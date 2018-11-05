The 15 Minnesota House races (and one Senate race) to watch in 2018

Update, November 5: This post has been updated with new spending totals from the latest campaign finance reports.

Four years after losing control of the state House of Representatives and two years after losing control of the state Senate, Minnesota DFLers are hoping for a change of fortune Nov. 6.

While recapturing the Senate requires a victory in just one district, there is only one race on the ballot this year. And that one — District 13, centered on Stearns County — has been reliably Republican. That doesn’t mean the DFL isn’t making a run at the winner-take-all race and that Republicans are taking a win for granted. Breaking the current 33-33 tie created by Michelle Fischbach’s resignation to become lieutenant governor will be, by far, the most expensive legislative race in the state in 2018.

The House, however, is very much in play. That 73-61 majority the GOP won in 2014 grew to 77-57 after 2016. That means the DFL has to pick up 11 seats to take the speakership away from Rep. Kurt Daudt and likely award it to House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman. But to have a chance at gaining 11 seats, the DFL needs to be playing hard in twice that many, people who are making spending decisions said. That not only provides a margin for error, but sets the stage for a bigger majority if the rumored Blue Wave materializes.

Republicans, in turn, can’t spend the fall just playing defense — that is, protecting their incumbents and defending open seats that Republican retirements left open. They are determined, therefore, to go after a handful of DFL seats, especially those in Greater Minnesota where they have made significant gains over the last three election cycles.

Just as Republicans began their two-election march to their current majority by looking at DFL districts that had been won by Mitt Romney over Barack Obama in 2012, DFLers are starting with what might be dubbed the Hillary 12. These mostly suburban Twin Cities districts were carried by Hillary Clinton by percentages ranging from 27.3 percent (49A) to 0.5 percent (33B) but elected or re-elected Republicans to the House. These battleground districts — sometimes referred to as rented districts or “borrowed ground.” That they are mostly in the suburbs adds to the DFL’s hopes because those are districts where approval of President Trump has grown weaker, especially among women.

Republicans are hoping that, if it becomes a big Democrat year nationally and in Minnesota, voters will split tickets. And some of their incumbents among the Hillary 12 — Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie and Rep. Sarah Anderson of Plymouth, for example — have run and won several times, including in years that favored the DFL. Anderson won in the disastrous-for-Republicans 2006 and Loon won in the not-much-better 2008.

To that end, Republicans are outspending Democrats by far in an effort to keep the House. Democratic groups are more focused on the governor's race.

If there is a list labeled “The Hillary 12,” there is a corresponding list titled “The Donald 7” for the DFL incumbents in districts carried by Trump in 2016. First among those is Rep. Paul Marquart’s District 4B in northwest Minnesota where he won by nearly 8 percentage points while Trump was winning by 21.6 percent. Another Trump 7 district is 19A where the DFLer who kept control despite a 4 percent Trump margin — Rep. Clark Johnson of North Mankato — is stepping down after three terms.

Such open seats are targets for both parties, especially in the Twin Cities metro area. One of note is 36A where Republican Mark Uglem of Champlin isn’t running for re-election. Another is 38B where Republican Matt Dean of Dellwood is stepping down. Those two districts were Trump plus-0.7 percent and Trump plus 1.2 percent respectively. On the DFL side, Rep. Erin Maye Quade’s decision to join Erin Murphy’s unsuccessful gubernatorial ticket has left her District 57A vulnerable to a GOP pickup, despite its 2016 margin of Clinton-plus 6.2 percent.

An unexpected pickup for the DFL could come in 14B where Republican Jim Knoblach of St. Cloud suspended his campaign after allegations of sexual abuse were made public by his daughter. The DFL already had hopes that onetime state Senate candidate Dan Wolgamott could threaten Knoblach who had only won by 3 percentage points in 2016.

Many of the suburban Twin Cities districts cover the same real estate as two contested Congressional races where GOP incumbents are fighting for survival against aggressive and well-funded Democratic challenges. How will the campaigns of Angie Craig against Jason Lewis and Dean Phillips against Erik Paulsen drive turnout and will that help DFL candidates for the state House?

This group of Races to Watch does not pretend to be an exhaustive list. Instead it looks at past voting records and current campaign spending trends — combined with conversations with campaign leaders — to come up with the races that are both being watched and could speak to broader trends in the 2018 election.

And yes, a partisan tie is possible, something that last happened in 1978 when the DFL blew a 64-seat majority to enter the 1979 session tied 67-67. It is still known as the Minnesota Massacre.

All 16 races to watch are displayed below. To more easily compare, contrast and explore the races, click the "Show only" links to toggle the various filters on and off.