnect the community, which I favor rather than allowing I-94 to remain in the heart of St. Paul. We should be working toward a low-carbon transportation system that repairs past harms and prioritizes the people most impacted by road noise, vehicle emissions, and traffic. All of this could be achieved through open and transparent community conversations, and the Rondo community deserves to learn about all of the infrastructure options that are available.
Gary B. Unger
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
Ward 7
Katie Cashman
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Loring Park
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My priorities for representing Ward 7 at city hall are to lead on climate action and revitalize the livability of downtown. We need to budget for and implement the Minneapolis Climate Equity Plan. We have 7 years left in this decade to curb climate emissions by 50%. We should be pursuing all possible federal funding opportunities to decarbonize and prevent the worst impacts from climate change in our city. Secondly, in order to revitalize downtown, I will prioritize engaging Minneapolis downtown residents, business owners, and building owners to find policy solutions for filling vacant commercial spaces, increase walkability, and making our downtown corridor more inviting and vibrant.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
I do not support a 3% cap on annual rent increases in Minneapolis. I believe that a 3% cap will disincentivize new construction that is crucial to addressing long term housing affordability. We need to expand our housing stock by creating new housing of every type in every neighborhood. I support direct rental assistance and strong protections for renters.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
We need to lead on this issue with compassion, with a focus on long term, housing first solutions. Clearing encampments must be done with clear advance notice and the ability to have belongings stored and reclaimed. We need to broaden our partnership with Hennepin County and the State to fix the policy failures that have led to high housing costs, lack of access to long-term treatment programs, and lack of social support that leaves those losing their homes without the resources they need to stay off the streets. We need to continue exploring solutions that address the underlying causes of homelessness, that include access to safe, dignified housing options.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
We must build a public safety system that works for, and better supports the needs of everyone in our community. I support continued data collection and a data-driven approach to public safety. In the near term, I support investing in public safety across the board. We need more police officers, both armed and unarmed, bolstered complementary and alternative responders, MFD, and violence interrupters. We need the right professional responding to every 911 call. As we continue to work with community and city staff to ensure the safety of every resident and visitor to Minneapolis, I am committed to budgeting for results.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
I am open to exploring a municipal program for snow and ice clearing, especially for transit stops. I do not believe it should be created to clear every sidewalk in Minneapolis, but could begin as a pilot program in select areas. We must be doing more to ensure the ability to navigate city streets in the winter months, especially for our disabled and senior communities.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Yes, we continue to have a crisis in affordable housing. We must be able to preserve and produce housing to meet the needs of our community. MPHA has a $210 Million backlog from decades of underfunding. A dedicated property tax levy will allow us to address building repair backlogs and construct more units. As a city, we need to get serious about finding solutions to housing unaffordability and homelessness. I believe reviving a dedicated property tax levy would give us more tools to do so.
Kenneth Foxworth
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Downtown-West
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Top priority for us is three words Safety, Safety and Safety. Aligns with every issue. For example, we cannot keep our environment clean, without keeping it safe. Our youth and union workers can not travel back and forth to school and work without keeping public transportation safe. Small businesses and large corporations need protection to prevent being vandalize downtown and uptown. Bottom line is we have to continue building a system with the Minneapolis Police Department that meets the people standards. Keep in mind the best way to solve problems is, allow someone who have experienced the problem before. Come up with the best solutions. With that being said I would bring back the no trespass law and find away to get rid of the HERC.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
Yes , I agree that Minneapolis is ready for strong rent control with a three percent cap and no exemption's. Investing more into affordable housing wouldn’t be a bad idea either.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
I would continue to urge the city to stop criminalizing the survival strategies of unsheltered homeless people. As council I would support ways to take legal action on the unsheltered homeless people behalf to end clearings of encampments. Until we are able to provide programs for them to go or homes for them to live in, other than are streets.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
I don’t support defunding the police. I do support alternatives ways being implemented other than traditional policing. For example , residents can have the option to ask for another professional to come support during a 911 call and not just have police as responders. We have to empower people first by knowledge to create affirmative action, than we can improve public safety overall.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
I believe, Our Streets Minneapolis organization proposal will keep sidewalks safe for residents and visitors. Like I mentioned before, safety is my campaign team top priority. The question, I would ask the people. Do we want to pay $47 extra per year? To make this become reality.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Yes , I agree this opportunity brings unity in so many positive ways. Ideally what we really need in Minneapolis is more investments going into housing/ownership.
