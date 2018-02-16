America's appalling reality: we don't care about our children
We don’t care about our children in this country. Not really.
If we cared about our children, a baby born in the United States wouldn’t have a 76 percent greater risk of dying before their first birthday than one born in other wealthy, democratic countries.
If we cared about our children, a child aged 1 to 19 wouldn’t have a 57 greater risk of dying before adulthood than elsewhere in the developed world.
And if we cared about our children, when we heard that UNICEF had ranked us 26 out of 29 developed countries (higher than only Lithuania, Latvia and Romania) with respect to overall child health and safety, we would feel a collective shame and rush into action to fix the situation.
But we don’t really care about our children. We continue to be content to let them die at greater rates than children in Spain or Slovenia or England or Estonia.
Indeed, babies born in the U.S. are three times more likely to die from complications related to an early birth and twice as likely to die of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) than those born in other Western countries.
Yet, we’re not bothered by those deaths. Instead of doing everything we can to help women — particularly those living on low incomes — have healthy pregnancies and care for their newborn babies, we make it difficult, if not outright impossible, for them to access quality health care or to have paid pregnancy and maternity leave or to live in safe, healthy environments.
And if we don’t care about our babies, we certainly don’t care about older children. Motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death for U.S. teenagers, and our teens are twice as likely to die as the result of a car crash than adolescents in most other developed countries. We don’t talk much about those deaths, however, and, unlike other nations we don’t seem to feel any sense of urgency about them. In fact, our motor vehicle fatality rate is now 40 percent higher than that of Canada and Australia, two other large countries with lots of roads and cars.
Even Slovenia has made better progress at reducing traffic fatalities than us. As David Leonhardt noted in the New York Times last November, “The comparison with Slovenia is embarrassing. In 1990, its death rate was more than five times as high as ours. Today, the Slovenians have safer roads.”
And then there’s gun violence. It’s all too clear by now that we don’t really care about keeping our children safe from being shot. If we did, then we would have taken actions long, long ago to prevent tragedies like Wednesday’s horrific mass murder at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Instead, we accept the unremitting gun carnage against our children. School shootings are a “uniquely American” phenomenon, as a BBC reporter explained to its British viewers the morning after the Parkland shooting, yet we don’t seem to be troubled by that description — or by the relentlessness of such tragedies. Here, as I’ve reported before, is the appalling reality that results from our disinterest in the relationship between guns and our children’s safety:
Each year, nearly 1,300 children aged 0 to 17 in the United States — more than three a day — die from gunshot wounds. Another 5,790 are treated each year for gunshot-related injuries, wounds that leave many of the children disabled for life.
And those numbers are probably underestimates.
The situation is so grim that firearm-related deaths — homicides, suicides and unintentional shootings — are now the third-leading cause of death overall among American children. More children in the United States die from gunshot wounds than from birth defects, heart disease, influenza and/or pneumonia, chronic lower respiratory diseases (including asthma) and stroke.
Firearm-related deaths are also now the second-leading cause of injury-related deaths among children. Only motor vehicles claim more of these lives.
Indeed, 10 percent of all deaths among children aged 0 to 17 are the result of gun injuries.
The American Medical Association has called gun violence “a public health crisis,” one that’s “unrivaled in any other country.” And the American Academy of Pediatrics believes the “the most effective way to reduce firearm-related injuries and death is to keep guns out of homes and communities.”
Unintentional gunshot wounds alone — ones that result from accidents — claim 10 times more children’s lives in the United States than in other developed countries.
Yet Congress refuses to pass legislation to tighten laws on gun sales and ownership. Congress even refuses to fund federal gun-related health research to help find ways of reducing gun deaths and injuries.
Compare our inaction with what the Australians did. After a man with a gun went on a rampage in one of its cities in 1996, killing 35 people, Australia tightened its gun laws. It hasn’t experienced another mass shooting since.
Seventeen people, including 14 children, died in the Parkland school gun massacre on Wednesday, a tragedy difficult to fathom. But the bloodbath doesn’t end there. Many more children across the country will die from gunshot wounds this week and next week and in the weeks after that.
And we do nothing.
Comments (8)
Susan, thank you for this. It's a pretty damning assessment of our society, made all the more damning through the use of solid data. There was a time when America lead the world in public health. That was when America had robust public health departments and initiatives that were funded as if they were a priority and not an afterthought. Sadly, based upon any objective measure of public health, America is no longer a public health leader.
I'm glad you've addressed gun violence as a public health issue. For the life of me I cannot understand treating children as some sort of collateral cost of an almost rabid adherence to a view of the second amendment. I wish we could do something like Australia did, or Canada, or the UK, or Germany and so on.
I do wonder if we couldn't do something similar to approach to smoking. If we are so attached to firearms, don't ban them, but tax them commensurate with the harm they cause. Tax ammunition or restrict quantities that can be purchased. Look at the age at which fireams can be purchased. If we can restrict liquor purchases can be restricted to those over 21 then why not restrict firearm purchases similarly.
