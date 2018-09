Candidates for governor U.S. Rep. Tim Walz (DFL) and Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson (Republican) met Wednesday, September 19 for a forum organized by the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce. For about an hour, they discussed everything from Minnesota’s education system to career training to the gas tax; you can watch an archived video of the debate below, courtesy of The Uptake. (Note: the debate itself begins about 49 minutes into the video embedded below.)