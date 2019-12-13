What psychological research says about the positive side of human nature

It turns out that when we are nice to people, they really do pass on the goodwill to others.

We live in angry, rancorous times. As we learn about yet another hate crime or listen to politicians shouting and ranting on television or read a long stream of nasty social media posts, it’s easy to become discouraged — and to despair about human nature.

Anger — and the destructive ugliness that accompanies it — may be on the rise, but as Fred Rogers, the gentle host of the PBS children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” famously reminded his young viewers (and the rest of us), humans are also good and kind.



“My mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’” he said. “To this day, especially in times of disaster, I remember my mother’s words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world.”

Mr. Rogers’ advice about looking for the helpers reverberated in my mind earlier this week after I read a BPS Research Digest article on “10 Psychology Findings that Reveal the Better Side of Humanity.” Hosted by the British Psychological Society, the BPS Research Digest is a blog that summarizes the latest research on the brain and behavior.

As Matthew Warren, editor of the blog, notes, this article is a follow-up to one published last year on the 10 psychological findings that reveal the worst of human nature.

Last year’s article pointed readers to research that “has shown us to be dogmatic and over-confident, … with a tendency to look down on minorities and assume that the downtrodden deserve their fate,” Warren writes. “Even young children take pleasure in the suffering of others.”

“But that’s only half of the story,” he adds. “Every day, people around the world fight against injustices, dedicate time and resources to helping those less fortunate than them, or just perform simple acts of kindness that brighten the lives of those around them. And psychology has as much to say about this brighter side of humanity as it does the darker one.”



This year, therefore, Warren decided to emphasize that brighter side. Here (with a nod from me to Mr. Rogers) are some of the highlights from his article:

Some theories suggest that we are all, in fact, altruistic by nature We’re all predisposed to help others, according to some researchers. Even in the presence of strangers who we may never see again, we regularly act for the benefit of the group and punish those who don’t, even if it comes at a personal expense — a behaviour sometimes called “strong reciprocity”. This could explain why people often co-operate rather than act selfishly in the kinds of tasks psychologists use to study economic behaviour — and why people will even forgo some of their winnings to punish those who act unfairly. It could even account for the fact that we love to queue (and shout at those who skip the line). Our personalities have “light” dimensions — they just haven’t been studied as much as the dark ones Thousands of papers have been published on the so-called “Dark Triad” of traits: narcissism, psychopathy and Machiavellianism, all associated with undesirable behaviours like manipulation, egotism and callousness. But this focus on the undesirable side of our personalities “misrepresents the full capacities of humanity,” according to Scott Barry Kaufmann and colleagues. Earlier this year, the team published a new scale to measure what they call the “Light Triad”, made up of humanism, “Kantianism” (treating people not as a means to an end, but as an end itself), and faith in humanity. The work was exploratory and it’s still early days, but the team found that high scores on the Light Triad traits were associated with a greater quality of life — and overall, people generally scored higher on the Light Triad than the Dark Triad. “Paying it forward” is a real thing Yes, it sounds just like the plot of an overly-sentimental, early-2000s film, but it turns out that when we are nice to people, they really do pass on the goodwill to others. Researchers asked a small group of employees to perform simple acts of kindness to their co-workers for four weeks. By the end of the study period, levels of morale and happiness increased amongst those who had been on the receiving end of those acts. But, importantly, these receivers also reported that they themselves had begun engaging in more positive behaviours towards others. “Our study suggests that although everyday prosocial acts may be small, they are not insignificant,” the researchers conclude. “The benefits of prosociality do multiply, favoring not only those who give but also those who receive and observe.”

For more information: You can read about all 10 findings on the BPS Research Digest blog.