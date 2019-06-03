Working the night shift is not linked to increased risk of breast cancer, study finds

After following more than 100,000 women for 10 years, the study found no link between night shift work and breast cancer.

It’s been 30 years since it was first proposed that working the night shift might raise women’s risk of breast cancer.

Some researchers feared that exposure to artificial light throughout the night disrupted the body’s internal biological rhythms in ways that increased the risk of breast cancer. Of particular concern was the impact that the disruption had on suppressing the hormone melatonin.

In 2007, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) concluded that night shift work was “probably carcinogenic.” But as even that agency acknowledged, the evidence has always been limited and inconclusive and based on studies with all kinds of methodological weaknesses.

Late last week, the British Journal of Cancer published a new, comprehensive study on breast cancer and night shift work — one designed to address many of the shortcomings of previous studies. Although conducted in Britain, its findings should help lower the level of worry among women everywhere whose work schedules has them up at night.

“It’s unlikely [women’s] job patterns are increasing their risk of breast cancer,” said Michael Jones, the study’s lead author and a staff scientist at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London, in a released statement.

“Although night shifts may have other effects on people’s health, and we still don’t know the effect of a person’s body clock being disturbed for very long periods of time, it is reassuring to see more evidence suggesting that night shifts are not linked with a higher risk of breast cancer,” he added.

How the study was done

For the study, Jones and his colleagues used data collected from 102,969 women, aged 16 and older, who volunteered for the Generations Study, an ongoing study in the United Kingdom that has been researching the causes of breast cancer since 2003. The study is funded by the British charity Breast Cancer Now.

None of the women included in the night shift study had been diagnosed with breast cancer — or any other type of cancer — when they were recruited into the Generations Study.

The women filled out a detailed questionnaire about their health and health-related behaviors when they first entered the study and then again every 2½ to three years later. The questions asked about whether the women had worked the night shift (10 p.m. to 7 a.m.) during the previous 10 years and, if so, for how long. It also asked how many hours of shift work the women averaged per week, the age at which they had started working nights, and whether they had worked nights before their first pregnancy.

In addition, the women were asked about their occupation.

Key results

The study’s participants were followed for an average of 9.5 years. During that time, 2,059 of the women were diagnosed with invasive breast cancer — about 2 percent of all the women in the study.

The percentage was not statistically different for the 17,981 women (17.5 percent) who said they had worked a night shift during the previous decade. Of those, 214 developed breast cancer — about 1.2 percent.

Those findings suggest, say the study’s authors, that working night shifts is unlikely to increase the risk of developing breast cancer.

The researchers then dug deeper into the data to see if a variety of night shift-related factors, such as the average number of hours worked per night, the average nights worked per week, or the number of years worked at night, made any difference in the findings.

It didn’t. Nor did it matter what age the women started night shift work or what type of work (such as nursing) was involved.

“We found no evidence for an overall increase in risk of breast cancer for women who had been night shift workers within the last 10 years, or by hours worked per night, nights worked per week, average hours worked per week, cumulative years of employment, cumulative hours or time since cessation of such work,” Jones and his colleagues write in their paper.

Limitations and implications

The study comes with caveats, of course. It followed the women for an average of about 10 years, and the average age of the women in the study was 45. If a greater proportion of younger women had been included and if the women had been followed for a longer period, it’s possible that the study might have picked up an association between night shift work and breast cancer risk.

The study’s findings are not the final word on the topic, therefore. Still, this research appears to be the most comprehensive investigation to date of whether working at night raises the risk of breast cancer.

“This question has been widely debated in recent decades and has understandably caused concern, and it’s encouraging that the evidence now suggests night shift work has no impact on breast cancer risk,” said Delyth Morgan, the chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, in a released statement.

“We know that breast cancer risk is affected by a combination of our genes, lifestyle choices and events throughout life, and there is never one single cause of the disease,” she added. “But, with many contributing factors, it’s vital we support more women to do what they can to help shift the odds in their favour.”

“While there are some things we can’t change, there are steps all women can take to lower their breast cancer risk, such as maintaining a healthy weight, keeping physically active and drinking less alcohol. Even small changes are a great start.”

FMI: You can read the study in full on the British Journal of Cancer website.