Last week, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office and a handful of police agencies announced the results of an independent study of an initiative to limit “non-public safety” traffic stops and searches, or vehicle and equipment violations like expired license plate tabs often used as a pretext to search or investigate a driver.

The officials reported no negative impact to public safety, but a significant reduction in racial disparities in which Ramsey County drivers were pulled over and had their car searched.

Police departments across the country have been experimenting and implementing similar policies for years. But the global unrest after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 put the spotlight on racial injustice in policing, and the 2021 killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a Brooklyn Center traffic stop prompted many departments and policymakers to reevaluate traffic enforcement.

Article continues after advertisement

The results

The report, conducted by the Justice Innovation Lab, an organization that uses data to advocate for criminal justice reform, examined traffic stop and search data of nine different police agencies within the county.

Four Ramsey County departments made changes to limit non-public safety stops starting in September 2021, including the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD), which made up 47.6% of all stops countywide, plus Roseville, Maplewood and St. Anthony. Five Ramsey County departments did not make the changes to reduce such stops — the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, White Bear, New Brighton, Mounds View and North St. Paul. The report refers to departments that follow or created their own policy to limit non-public safety stops as “aligned,” while the ones that do not are “unaligned.”

Overall, all of the departments in the study saw a drop in traffic stops and searches from 2019 to 2020, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the numbers remained relatively stable the year after, according to the study.

When the policy to reduce non-public safety stops was announced in September 2021, however, SPPD saw a steep drop in traffic stops from more than 20,000 to just under 12,000 in 2022, while traffic stops by smaller aligned police forces as well as those not following the plan to reduce stops started to climb back up.

More staggering than the reduction in stops were the data around the racial disparities.

In the year before the policy change, Black motorists were four times more likely to be stopped by police for non-public safety vehicle violations than white motorists, and nine times more likely to have been searched. In the year following the change, Black drivers saw the largest decrease in traffic stops per capita of any racial group, falling by more than 66%. Searches also dropped dramatically, decreasing by more than 85% in the year after the policy was announced.

“Particularly for Black people, just the thought of being pulled over is a terrorizing experience,” said Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Council, a St. Paul nonprofit that advocates on behalf of Black Minnesotans. “We’re going in the right direction — I call this a civil rights policy because it’s going to be of great benefit to my community.”

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in an interview that research has shown non-public safety traffic stops are ineffective at yielding contraband like drugs and guns, therefore making them useless in ensuring the public’s safety.

“We wanted to address head-on the disparity that exists between Black motorists and white motorists with respect to people being subjected to these types of non-public safety traffic stops and searches,” he said. “That type of disparity is unacceptable for a traffic stop that is not related to public safety.”

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the large reductions in the racial disparities in traffic stops in the county, they still remained, though weren’t as dramatic. Choi said a factor may be the inclusion of traffic stop and search data from police departments that are unaligned with the policy change, which may be preventing an even further decrease in those numbers.

Choi said the figure that proves the policy was effective in both reducing disparities while seeing no negative impact on how much contraband officers seized during searches is the change in the proportion of moving violation stops when compared to total traffic stops. In the year before the change it was just under 70%, while now it is hovering around 90%.

“What we wanted to see was the shift of traffic enforcement going from the non-public safety traffic stops to those traffic stops that actually matter for our safety,” he said. ”

Sweeping across the nation

Susan Nembhard, a research associate in the Justice Policy Center at the Urban Institute, said Ramsey County’s findings are in line with what police departments nationwide are learning about racial disparities in traffic enforcement, and the policies they’re instituting to combat it.

“If police don’t have this discretion anymore to make these kinds of simplistic stops because of non-moving violations, like expired registration, then the natural logistical conclusion is that there’ll be less disparities because there’s less traffic stops happening,” she said. “And the traffic stops that are happening or more based on those dangerous behaviors like running red lights, or putting people in danger.”

In San Francisco, for example, the city’s police commission in January voted to limit the types of low-level traffic stops San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers can conduct, including violations related to license plates, taillights and objects hanging from the rearview mirror.

Another example is the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (surrounding Charlotte, North Carolina), which enacted its own policy last September after data presented to Sheriff Garry McFadden showed Black drivers in North Carolina were 95% more likely to get pulled over than white drivers, and five of the 10 most charged offenses in the county were low-level regulatory violations.

Nembhard said Wright’s killing and the killings of other Black men during traffic stops have definitely influenced the decisions by policymakers nationwide to limit pretextual stops. She said it’s too early to tell whether alternative traffic enforcement models like the use of unarmed traffic agents could be successful due to the lack of research that exists, but co-responder models are becoming more popular with many still in the pilot program stage.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been really clear that you know, people of color are the most harmed by traffic stops just because of how they often end up in violence,” she said. “So I think we’ll start just seeing a lot more policy changes and approaches to try and make things safer for those communities.”