Finally I am sick and tired of the argument that criminals can get hold of firearms no matter what. Maybe they can. But there is no need for the society to make it easy for them. Criminals in the other nations are no less ingenious than US criminals. Firearm crime is much rarer in other developed nations than in the US. Not because they're criminals are less crafty than ours, but because the gun supply is so much smaller and the ability to find available firearms outside of the legal system is so much harder.
We do nothing because "pro-life" legislators and advocates are not, in general, "pro-life." They are more inclined to be anti-birth control, or anti-female, or anti-sex. At best, they are "pro-birth." As has been said many times by people more articulate than I, the interest in the health and welfare of a child for most "pro-life" groups and individuals stops as soon as that child is born. Paying attention to children after that signature event costs money, usually tax money, and many – though not all, certainly – of those at that end of the political and ideological spectrum tend to be reflexively opposed to taxes, just as they're reflexively opposed to women having control of their own bodies, and deciding for themselves whether or not they'll bear a child.
As for the guns… well… we've been here before, and many, many times in the past couple decades. Legislators and government officials at every level are in the pocket of an organizations whose reason for being used to be firearm safety, but is now firearm possession and use, not to mention the protection of the firearms industry. Campaign contributions are more important than children's lives for far too many legislators, usually Republican, but not always.
Even in the unlikely event that something substantive comes out of the latest massacre, it will, more likely than not, address the symptom rather than the cause or the enabling factor. There will be lots of rhetoric about mental health, and mental health is certainly a legitimate issue and concern. Little will be done to address it, mostly because it's difficult and expensive to address. Little will also be done to address the means by which these repeated mass murders take place. The fact that you **can** hunt deer with assault rifles, like the fact that some dogs can walk on their hind legs, doesn't at atll means that that's the intended design or purpose. Assault rifles are designed and built to kill people. That's their purpose. They may also be used to kill other animals, but their primary purpose is to kill and maim humans. I won't be surprised if we fail to follow the Australian example, or a variation on the Swiss example. Again.
The Second Amendment was approved in 1791 when there wasn’t a single gun with anywhere near the capability, capacity, or killing power of some of today’s guns. Today’s high capacity magazines and high-powered cartridges have only one purpose, high capacity killing. They are weapons of war. There is not any need for the public to have them. It’s Congress and the NRA that has the blood on their hands by not doing a single thing to bring the Second Amendment up to today’s reality. There weren’t any weapons of war in 1791 that come anywhere near the capability of today’s weapons. It is time to modernize the Second Amendment. I know it will be a hard-fought slog going up against our weakling congress’ sugar daddy, the NRA.
The Republicans always have three responses for anything to do with gun control. The first response is, “It’s not the right time to talk about it.” They never find the right time to talk about it. The second response is, “It’s not a gun problem, but a mental health issue.” They are half right. It is a mental health issue, but it is also a gun problem. The third response is, “Our prayers and thoughts are with you.” America has had it with all three irresponsible and insincere responses. If we do away with the high capacity weapons, it will minimize the number of people that can be killed at one time. Weaponizing everyone, as the NRA foolishly suggests, is not the answer. That is what the NRA wants because it is good for the gun industry, which is the NRA’s sugar daddy. The NRA and gun industry have a symbiotic relationship, which isn’t necessarily good for the public. Gun ownership and responsibility need to go together and not everyone is capable of the responsibility part. With each mass shooting the perpetrators prove that they are unable to be responsible law-abiding citizens. Nearly all have a previous record, which should set off red flags. Guns used to be aesthetically pleasing to look at. Many had generational family histories with memorable stories associated with them. Many had beautiful woods used in their construction. Walk into any gun shop today and there will be a wall of black, radical looking guns that don’t have anything to do with traditional American sports. For me, the radical looking guns are peddling exactly what the NRA peddles – fear and intimidation.
How would you make driving safer for teens? Are you saying there are not enough programs to help poor women.? Currently there are over 25 programs set up for pregnant women and their children, would you like more? Who’s fault is it if poor folks don’t use the programs set up for them, yours, mine or theirs? What gun laws would you include to the many laws on the book that are currently not being enforced?
In Chicago 750-800 people are killed by guns per year with some of the most stringent gun laws. It seems people don’t care much about the fact that almost 100% of the shootings, involved in gun deaths in Chicago, the guns are not obtained legally. What stops that?
I agree that we need to protect our children as much as we can but how is the question? I don’t hear any solutions that will work. I don’t hear folks talk about the breakdown of the family leading to dysfunctional children. I don’t hear about the violence in video games, movies, music videos/songs hurting our children. I do however hear too much of it’s not your fault, people don’t care about you, you don’t stand a chance at success because- pick your excuse- and Americans don’t care about their children. That last statement is absolutely false. Of course Americans care about their children, how to protect them is the question. The liberal view point that America is somehow inherently bad does nothing to help anyone.
