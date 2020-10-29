A look at the Minnesota legislative races that have been flooded with spending, in six charts

Nearly $1.6 million.

That’s the amount of money that’s been spent by outside groups on a single race in Minnesota Senate District 34, centered on Maple Grove, where Republican incumbent Warren Limmer is facing a challenge by DFLer Bonnie Westlin.

Not including the candidate’s own spending, Westlin has benefited from just over $1 million in spending by independent expenditure groups, while Limmer has benefited from $565,000. The money has gone heavily toward direct mail, cable ads, digital ads and social media.

Based on reports filed this week with the state Campaign Finance Board, a total of $24 million in independent expenditures has been spent on Minnesota legislative races through Oct. 19, the cutoff for this final pre-election report. Of that, state Senate races have accounted for two-thirds of total spending, with groups affiliated with the DFL accounting for two-thirds of that money. That reflects a recent trend of Democrats having a more-successful fundraising apparatus and the 2020 focus on Minnesota’s upper legislative chamber, where Republicans have a 35-32 majority.

The charts for this story try to use spending to show the state of the races that are likely to determine control of the Legislature, particularly the Senate. The darker-colored districts are in the Twin Cities suburbs, where Limmer and Westlin live, and in urban centers in Greater Minnesota. Two GOP held seats in Rochester are hotspots as is one is St. Cloud.

Note: Hover over districts in the chart below to see spending to benefit candidates in that district. Spending excludes money attached to primary election losers, but may include money spent pre-primary to help or hurt primary election winners.

Minnesota Senate — Spending to benefit Republican candidates Greater Minnesota Metro 2 Senate District 2

No spending data reported

Candidates: Paul Utke (R) *

Leonard Alan Roy (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 1 Senate District 1

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mark Johnson (R) *

Reed Perkins (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 4 Senate District 4

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kent Eken (DFL) *

Mark Larson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 5 Senate District 5

Total spending: $241,430.17

Candidates: Justin Eichorn (R) *

Rita Albrecht (DFL)

Dennis Barsness (GLC)

Robyn Smith (LMN) *Incumbent Total spending: $241,430.17 6 Senate District 6

No spending data reported

Candidates: David J Tomassoni (DFL) *

John J. Moren (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 3 Senate District 3

No spending data reported

Candidates: Thomas (Tom) Bakk (DFL) *

Christopher Hogan (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 8 Senate District 8

Total spending: $230.11

Candidates: Bill Ingebrigtsen (R) *

Michele Anderson (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $230.11 9 Senate District 9

Total spending: $2,068.85

Candidates: Paul Gazelka (R) *

A. John Peters (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $2,068.85 10 Senate District 10

Total spending: $30,666.35

Candidates: Carrie Ruud (R) *

Steve Samuelson (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $30,666.35 11 Senate District 11

Total spending: $240.57

Candidates: Jason Rarick (R) *

Michelle Lee (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $240.57 7 Senate District 7

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jen McEwen (DFL)

Donna Bergstrom (R) No spending data reported 35 Senate District 35

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jim Abeler (R) *

David L. Nelson (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 12 Senate District 12

No spending data reported

Candidates: Torrey Westrom (R) *

Jill Abahsain (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 13 Senate District 13

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jeff Howe (R) *

Michael Willemsen (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 14 Senate District 14

Total spending: $303,629.24

Candidates: Jerry Relph (R) *

Aric Putnam (DFL)

Jaden Partlow (LMN) *Incumbent Total spending: $303,629.24 15 Senate District 15

Total spending: $230.91

Candidates: Andrew Mathews (R) *

Brent Krist (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $230.91 32 Senate District 32

Total spending: $430.11

Candidates: Mark Koran (R) *

Joshua Fike (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $430.11 34 Senate District 34

Total spending: $564,890.45

Candidates: Warren Limmer (R) *

Bonnie Westlin (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $564,890.45 36 Senate District 36

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Hoffman (DFL) *

Karen Attia (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 37 Senate District 37

Total spending: $40,042.1

Candidates: Jerry Newton (DFL)

