The 15 Minnesota House races (and one Senate race) to watch in 2018

Update, November 5: This post has been updated with new spending totals from the latest campaign finance reports.
Four years after losing control of the state House of Representatives and two years after losing control of the state Senate, Minnesota DFLers are hoping for a change of fortune Nov. 6.
While recapturing the Senate requires a victory in just one district, there is only one race on the ballot this year. And that one — District 13, centered on Stearns County — has been reliably Republican. That doesn’t mean the DFL isn’t making a run at the winner-take-all race and that Republicans are taking a win for granted. Breaking the current 33-33 tie created by Michelle Fischbach’s resignation to become lieutenant governor will be, by far, the most expensive legislative race in the state in 2018.
The House, however, is very much in play. That 73-61 majority the GOP won in 2014 grew to 77-57 after 2016. That means the DFL has to pick up 11 seats to take the speakership away from Rep. Kurt Daudt and likely award it to House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman. But to have a chance at gaining 11 seats, the DFL needs to be playing hard in twice that many, people who are making spending decisions said. That not only provides a margin for error, but sets the stage for a bigger majority if the rumored Blue Wave materializes.
Republicans, in turn, can’t spend the fall just playing defense — that is, protecting their incumbents and defending open seats that Republican retirements left open. They are determined, therefore, to go after a handful of DFL seats, especially those in Greater Minnesota where they have made significant gains over the last three election cycles.
Just as Republicans began their two-election march to their current majority by looking at DFL districts that had been won by Mitt Romney over Barack Obama in 2012, DFLers are starting with what might be dubbed the Hillary 12. These mostly suburban Twin Cities districts were carried by Hillary Clinton by percentages ranging from 27.3 percent (49A) to 0.5 percent (33B) but elected or re-elected Republicans to the House. These battleground districts — sometimes referred to as rented districts or “borrowed ground.” That they are mostly in the suburbs adds to the DFL’s hopes because those are districts where approval of President Trump has grown weaker, especially among women.
Republicans are hoping that, if it becomes a big Democrat year nationally and in Minnesota, voters will split tickets. And some of their incumbents among the Hillary 12 — Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie and Rep. Sarah Anderson of Plymouth, for example — have run and won several times, including in years that favored the DFL. Anderson won in the disastrous-for-Republicans 2006 and Loon won in the not-much-better 2008.
To that end, Republicans are outspending Democrats by far in an effort to keep the House. Democratic groups are more focused on the governor's race.
If there is a list labeled “The Hillary 12,” there is a corresponding list titled “The Donald 7” for the DFL incumbents in districts carried by Trump in 2016. First among those is Rep. Paul Marquart’s District 4B in northwest Minnesota where he won by nearly 8 percentage points while Trump was winning by 21.6 percent. Another Trump 7 district is 19A where the DFLer who kept control despite a 4 percent Trump margin — Rep. Clark Johnson of North Mankato — is stepping down after three terms.
Such open seats are targets for both parties, especially in the Twin Cities metro area. One of note is 36A where Republican Mark Uglem of Champlin isn’t running for re-election. Another is 38B where Republican Matt Dean of Dellwood is stepping down. Those two districts were Trump plus-0.7 percent and Trump plus 1.2 percent respectively. On the DFL side, Rep. Erin Maye Quade’s decision to join Erin Murphy’s unsuccessful gubernatorial ticket has left her District 57A vulnerable to a GOP pickup, despite its 2016 margin of Clinton-plus 6.2 percent.
An unexpected pickup for the DFL could come in 14B where Republican Jim Knoblach of St. Cloud suspended his campaign after allegations of sexual abuse were made public by his daughter. The DFL already had hopes that onetime state Senate candidate Dan Wolgamott could threaten Knoblach who had only won by 3 percentage points in 2016.
Many of the suburban Twin Cities districts cover the same real estate as two contested Congressional races where GOP incumbents are fighting for survival against aggressive and well-funded Democratic challenges. How will the campaigns of Angie Craig against Jason Lewis and Dean Phillips against Erik Paulsen drive turnout and will that help DFL candidates for the state House?
This group of Races to Watch does not pretend to be an exhaustive list. Instead it looks at past voting records and current campaign spending trends — combined with conversations with campaign leaders — to come up with the races that are both being watched and could speak to broader trends in the 2018 election.
And yes, a partisan tie is possible, something that last happened in 1978 when the DFL blew a 64-seat majority to enter the 1979 session tied 67-67. It is still known as the Minnesota Massacre.
All 16 races to watch are displayed below. To more easily compare, contrast and explore the races, click the "Show only" links to toggle the various filters on and off.
State Senate District 13
Incumbent:
- None - open seat
- Jeff Howe (R)
- Joe Perske (DFL)
The fate of Senate control hinges on this special election for Republican Michelle Fischbach’s former seat, which she resigned earlier this year after being elevated to Lieutenant Governor. The DFL made a serious effort to flip the seat, funneling money into Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske’s effort to beat Republican state Rep. Jeff Howe for the spot. But the district’s history is comforting for the GOP — Fischbach won her 2016 election by more than 37 points.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$754,773.67
|Spent to help Republicans
|$423,484.20
Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Michelle Fischbach (R)
|68.60%
|Michael Willemsen (DFL)
|31.30%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|63.24%
|Clinton (D)
|29.38%
State House District 1A
- Dan Fabian (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Stephen R. Moeller (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$6,495.73
|Spent to help Republicans
|$17,092.82
93rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Dan Fabian (R)
|74.24%
|George Nyakasi Bass (DFL)
|25.66%
|State Senator District 1, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Mark Johnson (R)
|64.06%
|Kip Fontaine (DFL)
|35.89%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|64.6%
|Clinton (D)
|27.7%
State House District 1B
- None - open seat
- Brent Lindstrom (DFL)
- Debra (Deb) Kiel (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$12,181.95
|Spent to help Republicans
|$22,691.88
62nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Debra (Deb) Kiel (R)
|64.75%
|Michael "Mike" Moore (DFL)
|35.15%
|State Senator District 1, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Mark Johnson (R)
|58.63%
|Kip Fontaine (DFL)
|41.32%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|60.99%
|Clinton (D)
|31.25%
State House District 2A
- None - open seat
- Matthew J. Grossell (R)
- Michael Northbird (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$16,764.80
|Spent to help Republicans
|$23,179.01
56th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Matthew J. Grossell (R)
|63.94%
|Jerry Loud (DFL)
|35.74%
|State Senator District 2, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Paul Utke (R)
|53.31%
|Rod Skoe (DFL)
|46.6%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|59.56%
|Clinton (D)
|33.32%
State House District 2B
- Steve Green (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Karen Branden (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,167.96
|Spent to help Republicans
|$18,311.85
57th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Steve Green (R)
|60.94%
|Bryan Klabunde (DFL)
|38.99%
|State Senator District 2, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Paul Utke (R)
|59.92%
|Rod Skoe (DFL)
|39.95%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|63.87%
|Clinton (D)
|29.4%
State House District 3A
- Rob Ecklund (DFL) (First elected: 2015)
- Randy Goutermont (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$97,344.17
|Spent to help Republicans
|$25,645.36
28th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Rob Ecklund (DFL)
|63.25%
|Tom Long (R)
|36.55%
|State Senator District 3, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Tom Bakk (DFL)
|63.01%
|Jennifer Havlick (R)
|36.82%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|49.17%
|Clinton (D)
|42.72%
State House District 3B
- None - open seat
- Mary Murphy (DFL)
- Keith MacDonald (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$2,684.09
|Spent to help Republicans
|$3,343.00
125th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Mary Murphy (DFL)
|59.57%
|Timothy Brandon (R)
|40.32%
|State Senator District 3, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Tom Bakk (DFL)
|59.73%
|Jennifer Havlick (R)
|40.13%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|49.68%
|Trump (R)
|42.21%
State House District 4A
- Ben Lien (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Jordan Idso (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$7,517.99
|Spent to help Republicans
|$8,294.39
112nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Ben Lien (DFL)
|62.20%
|Jordan Idso (R)
|37.72%
|State Senator District 4, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Kent Eken (DFL)
|59.04%
|James Leiman (R)
|40.81%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|48.46%
|Trump (R)
|41.27%
State House District 4B
Incumbent:
- Paul Marquart (DFL) (First elected: 2000)
- Jason Peterson (R)
Rep. Paul Marquart, a moderate DFLer from Dilworth, could be vulnerable in this seat despite winning his 2016 election by nearly eight points and holding the office since 2000. Donald Trump won big in Marquart’s district, which has leaned GOP for a while. Mitt Romney even won the district, which surrounds Moorhead, by a slim margin. In fact, the GOP has taken all 11 districts that Romney won and that elected DFLers in 2012 … except 4B. One thing Marquart could benefit from: His opponent, Jason Peterson, doesn’t have a wealth of political experience. The 21-year-old Lake Park Republican is still studying at Minnesota State University Moorhead and expects to graduate in December with a degree in political science.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$39,319.90
