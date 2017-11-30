Higher tax rates for the rich mean fewer Americans die each year, study suggests
Policies that raise taxes on the rich and redistribute that revenue to lower-income households would dramatically reduce the total number of Americans who die each year, according a study published this week in the journal Preventive Medicine.
Policies that lower taxes on the wealthy, on the other hand, would have the opposite effect and significantly increase the numbers of deaths in the U.S. each year, the study also found.
With the U.S. Senate moving closer this week to voting on a tax proposal that would deliver massive tax cuts to the country’s wealthiest individuals and businesses, “it is critical that policymakers consider the potential public health implications of these tax reforms,” said Dr. Daniel Kim, the study’s author and an associate professor of health science at Northeastern University in Boston and the Paris Descartes University in France, in a released statement.
As Kim points out in his paper, the income gap between the rich and the poor in the U.S. has risen to levels not seen since the Great Depression. One of the major impacts of this economic disparity has been its detrimental effect on the overall health of Americans, primarily by increasing the proportion of people living in poverty, but also by increasing psychological stress and by eroding social cohesion.
In the U.S., people living on the lower end of the income scale also have less access to health care services, including those that help prevent disease.
Several scenarios
For his study, Kim compared current tax law with tax policies proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and President Donald Trump when they were candidates during the 2016 presidential election — proposals that represent both sides of the political spectrum. He also looked at two expanded versions of the Sanders proposal. One included a higher marginal tax rate of 75 percent for those with incomes above $500,000. (As Kim notes, that rate is "not without precedent.” The U.S. marginal tax rates were 70 percent or higher from 1964 to 1981 and 90 percent or higher from 1944 to 1963.) The other expanded version of the Sanders proposal combined the higher tax rate with a redistribution of tax revenue to lower-income households (those with after-tax annual incomes of $40,000 or less).
Using data from the Internal Revenue Service and research on how income (and income disparity) affects death rates, Kim projected that the Trump plan would increase inequality and lead to 29,689 more deaths per year from all causes, while the Sanders plan would decrease inequality and result in 31,302 fewer deaths per year.
The two modified Sanders plans would lead to even greater benefits. Kim estimated that under the expanded Sanders plan with the 75 percent top tax rate, 68,929 fewer Americans would die each year. That number jumps multifold, however, when the plan also includes a redistribution of resources. Kim projected that it would lead to a stunning 333,504 fewer deaths per year.
A critical time
“The take-home message from this study is that policies that both substantially raise federal income tax rates and redistribute tax revenue appear needed if we want to see big reductions in the total numbers of Americans that die each year,” said Kim. “Current tax proposals through the House and Senate fall well short of these top rates and do not include redistribution.”
“At this critical time of tax reform, widening gaps between the rich and poor and growing public support for higher taxes and redistribution to combat inequality, policymakers should consider joint federal tax and redistributive policies to reduce the burden of mortality among Americans,” he added.
Here’s one final piece of background information from the study: In 2015, the top marginal tax rates in two Scandinavian countries, Sweden and Norway, were 59.7 percent and 47.2 percent, respectively, compared to 39.6 percent in the U.S. In 2015, Sweden was ranked ninth and Norway was ranked 13th globally for life expectancy. The United States was ranked 31st.
FMI: You can read the study in full on Preventive Medicine’s website.
Non Sequitur
Ms. Perry,
"As Kim points out in his paper, the income gap between the rich and the poor in the U.S. has risen to levels not seen since the Great Depression. One of the major impacts of this economic disparity has been its detrimental effect on the overall health of Americans, primarily by increasing the proportion of people living in poverty, but also by increasing psychological stress and by eroding social cohesion."
The fact that one person's income increases is a reflection of the value created for others.
It does not increase the proportion of people living in poverty. It decreases the proportion of people living in poverty.
The assertion is utter nonsense...
"In the U.S., people living on the lower end of the income scale also have less access to health care services, including those that help prevent disease."
That may be so, but you would be hard pressed to explain how someone earning more income is causing less access!
No
Your assertion is utter nonsense. And a failure of reading comprehension.
I wouldn't be hard pressed at all - instead of spending money on access to health care, the money is going to the rich. And that's only getting worse. Pretty simple.
