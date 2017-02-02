Trump's immigration order sparks concerns about effects on health care in U.S.
President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban — along with reports that the ban may be widened — threatens to have both an immediate and long-term negative impact on health care in the United States, particularly in rural and other areas of the countries where access to quality care is most needed, according to doctors and medical organizations across the country.
“The administration emphasizes it's preventing only a ‘small percentage’ of global travelers from entering or leaving the country, but our hospitals rely on a steady influx of international physicians to keep running,” said Dr. Ford Vox, a rehabilitation specialist who often writes about medical issues, in a commentary for CNN.
“Our training hospitals posted job listings for 27,860 new medical graduates last year alone, but American medical schools only put out 18,668 graduates,” he added. “International physicians percolate throughout the entire medical system. To highlight just one particularly intense specialty, fully 30% of American transplant surgeons started their careers in foreign medical schools.”
'Effects could be bleak'
Many doctors were turned away from entering the U.S. immediately after the ban was implemented, as Wired reporter Emily Dreyfuss reports:
Iranian-born Samira Asgari was on a flight to the US to start work at the Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital researching tuberculosis treatments when the president signed his executive order. She was forced to return to Switzerland. Seyed Soheil Saeedi Saravi was about to join a cardiology research group at the same hospital when his visa was suspended Saturday. Cleveland Clinic doctor Suha Abushamma, an H-1B visa holder originally from Sudan, was forced back to Saudi Arabia, where she had been visiting family, on Saturday. Boston University reported that two students in its School of Public Health were barred from returning to the US to study. The list goes on.
“The [Association of American Medical Colleges] estimates that [260 resident doctors from the seven banned countries] who may now not be able to practice in the US would each have seen 3,000 patients a year: 780,000 in total,” Dreyfuss adds. “That’s an especially large cut to confront as the new administration and Republican Congress plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which will result in millions losing health insurance. The effects could be bleak: fewer people actively seeking out preventative and nonemergency care; more people showing up to emergency rooms for high-cost and higher-risk treatment. Not to mention, the AAMC projects the US will face a shortage of 90,000 doctors by 2025.”
Here are additional excerpts from media reports on the ban’s potential for disrupting the U.S. health care system:
‘A little-appreciated fact’
“The chaos unleashed by the executive order … reveals a little-appreciated fact about our health care system: We're heavily reliant on foreigners. They're our doctors, nurses, and home care aides, and they often work in the remote places where American-born doctors don't want to go,” write Vox reporters Julia Belluz and Sarah Frostenson.
According to 2015 data from the Migration Policy Institute, the medical profession is particularly reliant on immigrant doctors. Of the active physicians and surgeons here, 30 percent are immigrants.
India, China, Philippines, Korea, and Pakistan are the top five origin groups for physicians and surgeons," said Jeanne Batalova, a senior policy analyst and demographer at MPI. But Iran and Syria, two of the seven countries whose citizens are no longer allowed entry to the US, are the sixth and 10th largest contributors, respectively. "So we’re talking about substantial representation from these countries [in the doctor workforce] here." The ban on these people will likely be felt at hospitals and clinics across the nation, she added.
The contributions immigrants make to medical care start early on, in residency programs, which funnel doctors through training and into jobs. Residents from the seven countries made up 5.7 percent of all international medical graduates in 2015, said Stan Kozakowski, a doctor and the director of medical Education for the American Academy of Family Physicians. …
That’s not a huge number right now, Kozakowski added, but it’s sizable enough. "And if you add in the countries that have been tossed in as possible expansions of the ban — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Egypt — that number goes up to 16.7 percent."
Not just doctors
“Rural clinics and public safety-net hospitals, in particular, rely on foreign medical school graduates to take care of isolated and vulnerable populations,” report Casey Ross and Max Blau of STAT News. “They often serve as primary care doctors, filling a vital need as more American-born MDs gravitate toward high-paying specialties.”
And it’s not just foreign doctors who are needed: A STAT review of visa requests found that employers seek to bring in thousands of occupational and physical therapists, dentists, pharmacists, and other health professionals each year. In 2014, the last year for which data is available, more than 15,000 foreign health care workers, nearly half of them physicians and surgeons, received H-1B visas, which are designed to bring skilled labor into the US.
Impact on one state
“An investigation by the Texas Tribune found that more than 1 in 4 doctors who receive a license to practice medicine in Texas come from another country,” writes Seema Yasmin of the Dallas Morning News.
Many are recruited by hospitals and government agencies, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, to work in rural and medically underserved communities across the state.
It’s hard to know exactly how many Texas doctors hail from the seven countries listed in Friday’s executive order.
In a memo to staff at the University of Texas at Austin, President Greg Fenves said: “We have 110 students, faculty members and scholars who are citizens of the seven affected countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan. The talents that brought them to UT are deeply valued, and their perspectives represent an essential part of the university.”
FMI: MedPage Today has published a summary of statements from various medical organizations on their concerns about President Trump’s ban and its potential impact on the delivery of health care in the U.S.
Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox
Related Tags:
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
80 comments
-
34 comments
-
28 comments
-
28 comments
-
23 comments
Comments (2)
If the Doctors have the proper paper work plus
the proper visas they will be let in. If not they won't. I assume a Doctor can figure out what they need to travel to the USA and be able to work. I think the panic over this ban, pause or whatever you call it is reaching the over the top level with pieces like this. I am pretty sure the folks in Gilbert, Greenway, Chisholm and the other small towns will get their healthcare... Now if you can keep your Doctor, keep your plan or afford to pay for it if you are a working stiff is another story!
Almost over the top?
Do you mean something along the lines of near-mass hysteria brought on by people getting panicked because they believe things that aren't true?
Could be . . . Could be . . . I'm just not so sure those "suffering" from that are the article's author, the people she quotes, or the people who read what they're saying and think the immediate result of the president's actions might not be, as he said, keeping us safer than we would have been if those actions weren't taken in the first place.
But then, that's just me.
As far as the working stiffs in outstate MN being able to keep their doctor, their plan and be able to afford it, that will all be cleared up real soon now.
"President-elect Trump on Wednesday said a 'repeal-and-replace' plan for Obamacare would be submitted as soon as the Senate approves his nominee, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., for secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
" 'It will be essentially simultaneously,' Trump said. 'The same day or the same week ... could be the same hour.' "
www.cnbc.com/2017/01/11/donald-trump-addresses-obamacare-repeal-and-repl...
Just last night, "Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee suspended committee rules and confirmed U.S. Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services . . . "
www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-congress-nominees-idUSKBN15G4QJ
So all that needs to happen now is a Senate vote to seal the deal and, not long after that, everyone's health care insurance and access problems will be over because Obamacare will be repealed and replaced with the Republican plan that will make sure we'll all be able to keep our doctor, keep our plan (or get into a much much better one) and be able to afford it.
If what you say about doctors being able to figure out how to adapt to the new "extreme vetting rules" (which nobody seems too clear on right now, but no big thing) is true -- and what the president said about our new and improved health care plan is true -- everything should be straightened out before summer, so no need to worry.