Scott Graham
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Bryn Mawr
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Minneapolis’ public safety system is my highest priority. The City must support the Minneapolis Police Department with an adequate budget and resources to transform its culture, and do everything possible to enable the Department to hire, train, and retain high-quality officers. It is also essential to expand alternative responses to 911 calls, including further integrating social workers and behavioral crisis response (BCR) teams into our public safety system.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
No. A strict cap on rent increases is not a good way to target the issue of housing affordability and risks harming Minneapolis renters in the long run. The City should focus on solutions that provide assistance to those that need rental support the most without jeopardizing the supply of new affordable housing. I support direct, targeted stipends to renters that are most in need, as well as continued strong investment in the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority and City programs such as the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
It is inhumane to allow our neighbors experiencing homelessness to live in encampments that are unhealthy and dangerous. Encampments are not a viable long-term solution for unsheltered people. Working with Hennepin County and other partners, we should provide wraparound services like housing assistance, mental health support, substance addiction counseling, employment training, and social services that folks need to move from unsheltered to homes. Compassion must be at the forefront of the City’s approach and we should expect all city employees, including police officers, to treat unsheltered residents with compassion and respect.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No, this is a false choice. Proper funding of our police department and increased investment in alternative response infrastructure are not mutually exclusive. Our police department needs strong funding to implement much needed and long overdue reforms, and to carry out a creative approach to hiring officers that prioritizes Minneapolis residents and those with non-traditional backgrounds. Simultaneously, the City must continue to develop and fund non-police responses because an armed officer is not an appropriate response to every 911 call. Social workers, violence interrupters, and the City’s Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) teams all need investment from the City.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
No. The high cost, slower efficiency, and logistical hurdles make it clear that a city-wide snow clearing program is a bad investment. The vast majority of residents do not need help from the City to clear their sidewalks. I am supportive of having the City shovel a small number of properties, including residences of some seniors and those with physical disabilities. The City should also have a focused effort on the 5% of property owners who repeatedly do not clear their sidewalks, a majority of which are multi-family properties. I will lead an effort to both educate around and enforce our current sidewalk clearing policy. A large-scale City-run snow removal program is a solution in search of a problem. Such funding would be better used to bolster investment in affordable housing, public safety personnel, and revitalization of our commercial corridors.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
It’s important that every Minneapolis resident has somewhere to call home, and public housing is an essential component in working toward this outcome. I am glad the City’s 2023 budget provides nearly $5 million for the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA). While MPHA relies predominantly on federal funding, local partners have an important part to play in supporting its mission. In the most recent legislative session MPHA will receive 5 million dollars to rehab existing properties. Whether via a dedicated tax levy or direct funding in the budget, the City must continue its strong commitment to supporting public housing in Minneapolis. The new Metro Area ¼ cent sales tax for housing will also help provide more homes for all.