Daniel
Who are you talking about? This is about raise taxes on the wealthiest people, not about a middle income person's raise at work. You really have to read the whole thing. You have to delineate between the average person and the wealthy. If you raise the income of a poor person, someone in poverty, then it decreases poverty. That is done by raises the taxes of the wealthy, like it or not.
It's just simple logic that if someone who needs access begins to have more income they will then get more access. Not less. If the wealthy gain more income and not the poor, it doesn't help the poor. That's simple logic too. You simply are refusing to delineate between the different class structures in this country.
Win-win!!
Raise taxes on the wealthy and thereby improve (and lengthen) the lives of those who are not wealthy? Win-win!!
I can hardly wait for Jason Lewis to introduce legislation to that effect in the upcoming Congressional session.
so if we had
the alt lefts coveted 100% tax rate almost no one would die? Of course we would all continue to bust our butt and take risks for the good of the Mother ship.
Good jobs for the poor is the best
way to improve their lives. As I’ve stated before, many times, all you have to do is look at the “War on Poverty” started by Democrats in mid 1960’s. Over 20 TRILLION spent and no results to show for it. I’m sure if you tax the wealthy more and give it to our wasteful Govt the poor will live forever..... What a crock,!! History disproves this theory.
Wrong
The claim that the "war on poverty" did nothing is a right-wing myth that has nothing to do with reality. We have not eliminated poverty, and a lot of things have happened to make it worse since then, but it certainly mitigated the problem. If you actually take the time to understand those programs and what they accomplished, you would know that.
As far as being a crock and disproving this theory, do you really think that there is any doubt that removing people's access to healthcare hurts their health? Millions of people gained access to affordable healthcare under Obama, and will now lose it under Trump.
A strange reading of history
Right, nothing at all to show for the War on Poverty except Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, college work-study, Title I, and I could go on. There are many, many millions of elderly, families, college students, etc., who have been kept from destitution in the decades since these programs were instituted.
In the Soviet Union, they
In the Soviet Union, they took all money from the wealthy and gave them to the poor (through the government, of course)… and people still died and life expectancy was very low.
I am also tired of comparing the US to Norway and Sweden – it’s an apples to oranges one with no basis.
On the other hand, whoever wants to pay more money in taxes so it gets to the poor is welcome to donate a lot to charities (after checking their efficiency, of course).
The “War on Poverty “ was
Set up to move folks from poverty to middle class, history shows that has not happened. None of the programs set up to move poor folks up to getting a good job have worked, just look at the numbers of folks on assistance. The fact we spend $20,000 plus (per student) on inner city education with no results is just another boondoggle on the tax payers. Rural education has failed the poor, without the fanfare of inner city schools, but have failed the poor none the less. Somehow it has become noble to give the poor just enough to survive and liberals feel good about it. As I’ve stated before, with 20 TRILLION spent on the “War on Poverty” if the Govt could help the poor, it would have happened in the past 40 years. Giving a poor person food stamps is not giving a poor person a good paying job. The poor need jobs and hope not food stamps and minimal handouts by Big Brother Government!
Simple easy decision
If lower taxes for people making $1,000,000 per year (people who make $20,000 per week), people making a billion per year ($20 million per week), corporations (that make who knows HOW much?) and their shareholders (a mixed income bag) contributes to more illness and premature death for people who work hard but barely (or don't quite) make enough to pay the mortgage, the rent, the bills and, maybe, have $50 or $100 left over at the end of the month, the solution is obvious to each and every elected Republican official and Republican voter in America:
Cut taxes for millionaires, billionaires and corporations.
And, of course, if you can't get it done in one fell swoop, keep hacking away at middle and lower income people's access to health care by eliminating as much of their government support as possible while providing maximum government support to ensure the profits of the corporations running and involved in the American health care system are kept extra-robust so their shareholder's passive income continues to flow in so they will remain satisfied enough to continue investing in health care corporations enjoying 15%, 20%, 25% profit margins via their (most incompetent in the civilized world) work addressing middle and lower-income people's chronic diseases and premature deaths (being experienced at the highest rates in the civilized world).
Simple. Easy. American. Christian as can be.