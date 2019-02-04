Republican-linked groups spent millions on the campaign for the Minnesota House. Republicans lost 18 seats

The spending from these independent expenditure committees dwarfs what candidates can raise and spend.

It was a tough year for Republicans in Minnesota, and that wasn’t something money could fix. Despite attempts to localize House races, the November midterm election was largely a referendum on President Donald Trump, mostly adjudicated in the Twin Cities suburbs.

DFLers’ success in the suburbs propelled them to victories in the competitive governor’s race, attorney general’s race and in the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives.

But how money was spent shows that GOP groups were doing what they could to make a bad situation better. According to year-end reports filed last week with the state Campaign Finance Board, Democrat-affiliated groups spent heavily in the governor’s race, while Republican groups appeared to devote their resources in an attempt to hold the House.

Those spending patterns were established after the August primary and continued through the end of the campaign.

All-told, Democratic outside groups outspent Republican groups by nearly five-to-one in the governor’s race, while Republicans outspent Democrats by nearly 50 percent on House races. (An important caveat: The Minnesota Jobs Coalition, a major Republican-affiliated spending group, had not filed its report by last week’s deadline and is not included in the data.) The flow toward House races by GOP-leaning groups began once Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson surprised everyone except perhaps himself in defeating former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in the Republican primary for governor.

The spending map

Outside spending is money spent to influence elections by groups outside the candidate’s campaign, including party-affiliated groups.They are banned from coordinating with the campaigns, but they’re run by political veterans who know the ropes.

(That spending is separate from money donated directly to campaigns and spent by the candidates, and usually amounts to far greater than candidates spend. In direct spending, Democratic nominee for governor Tim Walz raised $4.6 million, including a public subsidy of $480,333, and spent $4.6 million. Johnson raised $2.7 million with a subsidy total of $361,259. Johnson spent $2.7 million.)

The pattern of fleeing the governor’s race and trying instead to hold on to the GOP majority in the House was so well established that even Pawlenty himself followed it. His year-end report showed that he distributed money he raised for a general election he wasn’t going to be part of mostly toward legislative races.

Outside spending in governor, House races Source: Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board

Pawlenty made token donations to three of his party’s nominees for statewide office: $15,000 to Johnson, $5,000 to attorney general nominee Doug Wardlow and $1,000 to state auditor nominee Pam Myhra. But his biggest check — $70,000 — went to a political committee that spent much of its money attacking House DFL candidates. The Minnesota Jobs Coalition had already spent $710,000 through October 22. While it has not yet filed its year-end report, DFL candidates continued to suffer attack mailings from the coalition.

Pawlenty gave another $20,000 to the House Republican Campaign Committee and made individual contributions of $1,000 each to 18 House GOP candidates and 11 Republican Senate candidates who won’t be on the ballot until 2020.

To that end, Pawlenty made his final donation in a way that shows his campaign is aware of the stakes next election, giving $5,000 to Sen. Paul Anderson of Plymouth who is considered the most-vulnerable Republican in 2020.

And where is his district? In the same suburbs that provided the DFL with its winning majority last election.

Where else did Minnesota’s big spenders put their money?

The attorney general race

The spending differential in the attorney general’s race was even more stark than the governor’s. Groups seeking to help elect DFLer Keith Ellison spent nearly $2 million, or more than 12 times the $162,000 spent to help elect Republican Doug Wardlow.

Outside spending in the attorney general race Source: Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board

Almost all of the outside money spent to help Ellison came from the DFL State Central Committee, listed as having spent nearly $1.9 million, largely on TV, radio and digital ads against Wardlow.

Where spending by candidates is concerned, eventual winner Ellison raised $1.148 million and spent 1.105 million. His subsidy was $96,067. GOP-nominee Wardlow nearly matched Ellison’s totals, raising $949,203, spending $937,614 and receiving $72,252 in public subsidy.

The Minnesota House

Groups supporting Republican candidates for the Minnesota House spent at least $1.5 million more than their DFL-aligned counterparts. It wasn’t enough for Republicans to hold the House. Despite the spending differential, Democrats picked up 18 seats to take the majority.

In the battle for control of the House, the Twin Cities suburbs saw the lion’s share of spending.

