A power map of Gov. Tim Walz’s top staff

Chief of Staff Chris Schmitter’s office is one floor beneath Walz's, connected by a spiral staircase added during the renovation that was completed in 2017. (An unmarked door in the space leads to an outdoor vestibule containing evidence — black ash smudges on the stone — of it being a certain former governor’s favorite cigar-smoking getaway.)

And while the governor's office includes a total of 48 positions — and has a budget of $5.76 million a year — the person most responsible for deciding how the place runs is the chief of staff, who sits just below the governor — in both the office org chart and in real life.

To understand how the governor’s office works, it’s important to know that unlike commissioners and other top appointees in Minnesota state government, a governor’s personal staff is not subject to state Senate confirmation. Staffers, therefore, have one boss: the governor.

Which is why we created the Who Sits Where map below , which not only serves as an illustrated guide to the key players in the administration, but also functions as something of a user’s guide to influence in the governor's office.

One way to figure that out is by looking at titles and backgrounds, of course — the experiences and qualifications that staffers bring and hold in Walz’s world. But another way is to understand that where they work says a lot about what they mean to the operation.

Despite their proximity to power — spending their days within steps of the governor and consulting more frequently than most state department heads — they are mostly anonymous. And they prefer it that way. It’s practically a job requirement.

No, it’s not the west wing of the White House. But in the west wing of the Minnesota Capitol Building, on three floors connected by private staircases and elevators, you’ll find the governor’s executive staff: the lawyers, the policy advisers and media relations people who are closest to the first-term DFL governor.

Schmitter has operational domain over the governor’s staff, including legal, policy, appointments, communications and administrative functions, as well as a couple of dozen commissioners. Reporting to him are four deputy chiefs of staff plus assistant chiefs of staff and directors.

After Walz defeated Republican Jeff Johnson in the governor’s race, in November 2018, the transition was run by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Kristin Beckmann, who now serves as deputy chief of staff for communications and scheduling. But Schmitter was hired shortly after Walz’s victory, and he played a significant role in assembling the staff.

As part of that process, and to better understand how the office should be set up and run, Schmitter spoke to several chiefs of staff for previous governors. The advice he got, he says, was to hire “highly qualified, hard-working and talented people” who — importantly — “work well together.”

“We spend a lot of time together in the wee hours of the night trying to get things done, and that intensity is at its highest point during session,” he said. “So you just have to get along.”

They also had to be people Walz trusts, which paradoxically didn’t lead to him being surrounded by longtime aides and advisers. In fact, only a few of the governor’s current staff have lengthy experience working for the former congressman.

Among those Schmitter talked to for advice was Jaime Tincher, who currently works as the deputy mayor of St. Paul under Melvin Carter but previously worked for Gov. Mark Dayton, first as deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs and then chief of staff after Tina Smith became lieutenant governor.

Tincher described the chief of staff job as that of traffic cop. The coin of the realm for a governor is time, and Tincher felt her job was to make the best use of it. If the governor was being briefed on something and the staff wasn’t prepared, it wasted his time and often required a second meeting. To avoid that, a common event among Dayton staffers was “the meetings before the meeting,” a process designed to make sure information was “governor-ready.”

So once a day, she would gather the handful of the most-senior staff to go through what the governor might expect to confront that day. “It was like, ‘Here are the seven topics we’re gonna throw at you today,’” she said.

But while all the senior staffers had input, it was Tincher who decided what was on that list. “You have to be the heavy; you have to be willing to be the heavy,” she said. “It’s OK for people to get mad at me, but they’re not getting through me. I never wanted people to be mad at the governor.”

The chief of staff also is known inside the Capitol for being able to speak for the governor, since he or she is the one person certain to have spoken with the governor on any given topic. “With legislators and other stakeholders, they knew if they were talking to me about it that I had talked directly to the governor about it,” said Tincher. “For anyone else on the team, there’s not that guarantee.”

So what were the things that were sure to get a staffer on her bad side?

Surprises. “The worst things were the times we had no time to react or digest or be proactive about,” she said. “Sometimes those things are inevitable, but when either staff or an agency, when somebody had the opportunity to raise the flag and they didn’t and then we were getting jammed with it, that was the stuff that was unforgivable.”

Different governors, different roles

Yet different administrations have different ideas about how to run the office. Tim Pawlenty didn’t want a gatekeeper, says Matt Kramer, Pawlenty’s fourth of five chiefs of staff. Pawlenty preferred the freedom to wander the offices and engage staffers in conversations.

Kramer also says he didn’t feel the need to sharpen the content of briefings to make the most of Pawlenty’s time. “With Gov. Pawlenty, he was very open to discussion,” Kramer said. “He certainly had strong opinions, but there wasn’t a premium placed on, ‘Oh, my God, we only have 30 minutes so we’d better have everything ready to go.’ There were some meetings where that needed to be the case. But in a lot of policy discussions our philosophy was: He was a willing participant and wanted be part them versus being in a position where someone says, ‘You have A, B and C. Pick one.’”

If there was one thing that Kramer had to remind staff about, it was to make sure their writing was crisp and well-edited. If it wasn’t, Pawlenty would spend time marking up the documents.

For Kramer, the No. 1 rule for the governor’s staff was that while they were free to state their opinions to the governor, once a decision was made, that was everyone’s position. “It’s not about you,” he says. “It’s about the governor and his or her administration. You get to have an opinion. It just better not be different than the governor’s when you’re talking outside the office.”

Kramer said he loved doing the job, partly for the range of topics that were covered, like the day he went from a meeting on bovine tuberculosis to one on economic development involving the Mayo Clinic.“The mental gymnastics of just keeping up kept you very engaged,” Kramer said.

But he also knew when it was time to go. “I always tell people that when you start disliking people that you like, you’ve reached your capacity. The job is to work on challenges. If everything was going great, you wouldn’t need a chief of staff. I got tired of the phone ringing at 10 o’clock on a Friday night or 2 on a Sunday morning.”