Brad Sanford (R) Total spending: $40,042.1 38 Senate District 38

Total spending: $41,785.51

Candidates: Roger Chamberlain (R) *

Justin Stofferahn (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $41,785.51 16 Senate District 16

No spending data reported

Candidates: Gary Dahms (R) *

Steve "Stoney" Preslicka (LMN)

Joshua Prine (IA) *Incumbent No spending data reported 29 Senate District 29

No spending data reported

Candidates: Bruce D. Anderson (R) *

Mary Murphy (GLC)

Chris Brazelton (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 30 Senate District 30

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mary Kiffmeyer (R) *

Diane Nguyen (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 31 Senate District 31

No spending data reported

Candidates: Michelle R. Benson (R) *

Kate Luthner (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 33 Senate District 33

Total spending: $5,243.0

Candidates: David Osmek (R) *

Gretchen Piper (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $5,243.0 40 Senate District 40

No spending data reported

Candidates: Chris A. Eaton (DFL) *

Robert Marvin (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 41 Senate District 41

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL) *

Lucia Marina Vogel (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 42 Senate District 42

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jason "Ike" Isaacson (DFL) *

Ben Schwanke (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 39 Senate District 39

Total spending: $299,419.93

Candidates: Karin Housley (R) *

Josiah Hill (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $299,419.93 43 Senate District 43

No spending data reported

Candidates: Charles "Chuck" Wiger (DFL) *

Doug Daubenspeck (GLC)

Bob Zick (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 17 Senate District 17

Total spending: $390.09

Candidates: Andrew Lang (R) *

Fernando Alvarado (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $390.09 18 Senate District 18

No spending data reported

Candidates: Scott Newman (R) *

Chad R. Tschimperle (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 47 Senate District 47

Total spending: $7,679.22

Candidates: Addie Miller (DFL)

Julia Coleman (R) Total spending: $7,679.22 58 Senate District 58

Total spending: $371,286.29

Candidates: Matt Little (DFL) *

Zach Duckworth (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $371,286.29 48 Senate District 48

No spending data reported

Candidates: Steve Cwodzinski (DFL) *

Jeff Jiang (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 44 Senate District 44

Total spending: $57,643.38

Candidates: Greg Pulles (R)

Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL) Total spending: $57,643.38 46 Senate District 46

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ron Latz (DFL) *

Bryan P. Björnson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 45 Senate District 45

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ann H. Rest (DFL) *

Andy Schuler (LMN)

Roxana Bruins (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 59 Senate District 59

No spending data reported

Candidates: Bobby Joe Champion (DFL) *

Paul Anderson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 60 Senate District 60

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kari Dziedzic (DFL) *

Mary Holmberg (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 66 Senate District 66

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Marty (DFL) *

Greg Copeland (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 19 Senate District 19

No spending data reported

Candidates: Nick Frentz (DFL) *

Elizabeth Bangert (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 20 Senate District 20

Total spending: $401,732.17

Candidates: Rich Draheim (R) *

Jon Olson (DFL)

Jason Hoschette (GLC) *Incumbent Total spending: $401,732.17 21 Senate District 21

Total spending: $12,325.0

Candidates: Michael P. Goggin (R) *

Ralph Kaehler (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $12,325.0 50 Senate District 50

No spending data reported

Candidates: Melissa Halvorson Wiklund (DFL) *

Dean Wm Mumbleau (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 49 Senate District 49

No spending data reported

Candidates: Melisa Lopez Franzen (DFL) *

Julie Dupré (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 61 Senate District 61

No spending data reported

Candidates: Scott Dibble (DFL) *

Jennifer Zielinski (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 62 Senate District 62

No spending data reported

Candidates: Bruce Lundeen (R)

Omar Fateh (DFL) No spending data reported 63 Senate District 63

No spending data reported

Candidates: Patricia Torres Ray (DFL) *

Chris Wright (GLC)

Diane Napper (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 64 Senate District 64

No spending data reported

Candidates: Sharon Anderson (R)

Patricia Jirovec McArdell (LMN)

