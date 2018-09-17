What the current population trends mean for Minnesota’s legislative district boundaries — and politics

A couple weeks ago, we looked at how unequal population growth in Minnesota’s eight congressional districts is going to have a big effect when new district lines are drawn after the 2020 Census — especially if Minnesota loses a seat in the U.S. House, as many expect will happen.
Redistricting isn’t just for congressional districts, though: Minnesota’s 67 State Senate and 134 House Districts will need to be redrawn in the wake of the 2020 Census, too. And while we’re not at any risk of losing any seats in the Legislature — those numbers are set by law — differing rates of population growth in the current districts means the 2022 election map could look different from today’s.Here’s a look at the latest data on population shifts in Minnesota’s legislative districts and what that might mean for redistricting and Minnesota’s future political makeup.
Bulking up
In 2012, the first year the current legislative maps were in use, State Senate districts were within about 1,130 people of each other, population-wise. They averaged about 79,160 people, according to data from the Minnesota State Demographic Center.
By 2016, the most recent year of estimates we have available, the gap between the biggest district and the smallest had grown to nearly 10,600 people. The average district had 80,590 people in it. By 2021, those numbers will have diverged from when the lines were drawn even more.
Legend
- Gained more than 6,030
- Gained more than 4,490
- Gained more than 2,949
- Gained more than 1,409
- Gained more than 0
- Lost up to 1,672
- Lost more than 1,672
Unlike the last round of redistricting, in 2011, when the Twin Cities’ exurbs bulked up, this time around, it’s the cities that are putting on weight.
In fact, it’s a trifecta of core St. Paul districts that posted the biggest population gains between 2012 and 2016: District 67, St. Paul’s eastside, represented by Sen. Foung Hawj-DFL; District 66, northern parts of St. Paul and its northern suburbs, represented by Sen. John Marty-DFL; and District 65, the heart of St. Paul, represented by Sen. Sandra Pappas-DFL. (Since there are two Minnesota House districts in each Senate district, we’ll focus on the Senate for simplicity’s sake.)
Minneapolis districts, like downtown, North Loop and North Minneapolis’ District 59, represented by Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, have also seen sizable growth. Minneapolis itself added about 41,000 people — about the size a House district should currently be — between 2012 and 2016, said State Demographer Susan Brower. North of St. Paul, District 38, in the White Bear Lake, Lino Lakes and Hugo area, represented by Sen. Roger Chamberlain-R, also saw substantial growth.
In terms of districts that shrunk the most between 2012 and 2016, the data say District 32, the district north of the cities including North Branch and Cambridge and is represented by Sen. Mark Koran-R, has seen the most loss, followed by the Golden Valley, Crystal and Robbinsdale-area Senate District 45 (Sen. Ann Rest-DFL), District 31, a Ham Lake and Bethel-area district (Sen. Michelle Benson-R) and District 44 in the Plymouth and Minnetonka area (Sen. Paul Anderson-R).
What does all this mean for redistricting?
“If you look at the fastest-growing cities, that’s where we’re going to see the most change in legislative boundaries,” Brower said. Geographically, those districts will likely shrink, to accommodate more dense population, while districts that are losing population will become geographically larger.
“Rochester is up there, Blaine, Woodbury, the growth in those areas are closer to 9,000 or 8,000 … so it’s a different kind of magnitude, but again that’s where we’ll be seeing those district lines shift,” Brower said.
Political implications
More than just moving lines around, these population shifts could have big implications for control of the Minnesota House and Senate in the next decade.
With the Twin Cities metro trending more blue in recent elections and gaining people, the changes could spell more wins for the DFL.
“If the growth is in the urban areas, theoretically that’s going to help the DFL, and the DFL is probably excited if that’s where the population growth is because they might pick up a few seats,” said Jim Cottrill, a political science professor at St. Cloud State University who specializes in redistricting.
Now, all of this back of the napkin math rests on one big assumption: that the lines will be drawn in more or less the same way they have been in the past.
In recent years, it’s the courts that have drawn redistricting lines in Minnesota because of Legislatures and governors who couldn’t agree on plans. Court-drawn redistricting plans, research has found, have tended to create more competitive districts.
It won’t necessarily be the courts that draw the lines in 2021. The redistricting process rides on who wins the election for governor in November, as well as who’s elected to the House and Senate in 2020. If they can’t agree or if a legislative plan faces legal challenges, it could get kicked to the courts again.
But it’s technically the legislature’s job. And while the rules are pretty strict for drawing lines at the Congressional level, thanks to Supreme Court rulings, Cottrill said, “one of the things that’s interesting about the state level is that there’s not as clear guidance from the courts about how much of a difference there can be in the districts.”
Some states have districts that vary in population by as much as 10 percent, Cottrill said, and it follows that if population changes aren’t huge and the party in power doesn’t want to change lines much, they might not have to.
Unlike Congressional districts, which encompass a pretty big share of the state’s population, legislative districts are small, so little changes in the way lines are drawn can matter a lot.
“My district in St. Cloud, the first year I moved here in 2014, Zach Dorholt (the DFL House candidate) lost by 69 votes,” Cottrill said. “Two of my classes could have swung that election the other way — they’re so close that really just razor-thin differences in the way they’re drawn can make a huge difference.”