Outside spending for GOP Greater Minnesota Metro 2A House District 2A



No spending data reported



1A House District 1A



No spending data reported



1B House District 1B



No spending data reported



2B House District 2B



No spending data reported



6A House District 6A



No spending data reported



6B House District 6B



No spending data reported



3B House District 3B



No spending data reported



3A House District 3A

International Falls



Total spending: $23,456.81



Candidates: Rob Ecklund (DFL) (Incumbent)

Randy Goutermont (R) International FallsTotal spending: $23,456.81 4A House District 4A



No spending data reported



4B House District 4B

Dilworth



Total spending: $34,010.41



Candidates: Paul Marquart (DFL) (Incumbent)

Jason Peterson (R) DilworthTotal spending: $34,010.41 5A House District 5A

Pennington



Total spending: $105,272.29



Candidates: John Persell (DFL)

Matt Bliss (R) (Incumbent) PenningtonTotal spending: $105,272.29 5B House District 5B

Cohasset



Total spending: $157,763.19



Candidates: Pat Medure (DFL)

Sandy Layman (R) (Incumbent) CohassetTotal spending: $157,763.19 7B House District 7B



No spending data reported



7A House District 7A



No spending data reported



8A House District 8A



No spending data reported



8B House District 8B



No spending data reported



10A House District 10A



No spending data reported



10B House District 10B



No spending data reported



11A House District 11A

Esko



Total spending: $26,775.87



Candidates: Mike Sundin (DFL) (Incumbent)

Jeff A. Dotseth (R) EskoTotal spending: $26,775.87 30A House District 30A



No spending data reported



30B House District 30B



No spending data reported



35A House District 35A



No spending data reported



35B House District 35B



No spending data reported



31B House District 31B

East Bethel



Total spending: $589.11



Candidates: Sue Larson (DFL)

Calvin (Cal) K. Bahr (R) (Incumbent) East BethelTotal spending: $589.11 32B House District 32B



No spending data reported



12A House District 12A





Total spending: $363.60



Candidates: Murray Smart (DFL)

Jeff Backer (R) (Incumbent) Total spending: $363.60 9A House District 9A



No spending data reported



9B House District 9B



No spending data reported



15B House District 15B

Becker



Total spending: $1,000.00



Candidates: Karla Scapanski (DFL)

Shane Mekeland (R) BeckerTotal spending: $1,000.00 11B House District 11B



No spending data reported



34A House District 34A

Rogers



Total spending: $17,502.42



Candidates: Dan Solon (DFL)

Kristin Robbins (R) RogersTotal spending: $17,502.42 36A House District 36A

Champlin



Total spending: $306,083.21



Candidates: Zack Stephenson (DFL)

Bill Maresh (R) ChamplinTotal spending: $306,083.21 36B House District 36B



No spending data reported



37A House District 37A

Spring Lake Park



Total spending: $256,594.62



Candidates: Erin Koegel (DFL) (Incumbent)

Anthony Wilder (R) Spring Lake ParkTotal spending: $256,594.62 37B House District 37B

Blaine



Total spending: $112,464.47



Candidates: Amir Joseph Malik (DFL)

Nolan West (R) (Incumbent) BlaineTotal spending: $112,464.47 38A House District 38A



No spending data reported



38B House District 38B

Dellwood



Total spending: $190,246.65



Candidates: Ami Wazlawik (DFL)

Patti Anderson (R) DellwoodTotal spending: $190,246.65 39A House District 39A



No spending data reported



12B House District 12B



No spending data reported



13A House District 13A

Rockville



Total spending: $38,423.81



Candidates: Jim Read (DFL)

Lisa Demuth (R) RockvilleTotal spending: $38,423.81 13B House District 13B



No spending data reported



15A House District 15A



No spending data reported



32A House District 32A



No spending data reported



34B House District 34B

Maple Grove



Total spending: $270,402.63



Candidates: Kristin Bahner (DFL)

Dennis Smith (R) (Incumbent) Maple GroveTotal spending: $270,402.63 40A House District 40A



No spending data reported



40B House District 40B



No spending data reported



41A House District 41A



No spending data reported



41B House District 41B



No spending data reported



42A House District 42A

Shoreview



Total spending: $184,828.24



Candidates: Kelly Moller (DFL)