Erin Murphy (DFL) No spending data reported 24 Senate District 24

No spending data reported

Candidates: John R. Jasinski (R) *

Roger Steinkamp (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 25 Senate District 25

Total spending: $46,524.25

Candidates: David H. Senjem (R) *

Sara Flick (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $46,524.25 26 Senate District 26

Total spending: $205,935.61

Candidates: Carla Nelson (R) *

Aleta Borrud (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $205,935.61 51 Senate District 51

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jim Carlson (DFL) *

Douglas D. Willetts (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 52 Senate District 52

No spending data reported

Candidates: Matt Klein (DFL) *

Tomas Settell (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 65 Senate District 65

No spending data reported

Candidates: Sandy Pappas (DFL) *

Paul Holmgren (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 67 Senate District 67

No spending data reported

Candidates: Foung Hawj (DFL) *

Alexander Deputie (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 53 Senate District 53

Total spending: $253,303.32

Candidates: Susan Kent (DFL) *

Mary Giuliani Stephens (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $253,303.32 54 Senate District 54

Total spending: $22,691.57

Candidates: Karla Bigham (DFL) *

Leilani Holmstadt (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $22,691.57 22 Senate District 22

No spending data reported

Candidates: Bill Weber (R) *

Shawna Marshall (DFL)

Brian Abrahamson (GLC) *Incumbent No spending data reported 23 Senate District 23

No spending data reported

Candidates: Julie A. Rosen (R) *

David Pulkrabek (LMN) *Incumbent No spending data reported 27 Senate District 27

Total spending: $222,709.4

Candidates: Dan Sparks (DFL) *

Tyler Becvar (LMN)

Gene Dornink (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $222,709.4 28 Senate District 28

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jeremy R. Miller (R) *

Sarah Kruger (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 55 Senate District 55

Total spending: $238.04

Candidates: Eric Pratt (R) *

Sahra Odowa (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $238.04 57 Senate District 57

No spending data reported

Candidates: Greg Clausen (DFL) *

Jose W. Jimenez (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 56 Senate District 56

Total spending: $400,695.87

Candidates: Dan Hall (R) *

Lindsey Port (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $400,695.87 Legend Up to $564,890

Up to $564,890 Up to $451,912

Up to $451,912 Up to $338,934

Up to $338,934 Up to $225,956

Up to $225,956 Up to $112,978

Up to $112,978 No spending data reported

Minnesota Senate — Spending to benefit Democratic candidates Greater Minnesota Metro 2 Senate District 2

No spending data reported

Candidates: Paul Utke (R) *

Leonard Alan Roy (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 1 Senate District 1

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mark Johnson (R) *

Reed Perkins (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 4 Senate District 4

Total spending: $15,252.53

Candidates: Kent Eken (DFL) *

Mark Larson (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $15,252.53 5 Senate District 5

Total spending: $21,961.45

Candidates: Justin Eichorn (R) *

Rita Albrecht (DFL)

Dennis Barsness (GLC)

Robyn Smith (LMN) *Incumbent Total spending: $21,961.45 6 Senate District 6

Total spending: $4,854.15

Candidates: David J Tomassoni (DFL) *

John J. Moren (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $4,854.15 3 Senate District 3

Total spending: $6,901.07

Candidates: Thomas (Tom) Bakk (DFL) *

Christopher Hogan (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $6,901.07 8 Senate District 8

No spending data reported

Candidates: Bill Ingebrigtsen (R) *

Michele Anderson (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 9 Senate District 9

No spending data reported

Candidates: Paul Gazelka (R) *

A. John Peters (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 10 Senate District 10

No spending data reported

Candidates: Carrie Ruud (R) *

Steve Samuelson (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 11 Senate District 11

Total spending: $9,630.44

Candidates: Jason Rarick (R) *

Michelle Lee (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $9,630.44 7 Senate District 7

Total spending: $36,355.05

Candidates: Jen McEwen (DFL)

Donna Bergstrom (R) Total spending: $36,355.05 35 Senate District 35

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jim Abeler (R) *

David L. Nelson (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 12 Senate District 12

