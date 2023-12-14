Sign up to get “And One with Britt Robson” in your inbox with extra commentary.

After more than five weeks of super-heroic bliss, the Minnesota Timberwolves must now recalibrate their re-entry into hoops reality and set about sustaining themselves as merely a very good basketball team.

The period from Nov. 1 through Dec. 8 will be remembered with wistful astonishment by anyone associated with the Wolves franchise. They won 16 of 18 games, catapulting their record from 1-2 to an NBA-best 17-4. Their calling card was a smothering defense that allowed nearly nine fewer points per 100 possessions than the league average over that time – and two-and-half fewer points than any other team. It was a defense dominant enough to propel a league-average offense (the Wolves were 15th out of 30 teams in points scored per possession) to that 16-2 mark.

Now comes the hard part.

In a month that began Monday night in New Orleans and will end on Jan. 10 in Boston, the Wolves will play 16 straight games against opponents with winning records, 11 of them on the road. It is easily their toughest stretch of the 2023-24 season.

This isn’t to say that the Wolves are about to fall apart. Defense has always been a more reliable virtue than offense in the NBA and the Wolves arguably still have room to improve on that side of the ball, as wing-stopper Jaden McDaniels returns from injury and the team continues to gain experience in the schemes implemented at the beginning of the season. Eight of those 16 wins in the nirvana period came against foes with winning records. Indeed, as NBA.com stat guru John Schuhmann noted earlier this week, the Wolves have a sterling record (now 8-3) against the 19 teams who currently have winning records.

But you don’t go 16-2 without being lucky as well as good, and unless you believe the Wolves will go on to win between 67 and 71 of their 82 games (the current math, depending upon how you chop up their sizzling start), some regression is inevitable. Logic says running this month-long gauntlet of formidable foes is where that is most likely to happen.

The game in New Orleans last Monday night produced a prime example of potential pitfalls that await. The Wolves had beaten the Pelicans twice in November when that team’s chronically injured star, Zion Williamson, was missing in action. On Monday, the Pelicans were as healthy as they’d been all season, while the Wolves were minus their star, Anthony Edwards, out with a hip pointer. In addition, the Pelicans had just been embarrassed via a 44-point loss on national television and had three days to lick their wounds and prepare for redemption. Meanwhile, the Wolves were coming off four wins against opponents with a combined current record of 23-65. All these details help explain why, despite their winning spree, the Wolves were 3 ½ point underdogs going into the game.

They lost by more than that, 121-107, but if you saw the game instead of simply the box score, you know there are reasons to keep faith in this ball club. They may never duplicate the length of that torrid winning streak. But it wasn’t a fluke either.

A lack of character made the 2022-23 edition of the Wolves one of the more unlikeable in team history. They had a proclivity for laziness in two specific areas: They didn’t chase down enough long rebounds and other “50-50” balls that are garnered through hustle and they frequently failed to get back quickly in transition. They also were irritable and quick to become irrational about it, leading the NBA in technical fouls and compounding the immature behavior by playing like martyrs after voicing their displeasure.

The Wolves played the Pels tough in the first half despite the fact that defensive leader Rudy Gobert was plagued with early foul trouble for the second straight game, logging just 11:36 of the opening 24 minutes of playing time. A successful midcourt heave at the halftime buzzer bumped the Pelicans lead from four to seven.

The third quarter sorely tested the team’s poise. There are literally dozens of plays where contact can rightfully be whistled for a foul if refs are calling everything to the letter of the rules. The discretion of the refs will thus go a long way in determining the tenor of the game. On Monday, it appeared as if the Wolves were consistently getting rung up on these marginal fouls (as well as some more blatant ones), while similar infractions by the Pelicans were allowed to play on.

Put it this way: In quarters one, two and four, each team was assessed 17 personal fouls, resulting in 21 free throws for the Pelicans and 17 for the Wolves. In the third quarter, the Wolves were whistled for 11 fouls, the Pelicans 3. The Wolves shot two free throws in the period, the Pelicans 19. Within the first three minutes of the third quarter, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (NAW) picked up his third and fourth fouls. Within the first four minutes of the period, Gobert picked up his third and fourth fouls. Thus, the player assigned to guard the Pels best outside threat (NAW, on Brandon Ingram) and the defensive anchor (Gobert), were sent to the bench for the rest of the third quarter.

The fouls kept coming and the Pelicans lead grew to 15 with five minutes to go in the third. But the Wolves held their composure and continued to compete. Buoyed by the return of McDaniels and Jordan McLaughin – each out with injuries for weeks – Minnesota played four guys off the bench more than six minutes each, and a fifth, McLaughlin, more than four minutes. Collectively, they overcame the disparity at the free throw line by outscoring New Orleans 31-17 from the field.

The resilience didn’t last. New Orleans, which had blown a 14-point lead in the final eight minutes of their last meeting with the Wolves, took care of business with a 10-point margin of victory in the closing stanza on Monday. But ever since they mimicked their 2022-23 shenanigans in a dreadful loss in Atlanta, collapsing down the stretch during the third game of the season, the Wolves have demonstrated that their preseason emphasis on better maturity and deeper resolve was more than lip service.

