How to stay safe while shopping and unpacking groceries during the coronavirus pandemic

Many of us are still a bit confused about the steps we need to take when venturing out to buy food at our local grocery store. What should we do to stay safe while in the store? And what should we do to further protect ourselves while unpacking our food once we get it home?
Of course, a key recommendation from health officials is to go grocery shopping as infrequently as possible, particularly if you’re older than 65 or have a chronic medical condition — two factors known to put individuals at greater risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19. One way to avoid those shopping trips is to order your food online for either home delivery or curbside pickup. The waiting line for such services can be quite long, however. Another option is to shop early in the morning or late at night, when fewer people are likely to be there. Some stores also offer special shopping hours for people in a high-risk category.
Whether you’re in a high-risk category or not, however, you should take precautions while in the grocery store — and when you get home.
While in the grocery store
The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) recently published a brief “patient page” of recommendations to help consumers be safer during and after grocery shopping during this pandemic. Here, in list form, are their key recommendations for what to do while in the store:
- To prevent transmission, maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other shoppers. [To help shoppers adhere to that six-foot rule, some stores have provided distance markers on their floors. Others also limit the number of shoppers who can be in the store at any one time.]
- Avoid shaking hands, hugs, or other physical contact.
- Try to wipe frequently touched surfaces like grocery carts or basket handles with disinfectant wipes, if available. [Some stores have staff waiting at the door to do this for you.]
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wearing a cloth mask in the store may reduce your risk of getting infected and reminds others to participate in social distancing.
- Before leaving the store or while waiting in the checkout line, use hand sanitizer if available.
On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also advises using “touchless” payment (without money, a credit card or a keypad), if possible. “If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer right after paying,” the agency says.
While unpacking your groceries
First, wash your hands as soon as you get inside your house. Then start unpacking the food.
Fortunately, there’s little evidence that the coronavirus stays active on food packaging for more than 24 hours, as both the JAMA article and the CDC website point out.
“Time is on your side,” the JAMA article states. “… Virus on the surface of groceries will become inactivated over time after groceries are put away.” It’s also highly unlikely that the inner contents of any sealed containers are contaminated, the article adds.
But you should take precautions.
“If using a disposable grocery bag, discard it once you are home,” the JAMA article advises. “Reusable bags can be stored for later use. After unpacking your groceries, wash you hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Wipe surfaces with household disinfectants registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.”
Neither the JAMA article nor the CDC recommends disinfecting the packaging on food products before putting them away. But “if you consume food soon after unpacking your groceries, be sure to practice good hand hygiene before eating,” the JAMA article adds.
As for fresh fruits and vegetables, no special care is needed. Just wash and clean them before preparing and eating them as you would at any other time.
FMI: You can read JAMA’s tips on the journal’s website. You’ll find the CDC’s recommendations on its website.
Comments (10)
I guess discussing why a Governor would shut down small stores to move all traffic to a big store like Target, during a time when we are supposed to stay away from each other, is not proper to talk about. Why would 3,000+ folks going to one big store be better than dispersing those same people to multiple smaller stores and Target? I thought social distancing was important?
The Coronavirus is trending towards a bad flu season, in 2017-18 60+ folks died from flu. Telling people to be careful but don’t panic makes sense. Informing folks that most deaths are older folks with multiple underlying health issues, is a fact. The time to panic is over, the time to be practical is here.
Odd, All the stores in my neighborhood, small, large and in between are all open. Misinformation seems to be the biggest by-product of this virus.
Not sure where you are at but most small stores cannot get restocked and with shelter in place, reducing foot traffic, have shut down.
They may have shut down, but the governor did not order them shut down.
The governor did not order that. So I don’t think its proper to discuss outright falsehoods.
The death toll may ultimately be limited to that of a flu season, but Covid 19 is significantly more deadly than the flu. And the reduced death toll is a result of the social distancing and other precautions.
As to practicality, opening things up to soon and too broadly will further damage the economy. Sadly, we have a president with zero understanding of economics and business. A game show host who inherited a fortune and failed in nearly every business venture he ever tried.
How can it be too soon to open the economy so folks can make money? Please explain. President Trump lowered taxes, reduced regulations and the economy took off…. Not sure of how he doesn’t understand the economy?
As far as not understanding the economy, look no farther than Governor Walz. If you eliminate foot traffic to small businesses with hiding in your basement, they will struggle. Add into the fact that everybody who ever ran a business understood with limited restocking available, small Mom and Pop stores could not compete with Target.. What did you think was going to happen to their small business?
So far, the chief drawback to “special shopping hours” for those of us considered most vulnerable is that those hours are often when the shelves are at their most empty. My experience has been that,iIn the early morning, store employees have not had time or opportunity to restock shelves (delivery schedules determine when that happens), and in the evening, daytime shoppers have often diminished stocks, or already purchased all of what’s available. It’s more annoyance than life-threatener.
I have heard from some people that 1pm on weekdays is a good time to shop – shelves are stocked and there are few people.
I sanitize after leaving stores, when I get back to the car. If sanitize in the store, you can likely come into contact with contaminated surfaces before you leave, or while leaving the building. You’re only sanitized until you touch something that might be contaminated. Of course not everyone has sanitizer in their own cars, in which case you just sanitize where you can.
I just went to Lunds, and to be honest the whole thing was terrifying.