Gun violence is severely understudied compared to other causes of death, study finds
Gun violence kills more than 33,000 people in the United States each year, making it one of the leading causes of death in the country.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the annual rate of gun-related deaths in the U.S. is 10.2 per 100,000 people — the highest among industrialized countries. (Minnesota's rate is 6.6 per 100,000.)
Each day, 306 people in the U.S. are shot in murders, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts, unintentional shootings and police interventions. An average of 90 Americans die daily from such wounds, including seven children and teens.
Yet, despite the high death toll — as well as the 70,000-plus non-fatal injuries caused by guns each year in the U.S. — the funding and publication of research on gun violence is woefully low, as a study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reports.
In fact, when measured by the number of research papers published, gun violence is the least researched major cause of death in the U.S.
Dr. David Stark of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and Nigam Shah of Stanford University gathered CDC mortality statistics from 2004 to 2014 (the most recent year for which such data was available) for the top 30 causes of death. They then searched MEDLINE (the National Library of Medicine’s journal citation database) for the total number of papers published between 2004 and 2015 for each of those leading causes of death. Next, they combed through the Federal RePORTER, a searchable database of all research projects funded by U.S. government agencies, for data on studies that received federal funding from 2004 through 2015 for each cause of death.
Findings
An analysis of all that data revealed that gun violence research “was substantially underfunded and understudied relative to other leading causes of death, based on mortality rates for each cause,” write Stark and Shah.
Between 2004 and 2015, gun-violence research received only 1.6 percent of the federal funding that was predicted based on its death rate. Specifically, $22 million was dedicated to such research during those years compared to the predicted $1.4 billion.
In addition, the volume of gun-violence research (from all funding sources) that was published during the 12-year period was only 4.5 percent of what was predicted. A total of 1,738 research papers on gun-violence related topics appeared in MEDLINE journals when 38,897 were predicted.
Stark and Shah also point out that although gun violence killed about as many Americans as sepsis during the years studied, funding for gun violence research was about 0.7 percent of that for sepsis and publication volume was about 4 percent.
“In relation to mortality rates, gun violence research was the least-researched cause of death and the second-least funded cause of death after falls,” they add.
‘A public health crisis’
Last summer, the American Medical Association became one of the latest health groups to declare gun violence “a public health crisis,” and to urge Congress to overturn 21-year-old legislation that has prohibited the CDC from researching it. Congress has extended those restrictions to the National Institutes of Health.
“Although the legislation does not ban gun-related research outright,” write Stark and Shah, “it has been described as casting a pall over the research community.”
But with Republicans now in control of both houses of Congress — and with Donald Trump soon to enter the White House — it’s unlikely that the ban on federal funded gun-violence research will be lifted.
Last July, after the horrific mass shooting at the Orlando, Florida, nightclub in which 49 people were killed — congressional Democrats tried (yet again) to overturn the ban. Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee blocked those efforts, however, claiming that such research was just a ruse to overturn the Second Amendment and ban guns.
“This is not about a gun registry,” Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., a supporter of lifting the gun-research ban, told her colleagues at the time. “There is no gun confiscation. There is absolutely no harm to the Second Amendment. This is about research. My amendment is about research, nothing more.” Research, it should be stressed, that could help save lives — as research on the other 29 leading causes of death in the U.S. has done.
The gun-related death count has already begun for 2017. As of the end of yesterday — only three days into the new year — guns have claimed the lives of at least 111 Americans, including six children under the age of 12.
FMI: The study by Stark and Shah can be found on the JAMA website.
Comments (9)
Thank you
…Republican Party. This lack of research merely documents yet another triumph of ideology over common sense and, in fact, over humanity. As long as it's happening to someone else, I'd be surprised if people who like to call themselves "conservative" changed their stance. I say that, by the way, as the owner and user of multiple firearms.
I'd argue that we are no safer as a population with millions of guns readily available than we would be if those guns were not available. The way to test that assertion is to remove millions of guns from public access or circulation, which isn't going to happen, primarily because people who like to call themselves "conservative" too often equate owning and shooting a firearm with "manliness," or, if you prefer a less sexist bent for women, with "toughness." It's an argument that strikes me as sophistry.
It's just as easy and just as logical to interpret the 2nd Amendment as applying only to members of "the militia," i.e., the National Guard, as it is to endorse a constitutional right for virtually anyone to carry a handgun at any time, for any reason.