Randy Jessup (R) (Incumbent) ShoreviewTotal spending: $184,828.24 42B House District 42B

Roseville



Total spending: $11,112.07



Candidates: Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL) (Incumbent)

Yele-Mis Yang (R) RosevilleTotal spending: $11,112.07 43A House District 43A



No spending data reported



17A House District 17A

Prinsburg



Total spending: $343.07



Candidates: Lyle Koenen (DFL)

Tim Miller (R) (Incumbent) PrinsburgTotal spending: $343.07 17B House District 17B



No spending data reported



14A House District 14A

St. Cloud



Total spending: $17,444.75



Candidates: Aric Putnam (DFL)

Tama Theis (R) (Incumbent) St. CloudTotal spending: $17,444.75 14B House District 14B

St. Cloud



Total spending: $14,508.43



Candidates: Dan Wolgamott (DFL)

Jim Knoblach (R) (Incumbent) St. CloudTotal spending: $14,508.43 31A House District 31A



No spending data reported



44A House District 44A

Plymouth



Total spending: $303,681.49



Candidates: Ginny Klevorn (DFL)

Sarah Anderson (R) (Incumbent) PlymouthTotal spending: $303,681.49 45A House District 45A



No spending data reported



45B House District 45B



No spending data reported



59A House District 59A



No spending data reported



60A House District 60A



No spending data reported



66A House District 66A



No spending data reported



66B House District 66B



No spending data reported



67A House District 67A



No spending data reported



43B House District 43B



No spending data reported



39B House District 39B

Stillwater



Total spending: $176,375.66



Candidates: Shelly Christensen (DFL)

Kathy Lohmer (R) (Incumbent) StillwaterTotal spending: $176,375.66 16A House District 16A



No spending data reported



18A House District 18A



No spending data reported



29A House District 29A



No spending data reported



29B House District 29B



No spending data reported



44B House District 44B



No spending data reported



46A House District 46A



No spending data reported



59B House District 59B



No spending data reported



60B House District 60B



No spending data reported



64A House District 64A



No spending data reported



65A House District 65A



No spending data reported



67B House District 67B



No spending data reported



53A House District 53A



No spending data reported



16B House District 16B



No spending data reported



18B House District 18B



No spending data reported



47A House District 47A

Waconia



Total spending: $1,000.00



Candidates: Madalynn Gerold (DFL)

Jim Nash (R) (Incumbent) WaconiaTotal spending: $1,000.00 33A House District 33A

Greenfield



Total spending: $1,000.00



Candidates: Norrie Thomas (DFL)

Jerry Hertaus (R) (Incumbent) GreenfieldTotal spending: $1,000.00 33B House District 33B

Chanhassen



Total spending: $192,425.86



Candidates: Kelly Morrison (DFL)

Cindy Pugh (R) (Incumbent) ChanhassenTotal spending: $192,425.86 46B House District 46B



No spending data reported



61A House District 61A



No spending data reported



62A House District 62A



No spending data reported



63A House District 63A



No spending data reported



65B House District 65B



No spending data reported



53B House District 53B

Woodbury



Total spending: $241,487.61



Candidates: Steve Sandell (DFL)

Kelly Fenton (R) (Incumbent) WoodburyTotal spending: $241,487.61 54B House District 54B

Cottage Grove



Total spending: $160,062.88



Candidates: Tina Folch (DFL)

Tony Jurgens (R) (Incumbent) Cottage GroveTotal spending: $160,062.88 19A House District 19A

North Mankato



Total spending: $125,732.13



Candidates: Jeff Brand (DFL)

Kim Spears (R) North MankatoTotal spending: $125,732.13 20A House District 20A

Elko New Market



Total spending: $1,000.00



Candidates: Barbara Dröher Kline (DFL)

Bob Vogel (R) (Incumbent) Elko New MarketTotal spending: $1,000.00 20B House District 20B

Northfield



Total spending: $215,068.05



Candidates: Todd Lippert (DFL)

Josh Gare (R) NorthfieldTotal spending: $215,068.05 58B House District 58B

Farmington



Total spending: $1,000.00



Candidates: Marla Vagts (DFL)