Cheniqua Johnson
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Dayton's Bluff
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Housing will continue to be my top priority. If elected, I will work to address our city’s growing housing challenges, iron out our rent stabilization ordinance, work to offset our property tax expenses, and keep our developments local. Our community should get to benefit from affordable, well-cared-for properties, and good union jobs. There’s an opportunity to address the growing issue surrounding unsheltered homelessness, renter protections, and overall quality of living by investing in city services, like the city’s Homeless Assistance Response Team, Department of Safety and Inspections, and ensuring developments, like the Hamm Brewery Complex rehabilitation, are successful.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
I support the local option sales tax. This option allows us to try an alternative to burdening community members with another property tax. I want to see continued, immediate investment in our streets. I am open and will work to ensure Ward 7 and all of the Eastside won’t be left out of this investment that I hope can move us forward. Something needs to be done about our aging roads AND our community must see the benefit of this option early. Ultimately, it will be up to the voters, and I will stand with Ward 7.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
We must continue to find ways to drive down the cost of housing so everyone can afford to live in our city. Here in Ward 7, we have had several examples of where multi-unit housing options on residential lots have increased property value, saved historic land, and ultimately became a home for families here in Saint Paul. As we move forward, we will need to be innovative with our approach to end modern-day homelessness and address the growing housing shortage. This could be a step in the right direction.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
St. Paul could create a municipal trash collection service that would provide positive outcomes for the community, better quality jobs and equipment for workers, and a better allocation of resources. Over the course of the next four years, I would like to see us get there. With every city service, we should have the workforce, budget, and plan in place to make it effective, efficient, and sustainable. I don’t think we are there today, but I could see us getting there with reasonable improvements to our current processes.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
We should feel safe in the comfort of our own homes, recreation centers, schools, libraries, and in our parks. In Saint Paul, we will lose quite a bit of our city’s law enforcement and officer workforce to rightful retirement in the next 5 years. Our officers will need the additional support that comes with providing alternatives to traditional policing. Investing in mental health resources, stronger equipped emergency responders, and providing a comprehensive approach to public safety benefits everyone. This isn’t an either/or situation; We can do all the above.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I take the historical harms and systematic racism done to my community very seriously. When it comes to the land bridge over I-94 or even replacing the freeway, we must not do that without centering the Black voices of Rondo. Now is the time to ensure that collaboration reflects the stories shared, ideas pondered, and needs identified within the Rondo Community. It may take a lot of work, but I think this is a unique opportunity to ask, “Community, what would you like your neighborhood to look like now?” and work to make that happen. I would support both.
Pa Der Vang
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Dayton's Bluff
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
I am invested in ensuring that housing is affordable for our families in Ward 7. Everyone deserves clean, safe and affordable housing. This includes affordable rent, homeownership/home improvement assistance, as well as muti-unit developments to increase the housing stock in Ward 7.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
Yes I do support the sales tax increase for road repairs and parks. It is important that everyone contribute to the repairs of our roads and bridges and improvement of our parks so that everyone can enjoy it. I would like to acknowledge that this means that the sales tax within the City of St. Paul will likely be around 9.77% if this were to pass in November. This is not unheard of. In fact, cities such as Chicago and Long Beach have sales tax of over 10%. Along with the sales tax, I encourage the city to look for other sources to fund road repairs and park improvements such as federal, state, and county assistance so that these types of expenses do not continue to fall on the backs of the households in Ward 7, which has a high concentration of poverty compared to other wards in St. Paul.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Over 73% of neighborhoods in St. Paul consist of single family homes. In order to increase housing diversity, increase housing access to families, and boost the supply of housing in St. Paul, I do support this ordinance. While single family homes served as a mechanism to build wealth for families across many generations, the housing shortage we currently face requires that we approach housing differently. Allowing families to turn their current homes into multi-unit housing would open up more housing options for residents and in essence increase the housing availability in our city as well as provide opportunities for families to be landlords and provide housing. Multiunit homes such as duplexes, triplexes, and quadraplexes are highly valued properties. These will allow families to invest in their current properties and build generational wealth.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
A municipal trash collection service is not a new idea. St. Paul had this in the past. This is a challenging topic as we have seen that contracting with a private hauler has resulted in many dissatisfied residents due to trash not being picked up, increased cost, lack of care, and lack of ability to share trash cans across neighbors. I do support this effort however, I do not think that St. Paul should ban private haulers from doing business in St. Paul. I would like residents to choose between a private hauler, or the city service- in order to prevent a monopoly. There is the issue of too many garbage trucks on the street on any given day which may damage city streets and create noise pollution in our neighborhoods. This issue needs to be further explored.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
I would support fully staffing the Saint Paul Police department with not only peace officers but also community workers/community liaisons and social workers who work directly with our district councils and neighborhoods to engage our communities and build a strong and positive relationship. I support having community liaisons involved in police response to calls. I do support alternatives to traditional policing because we need more options in how we respond to calls where residents may need assistance. I'm in favor of efforts to reduce the criminalization of our community members. Of course, violent criminals and officers who abuse their power must be held accountable. Reducing criminality and holding criminals and those who abuse their power are not mutually exclusive. I am in favor of community safety.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
The root of this question is do I believe in reparations. The land bridge has been proposed as a form of reparations for having destroyed the Rondo Neighborhood when the highway was put in place. We are a rich country and we can afford reparations. We often say it's too expensive or that can wait until later- those who have privilege, power, and wealth can afford to wait, but communities who are historically marginilized and oppressed can no longer wait. I am in favor of reparations. However, I will lean on the expertise of the Ward 1 city council member whom I hope will build strong relationships with residents and gather feedback from residents about what THEY want for their neighborhood.
