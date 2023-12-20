For decades now, the Miami Heat have been regarded as the epitome of grit, sweat equity and overachievement in the National Basketball Association.

The Golden State Warriors have won more championships, the Memphis Grizzlies have done yeoman work spit-shining their own “grit and grime” trademark and the Heat are often saddled with circumstances seemingly at odds with their style –including occasionally superior star power and the fact that they operate in a city renowned for its nearby beaches, drugs, and all the other accoutrements of hedonism. But anyone who follows the NBA is aware of “Heat culture.”

When Lebron James was bereft of the championship pedigree required to cement his status as an all-time great, he went to Miami to join homegrown (from an NBA standpoint) star Dwayne Wade and the impeccable hierarchy of general manager Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra – then proceeded to appear in four straight NBA Finals, winning two rings.

Six years later, Jimmy Butler – who burnishes his blue-collar credentials as loudly as anyone in basketball – had forced himself off of three different teams, including, most flagrantly, the Minnesota Timberwolves, while complaining about the team’s lack of commitment to the dirty work of hoops. In the summer of 2019 he got his wish and became a part of Heat culture. Although there are no championship trophies since then, Miami has been to the Eastern Conference Finals, three of the past four years and to the NBA Finals twice. In that time, Butler and center Bam Adebayo have been surrounded by castoffs and undrafted players who blossomed into laudable performers who know their roles and are steeped in Spoelstra’s unremitting standards for hard, disciplined play.

Article continues after advertisement

Monday night in Miami, the Heat had their three best players healthy and on the court for the first time since Nov. 8. Their top shooter, Tyler Herro had been out for 18 games with a sprained ankle and Adebayo hadn’t played in December due to a bruised hip. Their opponent was the Timberwolves, who for decades were the anti-Heat, mired in a culture of ineptitude and dysfunction. But slowly, steadily, they are shedding that stench. After making the playoffs as eventual fodder for better teams the past two seasons, the Wolves came to Miami with a record of 19-5, easily the best start in the 35-year history of the franchise. The healthy Heat would be a good, sturdy measuring stick for the sustainable legitimacy of this charmed Timberwolves season.

The game was epic.

The Heat struck first, with an opening nine-minute blitzkrieg featuring five steals that comprised the bulk of Minnesota’s seven turnovers, leading to 14 points. By contrast, the Wolves forced a single turnover that created zero points; the main reason why Miami doubled the score, 24-12 over that span. Minnesota played on even terms the rest of the period, but the 33-22 margin was their largest first quarter deficit of the season.

It got worse in the second period. Through the first 10 minutes, the Heat were shredding the Wolves’ top-rated defense, sinking two-thirds of their 15 shots overall, including half of their six three-pointers, and all five of their free throws. The lead became 17 points, 63-46, until the Wolves shaved it to a dozen by the halftime buzzer. Herro, Butler and Adebayo accounted for 40 of Miami’s 66 points, the most in the first half by a Minnesota opponent in the 2023-24 campaign.

Head Coach Chris Finch, who received a technical foul arguing a call on the last play of the half, delivered a stern verdict in the locker room.

“I didn’t like the spirit about us, I didn’t like our competitiveness and I didn’t like our physicality. And they were dictating on all three of those fronts,” said the coach.

Finch wanted a change in attitude and preparation, a culture-shift that would out-Heat the Heat. And as has been the case the vast majority of the season, the Wolves delivered.

Nearly halfway through the third period, the lead was still a dozen. But the Wolves defensive intensity was noticeably different – each team had scored only seven points. Then Anthony Edwards nailed a pull-up three-pointer from the left slot. And when Adebayo took his first break of the half, Ant and Naz Reid each beat their man off the dribble for layups and the lead was five. Herro hit a jumper but Karl-Anthony Towns countered with a finger-roll to culminate another drive. Blocks by Naz and Kyle Anderson in the final two minutes keep the Heat down to six heading into the fourth quarter. It was a thriller.

Once more the Wolves defense enveloped their opponent like a boa constrictor, allowing the Heat a measly point over the first three-and-a-half minutes while Minnesota scored 10 themselves – culminated by a Mike Conley pullup three-pointer in transition – to seize the lead. Naz and Conley each hit treys around a Heat two-pointer to bump the lead to five, but Heat culture kicked in and Miami countered with a pair of treys of their own to retake the lead with six minutes left in the game. The teams stayed within four points of each other the rest of way.

Article continues after advertisement

Highlights were plentiful.

Jaden McDaniels blanketed Herro, blocked his shot and then Ant retrieved the short rebound and drove the length of the court for a layup. Ant broke a 97-97 tie with a baseline dunk off a KAT feed, followed by a monstrous Rudy Gobert block of Adebayo’s floater in which Ant won the scramble for the loose ball and surged down the court for another resounding slam.