|Spent to help Republicans
|$21,954.34
37th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Paul Marquart (DFL)
|53.85%
|Ben Grimsley (R)
|46.09%
|State Senator District 4, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Kent Eken (DFL)
|51.54%
|James Leiman (R)
|48.35%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|56.69%
|Clinton (D)
|35.11%
State House District 5A
- Matt Bliss (R) (First elected: 2016)
- John Persell (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$48,972.11
|Spent to help Republicans
|$115,317.46
24th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Matt Bliss (R)
|53.88%
|John Persell (DFL)
|45.99%
|State Senator District 5, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Justin Eichorn (R)
|51.25%
|Tom Saxhaug (DFL)
|48.59%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|51.35%
|Clinton (D)
|39.2%
State House District 5B
Incumbent:
- Sandy Layman (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Pat Medure (DFL)
By the numbers, GOP Rep. Sandy Layman of Cohasset is in good position to return to St. Paul this winter. In 2016, Donald Trump safely carried her district and Layman was elected by a comfortable 11.6-point margin as the Iron Range region shifted toward Republicans. But the DFL has thrown some some cash behind Pat Medure, a Grand Rapids School Board member and former Itasca County Sheriff with deep roots in the district. Conservative groups have been forced to spend to defend Layman in the once DFL-friendly area, which was previously represented by DFLer Tom Anzelc for a decade.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$155,132.87
|Spent to help Republicans
|$175,997.31
10th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Sandy Layman (R)
|53.61%
|Tom Anzelc (DFL)
|42.01%
|Dennis Barsness (GP)
|4.28%
|State Senator District 5, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Justin Eichorn (R)
|50.0%
|Tom Saxhaug (DFL)
|49.76%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|56.49%
|Clinton (D)
|35.61%
State House District 6A
- Julie Sandstede (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Guy Anderson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,776.64
|Spent to help Republicans
|$5,738.51
82nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Julie Sandstede (DFL)
|58.85%
|Robert (Rob) Farnsworth (R)
|40.76%
|State Senator District 6, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|David Tomassoni (DFL)
|64.1%
|Skeeter Tomczak (R)
|35.69%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|47.36%
|Clinton (D)
|44.23%
State House District 6B
- None - open seat
- Dave Lislegard (DFL)
- Skeeter Tomczak (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$41,957.37
|Spent to help Republicans
|$4,495.34
46th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jason I. Metsa (DFL)
|60.42%
|Matt Matasich (R)
|39.44%
|State Senator District 6, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|David Tomassoni (DFL)
|61.39%
|Skeeter Tomczak (R)
|38.48%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|47.31%
|Clinton (D)
|44.62%
State House District 7A
- Jennifer Schultz (DFL) (First elected: 2014)
- Dana Krivogorsky (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$5,134.16
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
130th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jennifer Schultz (DFL)
|70.30%
|Dylan C. Raddant (R)
|29.42%
|State Senator District 7, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Erik Simonson (DFL)
|64.71%
|Donna Bergstrom (R)
|35.02%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|61.42%
|Trump (R)
|27.96%
State House District 7B
- Liz Olson (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Caroline Burley (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$5,372.89
|Spent to help Republicans
|$260.67
128th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Liz Olson (DFL)
|70.87%
|Cody Barringer (R)
|28.92%
|State Senator District 7, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Erik Simonson (DFL)
|66.42%
|Donna Bergstrom (R)
|33.35%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|58.38%
|Trump (R)
|32.31%
State House District 8A
- None - open seat
- Brittney Johnson (DFL)
- Bud Nornes (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$19,991.83
|Spent to help Republicans
|$9,358.90
77th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Bud Nornes (R)
|65.19%
|C. J. Holl (DFL)
|34.70%
|State Senator District 8, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Bill Ingebrigtsen (R)
|63.85%
|Shawn Olson (DFL)
|36.1%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|62.5%
|Clinton (D)
|30.84%
State House District 8B
- Mary Franson (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Gail Kulp (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$33,369.05
|Spent to help Republicans
|$36,890.71
35th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Mary Franson (R)
|64.87%
|Gail Kulp (DFL)
|35.02%
|State Senator District 8, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Bill Ingebrigtsen (R)
|68.54%
|Shawn Olson (DFL)
|31.38%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|65.19%
|Clinton (D)
|27.52%
State House District 9A
- None - open seat
- John M. Poston (R)
- Alex Hering (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$15,208.87
|Spent to help Republicans
|$17,744.39
70th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|John M. Poston (R)
|68.53%
|Meg Litts (DFL)
|31.31%
|State Senator District 9, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Paul Gazelka (R)
|70.32%
|Jason Weinerman (DFL)
|29.57%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|70.39%
|Clinton (D)
|23.36%
State House District 9B
- Ron Kresha (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Stephen Browning (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$14,182.84
|Spent to help Republicans
|$23,584.37
58th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Ron Kresha (R)
|72.30%
|Dustin Simmonds (DFL)
|27.62%
|State Senator District 9, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Paul Gazelka (R)
|72.07%
|Jason Weinerman (DFL)
|27.85%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|72.74%
|Clinton (D)
|21.35%
State House District 10A
- None - open seat
- Josh Heintzeman (R)
- Dale Menk (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$9,959.45
|Spent to help Republicans
|$21,229.18
74th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Josh Heintzeman (R)
|59.32%
|Quinn Nystrom (DFL)
|40.55%
|State Senator District 10, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Carrie Ruud (R)
|64.69%
|Tiffany Steglein (DFL)
|35.16%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|60.85%
|Clinton (D)
|31.42%
State House District 10B
- None - open seat
- Phil Yetzer (DFL)
- Dale K Lueck (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$17,220.58
|Spent to help Republicans
|$19,014.67
61st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Dale K Lueck (R)
|63.13%
|Erin Wagner (DFL)
|36.78%
|State Senator District 10, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Carrie Ruud (R)
|63.94%
|Tiffany Steglein (DFL)
|35.95%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|62.49%
|Clinton (D)
|31.22%
State House District 11A
- Mike Sundin (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Jeff A. Dotseth (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$10,134.53
|Spent to help Republicans
|$24,016.29
65th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Mike Sundin (DFL)
|59.68%
|Mike Line (R)
|40.18%
|State Senator District 11, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Tony Lourey (DFL)
|61.26%
|Michael Cummins (R)
|38.62%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|46.53%
|Trump (R)
|44.75%
State House District 11B
- Jason Rarick (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Tim Burkhardt (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$12,759.86
|Spent to help Republicans
|$9,852.38
99th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jason Rarick (R)
|60.40%
|Tom Jones (DFL)
|39.45%
|State Senator District 11, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Michael Cummins (R)
|52.77%
|Tony Lourey (DFL)
|47.06%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|61.0%
|Clinton (D)
|31.38%
State House District 12A
- Jeff Backer (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Murray Smart (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$13,840.83
|Spent to help Republicans
|$35,540.58
43rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jeff Backer (R)
|60.46%
|Jay Mcnamar (DFL)
|39.46%
|State Senator District 12, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Torrey Westrom (R)
|65.1%
|Russ Hinrichs (DFL)
|34.85%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|59.07%
|Clinton (D)
|32.64%
State House District 12B
- Paul H. Anderson (R) (First elected: 2008)
- Ben Schirmers (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$6,740.61
|Spent to help Republicans
|$21,486.82
79th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Paul Anderson (R)
|98.23%
|State Senator District 12, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Torrey Westrom (R)
|70.22%
|Russ Hinrichs (DFL)
|29.71%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|70.26%
|Clinton (D)
|23.66%
State House District 13A
- None - open seat
- Lisa Demuth (R)
- Jim Read (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$39,243.50
|Spent to help Republicans
|$57,496.56
30th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jeff Howe (R)
|66.02%
|Anne Buckvold (DFL)
|33.90%
|State Senator District 13, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Michelle Fischbach (R)
|69.51%
|Michael Willemsen (DFL)
|30.4%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|63.62%
|Clinton (D)
|29.23%
State House District 13B
- Tim O'Driscoll (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Heidi L. Everett (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$5,377.14
|Spent to help Republicans
|$24,021.86
76th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Tim O'Driscoll (R)
|69.63%
|Matthew Crouse (DFL)
|30.25%
|State Senator District 13, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Michelle Fischbach (R)
|67.71%
|Michael Willemsen (DFL)