Alexander J. Bourne
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
🔗 Campaign website
Clara Ware
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
Dino Guerin
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Eastside
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
The explosive growth of juvenile crime. The need to built a facility for juvenile offenders.
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
No, we should use what we have been using, a combination of state, federal and county dollars, in the past we use vert little property tax dollars. The cities local government aid from the state has be going up.
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Depended on the lot, how big is it? Some lots are very small, it would not be feasible.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
No, if it was government run the service would be worse.
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
We need to support our police officer and get them back to full staffing. For mental health crisis we should use social workers.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
Never followed the issue. With crime being out of control folks who live on the eastside are concerned about crime, need a facility for violent juvenile offenders.
Foua-Choua Khang
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in: Beaver Heights
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Address affordability against taxation
Should St. Paul increase sales taxes to pay for road repairs? Why or why not?
No increase, cut out projects from the Mayor's office
Should St. Paul allow at least three units of housing on any residential lot? Why or why not?
Yes, this will increase housing units in term addressing the affordable housing shortage and homelessness.
Should St. Paul create a municipal trash collection service, and if so, how should that affect the city's relationship with private haulers?
No, outsourcing this services in long term will save residents money
Should St. Paul reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
No, police budget should be communicated to community with inputs from community. We don't need to cut police budgets, we want to be engaged in how policing is taught or not taught.
ReConnect Rondo has proposed a land bridge over I-94. Twin Cities Boulevard advocates for replacing the freeway with a surface street. Do you support either of these changes to the I-94 corridor? Why or why not?
I do not support this project at this time, we need to address current road issues and the sustainability of the land bridge.
Kartumu King
St. Paul
🏠 Lives in:
Ward 8
Andrea Jenkins
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Bryant
⭐ Incumbent
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority would be to enact Universal Basic Income for low income mothers to subsidize their rents and other living expenses.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
I support some level of rent stabilization, limiting price gouging, and other measures to allow low income residents to stay in their homes. I am always seeking ways to engage the broader community to create better city policies. As City Council President I created the working group, made up of landlords, tenants, and housing advocates, to study rent control and make a recommendation to the city council.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
I believe in a compassionate approach to encampments. First and foremost, we must make sure people are safe in them. Second, we have to help those who are having difficulty receiving city, county, and state benefits make the transition to better housing. The city must employ more social workers to help those in encampments navigate the complicated government entities that provide services. Third, we have to support appropriate housing and services for those who are struggling with mental illness and addiction. Fourth, we must offer better mental health care and addiction care to those in need. Fifth, we have to build more shelters and affordable housing.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
The city is constrained by two consent decrees, one from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and one from the Department of Justice. Each order requires the city to spend significantly more to recruit, train, and retain officers. But we must also invest more in alternatives to policing, like the existing violence interrupters program and behavioral crisis response teams.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
The city should be responsible for our priority pedestrian networks and will be introducing a pilot program to explore that possibility, which I support. This pilot will allow the city to learn more about how a potential municipal program could work.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Minneapolis Public Housing is affordable housing. We must do everything possible to preserve this important component of the housing continuum. I am a part of a large workgroup to figure out ways to address the needs of MPHA, and all options are on the table, including some level of a tax levy.