Patrick Garofalo (R) (Incumbent) FarmingtonTotal spending: $1,000.00 21A House District 21A

Red Wing



Total spending: $22,385.75



Candidates: Lori Ann Clark (DFL)

Barb Haley (R) (Incumbent) Red WingTotal spending: $22,385.75 21B House District 21B



No spending data reported



48A House District 48A

Minnetonka



Total spending: $24,632.92



Candidates: Laurie Pryor (DFL) (Incumbent)

Ellen Cousins (R) MinnetonkaTotal spending: $24,632.92 49A House District 49A

Edina



Total spending: $32,061.97



Candidates: Heather Edelson (DFL)

Dario Anselmo (R) (Incumbent) EdinaTotal spending: $32,061.97 61B House District 61B



No spending data reported



62B House District 62B



No spending data reported



63B House District 63B



No spending data reported



64B House District 64B



No spending data reported



52A House District 52A



No spending data reported



54A House District 54A

St. Paul Park



Total spending: $225,579.18



Candidates: Anne Claflin (DFL)

Keith Franke (R) (Incumbent) St. Paul ParkTotal spending: $225,579.18 22B House District 22B



No spending data reported



19B House District 19B



No spending data reported



23B House District 23B

Lake Crystal



Total spending: $64,521.64



Candidates: Jim Grabowska (DFL)

Jeremy Munson (R) (Incumbent) Lake CrystalTotal spending: $64,521.64 25B House District 25B



No spending data reported



24B House District 24B

Faribault



Total spending: $27,238.50



Candidates: Yvette Marthaler (DFL)

Brian Daniels (R) (Incumbent) FaribaultTotal spending: $27,238.50 25A House District 25A

Byron



Total spending: $13,170.06



Candidates: Jamie Mahlberg (DFL)

Duane Quam (R) (Incumbent) ByronTotal spending: $13,170.06 28A House District 28A



No spending data reported



47B House District 47B

Chaska



Total spending: $77,573.45



Candidates: Donzel Leggett (DFL)

Greg Boe (R) ChaskaTotal spending: $77,573.45 48B House District 48B

Eden Prairie



Total spending: $175,218.37



Candidates: Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL)

Jenifer W. Loon (R) (Incumbent) Eden PrairieTotal spending: $175,218.37 49B House District 49B



No spending data reported



50A House District 50A



No spending data reported



50B House District 50B



No spending data reported



51A House District 51A



No spending data reported



51B House District 51B



No spending data reported



52B House District 52B

Inver Grove Heights



Total spending: $225,146.95



Candidates: Ruth Richardson (DFL)

Regina Barr (R) (Incumbent) Inver Grove HeightsTotal spending: $225,146.95 22A House District 22A



No spending data reported



23A House District 23A



No spending data reported



24A House District 24A



No spending data reported



26B House District 26B





Total spending: $15,880.21



Candidates: Tyrel Clark (DFL)

Nels T. Pierson (R) (Incumbent) Total spending: $15,880.21 26A House District 26A



No spending data reported



27A House District 27A

Albert Lea



Total spending: $31,168.15



Candidates: Terry Gjersvik (DFL)

Peggy Bennett (R) (Incumbent) Albert LeaTotal spending: $31,168.15 27B House District 27B



No spending data reported



28B House District 28B

Preston



Total spending: $69,525.29



Candidates: Thomas Trehus (DFL)

Gregory M. Davids (R) (Incumbent) PrestonTotal spending: $69,525.29 55A House District 55A

Shakopee



Total spending: $140,433.25



Candidates: Brad Tabke (DFL)

Erik Mortensen (R) ShakopeeTotal spending: $140,433.25 55B House District 55B



No spending data reported



56A House District 56A

Savage



Total spending: $163,180.41



Candidates: Hunter Cantrell (DFL)

Drew Christensen (R) (Incumbent) SavageTotal spending: $163,180.41 56B House District 56B

Lakeville



Total spending: $305,389.65



Candidates: Alice Mann (DFL)

Roz Peterson (R) (Incumbent) LakevilleTotal spending: $305,389.65 58A House District 58A