|32.19%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|62.87%
|Clinton (D)
|29.53%
State House District 14A
- Tama Theis (R) (First elected: 2013)
- Aric Putnam (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$34,437.34
|Spent to help Republicans
|$51,328.96
31st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Tama Theis (R)
|54.65%
|Aric Putnam (DFL)
|45.17%
|State Senator District 14, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jerry Relph (R)
|49.66%
|Dan Wolgamott (DFL)
|45.35%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|51.25%
|Clinton (D)
|39.76%
State House District 14B
- Jim Knoblach (R) (First elected: 1994)
- Dan Wolgamott (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$113,522.18
|Spent to help Republicans
|$93,761.70
23rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jim Knoblach (R)
|51.20%
|Zachary "Zach" Dorholt (DFL)
|48.55%
|State Senator District 14, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Dan Wolgamott (DFL)
|49.0%
|Jerry Relph (R)
|44.76%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|46.29%
|Clinton (D)
|42.92%
State House District 15A
- Sondra Erickson (R) (First elected: 1998)
- Emy Minzel (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$20,209.60
|Spent to help Republicans
|$16,231.33
60th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Sondra Erickson (R)
|63.69%
|Kent Lestrud (DFL)
|36.05%
|State Senator District 15, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Andrew Mathews (R)
|67.57%
|Chilah Brown (DFL)
|32.13%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|66.36%
|Clinton (D)
|26.46%
State House District 15B
- None - open seat
- Shane Mekeland (R)
- Karla Scapanski (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$14,701.47
|Spent to help Republicans
|$18,625.88
68th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jim Newberger (R)
|68.88%
|Karla Scapanski (DFL)
|31.02%
|State Senator District 15, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Andrew Mathews (R)
|73.45%
|Chilah Brown (DFL)
|26.41%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|71.0%
|Clinton (D)
|21.79%
State House District 16A
- Chris Swedzinski (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Tom Wyatt-Yerka (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$5,525.80
|Spent to help Republicans
|$17,602.38
96th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Chris Swedzinski (R)
|68.10%
|'Al' Kruse (DFL)
|31.81%
|State Senator District 16, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Gary Dahms (R)
|64.58%
|James Kanne (DFL)
|35.33%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|60.39%
|Clinton (D)
|31.11%
State House District 16B
- Paul Torkelson (R) (First elected: 2008)
- Marinda "Mindy" Kimmel (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$22,899.59
|Spent to help Republicans
|$17,417.14
55th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Paul Torkelson (R)
|73.06%
|Austin Grossenburg (DFL)
|26.82%
|State Senator District 16, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Gary Dahms (R)
|69.85%
|James Kanne (DFL)
|30.07%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|64.49%
|Clinton (D)
|26.62%
State House District 17A
- Tim Miller (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Lyle Koenen (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$3,586.42
|Spent to help Republicans
|$27,649.01
73rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Tim Miller (R)
|59.01%
|Andrew Falk (DFL)
|40.91%
|State Senator District 17, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Andrew Lang (R)
|56.22%
|Lyle Koenen (DFL)
|43.72%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|62.89%
|Clinton (D)
|29.65%
State House District 17B
- Dave Baker (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Anita Flowe (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,407.78
|Spent to help Republicans
|$24,300.75
47th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Dave Baker (R)
|59.51%
|Mary Sawatzky (DFL)
|40.36%
|State Senator District 17, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Andrew Lang (R)
|58.27%
|Lyle Koenen (DFL)
|41.62%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|57.26%
|Clinton (D)
|34.69%
State House District 18A
- Dean Urdahl (R) (First elected: 2002)
- Justin Vold (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$4,231.33
|Spent to help Republicans
|$19,591.98
92nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Dean Urdahl (R)
|97.81%
|State Senator District 18, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Scott Newman (R)
|65.57%
|Amy Wilde (DFL)
|34.34%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|64.58%
|Clinton (D)
|26.69%
State House District 18B
- Glenn Gruenhagen (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Ashley Latzke (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$10,945.10
|Spent to help Republicans
|$12,605.28
95th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Glenn Gruenhagen (R)
|67.80%
|Darrel H. Mosel (DFL)
|32.08%
|State Senator District 18, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Scott Newman (R)
|67.77%
|Amy Wilde (DFL)
|32.13%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|66.62%
|Clinton (D)
|25.08%
State House District 19A
Incumbent:
- None - open seat
- Kim Spears (R)
- Jeff Brand (DFL)
Republicans are targeting this seat in the Mankato area since Trump won the district in 2016 and incumbent Democrat Clark Johnson of North Mankato is retiring. Trump didn’t win big — he topped Clinton by about four points — and Johnson won his seat in 2016 by close to six points. But Republican candidate Kim Spears is bullish on his name recognition and district connections after losing fairly close races to Johnson in the prior two elections. Jeff Brand, the DFLer in the race, is a city councilman in St. Peter.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$117,871.15
|Spent to help Republicans
|$89,556.08
22nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Clark Johnson (DFL)
|52.68%
|Kim Spears (R)
|47.23%
|State Senator District 19, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Nick Frentz (DFL)
|54.58%
|Willa Dailey (R)
|38.46%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|47.17%
|Clinton (D)
|43.1%
State House District 19B
- None - open seat
- Joe Steck (R)
- Jack Considine (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$5,170.55
|Spent to help Republicans
|$683.03
127th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jack Considine (DFL)
|59.55%
|Adam Isakson (R)
|40.23%
|State Senator District 19, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Nick Frentz (DFL)
|57.81%
|Willa Dailey (R)
|35.23%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|48.18%
|Trump (R)
|40.51%
State House District 20A
- Bob Vogel (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Barbara Dröher Kline (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$17,257.50
|Spent to help Republicans
|$26,202.71
52nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Bob Vogel (R)
|60.81%
|Jim Connelly (DFL)
|39.07%
|State Senator District 20, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Rich Draheim (R)
|60.54%
|Kevil Dahle (DFL)
|39.29%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|62.17%
|Clinton (D)
|30.27%
State House District 20B
- None - open seat
- Todd Lippert (DFL)
- Josh Gare (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$62,878.39
|Spent to help Republicans
|$196,217.03
18th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|David Bly (DFL)
|54.15%
|Aramis Wells (R)
|45.77%
|State Senator District 20, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Kevil Dahle (DFL)
|56.66%
|Rich Draheim (R)
|43.22%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|46.68%
|Trump (R)
|45.52%
State House District 21A
- Barb Haley (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Lori Ann Clark (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$27,964.78
|Spent to help Republicans
|$42,860.54
34th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Barb Haley (R)
|54.99%
|Lisa Bayley (DFL)
|44.88%
|State Senator District 21, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Mike Goggin (R)
|50.78%
|Matt Schmit (DFL)
|49.14%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|51.22%
|Clinton (D)
|40.07%
State House District 21B
- Steve Drazkowski (R) (First elected: 2007)
- Jonathan Isenor (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$8,660.72
|Spent to help Republicans
|$8,478.64
110th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Steve Drazkowski (R)
|65.26%
|Elise Diesslin (DFL)
|34.66%
|State Senator District 21, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Mike Goggin (R)
|57.75%
|Matt Schmit (DFL)
|42.14%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|60.72%
|Clinton (D)
|30.76%
State House District 22A
- Joe Schomacker (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Maxwell Kaufman (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$11,146.11
|Spent to help Republicans
|$16,120.83
83rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Joe Schomacker (R)
|71.98%
|Laura Woods (DFL)
|27.98%
|State Senator District 22, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Bill Weber (R)
|71.53%
|Brian Abrahamson (DFL)
|28.4%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|65.76%
|Clinton (D)
|26.64%
State House District 22B
- Rod Hamilton (R) (First elected: 2004)
- Cheniqua Johnson (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$14,373.26
|Spent to help Republicans
|$18,854.51
69th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Rod Hamilton (R)
|69.48%
|Kirby G. Kruse (DFL)
|30.43%
|State Senator District 22, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Bill Weber (R)
|68.64%
|Brian Abrahamson (DFL)
|31.27%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|62.74%
|Clinton (D)
|30.49%
State House District 23A
- Bob Gunther (R) (First elected: 1995)
- Heather L. Klassen (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,513.53
|Spent to help Republicans
|$22,177.01
51st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Bob Gunther (R)
|68.14%
|Zac Huntley (DFL)
|31.78%
|State Senator District 23, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Julie Rosen (R)
|74.72%
|Barbara Ann Lake (DFL)
|25.21%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|65.92%
|Clinton (D)
|26.66%
State House District 23B
- Jeremy Munson (R) (First elected: 2018)
- Jim Grabowska (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$16,208.75
