Ah, the doldrums have finally arrived for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They’ve been lurking, dressed up scary, in the ethereal robe and scythe of the death character, for a week or two now. Some jittery Wolves fans think that they’ve whacked the New Year’s cherub and the team may never win again in the 2024 calendar. But it’s just the doldrums, the mysterious malady that penetrates and enervates every team roster at some point, with roots and timing that are a mixture of logic and random happenstance, like the flu.

In the months of November and December, the Timberwolves won 23 games and lost only 5, the best record among the 30 teams in the NBA. But combining the trio of games to open the season in late October and the first couple here in January yields a record of 1-4. Put it together and the Wolves are currently 24-9. As of Friday morning, only the Boston Celtics are better.

Article continues after advertisement

Other reassurances are at the ready. The Wolves defense still cedes fewer points per possession than any team in the NBA. They are a dozen games through a brutal 16-game gantlet against opponents with winning records and are a resilient 7-5 in that span. They hadn’t lost two in a row until the 32nd and 33rd games of the season. They were overdue for some doldrums.

Put into proper proportion, however, allowing doubts into the conversation about this team moving forward is legitimate. The 2023-24 Wolves have overachieved on expectations thus far. The defense has proven it is reliable enough to provide a sturdy floor on team performance, but the Wolves offense is overly dependent on two scorers, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, whose decision-making frequently fails to wring the most out of their enormous talents and the skills of their supporting cast. That lowers the ceiling on what this team can achieve.

Put another way, with 40% of the season in the books, the Wolves have proven they can be special and perform like a legitimate contender for a championship. But the track record prior to these first 33 games never included circumstances where the doldrums could be so expensive, where “taking care of business” became such a high-stakes endeavor. The Wolves have yet to prove they can remain special, in a brutally competitive Western Conference where slippage can’t provoke panic, or, nearly as damaging, flights into false bravado and nonchalance.

The latter is what Wolves Coach Chris Finch was referring to after Wednesday night’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, when he said, “We’ve got to get our desperation back. We haven’t played with a lot of pop and purpose since we went to Sacramento (and beat a good Kings team by a dozen points two days before Christmas). We’ve kind of been in second gear since then. So this performance had been coming for a while.”

The absence of pop and purpose has been most obvious during the frequent periods where the Wolves fail to both move the ball via passing and move without the ball to get open for passing, which spaces the floor and forces defenses to react. Failure to do these things results in a chain collision of lapses and obstacles that put enormous pressure on accurate shooting and quality defense.

For the past few years, the Wolves have been routinely plagued by too many turnovers on offense and an inability to get back in transition or end opponent possessions by corralling rebounds on defense. Inert offense focused on isolation plays and questionable shot selection feed into those flaws.

“I want them to make the play that gets (their teammates) involved,” Finch said after a Tuesday practice the day between losses to the Knicks in New York and the New Orleans Pelicans at home. “It feels right now like everyone is trying to get themselves going – Ant and KAT trying to get off to strong starts.

“A lot of our turnovers are the result of poor spacing and poor spacing is the result of people holding (on to the ball).” When there is “indecision – not knowing what your teammate is going to do with the ball,” Finch continued, “Now you start milling around.”

That stasis and lack of spacing makes it easier to guard shooters and intercept passes. Turnovers rise and the shots that do go up are better defended and reduce accuracy. Along with the turnovers, those missed shots create transition opportunities. As the Wolves scramble back in transition, assignments are compelled on the fly and it is harder to box out to get defensive rebounds.

Article continues after advertisement

How bad has it been? Over the past dozen games – all against foes with winning records – the Wolves have committed more turnovers per game than anyone in the NBA, rank just 18th in assists-per-game and are thus dead-last in assist-to-turnover ratio. That they have won seven of those games is a tribute to their defense, which is fourth in points allowed per possession despite the pressure of turnovers leading to transition.

Finch has always favored a “flow” style of offense built around precisely the things the Wolves aren’t doing – moving the ball and moving without the ball. Asked how much he is emphasizing these elements, he replied, “Every day. You should come to film (sessions). We have spent a large part of the season fighting the defense, not playing with enough trust in what we are doing and not taking what the defense is giving us.”

Finch is the type of coach who prefers to keep reiterating what is needed and hope that patience pays off. The reality is the offense needs Ant and KAT to generate enough firepower to complement the team’s defense, which is now its identity and calling card. That said, a team that has Ant and KAT in the starting lineup should not rank 20th among 30 teams in points scored per possession.