Guns and vehicle crashes cause roughly equivalent numbers of deaths and injuries annually, yet the requirements for getting a license to use each one are dramatically different. No license at all is required for a long gun, and the application process for handgun acquisition is relatively inexpensive and straightforward. Compare that to getting a driver's license, or registering to vote. It's a comparison worth thinking about, especially if one considers the ultimate purpose of each.
Fair Comparison but Old Data
Fair Comparison but Old Data. Consider 2015, the latest year for which data are available.
"2015 BROUGHT BIGGEST PERCENT INCREASE IN U.S. TRAFFIC DEATHS IN 50 YEARS"
http://www.newsweek.com/2015-brought-biggest-us-traffic-death-increase-5...
Now the truth about violent crime, like murder:
"After decades of soaring levels of homicides and drug violence, the country’s crime rate plunged dramatically over the last 25 years. What happened?"
http://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/04/what-caused-the-crim...
Excerpt:
"Violent crime decreased by one-third. What turned into a precipitous decline started later in some areas and took longer in others. But it happened everywhere: in each region of the country, in cities large and small, in rural and urban areas alike. In the Northeast, which reaped the largest benefits, the homicide rate was halved. Murders plummeted by 75 percent in New York City alone as the city entered the new millennium."
Traffic deaths on the rise and murder on the decline, yet no outrage about highway safety nor calls for research to understand this growing problem? I have made this proposal before, but it is not taken seriously as it is terribly inconvenient - a national speed limit of 30 MPH. I estimate that highway deaths could be reduced by 75%. However, we like to go fast, and the blood on the highway is the price we accept.
Numbers, without full context, are meaningless
If 306 individuals are harmed by guns each day, and there are estimated to be around 300,000,000 guns in the U.S., then around 99.96% of American-owned guns are not used to harm anyone each year.
This would lead one to believe that gun violence is a very specific problem, caused by a very specific few. Perhaps constantly focusing on easy, attention-grabbing, large targets like an entire political party, the gun industry, and the gun rights of the majority, is a wasted effort that only serves the goals of rather lazy extremists.
If you truly want to fix any problem. You must put effort into finding the actual cause, and then address that cause.
Comparing the funding required for such an endeavor with something like cancer research is ridiculous.
So let's have that context
...by doing more research. I understand that there are apologist arguments for the gun lobby's position and have pretty much heard them all, but they don't relate to this article, which simply makes the case for professional research into gun violence.
The Point of the Article...
...as I understood it, was to equate the problem of gun violence, and the resources allocated to studying it, with other causes of death. I do not believe that the merits for research are at all equal.
By that logic
By that logic, bacteria are surely not worth studying at all as a cause of death because guns are outnumbered by bacteria by more than 10^13x (that's a 1 followed by 13 zeros) but all other deaths only outnumber gun deaths by 78x. Surely, the deaths caused by bacteria are insignificant when "put into context."
Sincerely,
A responsible gun owner
I must not have represented my point very well.
My numbers show that the problem of gun violence is very narrow and focused. It is not at all varied like the threats offered by bacteria.
If you remove illegal activity from the list of injuries caused by firearms, the percentage of "misused" guns is almost nonexistent in relation to the number of guns available.
The point of the article was to explain the need to fund more research into gun violence. I would argue that the "cure" to gun violence has already been found. We only need to remove politics, political correctness, and extremist agendas to begin to treat the problem.
Let's not forget
The Second Amendment has nothing to do with individuals' rights to own guns. It pertains only to states' rights, regardless of what the NRA has been saying for years, much to the detriment of American society.
The ability of the misguided leadership of the NRA to frame the debate about the meaning of the 2A is has been masterful but shameful. Read it. Then read the history of its writing. It is very clearly meant to prevent the federal government from passing any laws that forbid states from having their own militias, which, when the Constitution was written, meant militias used by the slave states to round up fugitive slaves.
In the history of the U.S. the Supreme Court always interpreted the 2A to refer to states rights (most of the time, they wouldn't even hear cases regarding gun control; states have the right to curb gun ownership any way they wish) until the revisionists of the Scalia court.
For just one of many histories and resources regarding this topic, start here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-five-extra-words-that-can-fi...
And let's not forget...
That none of our "rights" is unlimited or completely unrestricted. Even Scalia admitted that the 2nd Amendment even if interpreted with wide discretion doesn't mean anyone should have any gun they want for whatever purpose they choose.
The ban on research is a transparent effort to block any rational discussions regarding gun safety and regulation.