No spending data reported

Candidates: Torrey Westrom (R) *

Jill Abahsain (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 13 Senate District 13

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jeff Howe (R) *

Michael Willemsen (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 14 Senate District 14

Total spending: $635,429.15

Candidates: Jerry Relph (R) *

Aric Putnam (DFL)

Jaden Partlow (LMN) *Incumbent Total spending: $635,429.15 15 Senate District 15

No spending data reported

Candidates: Andrew Mathews (R) *

Brent Krist (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 32 Senate District 32

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mark Koran (R) *

Joshua Fike (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 34 Senate District 34

Total spending: $1,010,563.09

Candidates: Warren Limmer (R) *

Bonnie Westlin (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $1,010,563.09 36 Senate District 36

Total spending: $12,921.89

Candidates: John Hoffman (DFL) *

Karen Attia (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $12,921.89 37 Senate District 37

Total spending: $245,996.27

Candidates: Jerry Newton (DFL)

Brad Sanford (R) Total spending: $245,996.27 38 Senate District 38

Total spending: $511,225.53

Candidates: Roger Chamberlain (R) *

Justin Stofferahn (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $511,225.53 16 Senate District 16

No spending data reported

Candidates: Gary Dahms (R) *

Steve "Stoney" Preslicka (LMN)

Joshua Prine (IA) *Incumbent No spending data reported 29 Senate District 29

No spending data reported

Candidates: Bruce D. Anderson (R) *

Mary Murphy (GLC)

Chris Brazelton (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 30 Senate District 30

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mary Kiffmeyer (R) *

Diane Nguyen (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 31 Senate District 31

No spending data reported

Candidates: Michelle R. Benson (R) *

Kate Luthner (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 33 Senate District 33

Total spending: $24,323.06

Candidates: David Osmek (R) *

Gretchen Piper (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $24,323.06 40 Senate District 40

Total spending: $434.76

Candidates: Chris A. Eaton (DFL) *

Robert Marvin (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $434.76 41 Senate District 41

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL) *

Lucia Marina Vogel (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 42 Senate District 42

Total spending: $4,593.78

Candidates: Jason "Ike" Isaacson (DFL) *

Ben Schwanke (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $4,593.78 39 Senate District 39

Total spending: $853,769.39

Candidates: Karin Housley (R) *

Josiah Hill (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $853,769.39 43 Senate District 43

No spending data reported

Candidates: Charles "Chuck" Wiger (DFL) *

Doug Daubenspeck (GLC)

Bob Zick (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 17 Senate District 17

No spending data reported

Candidates: Andrew Lang (R) *

Fernando Alvarado (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 18 Senate District 18

No spending data reported

Candidates: Scott Newman (R) *

Chad R. Tschimperle (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 47 Senate District 47

Total spending: $6,523.96

Candidates: Addie Miller (DFL)

Julia Coleman (R) Total spending: $6,523.96 58 Senate District 58

Total spending: $477,711.13

Candidates: Matt Little (DFL) *

Zach Duckworth (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $477,711.13 48 Senate District 48

Total spending: $7,560.61

Candidates: Steve Cwodzinski (DFL) *

Jeff Jiang (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $7,560.61 44 Senate District 44

Total spending: $126,724.49

Candidates: Greg Pulles (R)

Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL) Total spending: $126,724.49 46 Senate District 46

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ron Latz (DFL) *

Bryan P. Björnson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 45 Senate District 45

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ann H. Rest (DFL) *

Andy Schuler (LMN)

Roxana Bruins (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 59 Senate District 59

Total spending: $513.81

Candidates: Bobby Joe Champion (DFL) *

Paul Anderson (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $513.81 60 Senate District 60

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kari Dziedzic (DFL) *

Mary Holmberg (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 66 Senate District 66

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Marty (DFL) *

Greg Copeland (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 19 Senate District 19

Total spending: $7,130.63

Candidates: Nick Frentz (DFL) *

Elizabeth Bangert (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $7,130.63 20 Senate District 20