Retaining enough poise and confidence to weather adversity will be paramount in the coming month, as this team sorts out where in the strata of playoff teams they are likely to land. Remaining at the top of the rugged Western Conference, where 10 of the 15 teams have winning records, seems like a tall order. Three teams are within three games of their 17-5 mark, including the Dallas Mavericks, who they will face three times, beginning on Thursday night, during this stiff portion of the schedule.

What follows are some X factors to watch as this brutal stretch unfolds.

Can the Wolves get efficient playmaking without burning out veteran point guard Mike Conley?

Minnesota’s assist-to-turnover ratio was 14th in the NBA two years ago, dropped to 24th last season and is currently 25th after 22 games in the 2023-24 season. Once again they are a bottom-ten team in giving up the ball – they were 21st in fewest turnovers in 2021, 27th last season and 23rd as of Wednesday morning. But where they were top ten in generating assists the previous two years (7th in 2021-22 and 8th last season), they have dropped to 20th thus far this year.

Conley has been absolutely vital ensuring a semblance of order in the offense. The team’s assist-to-turnover ratio is 1.7-to-1; Conley’s is 6.2-to-1. Conley has 50 more assists than anyone else on the team, but is in a three-way tie for 6th in total turnovers. Among the top ten rotation players this season, only Troy Brown Jr. averages fewer turnovers per minute – and Conley is the point guard.

Conley also happens to lead the Wolves in long range accuracy, converting 42.7% of his three-pointers. His 50 treys are tops on the team – yup, more than Karl-Anthony Towns’ 46 and Ant’s 45. Put it all together and you see why Conley is third on the team in total minutes, not great, given that he is 36 years old and playing in his 17th season.

The problem here is that Shake Milton couldn’t handle the backup point guard role envisioned for him at the start of the season. The return of J-Mac (McLaughlin) should help a lot – he belongs in the rotation. Kyle Anderson (Slo Mo) is a point guard in the body of a forward, but Slo Mo’s assist-to-turnover ratio has dipped a little, in part because his inaccurate shooting has defenders playing off him, making it tougher to generate dimes. (And when he forces defenders to commit to him, the dimes aren’t as efficiently rendered.) NAW has done okay, but is not ideal as the backup point guard. Ant has dramatically improved his assist-to-turnover ratio and that needs to continue for the offense to really hum.

Ant needs to regain his MVP-caliber mojo

It feels like forever since Ant was a beast. He has played in only five of the Wolves’ past eight games, shooting below 40% from the field while making just a third of his treys. It is a ridiculously high bar – the Wolves were actually plus 39 in the 142 minutes he was on the floor during that timeframe – but the worry here is that returning from his bum hip will require him and his teammates to rediscover the contours of his career-best groove. In his absence, KAT has flaunted accurate shooting from all over the court, and Conley and NAW have stepped. Now with McDaniels also on the mend, synergies will have to be rediscovered and/or revamped. Ant needs to remain the disciplined defensive dervish that made his coming-out party so full-fledged. The Wolves need their leader to lead in all the big and little ways we saw through the first half of November.

Can the awe-inspiring defense – and Gobert’s patience – hold up?

Along with the arrival of superstar Ant, the resurrection of Defensive Player of the Year style Gobert is the story behind the Wolves spectacular season. But it is now too late in the season for Minnesota to ambush anybody with this hybrid of Utah and Minnesota schemes that have made Gobert better than ever. His expanded range as a sealant of fissures will be countered more strategically, and when successful, will test his patience and perfectionism, perhaps to the point of not fully trusting his teammates.

The return of McDaniels should help a lot. But the surprise here is, in an admittedly small sample size, that McDaniels has actually boosted the offense more than the defense thus far this season. His minutes on the court provide the Wolves with the most efficient offense – and the least efficient defense – of any of their 10 rotation players.

Another intriguing thing to monitor: After a superb start, the second-unit frontcourt of KAT at center, Naz at power forward and Slo Mo at small forward has slipped significantly in terms of defensive efficiency. Breaking the 22-game season-to-date in half, the trio yielded just 92 points per 100 possessions when on the court together in the first 11 games, and 111 points per 100 possessions in the latest 11 games. Again, the sample size is small and there is a lot of noise here, including injuries to McDaniels and Ant that thinned the second unit backcourt and wing situation. But that is a large disparity, made worse by a slippage of six fewer points scored per 100 possessions on offense as well when the trio played in the past 11 games.

Bottom line, it is fraught at the top when you’ve become accustomed to bliss. On the other hand, the early bounce still counts. If the Wolves play .500 ball in this challenging stretch, their record on Jan. 10 will stand at 25-12, a 55-win pace over an 82-game season with the toughest part of the schedule behind them.

Past success is banked. There are plenty more wins – and thrills, and glory – out there waiting to be earned.