Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
State Government

The 2020 Minnesota Legislature, by the numbers

By  |
Capitol staffers preparing the Minnesota House chambers on Monday.
MinnPost photo by Peter Callaghan
Capitol staffers preparing the Minnesota House chambers on Monday.

The Minnesota Legislature kicked off on Tuesday with a bang … of gavels. Here are some of the key issues before the Legislature, by the numbers.

5.3: Number of dollars, in billions, requested by state and local governments for construction projects.

9: Number of those requests involving wastewater treatment facilities.

11: Number of dollars, in millions, the Minnesota Zoo requested for “monorail track repurposing.”

2.6: Number of dollars, in billions, that Gov. Tim Walz’s capital budget recommends spending for state construction projects.


23: Number of times the word “curling” appears in the governor’s list of recommended local government capital budget projects.

1: Number of dollars, in billions, that Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he would be more comfortable with in a bonding bill.

5: Maximum number of years a convicted felon could be on supervised release, Minnesota’s version of parole, under an amendment to state sentencing guidelines that will be adopted, barring intervention from the Legislature.

5.9: Years, on average, that Ramsey County felons serve on supervised release.

3.3: Years, on average, that Hennepin County felons serve on supervised release.

11: Number of states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

10: Number of states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use via citizen initiative.

1: Number of states that have legalized marijuana by an act of the Legislature.


16: Number of states that could vote on recreational marijuana in 2020, including South Dakota.

106: Millions of dollars in overpayments made by the Minnesota Department of Human Services to providers over the past six years.

96.1: Billions of dollars in total payments made over that period.

2.36: Billions of dollars in the state rainy day fund.

1.87: Billions of dollars that will be in the rainy day fund in July of 2021 to account for the budgeting deal that led to the current budget.

8: Current number of congressional districts in Minnesota.

7: Number of congressional districts that Minnesota is projected to have following the 2020 Census

17: Days before the Iowa Caucuses that Minnesotans were able to cast ballots in the 2020 presidential primary.

266: Days between the opening of the 2020 Legislature and Election Day.

No comments yet

Leave a Reply