The answer Joe--is uniform and tough regulation
"According to the FBI, roughly 60% of guns used in crimes in Illinois were from out of state. The overwhelming number of those guns flow into Illinois from states that have much less restrictive gun laws. Most of those out of state guns came from Indiana, which is next to Illinois. Second place goes to Mississippi and third place goes to Wisconsin. The FBI data suggests that there’s lots of trafficking of guns within Illinois but point out that it’s very difficult to trace those guns once they get into the state because Illinois does not require registration of guns, does not license or regulate gun dealers, doesn’t limit how many guns can be sold at one time and does not require background searches on gun sales that are not conducted at a gun show. Indiana has really lax gun laws. Gun dealers are required to perform a very basic background search while a vendor can sell their “private collection” to anyone at a gun show without any background search whatsoever. So someone can buy an assault rifle at a Crown Point Indiana gun show without any background search, and drive an hour into Chicago, where assault rifles are banned. A 2015 study by the University of Chicago suggested that only 11% of guns involved in crimes in Chicago were purchased through federally licensed gun dealers, which require background searches. In 2014 the Chicago Police reported that roughly 60% of guns used and recovered from crime scenes between 2009 and 2013 were purchased outside of Illinois. Exact figures are hard to pin down but it is clear that the vast majority of guns making their way to the streets of Chicago are coming from outside of Illinois.
The significance of these figures is that unless national standards are imposed, there’s no law or amount of regulation in Illinois that is going to stop guns from making their way into Chicago and being used in shootings and murders. Instead of gun rights activists pointing to Illinois strict gun laws to argue that they don’t work, they should point to states that have lax gun laws as an example of why such stricter laws are needed to stop, or at least slow down, the rising numbers of shootings and murders in Chicago."
https://www.chicagocriminallawyerblog.net/2017/09/where-do-all-illegal-g...
All the various loopholes and varying state regulations.
Safer driving for teens: parents have to grow up and be parents. The rules are in place, but I know too many parents who find them "inconvenient". (no phones, only one passenger for 6 months, off the road hours). The one thing we could do is make all insurance companies offer the teen monitoring discounts and make them matter enough that parents would insist on using them. But again, parents have to be the boss for a change.
Poor women: There are programs, but they are so understaffed that often the reason many women are not taking advantage of them are due to the lack of education and resources to reach out. We know many of these women are not at an education level to get out of their situation by themselves, but throwing money at people without the program education and a plan to move upward won't work. Then again, how do we pay for more staff. Always a dilemma.
Gun laws: I love the way everyone compares the need for gun laws to Chicago. Gun laws have to be enforced, gang problems in Chicago don't even compare to here . . . and white collar crime. Let's stop comparing. We all know that there are loop holes in gun laws. There are plenty of gun laws, many of which need to be clarified, scrapped or rewritten. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it. And I don't think anyone is that afraid of the NRA, it's the loss of funds that they are afraid of. So campaign finance laws would probably take care of that and we would move forward and clean up our laws.
Families: I do not think kids can't grow up well in single parent households. It's just harder. That being said, it once again goes back to the adults. NO to video games, movies, websites that are not suitable for our kids. If we quit the demand, they will quit making them. But adults have to be adults.
And I think the caring remark was to grab attention. It did it's job. But, not everyone does care, so a blanket statement on either side is actually false.
in high crime, shooting areas in Chicago? That would get guns off the streets quicker than new uniform laws. Do you think the gang bangers in Chicago will turn in their guns if tougher gun laws are passed throughout the 50 States. How about tougher laws on possessing an illegal gun? These laws would work but are not being used by Chicago police because liberals oppose them. Isn’t that endangering our children also?
Though gun ownership laws are stricter in Illinois than neighboring states, the report found that — as was the case when the 2014 report was published — more than 40 percent of guns recovered in Chicago were originally purchased in Illinois.
The report concluded that of the approximately 27,500 guns recovered in Chicago from 2013 through 2016, more than 1,800 were originally purchased at Chuck’s Gun Shop, located a mile south of city limits in Riverdale.
Most of the guns recovered that were tied to Chuck’s were recovered on the South Side.
Reached by the Sun-Times, an employee at Chuck’s declined to comment.
Other gun dealers with notable ties to guns recovered in Chicago are located in west suburban Lyons, Gary, Ind., Hammond, Ind., and north suburban Lincolnwood.
Straw purchases continue to be a major factor in guns going from the open market to the secondary market, oftentimes stymying police efforts to trace the weapons’ origins.
In instances where someone was arrested and a gun was recovered, the report found the overwhelming majority of guns were not bought by the person arrested.
“In 95% of cases where the CPD was able to identify the possessor of the crime gun, that individual was not the original, lawful purchaser of the firearm based upon the ATF record at the initial point of purchase,” the report states.
Additionally, the report found, 91.6 percent of guns were traced back to an original buyer who was not linked to any other recovered firearms.
Straw purchasers will also sometimes lie to police and say their gun was lost or stolen “as an excuse intended to cut off further investigation,” according to the report.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/chicago-politics/trace-report-details-origi...
(end quote)