|Spent to help Republicans
|$17,927.69
66th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Tony Cornish (R)
|66.91%
|Josh Haseman (DFL)
|32.99%
|State Senator District 23, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Julie Rosen (R)
|66.84%
|Barbara Ann Lake (DFL)
|33.03%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|58.98%
|Clinton (D)
|32.42%
State House District 24A
- John Petersburg (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Joe Heegard (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,754.81
|Spent to help Republicans
|$23,889.63
48th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|John Petersburg (R)
|56.87%
|Bev Cashman (DFL)
|43.02%
|State Senator District 24, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|John Jasinski (R)
|59.15%
|Vicki Jensen (DFL)
|40.73%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|57.38%
|Clinton (D)
|33.43%
State House District 24B
- Brian Daniels (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Yvette Marthaler (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$29,794.95
|Spent to help Republicans
|$32,766.69
36th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Brian Daniels (R)
|58.39%
|Patti Fritz (DFL)
|41.47%
|State Senator District 24, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|John Jasinski (R)
|57.83%
|Vicki Jensen (DFL)
|42.02%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|58.42%
|Clinton (D)
|33.23%
State House District 25A
- None - open seat
- Duane Quam (R)
- Jamie Mahlberg (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$43,749.18
|Spent to help Republicans
|$6,812.03
42nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Duane Quam (R)
|59.96%
|Linda (Wally) Walbruch (DFL)
|39.94%
|State Senator District 25, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|David Senjem (R)
|68.53%
|Dale Amorosia (DFL)
|31.37%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|52.41%
|Clinton (D)
|36.66%
State House District 25B
- Duane Sauke (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Kenneth L. Bush (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$38,768.13
|Spent to help Republicans
|$3,159.86
54th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Duane Sauke (DFL)
|51.79%
|Fran Bradley (R)
|48.08%
|State Senator District 25, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|David Senjem (R)
|57.71%
|Dale Amorosia (DFL)
|42.16%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|49.7%
|Trump (R)
|39.78%
State House District 26A
- Tina Liebling (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Paul F. Wilson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,354.79
|Spent to help Republicans
|$1,062.15
100th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Tina Liebling (DFL)
|59.89%
|Will Waggoner (R)
|39.98%
|State Senator District 26, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Rich Wright (DFL)
|51.46%
|Carla Nelson (R)
|48.39%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|53.51%
|Trump (R)
|36.31%
State House District 26B
- None - open seat
- Tyrel Clark (DFL)
- Nels T. Pierson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$37,556.74
|Spent to help Republicans
|$7,109.67
50th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Nels T. Pierson (R)
|59.14%
|John Wayne Austinson (DFL)
|40.73%
|State Senator District 26, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Carla Nelson (R)
|61.7%
|Rich Wright (DFL)
|38.25%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|52.65%
|Clinton (D)
|38.1%
State House District 27A
- Peggy Bennett (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Terry Gjersvik (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$39,940.69
|Spent to help Republicans
|$32,496.74
33rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Peggy Bennett (R)
|61.71%
|Gary Schindler (DFL)
|38.21%
|State Senator District 27, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Dan Sparks (DFL)
|52.93%
|Gene Dornink (R)
|46.99%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|55.28%
|Clinton (D)
|37.1%
State House District 27B
- None - open seat
- Christine Green (R)
- Jeanne Poppe (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$26,892.79
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
84th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jeanne Poppe (DFL)
|53.61%
|Dennis R Schminke (R)
|46.30%
|State Senator District 27, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Dan Sparks (DFL)
|56.78%
|Gene Dornink (R)
|43.15%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|50.18%
|Clinton (D)
|41.64%
State House District 28A
- None - open seat
- Gene Pelowski Jr. (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$12,891.22
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
115th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Gene Pelowski Jr. (DFL)
|63.15%
|Adam Pace (R)
|36.72%
|State Senator District 28, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jeremy Miller (R)
|62.28%
|Jon Pieper (DFL)
|37.62%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|46.04%
|Trump (R)
|43.75%
State House District 28B
- Gregory M. Davids (R) (First elected: 1991)
- Thomas Trehus (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$52,658.77
|Spent to help Republicans
|$86,397.93
27th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Gregory M. Davids (R)
|54.54%
|Thomas Trehus (DFL)
|45.32%
|State Senator District 28, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jeremy Miller (R)
|63.6%
|Jon Pieper (DFL)
|36.33%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|54.88%
|Clinton (D)
|37.01%
State House District 29A
- Joe McDonald (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Renée Cardarelle (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$11,698.55
|Spent to help Republicans
|$8,881.68
107th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Joseph Mcdonald (R)
|69.62%
|Cortney Phillips (DFL)
|30.26%
|State Senator District 29, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Bruce Anderson (R)
|65.18%
|Janice Holter Kittok (DFL)
|34.67%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|62.69%
|Clinton (D)
|28.63%
State House District 29B
- Marion O'Neill (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Sharon A. McGinty (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$3,959.50
|Spent to help Republicans
|$6,317.36
118th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Marion O'Neill (R)
|65.53%
|Steve Kilburn (DFL)
|34.35%
|State Senator District 29, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Bruce Anderson (R)
|66.88%
|Janice Holter Kittok (DFL)
|33.05%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|60.99%
|Clinton (D)
|30.52%
State House District 30A
- None - open seat
- Nick Zerwas (R)
- Sarah Hamlin (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$3,395.94
|Spent to help Republicans
|$16,269.34
108th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Nick Zerwas (R)
|68.58%
|Sarah Hamlin (DFL)
|31.29%
|State Senator District 30, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Mary Kiffmeyer (R)
|70.97%
|P.J. LaCroix (DFL)
|28.9%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|61.14%
|Clinton (D)
|30.24%
State House District 30B
- Eric Lucero (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Margaret Fernandez (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$12,770.88
|Spent to help Republicans
|$15,248.50
81st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Eric Lucero (R)
|70.16%
|Margaret Fernandez (DFL)
|29.70%
|State Senator District 30, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Mary Kiffmeyer (R)
|72.42%
|P.J. LaCroix (DFL)
|27.48%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|61.86%
|Clinton (D)
|29.37%
State House District 31A
- Kurt Daudt (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Brad Brown (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$9,031.14
|Spent to help Republicans
|$23,403.38
72nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Kurt Daudt (R)
|70.33%
|Sarah Udvig (DFL)
|29.47%
|State Senator District 31, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Michelle Benson (R)
|68.9%
|Ricky Englund (DFL)
|30.97%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|68.62%
|Clinton (D)
|23.78%
State House District 31B
- None - open seat
- Sue Larson (DFL)
- Calvin (Cal) K. Bahr (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$349.84
|Spent to help Republicans
|$8,689.35
119th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Cal (Calvin) K. Bahr (R)
|66.42%
|Susan Larson (DFL)
|33.41%
|State Senator District 31, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Michelle Benson (R)
|67.09%
|Ricky Englund (DFL)
|32.78%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|63.31%
|Clinton (D)
|28.8%
State House District 32A
- Brian Johnson (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Renae Berg (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$5,198.00
|Spent to help Republicans
|$10,530.53
113rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Brian Johnson (R)
|63.00%
|Paul Gammel (DFL)
|36.79%
|State Senator District 32, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Mark Koran (R)
|55.34%
|Tim Nelson (DFL)
|44.5%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|63.78%
|Clinton (D)
|27.93%
State House District 32B
- None - open seat
- Jeff Peterson (DFL)
- Anne Neu (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$17,053.31
|Spent to help Republicans
|$9,290.00
86th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Anne E. Neu (R)
|53.22%
|Laurie J. Warner (DFL)
|46.73%
|State Senator District 32, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Mark Koran (R)
|57.66%
|Tim Nelson (DFL)
|42.21%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|60.24%
|Clinton (D)
|31.27%
State House District 33A
- None - open seat
- Jerry Hertaus (R)
- Norrie Thomas (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$46,883.27
|Spent to help Republicans
|$13,302.93
38th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jerry Hertaus (R)
|67.76%
|Norrie Thomas (DFL)
|32.05%
|State Senator District 33, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|David Osmek (R)
|63.56%
|Sherrie Pugh (DFL)
|30.12%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|54.04%
|Clinton (D)
|37.33%
State House District 33B
- Cindy Pugh (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Kelly Morrison (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$75,488.78
|Spent to help Republicans
|$151,838.72