Total spending: $7,224.81



Candidates: Maggie Williams (DFL)

John Koznick (R) (Incumbent) Total spending: $7,224.81 57A House District 57A

Apple Valley



Total spending: $319,443.61



Candidates: Robert Bierman (DFL)

Matt Lundin (R) Apple ValleyTotal spending: $319,443.61 57B House District 57B

Rosemount



Total spending: $147,637.22



Candidates: John Huot (DFL)

Anna Wills (R) (Incumbent) RosemountTotal spending: $147,637.22 Legend Up to $319,443

Up to $319,443 Up to $255,554

Up to $255,554 Up to $191,666

Up to $191,666 Up to $127,777

Up to $127,777 Up to $63,888

Up to $63,888 No spending data reported

Outside spending for DFL Greater Minnesota Metro 2A House District 2A



No spending data reported



1A House District 1A



No spending data reported



1B House District 1B



No spending data reported



2B House District 2B



No spending data reported



6A House District 6A





Total spending: $1,452.94



Candidates: Julie Sandstede (DFL) (Incumbent)

Guy Anderson (R) Total spending: $1,452.94 6B House District 6B

Virginia



Total spending: $2,969.75



Candidates: Dave Lislegard (DFL)

Skeeter Tomczak (R) VirginiaTotal spending: $2,969.75 3B House District 3B





Total spending: $1,452.94



Candidates: Mary Murphy (DFL) (Incumbent)

Keith MacDonald (R) Total spending: $1,452.94 3A House District 3A

International Falls



Total spending: $108,474.18



Candidates: Rob Ecklund (DFL) (Incumbent)

Randy Goutermont (R) International FallsTotal spending: $108,474.18 4A House District 4A

Moorhead



Total spending: $431.27



Candidates: Ben Lien (DFL) (Incumbent)

Jordan Idso (R) MoorheadTotal spending: $431.27 4B House District 4B

Dilworth



Total spending: $28,206.51



Candidates: Paul Marquart (DFL) (Incumbent)

Jason Peterson (R) DilworthTotal spending: $28,206.51 5A House District 5A

Pennington



Total spending: $24,892.38



Candidates: John Persell (DFL)

Matt Bliss (R) (Incumbent) PenningtonTotal spending: $24,892.38 5B House District 5B

Cohasset



Total spending: $163,533.40



Candidates: Pat Medure (DFL)

Sandy Layman (R) (Incumbent) CohassetTotal spending: $163,533.40 7B House District 7B



No spending data reported



7A House District 7A





Total spending: $984.94



Candidates: Jennifer Schultz (DFL) (Incumbent)

Dana Krivogorsky (R) Total spending: $984.94 8A House District 8A





Total spending: $313.00



Candidates: Brittney Johnson (DFL)

Bud Nornes (R) (Incumbent) Total spending: $313.00 8B House District 8B





Total spending: $313.00



Candidates: Gail Kulp (DFL)

Mary Franson (R) (Incumbent) Total spending: $313.00 10A House District 10A



No spending data reported



10B House District 10B



No spending data reported



11A House District 11A



No spending data reported



30A House District 30A



No spending data reported



30B House District 30B



No spending data reported



35A House District 35A





Total spending: $208.44



Candidates: Bill Vikander (DFL)

John Heinrich (R) Total spending: $208.44 35B House District 35B





Total spending: $300.35



Candidates: Kathryn Eckhardt (DFL)

Peggy Scott (R) (Incumbent) Total spending: $300.35 31B House District 31B



No spending data reported



32B House District 32B



No spending data reported



12A House District 12A



No spending data reported



9A House District 9A



No spending data reported



9B House District 9B

Little Falls



Total spending: $566.78



Candidates: Stephen Browning (DFL)

Ron Kresha (R) (Incumbent) Little FallsTotal spending: $566.78 15B House District 15B



No spending data reported



11B House District 11B



No spending data reported



34A House District 34A



No spending data reported



36A House District 36A

Champlin



Total spending: $146,477.83



Candidates: Zack Stephenson (DFL)

Bill Maresh (R) ChamplinTotal spending: $146,477.83 36B House District 36B

Brooklyn Park



Total spending: $2,997.27



Candidates: Melissa Hortman (DFL) (Incumbent)

