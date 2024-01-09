If you like to watch gun-slinging basketball among the shining stars of the sport, the shootout between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves was the ideal snifter of peppermint schnapps to cap your Sunday night viewing.

Four of the most ingenious scorers in the NBA – Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the Mavs, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns for the Wolves – took turns contorting themselves into one-on-five, mano a quintuple-mano battles for supremacy. When it was over, Ant and KAT had accounted for 56% of the Wolves 108 points – and were left for dead in the sagebrush after the Mavs duo rang up 60% of the 115 points for Dallas.

In other words, Minnesota played right into the hands of its opponent. Only the Los Angeles Clippers use more offensive possessions and score more points on isolation plays than the Mavericks. And that’s with Irving having missed 16 of the team’s 37 games due to injury. Add in the absence of Doncic’s favorite lob partner, rookie center Dereck Lively II, and you knew the Mavs best chance of overcoming the Wolves top-rated defense was with a heavy dose of superstar innovation.

The Wolves also run a fair bit of isolation offense, but they’re not especially good at it. They rank eighth among the 30 NBA teams in isolation frequency and 10th in points scored with that play type, but generate only .93 points per isolation play, which is 17th in the NBA. (Dallas is 7th at 1.02 points produced per isolation play.)

More to the point, Doncic and Irving are arguably two of the top five isolation scorers in the league, both with career marks well over a point per play. By contrast, Ant has never registered a point per isolation play in any year of his career, and KAT’s point production in isolation has dipped below 1.0 in the two years since Rudy Gobert joined the Wolves and shifted many of KAT’s minutes to the power forward position.

What works for the Wolves on offense is ball movement, especially when coupled with player movement off the ball. The most dramatic statistic in that regard is a simple one: Their record is 15-0 when they register at least 27 assists. On Friday night in Houston, they had six different players score in double figures, rang up 31 assists, and scored 122 points. On Sunday in Dallas, they had three players in double figures (Naz Reid added 11 points to Ant’s 36 and KAT’s 24), produced 22 assists and scored 108 points. Their record when generating less than 27 assists fell to 10-10.

The irony of this is that Wolves Coach Chris Finch has always preferred to run a free-wheeling offense that emphasizes ball movement and movement off the ball. Two developments regarding the Wolves roster have complicated that preference this season. The first is that last season’s awkward pairing of Gobert and KAT in the frontcourt required more structure in terms of positioning, if not play-calling, in the half-court sets. The second factor is Ant’s development into a phenomenal three-level scorer whose skills have earned him the right to occasionally take the game into his own hands.

Of course those two developments don’t have to hinder the flow that Finch desires – depending on how you define it. It so happens that Gobert and point guard Mike Conley have a long and productive history going back to their time together in Utah beginning in 2019 successfully running the pick and roll. Conley led the NBA in points per play as a pick and roll ball handler (with at least three plays per game) after coming over to Minnesota in a trade last February.

But Finch has never been a big fan of the pick-and-roll play, which he has previously said is too predictable. Last season, the Wolves were 22nd in the frequency of plays featuring the pick and roll ball handler, but 11 in points scored per play. This season that frequency has dropped to 28th, but in fairness to Finch has also been terribly inefficient, ranking 25th in the NBA in points per play.

When it comes to the pick-and-roll play featuring the roll man, the Wolves were 17th in frequency and 12th in efficiency last season. That has been bumped up this season to 14th in frequency and 6th in efficiency. That’s not too shabby, and deserves even greater emphasis.

Which brings us to Ant. He happens to be the most efficient among qualifying Wolves players as the pick-and-roll ball-handler (although his mark of .94 points per play is still mediocre). But whether it is the pick and roll or his ability to magnetize defenders and then feed the corners on drive-and-kick actions or simply get off the ball quickly with a simple pass that perks up the pace and fosters a ball-movement mindset, his proclivity to pass is a key ingredient in the Wolves success.

Again, simple statistics tell a simple story. Ant missed three games entirely and played less than four minutes in another. But of the 31 games in which he has been a full participant, the Wolves are 11-7 when he attempts 20 or more field goals and 11-2 when he attempts less than 20. The team is 10-2 when he creates more than five assists and 11-8 when his dimes are five or fewer.

The focus is on Ant here because Ant in the dominant figure around which the Wolves offense revolves. But it will require a team-wide commitment if the Wolves are ever going to rack up points with a generosity of spirit required for an offense efficient enough not to sabotage Minnesota’s top-ranked defense and become a legitimate force in the crucible of the playoffs.

For example, many viewers of Sunday’s game pointed out that Ant and KAT were resorting to “iso” ball by default, especially given the off-night by Jaden McDaniels, who shot 1-for-10 from the field and didn’t make a three-pointer in five attempts. But McDaniels planted the seeds for his poor performance with his own early lack of ball movement.