20th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Cindy Pugh (R)
|60.34%
|Brad Brothen (DFL)
|39.51%
|State Senator District 33, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|David Osmek (R)
|55.49%
|Sherrie Pugh (DFL)
|38.5%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|45.48%
|Trump (R)
|44.99%
State House District 34A
- None - open seat
- Kristin Robbins (R)
- Dan Solon (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$11,585.71
|Spent to help Republicans
|$70,887.09
32nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Joyce Peppin (R)
|65.90%
|Dave Craig (DFL)
|33.95%
|State Senator District 34, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Warren Limmer (R)
|63.54%
|Bonnie Westlin (DFL)
|36.32%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|50.74%
|Clinton (D)
|40.39%
State House District 34B
- Dennis Smith (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Kristin Bahner (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$145,973.17
|Spent to help Republicans
|$235,268.86
4th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Dennis Smith (R)
|55.83%
|Kristin Bahner (DFL)
|43.95%
|State Senator District 34, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Warren Limmer (R)
|57.01%
|Bonnie Westlin (DFL)
|42.82%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|47.42%
|Trump (R)
|43.16%
State House District 35A
- None - open seat
- Bill Vikander (DFL)
- John Heinrich (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$9,562.88
|Spent to help Republicans
|$15,470.78
90th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Abigail Whelan (R)
|61.35%
|Andy Hillebregt (DFL)
|38.48%
|State Senator District 35, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jim Abeler (R)
|66.89%
|Roger Johnson (DFL)
|32.86%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|52.98%
|Clinton (D)
|37.43%
State House District 35B
- Peggy Scott (R) (First elected: 2008)
- Kathryn Eckhardt (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,775.62
|Spent to help Republicans
|$23,744.77
49th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Peggy Scott (R)
|64.74%
|Wes Volkenant (DFL)
|35.17%
|State Senator District 35, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jim Abeler (R)
|68.01%
|Roger Johnson (DFL)
|31.87%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|55.11%
|Clinton (D)
|36.13%
State House District 36A
Incumbent:
- None - open seat
- Bill Maresh (R)
- Zack Stephenson (DFL)
Republican Rep. Mark Uglem’s retirement has made this suburban district that covers Champlin and parts of Coon Rapids a target for Democrats. They’ve recruited Zack Stephenson, who’s a prosecutor in the Hennepin County attorney’s office and former campaign manager of House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman. But Republican Bill Maresh, a teacher at Champlin Park High School, has the district’s voting history on his side: Uglem won by landslides in 2014 and 2016, when Trump won the area’s majority vote, too.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$112,148.86
|Spent to help Republicans
|$263,708.26
5th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Mark W. Uglem (R)
|58.21%
|Kevin Parker (DFL)
|41.56%
|State Senator District 36, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|John Hoffman (DFL)
|49.99%
|Jeffrey Lunde (R)
|49.81%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|46.64%
|Clinton (D)
|43.69%
State House District 36B
- Melissa Hortman (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Jermain A Botsio (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$24,395.84
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
91st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Melissa Hortman (DFL)
|55.66%
|Peter Crema (R)
|44.11%
|State Senator District 36, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|John Hoffman (DFL)
|51.98%
|Jeffrey Lunde (R)
|47.76%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|51.72%
|Trump (R)
|39.73%
State House District 37A
Incumbent:
- Erin Koegel (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Anthony Wilder (R)
DFL Rep. Erin Koegel is trying to keep her seat, to which voters first elected her with a plurality and by less than 3 percentage points in 2016. This year sees a rematch against Republican Anthony Wilder. Democrats have held the House district in the northern suburbs for the past decade with Koegel and her three-term predecessor, Sen. Jerry Newton. But here’s the kicker: Trump took the district’s vote — by less than one percentage point — in 2016. And Koegel might have benefited from the presence of a Libertarian candidate who won more than 8 percent of the vote. Groups such as the Coalition of Minnesota Businesses are trying to keep that red momentum going in a district that's seen significant independent expenditures. Outside politics, Wilder helps run his family’s gun range in Blaine and is a realtor. Koegel works at the East Side Learning Center, a nonprofit that offers literacy tutoring in five different schools on the east side of Saint Paul. .
|Spent to help Democrats
|$118,926.61
|Spent to help Republicans
|$235,696.97
7th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Erin Koegel (DFL)
|47.17%
|Anthony Wilder (R)
|44.49%
|Brian Mccormick (LIB)
|8.19%
|State Senator District 37, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jerry Newton (DFL)
|55.28%
|Brad Sanford (R)
|44.51%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|45.62%
|Clinton (D)
|44.95%
State House District 37B
- Nolan West (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Amir Joseph Malik (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$131,029.79
|Spent to help Republicans
|$132,141.06
17th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Nolan West (R)
|50.26%
|Susan Witt (DFL)
|49.52%
|State Senator District 37, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Brad Sanford (R)
|51.89%
|Jerry Newton (DFL)
|47.95%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|47.55%
|Clinton (D)
|43.29%
State House District 38A
- Linda Runbeck (R) (First elected: 1989)
- Kevin Fogarty (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$11,275.10
|Spent to help Republicans
|$19,580.86
75th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Linda Runbeck (R)
|61.40%
|Kevin Fogarty (DFL)
|38.51%
|State Senator District 38, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Roger Chamberlain (R)
|59.95%
|Pat Davern (DFL)
|39.95%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|50.66%
|Clinton (D)
|40.01%
State House District 38B
Incumbent:
- None - open seat
- Patti Anderson (R)
- Ami Wazlawik (DFL)
Seven-term Republican Rep. Matt Dean isn’t seeking re-election this year, leaving the district representing the White Bear Lake area wide open. DFLer Ami Wazlawik, who has activism and nonprofit experience, thinks she has what it takes this year to sway the area’s voters — even after running unsuccessfully against Dean in 2016, a year the area’s voters also went for Trump. The Republican in the race is Patti Anderson, a former mayor of Eagan and state auditor. Republican spending to help Anderson is nearly double the money spent to help Wazlawik.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$113,573.63
|Spent to help Republicans
|$200,966.97
12th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Matt Dean (R)
|56.94%
|Ami Wazlawik (DFL)
|42.95%
|State Senator District 38, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Roger Chamberlain (R)
|57.4%
|Pat Davern (DFL)
|42.48%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|46.04%
|Clinton (D)
|44.89%
State House District 39A
- Bob Dettmer (R) (First elected: 2006)
- Ann Mozey (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$15,694.91
|Spent to help Republicans
|$9,536.52
89th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Bob Dettmer (R)
|61.43%
|Jody W. Anderson (DFL)
|38.48%
|State Senator District 39, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Karin Housley (R)
|62.51%
|Sten Hakanson (DFL)
|37.39%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|51.12%
|Clinton (D)
|40.49%
State House District 39B
- Kathy Lohmer (R) (First elected: 2010)
- Shelly Christensen (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$122,743.60
|Spent to help Republicans
|$110,362.63
19th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Kathy Lohmer (R)
|59.02%
|Alan Kantrud (DFL)
|40.92%
|State Senator District 39, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Karin Housley (R)
|60.07%
|Sten Hakanson (DFL)
|39.82%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|45.79%
|Clinton (D)
|45.51%
State House District 40A
- Michael V. Nelson (DFL) (First elected: 2002)
- David True (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$9,426.41
|Spent to help Republicans
|$4,503.86
114th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Michael Nelson (DFL)
|96.39%
|State Senator District 40, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Chris Eaton (DFL)
|68.39%
|Robert Marvin (R)
|31.21%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|67.27%
|Trump (R)
|25.92%
State House District 40B
- None - open seat
- Robert Marvin (R)
- Samantha Vang (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$4,494.54
|Spent to help Republicans
|$6,620.03
117th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Debra Hilstrom (DFL)
|69.24%
|Mali Marvin (R)
|30.24%
|State Senator District 40, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Chris Eaton (DFL)
|67.33%
|Robert Marvin (R)
|32.28%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|64.7%
|Trump (R)
|27.43%
State House District 41A
- Connie Bernardy (DFL) (First elected: 2001)
- Susan A. Erickson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$15,162.90
|Spent to help Republicans
|$6,837.45
101st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Connie Bernardy (DFL)
|60.38%
|Ryan Evanson (R)
|39.43%
|State Senator District 41, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Carolyn Laine (DFL)
|57.95%
|Gary Johnson (R)
|41.89%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|55.26%
|Trump (R)
|34.94%
State House District 41B
- Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$8,979.79
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
120th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL)
|63.24%
|Camden J. Pike (R)
|36.50%
|State Senator District 41, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Carolyn Laine (DFL)
|64.04%
|Gary Johnson (R)
|35.73%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|61.46%