Jermain Botsio (R) Brooklyn ParkTotal spending: $2,997.27 37A House District 37A

Spring Lake Park



Total spending: $157,151.36



Candidates: Erin Koegel (DFL) (Incumbent)

Anthony Wilder (R) Spring Lake ParkTotal spending: $157,151.36 37B House District 37B

Blaine



Total spending: $166,059.83



Candidates: Amir Joseph Malik (DFL)

Nolan West (R) (Incumbent) BlaineTotal spending: $166,059.83 38A House District 38A



No spending data reported



38B House District 38B

Dellwood



Total spending: $82,312.16



Candidates: Ami Wazlawik (DFL)

Patti Anderson (R) DellwoodTotal spending: $82,312.16 39A House District 39A

Forest Lake



Total spending: $1,175.06



Candidates: Ann Mozey (DFL)

Bob Dettmer (R) (Incumbent) Forest LakeTotal spending: $1,175.06 12B House District 12B



No spending data reported



13A House District 13A



No spending data reported



13B House District 13B



No spending data reported



15A House District 15A



No spending data reported



32A House District 32A



No spending data reported



34B House District 34B

Maple Grove



Total spending: $235,783.14



Candidates: Kristin Bahner (DFL)

Dennis Smith (R) (Incumbent) Maple GroveTotal spending: $235,783.14 40A House District 40A



No spending data reported



40B House District 40B



No spending data reported



41A House District 41A



No spending data reported



41B House District 41B



No spending data reported



42A House District 42A

Shoreview



Total spending: $192,161.44



Candidates: Kelly Moller (DFL)

Randy Jessup (R) (Incumbent) ShoreviewTotal spending: $192,161.44 42B House District 42B



No spending data reported



43A House District 43A



No spending data reported



17A House District 17A



No spending data reported



17B House District 17B



No spending data reported



14A House District 14A

St. Cloud



Total spending: $2,614.67



Candidates: Aric Putnam (DFL)

Tama Theis (R) (Incumbent) St. CloudTotal spending: $2,614.67 14B House District 14B

St. Cloud



Total spending: $38,510.00



Candidates: Dan Wolgamott (DFL)

Jim Knoblach (R) (Incumbent) St. CloudTotal spending: $38,510.00 31A House District 31A



No spending data reported



44A House District 44A

Plymouth



Total spending: $255,254.02



Candidates: Ginny Klevorn (DFL)

Sarah Anderson (R) (Incumbent) PlymouthTotal spending: $255,254.02 45A House District 45A





Total spending: $410.94



Candidates: Lyndon R. Carlson (DFL) (Incumbent)

Reid Johnson (R) Total spending: $410.94 45B House District 45B



No spending data reported



59A House District 59A



No spending data reported



60A House District 60A



No spending data reported



66A House District 66A



No spending data reported



66B House District 66B



No spending data reported



67A House District 67A



No spending data reported



43B House District 43B



No spending data reported



39B House District 39B

Stillwater



Total spending: $115,969.26



Candidates: Shelly Christensen (DFL)

Kathy Lohmer (R) (Incumbent) StillwaterTotal spending: $115,969.26 16A House District 16A



No spending data reported



18A House District 18A



No spending data reported



29A House District 29A



No spending data reported



29B House District 29B



No spending data reported



44B House District 44B



No spending data reported



46A House District 46A



No spending data reported



59B House District 59B



No spending data reported



60B House District 60B

Minneapolis



Total spending: $1,308.30



Candidates: Mohamud Noor (DFL)

Joseph Patiño (R) MinneapolisTotal spending: $1,308.30 64A House District 64A



No spending data reported



65A House District 65A



No spending data reported



67B House District 67B



No spending data reported



53A House District 53A





Total spending: $86.50



Candidates: Tou Xiong (DFL)

Andy Turonie (R) Total spending: $86.50 16B House District 16B



No spending data reported



18B House District 18B



No spending data reported



47A House District 47A



No spending data reported



33A House District 33A



No spending data reported



33B House District 33B

Chanhassen



Total spending: $52,798.58



Candidates: Kelly Morrison (DFL)

