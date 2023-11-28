WASHINGTON — Rep. Dean Phillips’ decision to not seek reelection to Congress and focus all his attention instead on defeating President Joe Biden has resulted in a rare and highly prized phenomena in politics — an open seat.

Democrats hope to seize control of the House from the GOP in the 2024 elections. But now the party has to recalculate its strategy when it comes to the 3rd District seat, which was held by the GOP for half a century before Phillips won it from former Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen in 2018.

Keeping the 3rd District seat in the Democrats’ column is important for the national Democratic Party, because it now has 21 open House seats to defend, while the GOP only has 11. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee did not return requests for comment.

The 3rd District seat encompasses many Twin Cities suburbs. It became slightly more Democratic by the redistricting mandated by the 2020 U.S. Census. The nation’s suburban voters, who tend to be well-educated and wealthier Americans, have also drifted away from the GOP and toward the Democratic Party in recent election cycles.

Nonetheless, the district is still considered “purple.”

“Under the right circumstances, a Republican could win it, or at least make it competitive enough so Democrats have to use resources they didn’t think they would have to spend,” said Tim Lindberg, political science professor at the University of Minnesota, Morris.

The 3rd District race has already drawn one Republican, Blaine Harty of Carver, a political neophyte who owns a construction business and dock lift company.

Phillips’ announcement last week that he would not seek reelection prompted the state Republican Party to say it is seeking to recruit other candidates.

“The Republican Party of Minnesota looks forward to bringing Republican representation back to MN03 next November and we have already been in touch with several individuals interested in running,” the state GOP said in a statement.

Minnesota GOP Executive Director Anna Mathews said several potential candidates have said they are interested and have taken preliminary steps toward declaring their candidacy since Phillips announced his seat is up for grabs.

Lindberg said there’s a chance a Republican could win the seat — or in the very least run a strong race — if that candidate “could distance (themselves) from the most extreme elements of the (national) Republican Party,” and also stay away from former President Donald Trump, or at least some of Trump’s more extreme views.

Still, analysts continue to rate the 3rd District seat safely Democratic and say it’s likely to continue to be just out of grasp for the GOP.

“We just think it’s too Democratic leaning at the presidential level for Republicans to reasonably compete for it,” said Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

Biden won the 3rd District in the 2020 election by about 19 percentage points.

In recent years, the most competitive race for Congress in Minnesota has been the one for Rep. Angie Craig’s 2nd District. Craig also wrested her seat from a Republican in 2018, but her district contains both suburbs and rural areas and is considered more of a “swing” district than Phillips’ district.

That has made the race for the 2nd District seat extremely expensive for both parties, who have spent millions of dollars trying to win it. The open seat in the 3rd District may also attract money from the national parties, but that’s not likely to happen until after the congressional primaries next August.

Those contests will determine if there’s any chance the race for Phillips’ seat is at all competitive, said Lindberg.

To Lindberg, a Democratic candidate who is a centrist like Phillips would stand the best chance.

Currently, there are two Democrats who have filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for the 3rd District seat. Ron Harris, 34, is a political activist and former Minneapolis city official, and state Sen. Kelly Morrison, 54, is an ob-gyn who has promoted greater access to health care in the state Legislature.

Other Democrats may enter the field too, including Secretary of State Steve Simon.

“We may not know until next August how competitive that district will be,” Lindberg said.

DFL Chairman Ken Martin took a dig at Phillips in a statement that said Democrats have a deep bench of candidates to succeed Phillips.

“We appreciate Dean’s service and his 100% voting record supporting President Biden’s historic record of accomplishments,” Martin said. “There are a number of talented DFLers who would be great representatives for Minnesota’s third district and who understand the importance of reelecting President Biden and keeping this seat in DFL hands. I’m confident we will have a strong and loyal nominee for the DFL Party at the conclusion of the process.”

Phillips has indicated that he will not endorse anyone in the race to succeed him. He said he decided to leave Congress because “it is time to pass the torch.”