|Trump (R)
|28.81%
State House District 42A
Incumbent:
- Randy Jessup (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Kelly Moller (DFL)
Republican Rep. Randy Jessup managed to squeeze out a victory over a Democratic incumbent in 2016, even though voters of the Shoreview area went for Clinton over Trump by more than 14 percentage points. This year, Republican groups are spending heavily to try and help the freshman legislator keep his seat, with Democrat-aligned groups spending not quite as heavily to try to take it away. Jessup’s opponent is DFLer Kelly Moller, a prosecutor in the Hennepin County attorney’s office who previously worked in the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$133,252.80
|Spent to help Republicans
|$201,582.38
9th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Randy Jessup (R)
|50.18%
|Barb Yarusso (DFL)
|49.64%
|State Senator District 42, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jason "Ike" Isaacson (DFL)
|51.4%
|Candy Sina (R)
|48.46%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|51.94%
|Trump (R)
|37.9%
State House District 42B
- Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Yele-Mis Yang (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$26,982.02
|Spent to help Republicans
|$24,414.56
41st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL)
|56.90%
|Tracy Nelson (R)
|42.92%
|State Senator District 42, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jason "Ike" Isaacson (DFL)
|57.02%
|Candy Sina (R)
|42.78%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|55.45%
|Trump (R)
|34.99%
State House District 43A
- None - open seat
- Robert J. "Bob" Cardinal (R)
- Peter M Fischer (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$26,337.38
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
87th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Peter M Fischer (DFL)
|54.95%
|Bob Cardinal (R)
|44.84%
|State Senator District 43, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Chuck Wiger (DFL)
|55.6%
|Bob Zick (R)
|36.9%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|53.42%
|Trump (R)
|37.73%
State House District 43B
- Leon M. Lillie (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Rachael Bucholz (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$11,582.29
|Spent to help Republicans
|$5,759.62
109th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Leon M. Lillie (DFL)
|59.52%
|Nathan Hansen (R)
|40.23%
|State Senator District 43, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Chuck Wiger (DFL)
|58.4%
|Bob Zick (R)
|33.86%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|51.85%
|Trump (R)
|38.98%
State House District 44A
Incumbent:
- Sarah Anderson (R) (First elected: 2006)
- Ginny Klevorn (DFL)
Politicos say suburban women will be the linchpin in November’s elections. But will their supposed dissatisfaction with the president trickle down the ballot? If so, what does that mean for suburban women who happen to be incumbent Republican legislators? Sarah Anderson has held this Plymouth seat since 2006, through some DFL wave elections, and Republican groups are spending a chunk of change in the hopes she’ll hold on to the seat (DFL groups are spending in the district, too). In 2016, Anderson beat Ginny Klevorn, a business owner and mediator who she faces again this year, by 8 points. But the district also went for Hillary Clinton by 14 points that night. Between candidate spending and independent expenditures, this is the top spending race in the Minnesota House. Similar dynamics are in play in Jenifer Loon’s Eden Prairie 48B seat.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$197,224.44
|Spent to help Republicans
|$261,344.24
1st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Sarah Anderson (R)
|54.04%
|Ginny Klevorn (DFL)
|45.82%
|State Senator District 44, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Paul Anderson (R)
|53.23%
|Deb Calvert (DFL)
|46.66%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|52.75%
|Trump (R)
|38.3%
State House District 44B
- None - open seat
- Gary Porter (R)
- Patty Acomb (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$37,904.32
|Spent to help Republicans
|$5,261.69
53rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jon Applebaum (DFL)
|54.89%
|Patti Meier (R)
|44.89%
|State Senator District 44, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Deb Calvert (DFL)
|52.76%
|Paul Anderson (R)
|47.09%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|56.57%
|Trump (R)
|34.93%
State House District 45A
- None - open seat
- Lyndon R. Carlson (DFL)
- Reid Johnson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$24,410.80
|Spent to help Republicans
|$4,176.08
78th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Lyndon R. Carlson (DFL)
|56.80%
|Richard Lieberman (R)
|42.94%
|State Senator District 45, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Ann Rest (DFL)
|61.01%
|Roxana Bruins (R)
|38.75%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|57.53%
|Trump (R)
|33.18%
State House District 45B
- Mike Freiberg (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Steve Merriman (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$13,305.85
|Spent to help Republicans
|$3,462.32
111st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Mike Freiberg (DFL)
|68.04%
|Alma J. Wetzker (R)
|31.65%
|State Senator District 45, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Ann Rest (DFL)
|66.06%
|Roxana Bruins (R)
|33.64%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|63.44%
|Trump (R)
|27.18%
State House District 46A
- None - open seat
- Luke McCusker (R)
- Ryan Winkler (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,294.80
|Spent to help Republicans
|$334.09
104th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Peggy Flanagan (DFL)
|63.85%
|Anne Taylor (R)
|35.84%
|State Senator District 46, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Ron Latz (DFL)
|96.58%
|(R)
|0.0%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|65.8%
|Trump (R)
|25.53%
State House District 46B
- Cheryl Youakim (DFL) (First elected: 2014)
- Melissa Moore (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,239.38
|Spent to help Republicans
|$4,647.76
88th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Cheryl Youakim (DFL)
|68.67%
|Bryan P. Björnson (R)
|30.97%
|State Senator District 46, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Ron Latz (DFL)
|96.58%
|(R)
|0.0%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|67.71%
|Trump (R)
|23.05%
State House District 47A
- Jim Nash (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Madalynn Gerold (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$15,982.94
|Spent to help Republicans
|$33,169.76
44th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jim Nash (R)
|71.50%
|Sean White (DFL)
|28.40%
|State Senator District 47, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Scott Jensen (R)
|71.87%
|Darryl Scarborough (DFL)
|28.04%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|60.42%
|Clinton (D)
|31.04%
State House District 47B
Incumbent:
- None - open seat
- Donzel Leggett (DFL)
- Greg Boe (R)
On paper, Rep. Joe Hoppe's Chaska-area district looks pretty Republican: He won it by 25 points and Trump won by 3 points in 2016. But Hoppe’s not running this year, leaving this seat open. This time, it’s a race between Greg Boe, a Chaska City Council member running as a Republican, and DFLer Donzel Leggett, who’s a vice president at General Mills. Given this district’s history — Hoppe was first elected in 2002 — a DFL win in this western suburban/exurban district would likely be a sign of a pretty big DFL wave.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$52,142.82
|Spent to help Republicans
|$57,804.95
29th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Joe Hoppe (R)
|62.47%
|Jane Montemayor (DFL)
|37.46%
|State Senator District 47, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Scott Jensen (R)
|62.61%
|Darryl Scarborough (DFL)
|37.27%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|46.61%
|Clinton (D)
|43.67%
State House District 48A
- Laurie Pryor (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Ellen Cousins (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$99,365.28
|Spent to help Republicans
|$52,361.17
25th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Laurie Pryor (DFL)
|51.66%
|Mary Shapiro (R)
|48.18%
|State Senator District 48, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Steve Cwodzinski (DFL)
|52.33%
|David Hann (R)
|47.55%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|54.91%
|Trump (R)
|36.08%
State House District 48B
- None - open seat
- Jenifer W. Loon (R)
- Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$143,445.40
|Spent to help Republicans
|$154,148.19
13th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jenifer W. Loon (R)
|62.25%
|Ben Sherlock (DFL)
|37.57%
|State Senator District 48, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|David Hann (R)
|50.2%
|Steve Cwodzinski (DFL)
|49.7%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|52.31%
|Trump (R)
|38.96%
State House District 49A
Incumbent:
- Dario Anselmo (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Heather Edelson (DFL)
The night Dario Anslemo was elected to the Minnesota House in 2016 was the night he also became a member of an endangered species: Republican reps from the inner-ring suburbs. While much of the state trended redder that night, the ‘burbs went bluer. Anselmo, a businessman, won the district by 2 points in 2016. The district voted for Clinton by 27 points — the biggest margin for Clinton in a House district won by a Republican. This year, Anselmo’s up against DFLer Heather Edelson, a mental health therapist. Both sides are spending here, and while Republican groups were initially slower to wade in, they've begun to catch up with DFL-aligned groups.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$160,844.25
|Spent to help Republicans
|$108,789.88
15th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Dario Anselmo (R)
|51.04%
|Ron Erhardt (DFL)
|48.79%
|State Senator District 49, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Melisa Franzen (DFL)
|55.0%
|Mike Lehmann (R)
|44.9%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|59.34%
|Trump (R)
|32.05%
State House District 49B
- None - open seat
- Matt Sikich (R)
- Steve Elkins (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$36,638.95
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