Cindy Pugh (R) (Incumbent) ChanhassenTotal spending: $52,798.58 46B House District 46B





Total spending: $92.27



Candidates: Cheryl Youakim (DFL) (Incumbent)

Melissa Moore (R) Total spending: $92.27 61A House District 61A



No spending data reported



62A House District 62A



No spending data reported



63A House District 63A



No spending data reported



65B House District 65B



No spending data reported



53B House District 53B

Woodbury



Total spending: $150,940.99



Candidates: Steve Sandell (DFL)

Kelly Fenton (R) (Incumbent) WoodburyTotal spending: $150,940.99 54B House District 54B

Cottage Grove



Total spending: $35,216.03



Candidates: Tina Folch (DFL)

Tony Jurgens (R) (Incumbent) Cottage GroveTotal spending: $35,216.03 19A House District 19A

North Mankato



Total spending: $185,343.05



Candidates: Jeff Brand (DFL)

Kim Spears (R) North MankatoTotal spending: $185,343.05 20A House District 20A



No spending data reported



20B House District 20B

Northfield



Total spending: $61,934.37



Candidates: Todd Lippert (DFL)

Josh Gare (R) NorthfieldTotal spending: $61,934.37 58B House District 58B



No spending data reported



21A House District 21A

Red Wing



Total spending: $2,162.73



Candidates: Lori Ann Clark (DFL)

Barb Haley (R) (Incumbent) Red WingTotal spending: $2,162.73 21B House District 21B



No spending data reported



48A House District 48A

Minnetonka



Total spending: $66,285.67



Candidates: Laurie Pryor (DFL) (Incumbent)

Ellen Cousins (R) MinnetonkaTotal spending: $66,285.67 49A House District 49A

Edina



Total spending: $122,004.39



Candidates: Heather Edelson (DFL)

Dario Anselmo (R) (Incumbent) EdinaTotal spending: $122,004.39 61B House District 61B



No spending data reported



62B House District 62B



No spending data reported



63B House District 63B



No spending data reported



64B House District 64B



No spending data reported



52A House District 52A



No spending data reported



54A House District 54A

St. Paul Park



Total spending: $197,630.72



Candidates: Anne Claflin (DFL)

Keith Franke (R) (Incumbent) St. Paul ParkTotal spending: $197,630.72 22B House District 22B

Mountain Lake



Total spending: $450.66



Candidates: Cheniqua Johnson (DFL)

Rod Hamilton (R) (Incumbent) Mountain LakeTotal spending: $450.66 19B House District 19B





Total spending: $741.94



Candidates: Jack Considine (DFL) (Incumbent)

Joe Steck (R) Total spending: $741.94 23B House District 23B

Lake Crystal



Total spending: $17,122.04



Candidates: Jim Grabowska (DFL)

Jeremy Munson (R) (Incumbent) Lake CrystalTotal spending: $17,122.04 25B House District 25B

Rochester



Total spending: $32,348.65



Candidates: Duane Sauke (DFL) (Incumbent)

Kenneth L. Bush (R) RochesterTotal spending: $32,348.65 24B House District 24B

Faribault



Total spending: $908.14



Candidates: Yvette Marthaler (DFL)

Brian Daniels (R) (Incumbent) FaribaultTotal spending: $908.14 25A House District 25A

Byron



Total spending: $1,164.94



Candidates: Jamie Mahlberg (DFL)

Duane Quam (R) (Incumbent) ByronTotal spending: $1,164.94 28A House District 28A



No spending data reported



47B House District 47B



No spending data reported



48B House District 48B

Eden Prairie



Total spending: $218,009.90



Candidates: Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL)

Jenifer W. Loon (R) (Incumbent) Eden PrairieTotal spending: $218,009.90 49B House District 49B

Edina



Total spending: $2,165.23



Candidates: Steve Elkins (DFL)

Matt Sikich (R) EdinaTotal spending: $2,165.23 50A House District 50A



No spending data reported



50B House District 50B



No spending data reported



51A House District 51A

Eagan



Total spending: $386.02



Candidates: Sandra Masin (DFL) (Incumbent)

Jim Kiner (R) EaganTotal spending: $386.02 51B House District 51B

Eagan



Total spending: $418.24



Candidates: Laurie Halverson (DFL) (Incumbent)