“We need those guys to do what they do well,” Finch stipulated. “We need Ant to be an iso (isolation) scorer. We need KAT to be a tough cover at all different levels of the floor. (But) we don’t need them to do it every single time down. They have the burden of creating good offense for themselves and for their teammates. We have not been able to strike that balance consistently yet, and until we do we aren’t going to take a step forward.”

Center Rudy Gobert echoed those sentiments at the same Tuesday practice, but held the entire roster accountable for the bad habits.

“When the ball sticks our turnovers get higher, our attempted shots get harder, our offense gets worse and the defense gets worse because the other team gets easier shots,” he said simply.

“It is very important for us to put in the work every day and keep being sharp mentally, testing each other and just have that obvious unselfishness. Do things for our teammates, whether it is just space or run the floor, set a screen, communicate, all of the things that you don’t see on the stats but that come back to you within the game,” Gobert continued. “When you move the ball early it comes back to you and that is when we move from being a pretty good team to being a great team.”

When Finch refers to “fighting the defense,” he’s talking about players – mostly Ant and KAT, but wingmen like Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson are also guilty – deciding to try and dribble through a crowd of defenders rather than simply moving the ball early.

As the best player on the roster and fulcrum of the offense, Ant’s regression from his galvanizing role in fostering ball movement earlier in the season to heedless dribble-penetration over the past few weeks has been especially injurious. Yes he deserves credit for bumping his assists up every season even more than his turnovers (although he is averaging a whopping four turnovers per game over the last dozen contests). And yes, as the “go-to” volume scorer, his efficiency is going to take a hit.

Article continues after advertisement

But among the NBA’s top 20 scorers thus far this season (Ant currently ranks 12th) Ant’s true shooting (TS) percentage (which weighs the value of three-pointers and free throws along with standard field goals) of 58.4% is tied with Jalen Brunson of New York for the lowest in the group.

The irony here is that Ant has done a variety of things to improve his efficiency and has indeed raised his TS percentage for the third straight season. His accuracy has never been better at the most efficient forms of scoring. At the rim – which is zero to three feet away from the hoop per basketball-reference, the source of these stats – he’s making 71.1% of his shots. From three-point territory, he’s shooting 38.5%. And at the foul line, he is converting 84.5% of his free throws. All those marks are career highs.

But the frequency of his shots from the most efficient places has declined. Not his free throws – his 6.9 trips to the line per game are a career high. But Ant’s frequency of attempts at the rim and behind the three-point arc have never been lower in his overall shot mix. Just 20.4% if his total field goal attempts this season have been from 0-3 feet, compared to 28.3% for his career. And his treys comprise just 34.5% of his shot mix, compared to his career frequency of 41.5% from long range.

In place of those efficient shots are midrange jumpers. Ant loves his midrange game and it is dazzling to watch. And relative to the rest of the NBA, he is accurate: 39.5% from three to10 feet, 40% from 10 to 16 feet, and 42% from 16 feet out to the three point arc. But that amounts to a true shooting percentage barely over 40% and those midrange attempts, from three feet out to the arc, comprise 45% of his shot mix, which is one-and-a-half times his career midrange frequency of 30.3%.

Ant has also increasingly taken on KAT’s bad habit of squabbling with the refs. Many of his drives to the basket now include a shouted “hey!” meant to call attention to his contention that he has been fouled. It is a terrible stratagem that predictability works against him. The shout either infers the ref isn’t paying heed to what is happening and needs an audio focus, or is an instant protest over the lack of a whistle. Either way, it is a challenge to the ref’s authority, and a belittling of the ref’s competence. Good luck with that.

The ball movement doldrums reached a nadir of sorts in the first half of Monday’s game against the Knicks, when the Wolves registered a puny five assists on its 15 baskets while turning the ball more than eight times.

Consequently, the team came out on Wednesday against the Pels passing early and often. While the emphasis was an encouraging sign that they were ready to renege on a bad habit, the rhythm and flow of the movement was stilted and forced, like someone trying to recite an innovative rap lyric he or she didn’t write. The sparkle and spice that occurs when a team is organically sharing the ball, to the point that the passes are so crisp and well-timed you are shocked when the shot doesn’t splash, was rarely in evidence. Baby steps.

But necessary baby steps. Because more than any other stat, elevated assist totals spell winning for the Wolves. When they generate 30 or more assists, they are 9-0. Games where they deliver between 27 and 29 assists are 5-0. Below 27 assists in a game and their record is 10-9: 3-3 when they produce 25-26 dimes; 4-3 at 22-24 assists; and 3-3 for games with less than 20 assists.

Article continues after advertisement

Move the ball, move without the ball. Watch the doldrums disappear.

In the And One Newsletter today: Jordan McLaughlin’s required inclusion in the player rotation.