Bob Sullentrop
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
Soren Stevenson
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Lyndale
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
Establishing a comprehensive public health approach to public safety is my top priority. Safety is one of our most basic needs. Everyone deserves to be safe no matter who they are or where they live. Our current approach to public safety has failed. Two consent decrees and $111 Million in settlements for victims of police violence prove it. It’s time for us to transform our approach to keeping folks safe by expanding our options for safety and investing in violence prevention, mental health co-responders, and addiction services. By being proactive to address the basic needs that people have we can prevent crime and build a safer city. We can do better than the current system.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
Yes, we need a strong rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap. Minneapolis is a majority renter city. Most of us pay rent and are vulnerable to arbitrary rent increases by landlords, who prioritize profits over people. When predatory rent increases force people out of their homes, it destabilizes families and neighborhoods. It creates intense pressures and high costs for struggling low-income families, who are already cost-burdened by rental prices. Rent stabilization is an important component of a suite of housing policies we need to protect families, the elderly, and other vulnerable communities’ right to safe and stable housing.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
Absolutely not. Violently clearing encampments is cruel and does nothing to solve the problems unsheltered people face that push them into encampments in the first place. City leadership often justifies their violent sweeps by claiming there are shelter beds available, implying that folks in encampments are refusing help and therefore deserve the mistreatment. This behavior is appalling and misleading. Shelters are full and access to them can’t be guaranteed. Shelter rules about pets, limits on possessions, and requirements to leave during the day make shelters impossible options for some. There are many needed changes to our housing policy in order to get everyone in the city housed, one of which is permanent public housing.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
For decades, we have spent more on policing than any other city service and all of that spending has not kept us safe. We cannot continue to pump unlimited funds into a police department that has been shown to engage in racist, unconstitutional practices that undermine both racial justice and public safety. We need to invest in programs and professionals who can provide services that prevent crime and address communities’ needs. That means mental health responders, addiction and recovery specialists, youth programs, job and housing assistance. These changes will lower spending while increasing public safety and racial justice.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
A municipal sidewalk clearing program is the right thing to do for all our neighbors. Currently, we depend on homeowners and landlords to clear sidewalks and we know this doesn’t work. Absentee landlords leave sidewalks full of snow and ice, endangering pedestrians and making sidewalks unusable for folks with mobility challenges. Many homeowners want to be good neighbors and clear their sidewalks, but work schedules, illness, disability, or other obstacles prevent them from doing so. Sidewalks are public infrastructure we all depend on. We need a public program to ensure we all have access to safe and clear sidewalks.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Yes, it’s time to revive the levy to fund public housing. We’re experiencing a housing crisis in Minneapolis. We need solutions that match the scale of the problem. That means deep, sustained investment in building new public housing and maintaining public housing properties that already exist. For years, we’ve relied on market-based approaches to increase the housing stock in Minneapolis. As a result, we’ve added thousands of luxury apartments and almost nothing that’s within reach for low-income folks. Building more public housing is a necessary part of the solutions we need to address our housing crisis.
Terry White
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in: Field
🔗 Campaign website
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
My top priority policy will be to House the Unhoused and provide mental health and substance abuse support. It is imperative that we take immediate action to provide this population with safe and dignified shelter. In 2019, the city established a Navigation Center to provide emergency shelter for 300 people. Now, with 700 to 1000 people unsheltered every night, Minneapolis needs a robust emergency shelter system. To tackle this issue, I am proposing the establishment of a dedicated $30 million dollar fund for sanctioned emergency shelters that connect the unhoused to vital services such as mental health and substance abuse support. Housing the unhoused is not just a matter of policy; it is a matter of compassion and social justice.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
In Minneapolis, the debate over enacting a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases is significant. While some support a fixed cap, my alternative proposal is a progressive tax system for landlords and developers. This system would increase the tax rate in proportion to rent increases, discouraging excessive hikes and holding landlords accountable for affordable housing. The revenue generated from this tax could fund rental assistance programs and strengthen emergency shelters. A fixed cap may discourage property investment and reduce housing supply, making a progressive tax a balanced solution. It addresses affordability, supports vital services, and promotes fairness in the housing market.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