Douglas D. Willetts (R) EaganTotal spending: $418.24 52B House District 52B

Inver Grove Heights



Total spending: $214,510.05



Candidates: Ruth Richardson (DFL)

Regina Barr (R) (Incumbent) Inver Grove HeightsTotal spending: $214,510.05 22A House District 22A



No spending data reported



23A House District 23A



No spending data reported



24A House District 24A



No spending data reported



26B House District 26B



No spending data reported



26A House District 26A



No spending data reported



27A House District 27A

Albert Lea



Total spending: $2,091.30



Candidates: Terry Gjersvik (DFL)

Peggy Bennett (R) (Incumbent) Albert LeaTotal spending: $2,091.30 27B House District 27B

Austin



Total spending: $15,057.54



Candidates: Jeanne Poppe (DFL) (Incumbent)

Christine Green (R) AustinTotal spending: $15,057.54 28B House District 28B

Preston



Total spending: $2,635.93



Candidates: Thomas Trehus (DFL)

Gregory M. Davids (R) (Incumbent) PrestonTotal spending: $2,635.93 55A House District 55A

Shakopee



Total spending: $3,165.21



Candidates: Brad Tabke (DFL)

Erik Mortensen (R) ShakopeeTotal spending: $3,165.21 55B House District 55B



No spending data reported



56A House District 56A

Savage



Total spending: $191,870.80



Candidates: Hunter Cantrell (DFL)

Drew Christensen (R) (Incumbent) SavageTotal spending: $191,870.80 56B House District 56B

Lakeville



Total spending: $203,084.43



Candidates: Alice Mann (DFL)

Roz Peterson (R) (Incumbent) LakevilleTotal spending: $203,084.43 58A House District 58A



No spending data reported



57A House District 57A

Apple Valley



Total spending: $140,040.62



Candidates: Robert Bierman (DFL)

Matt Lundin (R) Apple ValleyTotal spending: $140,040.62 57B House District 57B

Rosemount



Total spending: $137,821.71



Candidates: John Huot (DFL)

Anna Wills (R) (Incumbent) RosemountTotal spending: $137,821.71 Legend Up to $255,254

Up to $255,254 Up to $204,203

Up to $204,203 Up to $153,152

Up to $153,152 Up to $102,101

Up to $102,101 Up to $51,050

Up to $51,050 No spending data reported

The most expensive House race was for 44A, the suburban Plymouth seat that saw DFLer Ginny Klevorn unseat Sarah Anderson, a longtime state rep who had withstood tough elections for Republicans in the past.

Outside groups spent more than half a million in the race: $304,000 to help Anderson and $255,000 to help Klevorn.

Not far behind and with similar dynamics was the race in 56B between Republican incumbent Roz Peterson and DFLer Alice Mann. Outside groups spent $305,000 to help Peterson and $204,000 to help Mann.

Eight other suburban districts round out the top 10 spending in terms of outside money.

The Senate special

Democrats outspent Republicans by two-to-one in the high-stakes Election Day special election in Senate District 13. The seat was vacated by Michelle Fischbach when she became lieutenant governor, leaving each party with 33 members in the Senate. Republican Jeff Howe won big there, leading DFLer Joe Perske by a 15-point margin, keeping the Senate in Republican hands.

Outside spending in the Senate District 13 special election Source: Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board

The big spenders

As is often the case, the DFL-allied Alliance for a Better Minnesota Action Fund was the biggest source of independent expenditures in the election, with nearly $8.5 million spent across races.

Top 10 outside expenditure groups by total spent in election Note: Minnesota Jobs Coalition, a major spender in favor of Republicans, has not yet filed its 2018 year-end report, so its spending total is likely much higher. Source: Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board

Democrats, who typically funnel a larger share of outside spending though party-affiliated committees, spent considerable amounts through its DFL State Central Committee and other party-aligned groups.

Minnesota’s Republican Party relies less on party-affiliated groups (though its House Republican Campaign Committee was one of the big spenders this time around), and more on non-party-affiliated outside spending groups, such as the Minnesota Jobs Coalition (again, yet to file its year-end report), and the Freedom Club State PAC.