His first four shots were all self-initiated off the dribble and highly contested. Two of them were attempted with at least 12 seconds on the shot clock and the other two had time for at least one other pass. He had said before that when the opponent sticks a weaker defender on him that he believes he can and should punish the matchup. This happened early Sunday, as Irving and Doncic were often guarding him.

But the reality is that when it comes to scoring plays, McDaniels should be the fifth option among the starters. Ant and KAT are established shot-makers who can get their own bucket, and Conley and Gobert need to flex their tandem pick-and-roll prowess (and vary that play type with other partners). It is a luxury to have someone as capable offensively as McDaniels be that fifth option – that player the opponent ignores who can burn them with a catch-and-shoot from the perimeter or put it on the deck and get to the rim before they recover. But trying to get his own via forced, low-percentage shots hurts the entire offense.

If McDaniels had been more patient, moved the ball and waited for the offense to come to him for an easy hoop or two, would he have hit the full handful of open treys he clanked in the second half? Maybe, maybe not. But it couldn’t have hurt him or the Wolves.

After the Dallas game Finch bemoaned not putting the ball in Conley’s hands more often down the stretch to benefit from his sage decisions. Amen to that. The high pick-and-roll between Conley and Gobert has got to be the Wolves most efficient set play. Conley can circle around Gobert’s typically airtight screen and then either follow him toward the rim for a midrange floater (with his off hand, the right) and step back and launch a three-pointer. Since joining the Wolves 59 games ago, his accuracy from behind the arc is 43.9% (45.3% thus far this season) with a true shooting percentage (TS%) of 63.3 (63.5 this season).

His partner, Gobert, has unreliable hands borne of sporadic hand-eye coordination, but adhering to a steady diet of rolling layups and put-backs on the offensive glass boasts a below-his-norm but still impressive 63.0 TS% this season.

Sunday night in Dallas, zero points from the Conley-Gobert tandem stood out in the first game of the season the Wolves lost after leading in the fourth quarter. Gobert had trouble holding on to the ball and Conley missed a pair of open threes, but their usage rates of 9.1 and 8.2 respectively, in the quarter was more about neglect than dysfunction.

Speaking of “Little Bigman” tandems, the fitful offense displayed all season by the second unit should lean into the synergistic interplay of Jordan “J-Mac” McLaughlin and Naz Reid. Before the fan base dreams up unrealistic scenarios for landing Tyus Jones from Washington (Minnesota doesn’t have enough expendable young players or draft picks coveted by the Wizards), find out if the historically galvanic thrills J-Mac and Naz semi-regularly provide can be finessed into sustainability.

You want to see Ant share the ball? Put him out there with the two quickest decision-makers on the roster. The previous two seasons, the “Iowa Ants” second unit – comprised of Ant and Iowa G-league alumni Naz, J-Mac and Jaylen Nowell, along with veteran Taurean Prince – was a kinetic blast and the chemistry between Naz and J-Mac was crucial to the whole shebang.

The sample size is scant and that’s part of the problem. Two years ago, the Wolves had a net rating (points scored per 100 possessions minus points allowed per 100 possessions) of plus 9.9 in the 120 minutes Ant, Naz and J-Mac shared the floor. Last season it was plus 12.8 in 164 minutes. Thus far this season it is plus 9.3 in 17 minutes.

To be clear, there are solid arguments against this trio sustaining this majesty over a larger sample size. The other two second-unit players would be Kyle “Slo Mo” Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (“NAW”). Slo Mo’s shooting woes have affected the team’s offensive efficiency in the pick-and-roll and overall. J-Mac’s inaccurate shooting is the biggest blemish on his resume. And the TS% of NAW and Ant himself are among the lowest on the team.

Opponents will play off Slo Mo and J-Mac, daring them to shoot. Everyone must compensate with their virtues, which are quick, shrewd ball movement, keen timing moving without the ball, and raucous pace that still avoids excess turnovers. One immediate upgrade: Naz’s opportunities as a roll man have been cut more than half this season, from 2.3 per game last year to 1.1. Yet his quickness has made him more efficient this season – 1.21 points per play compared to 1.14 last year. How many times have we all seen J-Mac deliver a perfect pocket pass in stride to a streaking Naz, both out of the pick-and-roll and through “flow?”

The alignment gives Conley more rest, and puts more responsibility on KAT, Conley and Rudy (and yes, McDaniels too) to carry the first unit, as Ant would sub out earlier and return with the bench guys. Is it a gamble of sorts? Absolutely. But especially after the schedule eases at the end of this week, it is worth finding out if the current roster already has the ingredients for a capable second unit that can put a little zest in the offense.

Gun-slinging against the Mavs, who are chronically mediocre on defense, wasn’t a ridiculous fallback strategy on Sunday. But on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Wolves play a road back-to-back against the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics. Orlando, with the fourth-ranked defense in the NBA, has Jalen Suggs as a wing-stopper for Ant. Boston, ranked second on defense, features Jrue Holiday and Derrick White fronting the best crew of wing defenders in the NBA.

Load the gun with dimes, or face the likelihood of shooting blanks.