The current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people in Minneapolis is inhumane and ineffective. It merely displaces the issue without addressing the root causes. Encampments pose health risks for both residents and the surrounding community. To tackle this growing crisis, a Better Way is needed for Minneapolis. By establishing sanctioned emergency shelter sites, we can provide a safer and healthier alternative. This policy recognizes the urgency of the situation and offers support services to help individuals transition to more stable housing. It acknowledges the barriers faced by those with justice involvement, mental health, or addiction issues, and aims to address the lack of affordable housing.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Poverty is a driving factor behind crime, and addressing poverty is essential to tackling the root causes of criminal activity. While I support the police force's improvement efforts, simply increasing the number of officers will not effectively combat crime if poverty continues to rise. That is why I advocate that any increase funding to the police department be tied to anti-poverty programs. When funding for the police department increases, so will funding for anti-poverty programs. I support a civil review of police misconduct and the incorporation of community feedback when revising use-of-force policies.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
Creating a municipal program in Minneapolis to clear snow and ice from sidewalks is a proposal that I endorse. The program can take various forms, and one potential approach is to involve local residents through their neighborhood associations. This could entail compensating residents to remove snow for their neighbors using city-provided snow blowers and equipment. Additionally, it could be beneficial for the city to collaborate with existing snow removal businesses, paying them to assist those in need of help. By keeping sidewalks clear, this initiative would enhance mobility and safety throughout the city, benefiting residents and promoting a more accessible community.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
I strongly support the revival of a dedicated property tax levy in Minneapolis to fund public housing. However, it is important to consider implementing a progressive tax system where the percentage of taxation varies based on the level of benefit individuals derive from higher home prices and rents. The concentration of wealth has contributed to the lack of affordable housing and stagnant wages, and it is essential that those who have benefited the most from the current economic system contribute a larger share to support the disenfranchised. The persistent wealth gap necessitates proactive measures such as a universal basic income to provide a safety net and address the needs of the poor. Creating a compassionate city requires prioritizing the well-being of the most vulnerable through initiatives like a universal basic income.
Ward 9
Daniel Orban
Minneapolis
🏠 Lives in:
If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority?
We are not meeting the needs of our neighbors and those of us living in encampments across the city. Living conditions include illegal activity, theft, drug dealing, public indecency, and prostitution. People often die from overdoses. This is unacceptable! We have failed to protect the people in our neighborhoods, while not providing adequate care for those in encampments. People should not die in our streets or exist in poor unsanitary living conditions. We need a positive pro-human approach that provides hope and purpose. We need to engage and implement interventions to help our neighbors overcome their addictions and other challenges.
Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not?
I do not support rent control due to many potential unexpected economic consequences. Rent control seems like a great idea at first glance, and it has the potential advantages of stability and predictability for both the renter and owner. However, the lack of incentive for the owner to maintain the property and for builders to create new properties can encourage rapid decline and incentivize bad maintenance for the current renter. In the end, the owner may indirectly force the renter to leave, forcing them to pay higher rent when they move to their next place.
Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not?
Homeless encampments should not be allowed to remain. What civilized country let’s people rot away in camps? Living conditions include illegal activity, theft, drug dealing, public indecency, and prostitution. People continue to die from overdoses. This is unacceptable! Businesses are robbed, residents feel unsafe, and the very people in the encampments are not shown compassion. They are left to die on the streets. Clearing encampments is costly and fruitless. We should invest instead in shelters, where residents will get long term help with their addictions or mental illness.
Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not?
Minneapolis should increase funding for the city’s police department and increase spending on more alternatives to traditional policing. What we are doing right now is not working. As we have learned from this experiment, public safety is a core need, so we need to invest heavily into creative approaches for law enforcement. Alternative public safety approaches are wonderful, but they often require support from officers who are trained to handle dangerous situations. At the same time, we need to invest into accountability and transparency. Police officers should adhere to the highest ethical and moral standards. It is worth the investment.
Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not?
Yes, because sidewalk snow removal increases the number of jobs, which people desperately need. We also need walkable and accessible sidewalks in the winter. People often do not do their duty from house to house. Therefore, the jobs would be useful and meaningful adding to the city’s well being, while improving the quality of life for those who remove the snow.
Should Minneapolis revive a dedicate property tax levy to fund public housing? Why or why not?
Generally, I take a balanced approach when it comes to housing. Both public and private development are relevant to producing affordable options. Increasing the availability of housing from multiple perspectives will help diversify the market, removing unforeseen risk. However, I currently need to do more research to understand the complexity of this problem. Alternatively, I am in favor of building more affordable housing and supporting home ownership programs.