59th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Paul Rosenthal (DFL)
|55.38%
|Max Rymer (R)
|44.39%
|State Senator District 49, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Melisa Franzen (DFL)
|53.96%
|Mike Lehmann (R)
|45.86%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|55.83%
|Trump (R)
|35.92%
State House District 50A
- None - open seat
- Michael Howard (DFL)
- Kirsten Johnson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$18,099.09
|Spent to help Republicans
|$4,913.04
97th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Linda Slocum (DFL)
|63.09%
|Tim Johnson (R)
|36.53%
|State Senator District 50, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Melissa Halvorson-Wiklund (DFL)
|62.74%
|Kirsten Johnson (R)
|36.92%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|61.35%
|Trump (R)
|29.69%
State House District 50B
- Andrew Carlson (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Chad Anderson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$19,288.11
|Spent to help Republicans
|$15,131.92
64th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Andrew Carlson (DFL)
|53.54%
|Chad Anderson (R)
|46.20%
|State Senator District 50, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Melissa Halvorson-Wiklund (DFL)
|56.75%
|Kirsten Johnson (R)
|42.93%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|54.96%
|Trump (R)
|35.93%
State House District 51A
- Sandra Masin (DFL) (First elected: 2006)
- Jim Kiner (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$20,822.14
|Spent to help Republicans
|$11,652.53
71st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Sandra Masin (DFL)
|57.64%
|Brad Gerten (R)
|41.99%
|State Senator District 51, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jim Carlson (DFL)
|54.33%
|Victor Lake (R)
|45.55%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|53.83%
|Trump (R)
|36.84%
State House District 51B
- Laurie Halverson (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Douglas D. Willetts (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,194.47
|Spent to help Republicans
|$12,575.96
67th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Laurie Halverson (DFL)
|56.50%
|Pat Hammond (R)
|43.35%
|State Senator District 51, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jim Carlson (DFL)
|53.79%
|Victor Lake (R)
|46.1%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|53.46%
|Trump (R)
|36.58%
State House District 52A
- Rick Hansen (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Beth L. Arntson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$27,146.19
|Spent to help Republicans
|$7,313.01
63rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Rick Hansen (DFL)
|63.33%
|Larry Sachi (R)
|36.55%
|State Senator District 52, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Matt Klein (DFL)
|61.62%
|Mark Misukanis (R)
|38.24%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|55.98%
|Trump (R)
|34.51%
State House District 52B
Incumbent:
- Regina Barr (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Ruth Richardson (DFL)
That Democrats are hoping to pick up Republican Regina Barr’s southeast suburban seat isn’t a huge surprise given what happened there on election night in 2016. That night, Barr, a consultant seeking a second term, beat DFLer Mary T’Kach by just 121 votes in a district that went for Clinton by a big margin. This year, the DFL has recruited Ruth Richardson, who has worked in leadership in government, nonprofits and the private sector, most recently at the Minnesota Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$152,047.60
|Spent to help Republicans
|$204,974.96
6th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Regina Barr (R)
|50.17%
|Mary T'Kach (DFL)
|49.62%
|State Senator District 52, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Matt Klein (DFL)
|54.07%
|Mark Misukanis (R)
|45.77%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|49.35%
|Trump (R)
|41.57%
State House District 53A
- None - open seat
- Tou Xiong (DFL)
- Andy Turonie (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$49,664.56
|Spent to help Republicans
|$4,244.94
40th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Joann Ward (DFL)
|59.03%
|Andy Turonie (R)
|40.80%
|State Senator District 53, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Susan Kent (DFL)
|54.51%
|Sharna Wahlgren (R)
|45.33%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|54.03%
|Trump (R)
|37.24%
State House District 53B
- Kelly Fenton (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Steve Sandell (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$106,245.16
|Spent to help Republicans
|$219,845.18
11th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Kelly Fenton (R)
|56.35%
|Alberder Gillespie (DFL)
|43.56%
|State Senator District 53, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Sharna Wahlgren (R)
|53.12%
|Susan Kent (DFL)
|46.83%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|50.22%
|Trump (R)
|41.53%
State House District 54A
Incumbent:
- Keith Franke (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Anne Claflin (DFL)
Keith Franke won a relatively close race in 2016 to win his first term. But Clinton defeated Trump by a similar margin, making the race a possible pick-up for the DFL. As such, it is attracting a lot of spending, particularly on the Republican side. The small businessperson is facing a new opponent this election — Anne Claflin — a scientist specializing in climate change policy who also leads Hamline University’s Women in Public Service Conference.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$128,212.77
|Spent to help Republicans
|$218,942.61
8th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Keith Franke (R)
|51.43%
|Jen Peterson (DFL)
|48.46%
|State Senator District 54, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Dan Schoen (DFL)
|56.62%
|Leilani Holmstadt (R)
|43.23%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|46.43%
|Trump (R)
|43.18%
State House District 54B
- Tony Jurgens (R) (First elected: 2016)
- Tina Folch (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$62,858.46
|Spent to help Republicans
|$155,483.26
21st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Tony Jurgens (R)
|55.27%
|Don Slaten (DFL)
|44.53%
|State Senator District 54, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Leilani Holmstadt (R)
|49.97%
|Dan Schoen (DFL)
|49.86%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|48.2%
|Clinton (D)
|42.38%
State House District 55A
Incumbent:
- None - open seat
- Erik Mortensen (R)
- Brad Tabke (DFL)
This is not a race that normally would be on a target list. Incumbent Republican Bob Loonan won it with nearly 56 percent of the vote in 2016 and Trump beat Clinton by 4.5 percent. But Loonan lost the GOP endorsement and then a primary challenge from his right by Erik Mortensen. (That primary challenge is responsible for much of the outside spending in this race.) The DFL nominated Brad Tabke, a former two-term mayor of Shakopee. Tabke entered the race late after endorsed DFLer Mary Hernandez dropped out for personal reasons.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$3,691.12
|Spent to help Republicans
|$135,610.69
26th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Bob Loonan (R)
|55.78%
|Mary Hernandez (DFL)
|43.99%
|State Senator District 55, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Eric Pratt (R)
|63.36%
|Ali C. Ali (DFL)
|36.32%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|47.43%
|Clinton (D)
|42.97%
State House District 55B
- Tony Albright (R) (First elected: 2012)
- Matt Christensen (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$1,641.94
|Spent to help Republicans
|$1,595.12
132nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Tony Albright (R)
|69.05%
|Cecilia Haakenson (DFL)
|30.79%
|State Senator District 55, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Eric Pratt (R)
|72.81%
|Ali C. Ali (DFL)
|27.05%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|57.47%
|Clinton (D)
|34.13%
State House District 56A
- Drew Christensen (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Hunter Cantrell (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$104,945.55
|Spent to help Republicans
|$171,518.29
14th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Drew Christensen (R)
|55.96%
|Jared Christiansen (DFL)
|43.89%
|State Senator District 56, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Dan Hall (R)
|56.36%
|Phillip Sterner (DFL)
|43.47%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|46.7%
|Trump (R)
|43.74%
State House District 56B
Incumbent:
- Roz Peterson (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Alice Mann (DFL)
Republican Roz Peterson became a target for the DFL the day after the 2016 election. Peterson won her second term by nearly 5 points — the same margin by which Clinton topped Trump in this district. The 56B campaign is among the state’s most expensive. The DFL nominated Alice Mann is a Mayo-trained family practice physician in the southern suburbs and has traveled around the world to provide medical care in Tanzania, Mali, Nicaragua, Haiti, Brazil and Zimbabwe.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$122,680.98
|Spent to help Republicans
|$284,815.69
3rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Roz Peterson (R)
|52.37%
|Lindsey Port (DFL)
|47.46%
|State Senator District 56, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Dan Hall (R)
|53.75%
|Phillip Sterner (DFL)
|46.06%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|48.17%
|Trump (R)
|43.48%
State House District 57A
Incumbent:
- None - open seat
- Matt Lundin (R)
- Robert Bierman (DFL)
Republicans were targeting this race even before DFL incumbent Erin Maye Quade opted out of her first re-election effort to run instead for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Erin Murphy. In her place, the DFL nominated Robert Bierman, the owner of a third-generation home furnishing business and the past president of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary. Republicans nominated Matt Lundin, a real estate agent and youth hockey coach who has the distinction in a hockey crazed district of being the emergency goalie for the Minnesota Wild. This seat had been under GOP control for four terms before Maye Quade won an open race, but it favored Clinton by 6.2 percent in 2016. Money is flowing into the district, especially from the Republican side sincethis seat represents a rare opportunity for a GOP pickup.
