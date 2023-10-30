What do we know about heart health in Minnesota’s Hmong communities? 

Statewide data shows that Hmong speaking Minnesotans have high rates of optimal vascular care, compared to the statewide rate – but low rates of optimal diabetes care, according to a yearly survey conducted by Minnesota Community Measurement (MNCM).

The annual survey looks at screening rates and patient care by race, ethnicity, preferred language and country of origin. Over the past two years, patients who prefer to speak Hmong have had higher rates of optimal vascular care than the statewide rate, but lower rates of optimal diabetes care. Data from both of those measures come from electronic health records of medical health groups.

“Speaking from … my experience growing up in the Hmong community and being a part of the Hmong community, when it comes to diabetes care I think a lot of the time, people are not aware that they have it and then they’re not getting treated for it,” said MNCM’s Director of Data Strategy and Analytics, Ma Xiong. “So by the time they’re presenting with major health factors like heart attacks or strokes or things like that, that’s when they catch it. They’re presenting with it when their diabetes has progressed quite a bit.”

What is “optimal care?”

MNCM President Julie Sonie looked into what might be driving the high optimal vascular care for Hmong speaking patients and found that many of the medical groups with high Hmong patient populations, like Entira Family Clinics and Fairview, for example, had excellent results in that measure for Hmong patients and for their entire patient population.

For the survey’s purposes, optimal vascular care is defined as the percentage of patients ages 18-75 years of age who had a diagnosis of ischemic vascular disease (IVD) and whose IVD was managed by having blood pressure less than 140/90 mm Hg 2, being on a statin medication and daily aspirin or anti-platelets, and not using tobacco, as a general guideline.

Optimal diabetes care in the report is defined as the percentage of patients 18-75 years of age who had a diagnosis of type 1 or type 2 diabetes and whose diabetes was optimally managed by achieving a HbA1c less than 8.0 mg/dL, Blood pressure less than 140/90 mm Hg 3, being on a statin medication and being on daily aspirin or anti-platelet and not using tobacco.

Between the two measures, there’s lots of commonality. For example, they both look at blood pressure control and medications. The one difference is that the diabetes measures also includes blood sugar control of which in past years, the Asian community has had lower rates. This report with data from 2018-2020 found that Asian patients residing in St. Paul had much lower blood sugar control rates than Asian patients as a whole – while both were under the statewide average.

The report found that while Asian patients had higher optimal diabetes care rates compared to the statewide average (48.1% vs 44.6%, respectively), the rates for optimal diabetes care among Hmong speaking patients was almost 13 percentage points lower than for the general Asian population.

For vascular care, the report found that the optimal vascular care rate among the Hmong speaking population was higher than the larger Asian category (65.1% vs 64.1% respectively), both of which are higher than the statewide average. A report released in 2022 found that although the vascular care rates are high, the rate of blood pressure control – one of the measures accounted for in that definition– among Asian patients was lower than the statewide average.

In the 2023 MNCM report, there were 1,765 patients recorded within the diabetes measure who prefer to speak Hmong, while for the vascular care measure, there were 604 people with that same preference.

Dr. Haitham Hussein, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota and a physician for M Health Fairview, thinks the gap in those measures could be even wider because the survey defines HbA1c control at 8% rather than the American Heart Association’s guideline of HbA1c less than 7%.

The most common type of stroke mechanism Hussein and researchers saw in recent research of Hmong communities was small vessel disease, which is primarily caused by uncontrolled long standing high blood pressure, which HbA1c can affect. The second most common stroke mechanism in Hmong communities, he said, was large vessel atherosclerotic disease, which is caused by hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol.

“High blood pressure and all these risk factors increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, but when we hone in on the types of strokes that Hmong patients suffer, they are directly related to the risk factors, especially high blood pressure and diabetes,” Hussein said.

Hussein said studies also show that people who are war refugees are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease even compared to non-refugee migrants, making that an independent predictor of heart disease and increased risk factors of heart disease and stroke. That pattern is true within Minnesota’s Somali and Hmong communities, he said.

Disparities in stroke patterns

Hussein had seen Hmong patients with experiences of hypertension and stroke complications, but there wasn’t data to back up what health practitioners were experiencing. So he along with others, conducted research looking at the differences in experiences of Hmong and white stroke patients at Regions Hospital.

They looked at three subtypes of strokes— acute ischemic, intracerebral and subarachnoid hemorrhage and found that Hmong stroke patients at Regions were much younger than white stroke patients (on average 11 years younger) in having an ischemic stroke and on average 15 years younger in having an intracerebral hemorrhagic stroke. They also found that hemorrhagic stroke occurred twice as much in the Hmong population compared to the white cohort.

Hmong stroke patients did not use ambulances as frequently as the white stroke patients to come to the hospital and also had delays in hospital arrivals –about four hours later for Hmong patients than white patients. Hussein said that’s an important discovery, because the standard treatment for ischemic stroke that the University of Minnesota uses, known as Tenecteplase (TPA), is time sensitive.

“TPA administration has to be within four and a half hours from the time the person was last normal. When someone comes later than four and a half hours, we are unable to give that medication which is shown to be effective in ischemic stroke and its efficacy and its safety,” Hussein said. “The earlier we give it, the more effective it is and less risky it is. The later we give it, the less benefits we get and the higher risk of bleeding we get. This is a major issue because it tells us that what we call the stroke chain of survival is broken at its first link: the identification of stroke symptoms and calling 911.”

What to do from here?

Sonie believes this data can be used by health systems to examine and reduce disparities in outcomes, and also by community organizations to create awareness about those various disparities.

Breaking it down into subgroups, like knowing that Hmong patients are experiencing disparate outcomes compared to other Asians, helps organizations pinpoint where resources need to go, Xiong said.

For Hussein, data like this should come back into the clinical setting.

“I think that primary care has to be tailored to the Hmong community. The usual primary 15-minute visit and just a quick checkup and ordering and medication is not enough,” Hussein said. “We have to really sit down with them, explain to them what high blood pressure is and why we care and what is the target number and get them to have blood pressure machines at home, get them to know their numbers, follow up with them closely.”