Will calls for Minnesota to divest from Israel result in action?

In the days following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and the continued bombing of Gaza by Israeli forces, Lucia Wilkes Smith was reminded of her trip more than 30 years ago to Al-Ahli Hospital, which suffered damage in the recent bombings.

The hospital was where she met two 12-year-old boys who had been wounded by Israeli soldiers for throwing rocks at tanks. Seeing the horrors of the conflict in person, Wilkes Smith is calling on her home state to intervene.

The Minnesota State Board of Investment (SBI) manages about nearly $130 billion in investments, which includes just over $116 million in Israeli investments and government bonds. Late last month, the board heard from Wilkes Smith and several others in the Free Palestine Coalition, calling on them to financially divest from Israel amid the country’s large-scale aerial and ground war on Gaza, which has resulted in more than 18,700 Palestinians dead – 70% of which are women and children, according to the Palestinian health officials.

“I receive a pension from the Teachers Retirement Association, and I feel very implicated in the violence that is ongoing, and the Israeli government policies that dehumanize and disrespect Palestinian people in the West Bank, in Gaza, and the Palestinian citizens of Israel,” said Wilkes Smith, a member of Women Against Military Madness.

The Teachers Retirement Association pension fund is a part of the $130 billion managed by the SBI.

Calls for boycotts and divestment from Israel grow louder, and the upcoming legislative session will likely see legislation to that end be introduced, but whether the proposals will be successful remains to be seen.

The Boycott, Divestment, Sanction (BDS) movement is an international protest that promotes putting economic pressure on Israel in an effort to get the state to comply with international law, improve the treatment of the Palestinian people. The call for boycotts, government sanctions and financial divestment from Israel and Israeli companies has become more prominent in the past two months since Israel has maintained its assault on the people of Gaza in efforts to root out Hamas.

Ethan Roberts, deputy executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) said he believes the goal of the BDS movement “is not an Israel living in peace side-by-side, next to a Palestinian state; it’s no Israel.”

“In the words of the academics and the activists who founded it, in their publications and in the media, it is the destruction of Israel as a Jewish state,” Roberts said.

Wilkes Smith said she believes accusations of antisemitism attributed to pro-Palestinian movements are unfounded, and calls for fair treatment of Palestinians does not also mean harm to Jewish people.

“Nobody I know of who are calling for a permanent ceasefire are calling for the elimination of the State of Israel, but are instead calling for respect for human rights of Palestinian people in the occupied territories in Gaza,” she said.

Potential divestment legislation

A 2017 statute on the books prohibits vendors that contract with the state from discriminating against Israel. The MN BDS community contends that the statute violates the U.S. Constitution, and has been working to get the law repealed.

Before the SBI meeting, Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park), who is Jewish and co-authored the 2017 law, spoke at a news conference condemning the divestment effort and calling on the board to reject it.

Latz later faced sharp criticism from more than a dozen of his DFL Senate colleagues for his remarks, where he said Palestinian children “dream of the opportunity to achieve glory and even martyrdom by killing as many Jews as possible.”

“It is unacceptable for people in positions of leadership – particularly those with large public platforms – to use dehumanizing, degrading language to describe entire populations of people,” the letter from his Senate colleagues reads. “The language we use, especially at this moment, matters. As such, we denounce and condemn the dangerous language and rhetoric used by Sen. Latz at his press conference in the strongest terms.”

Latz was unavailable for comment for this story.

Roberts said he anticipates legislation to be introduced aiming to divest state funds from Israel, as well as efforts to repeal the 2017 law. He said the JCRC will respond in opposition if it gains traction. But, he said, he expects lawmakers’ focus will be on the unmet needs of Minnesotans.

“The fact that a bill (could be) introduced does not particularly faze us. The question is what happens next?” he said. “It would be our strong preference that leadership, both the DFL and Republican leadership, focus on the priorities that Minnesotans are telling us are important to them.”

Wilkes Smith, who has written to the SBI multiple times to call for the board to pull its investments from Israel, said the effort predates the attack on Oct. 7 and the continuing violence that followed, but that the renewed focus will lead to action.

“There’s public outcry and compassion about the ongoing devastation and killing of people in Gaza, and I’m hoping that elected officials hear that from the public,” she said.