|Spent to help Democrats
|$95,325.92
|Spent to help Republicans
|$328,323.96
2nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Erin Maye Quade (DFL)
|52.23%
|Ali Jimenez-Hopper (R)
|47.52%
|State Senator District 57, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Greg Clausen (DFL)
|53.67%
|Cory Campbell (R)
|46.18%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|48.54%
|Trump (R)
|42.32%
State House District 57B
- Anna Wills (R) (First elected: 2012)
- John Huot (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$99,292.03
|Spent to help Republicans
|$164,170.32
16th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Anna Wills (R)
|53.66%
|John Huot (DFL)
|46.18%
|State Senator District 57, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Greg Clausen (DFL)
|52.45%
|Cory Campbell (R)
|47.44%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|47.67%
|Trump (R)
|43.23%
State House District 58A
- Jon Koznick (R) (First elected: 2014)
- Maggie Williams (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$9,637.29
|Spent to help Republicans
|$11,227.41
106th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jon Koznick (R)
|60.65%
|Leann Weikle (DFL)
|39.22%
|State Senator District 58, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Matt Little (DFL)
|54.61%
|Tim Pitcher (R)
|45.29%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|51.45%
|Clinton (D)
|39.94%
State House District 58B
- Patrick Garofalo (R) (First elected: 2004)
- Marla Vagts (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$10,103.80
|Spent to help Republicans
|$11,801.35
103rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Patrick Garofalo (R)
|64.78%
|Marla Vagts (DFL)
|35.08%
|State Senator District 58, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Tim Pitcher (R)
|54.01%
|Matt Little (DFL)
|45.9%
|President, 2016:
|Trump (R)
|56.53%
|Clinton (D)
|34.54%
State House District 59A
- Fue Lee (DFL) (First elected: 2016)
- Fred Statema (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$28,117.91
|Spent to help Republicans
|$25.14
80th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Fue Lee (DFL)
|80.62%
|Jessica Newville (R)
|18.60%
|State Senator District 59, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Bobby Joe Champion (DFL)
|79.81%
|Jennifer Carnahan (R)
|19.7%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|78.06%
|Trump (R)
|13.6%
State House District 59B
- Raymond Dehn (DFL) (First elected: 2012)
- Lacy Johnson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$10,939.84
|Spent to help Republicans
|$12,640.76
94th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Raymond Dehn (DFL)
|76.56%
|Margaret E. Martín (R)
|22.85%
|State Senator District 59, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Bobby Joe Champion (DFL)
|75.82%
|Jennifer Carnahan (R)
|23.8%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|78.69%
|Trump (R)
|12.91%
State House District 60A
- Diane Loeffler (DFL) (First elected: 2004)
- Kelly Winsor (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$8,874.45
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
121st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Diane Loeffler (DFL)
|73.55%
|Gabe Barnett (IPL)
|25.59%
|State Senator District 60, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Martin Super (DFL)
|76.51%
|Kari Dziedzic (R)
|0.0%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|75.62%
|Trump (R)
|14.33%
State House District 60B
- None - open seat
- Joseph Patiño (R)
- Mohamud Noor (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$22,756.57
|Spent to help Republicans
|$206.07
98th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Ilhan Omar (DFL)
|79.77%
|Abdimalik Askar (R)
|19.21%
|State Senator District 60, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Martin Super (DFL)
|78.73%
|Kari Dziedzic (R)
|0.0%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|78.8%
|Trump (R)
|11.77%
State House District 61A
- Frank Hornstein (DFL) (First elected: 2002)
- Jeremy Hansen (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$7,443.68
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
124th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Frank Hornstein (DFL)
|79.16%
|Brian Rosenblatt (R)
|20.53%
|State Senator District 61, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Scott Dibble (DFL)
|80.37%
|Bob "Again" Carney Jr. (R)
|19.39%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|80.65%
|Trump (R)
|11.94%
State House District 61B
- None - open seat
- Jamie Long (DFL)
- Scot D. Missling (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$26,766.27
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
85th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Paul Thissen (DFL)
|80.40%
|Tom Gallagher (R)
|19.36%
|State Senator District 61, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Scott Dibble (DFL)
|81.83%
|Bob "Again" Carney Jr. (R)
|17.93%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|80.53%
|Trump (R)
|12.33%
State House District 62A
- None - open seat
- Hodan Hassan (DFL)
- Bruce Lundeen (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$56,632.23
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
39th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Karen Clark (DFL)
|88.26%
|Claire Leiter (R)
|11.16%
|State Senator District 62, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jeff Hayden (DFL)
|87.23%
|Bruce Lundeen (R)
|12.11%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|83.24%
|Trump (R)
|7.49%
State House District 62B
- None - open seat
- Aisha Gomez (DFL)
- Ronald W. Peterson (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$21,076.68
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
105th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Susan Allen (DFL)
|98.45%
|State Senator District 62, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Jeff Hayden (DFL)
|88.29%
|Bruce Lundeen (R)
|11.19%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|84.95%
|Trump (R)
|6.83%
State House District 63A
- Jim Davnie (DFL) (First elected: 2000)
- Kyle Bragg (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$7,959.89
|Spent to help Republicans
|$768.22
122nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jim Davnie (DFL)
|85.30%
|Kyle Bragg (R)
|14.35%
|State Senator District 63, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Patricia Torres Ray (DFL)
|85.4%
|Ron Moey (R)
|14.3%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|81.27%
|Trump (R)
|10.53%
State House District 63B
- None - open seat
- Jean Wagenius (DFL)
- Frank Pafko (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$8,976.90
|Spent to help Republicans
|$3,279.39
116th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Jean Wagenius (DFL)
|76.19%
|Frank Pafko (R)
|23.43%
|State Senator District 63, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Patricia Torres Ray (DFL)
|75.85%
|Ron Moey (R)
|23.88%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|73.09%
|Trump (R)
|18.41%
State House District 64A
- None - open seat
- Patrick JD Griffin (R)
- Kaohly Her (DFL)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$5,106.03
|Spent to help Republicans
|$816.16
126th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Erin Murphy (DFL)
|79.70%
|Riley Horan (R)
|20.03%
|State Senator District 64, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Dick Cohen (DFL)
|79.56%
|Ian Baird (R)
|20.2%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|77.96%
|Trump (R)
|13.43%
State House District 64B
- Dave Pinto (DFL) (First elected: 2014)
- Alex Pouliot (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$20,713.29
|Spent to help Republicans
|$1,198.01
102nd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Dave Pinto (DFL)
|74.77%
|Emory K. Dively (R)
|25.02%
|State Senator District 64, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Dick Cohen (DFL)
|73.98%
|Ian Baird (R)
|25.81%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|73.42%
|Trump (R)
|18.15%
State House District 65A
- Rena Moran (DFL) (First elected: 2010)
- Monique Giordana (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$8,092.81
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
123rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Rena Moran (DFL)
|82.79%
|Monique Giordana (R)
|16.76%
|State Senator District 65, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Sandy Pappas (DFL)
|83.8%
|Jason Delmont (R)
|15.77%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|79.92%
|Trump (R)
|12.0%
State House District 65B
- Carlos Mariani (DFL) (First elected: 1990)
- Margaret Mary Stokely (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$72.25
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
134th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Carlos Mariani (DFL)
|77.03%
|Margaret Mary Stokely (R)
|22.56%
|State Senator District 65, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Sandy Pappas (DFL)
|78.09%
|Jason Delmont (R)
|21.43%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|73.52%
|Trump (R)
|17.41%
State House District 66A
- Alice Hausman (DFL) (First elected: 1989)
- Jon Heyer (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$0.00
|Spent to help Republicans
|$5,148.43
129th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Alice Hausman (DFL)
|68.41%
|Jon Heyer (R)
|31.45%
|State Senator District 66, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|John Marty (DFL)
|70.7%
|Carolyn Jass (R)
|29.16%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|67.17%
|Trump (R)
|23.6%
State House District 66B
- John Lesch (DFL) (First elected: 2002)
- David E. Richard (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$4,788.37
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
131st highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|John Lesch (DFL)
|79.73%
|William P. Brownell (R)
|19.80%
|State Senator District 66, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|John Marty (DFL)
|79.87%
|Carolyn Jass (R)
|19.69%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|75.92%
|Trump (R)
|15.76%
State House District 67A
- Tim Mahoney (DFL) (First elected: 1998)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$2,718.54
|Spent to help Republicans
|$0.00
133rd highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Tim Mahoney (DFL)
|76.34%
|Andrew Livingston (R)
|23.20%
|State Senator District 67, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Foung Hawj (DFL)
|75.93%
|Krysia Weidell (R)
|23.74%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|70.18%
|Trump (R)
|21.38%
State House District 67B
- None - open seat
- Jay Xiong (DFL)
- Fred Turk (R)
|Spent to help Democrats
|$41,983.01
|Spent to help Republicans
|$5,644.75
45th highest spending of all House districts. Spending includes funds spent by candidate committees and by outside groups as of October 22, 2018.
|This district, 2016:
|Sheldon Johnson (DFL)
|69.35%
|Lisa Thompson (R)
|24.59%
|Joseph Weverka (LIB)
|5.67%
|State Senator District 67, 2016:
Results from this House district only.
|Foung Hawj (DFL)
|74.35%
|Krysia Weidell (R)
|25.31%
|President, 2016:
|Clinton (D)
|69.95%
|Trump (R)
|21.8%
Comments (4)
Does House District 11B enter into the equation? This area of the state goes back and forth between R and DFL but, moreso DFL. The incumbent, Rep. Jason Rarick (R-Pine City) is being challenged by Tim Burkhardt (DFL-Hinckley).
I suspect that not only will Koegel win reelection in 37A, DFL challenger Amir Makik will defeat Nolan West in 37B.
Amir Malik, rather
Jim Read (DFL-Avon) has been visiting, talking with and listening to many residents in central Stearns County for over a year and I think has a good shot at the open 13A seat (https://jimreadforrep.com).