Despite exhausting themselves trying to surmount the Wolves defense, the Heat kept finding ways to keep it close but the Wolves wouldn’t relent. KAT nudged his former teammate and nemesis Butler away with a shoulder and then canned a sideline jumper; on the next possession he grabbed the offensive rebound over Butler and fed Gobert for a dunk. The final was 112-108, the Wolves’ 20th victory in 25 games, tied for the best record in the NBA as a Tuesday morning.

It is certainly not as established as Heat culture, but the 2023-24 Timberwolves are carving out an identity that is admirable and, barring injury or extreme misfortune, sustainable. Put simply, their depth and their relentless effort and cohesion on defense is steadily grinding opponents into disheartened malaise.

The vise is turned slowly, then surely. In the first quarter that defense is sub-mediocre, ranking 17th in the NBA by allowing 112.4 points per 100 possessions. The second quarter is relatively better, bumping them up to 10th despite just a slight tightening down to 112.2 points allowed per 100 possessions.

The second half is where the clamps are set, windpipes are squeezed, and opposing arms and legs inexorably turn to jelly. Over the first 25 games of this season to date, the Wolves have allowed just 98.4 points per 100 possessions in the third quarter. That is a whopping seven and a half points fewer than the next-best team allows in the third quarter. And in the fourth quarter – winning time – they are again the NBA’s number-one defense, allowing 104.4 points per 100 possessions.

That steady grind is why, with just two games to play before the season is one-third completed, the Wolves have allowed 2.4 points per 100 possessions fewer than any other ball club.

As I wrote last week, the Wolves are now undergoing a month-long litmus test, facing 16 straight opponents with winning records between Dec. 11 and Jan. 10. After losing the first of those games to New Orleans they have reeled off three consecutive wins using a familiar template. Their 119.9 points per 100 possessions allowed in the first half of those games is 20th best in the NBA over a three-game stretch for each team. But in the second half, against teams currently ranked 14th (Miami), 5th (Dallas) and 1st (Indiana) in offensive efficiency in the NBA, the Wolves are yielding 92.6 points per 100 possessions, while scoring 127 points themselves, for a second-half net rating of 34.5 points per 100 possessions.

Article continues after advertisement

The flipside to this, of course, is that the Wolves are merely a little above average in the first halves of this season, and a distinctly bad team in the first quarters, with negative net ratings that are getting worse as the competition stiffens. Asked about the chronically slow starts after the victory of the Heat, Finch replied, “It’s concerning. We’ve got to be better. It had been our offense and (tonight) our defense let us down too. But all credit to the guys for fighting back.”

Now that Ant is putting a troublesome hip pointer behind him and weeks-long injuries to McDaniels and backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin have healed enough for them to play, Finch can deploy his player-rotations exactly as he wants them, barring foul trouble. What we have learned is that Shake Milton and McLaughlin are the odd men out among the top 11 in Finch preferred nine-player rotation, and that Troy Brown Jr. will play limited minutes.

Thus far these are obviously the right decisions, legitimized by the quality performances – collectively and individually – of the three primary backups. We’ve discussed Anderson (Slo Mo) plenty and there is currently plenty to say about the other two so we’ll limit it to them.

Begin with Reid, whose playing time and usage have both grown during the team’s seven December games (six of them victories). Because of the aforementioned injuries to others, he ranks fourth in minutes and second in scoring for the club this month and is shooting 50% overall in December, 38.3% from long range and hasn’t missed on a dozen free throws. The Wolves are plus 53 in the 181 minutes he has played and plus 11 in the 155 minutes he was on the bench.

When Finch and President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly signed Naz to a three-year, $42-million contract, they lauded him as a “skilled big” that has turned out to be more prescient praise than anybody (except maybe Naz himself) could have anticipated. At both ends of the court, he is balancing the best of both worlds as someone who is simultaneously burly and fleet. He is guarding so efficiently on the perimeter that it is not unreasonable to ask if he could log time at small forward (although when I did ask, Finch dismissed it, saying, “He’s a really good power forward; let’s leave it at that”). And now that he is splashing threes at a career-high rate, he’s burning opponents who close out hard on him but blowing past them for layups. In fact, he’s also routinely shocking defenders by getting to the cup when facing up at midrange. For a team that has had trouble generating offense with its second unit, this upgrade is a godsend.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, or NAW, is also surpassing reasonable expectations. After a wretched start in the team’s first handful of games, NAW has become invaluable for his versatility – effective as both point guard and shooting guard, as a starter or a reserve. Finch, who is one of NAW’s biggest champions and lobbied for his inclusion in the trade that also brought Conley here this past February, continually cautions NAW about doing too much with the ball. He has effectively heeded this call for restraint and has become a sage supplement to Conley (when replacing McDaniels) or Slo Mo (when coming off the bench) as a secondary ball-handler and playmaker.

But there are no restraints on his effort. He is an ace defender who collapses space on the man he is guarding, nimble and fearless negotiating his way through screens, and one of the best on the roster at switching and facilitating rotations on defense. He’s dogged, rugged and pliable. He’d be a natural for Heat culture, but he and the Wolves are glad he’s become a vital piece in their own burgeoning, but thus far wildly successful, cultural project.