Total spending: $45,814.34

Candidates: Rich Draheim (R) *

Jon Olson (DFL)

Jason Hoschette (GLC) *Incumbent Total spending: $45,814.34 21 Senate District 21

Total spending: $728.82

Candidates: Michael P. Goggin (R) *

Ralph Kaehler (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $728.82 50 Senate District 50

No spending data reported

Candidates: Melissa Halvorson Wiklund (DFL) *

Dean Wm Mumbleau (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 49 Senate District 49

Total spending: $3,407.45

Candidates: Melisa Lopez Franzen (DFL) *

Julie Dupré (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $3,407.45 61 Senate District 61

No spending data reported

Candidates: Scott Dibble (DFL) *

Jennifer Zielinski (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 62 Senate District 62

Total spending: $533.69

Candidates: Bruce Lundeen (R)

Omar Fateh (DFL) Total spending: $533.69 63 Senate District 63

No spending data reported

Candidates: Patricia Torres Ray (DFL) *

Chris Wright (GLC)

Diane Napper (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 64 Senate District 64

No spending data reported

Candidates: Sharon Anderson (R)

Patricia Jirovec McArdell (LMN)

Erin Murphy (DFL) No spending data reported 24 Senate District 24

No spending data reported

Candidates: John R. Jasinski (R) *

Roger Steinkamp (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 25 Senate District 25

Total spending: $807,282.62

Candidates: David H. Senjem (R) *

Sara Flick (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $807,282.62 26 Senate District 26

Total spending: $922,992.68

Candidates: Carla Nelson (R) *

Aleta Borrud (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $922,992.68 51 Senate District 51

Total spending: $2,618.66

Candidates: Jim Carlson (DFL) *

Douglas D. Willetts (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $2,618.66 52 Senate District 52

Total spending: $2,682.65

Candidates: Matt Klein (DFL) *

Tomas Settell (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $2,682.65 65 Senate District 65

Total spending: $454.97

Candidates: Sandy Pappas (DFL) *

Paul Holmgren (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $454.97 67 Senate District 67

Total spending: $221.17

Candidates: Foung Hawj (DFL) *

Alexander Deputie (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $221.17 53 Senate District 53

Total spending: $106,178.22

Candidates: Susan Kent (DFL) *

Mary Giuliani Stephens (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $106,178.22 54 Senate District 54

Total spending: $222,985.85

Candidates: Karla Bigham (DFL) *

Leilani Holmstadt (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $222,985.85 22 Senate District 22

No spending data reported

Candidates: Bill Weber (R) *

Shawna Marshall (DFL)

Brian Abrahamson (GLC) *Incumbent No spending data reported 23 Senate District 23

No spending data reported

Candidates: Julie A. Rosen (R) *

David Pulkrabek (LMN) *Incumbent No spending data reported 27 Senate District 27

Total spending: $431,382.48

Candidates: Dan Sparks (DFL) *

Tyler Becvar (LMN)

Gene Dornink (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $431,382.48 28 Senate District 28

Total spending: $367.87

Candidates: Jeremy R. Miller (R) *

Sarah Kruger (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $367.87 55 Senate District 55

Total spending: $904.15

Candidates: Eric Pratt (R) *

Sahra Odowa (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $904.15 57 Senate District 57

Total spending: $6,926.01

Candidates: Greg Clausen (DFL) *

Jose W. Jimenez (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $6,926.01 56 Senate District 56

Total spending: $789,725.38

Candidates: Dan Hall (R) *

Lindsey Port (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $789,725.38 Legend Up to $1,010,563

Up to $1,010,563 Up to $808,450

Up to $808,450 Up to $606,337

Up to $606,337 Up to $404,225

Up to $404,225 Up to $202,112

Up to $202,112 No spending data reported

Based on the latest reports to the state Campaign Finance Board, the race in Senate District 34 is not only the most expensive race, it illustrates most of the dynamics of the 2020 election, which has seen spending focused on a handful of state Senate seats deemed most likely to either help the GOP defend its slim majority or give the DFL control of that chamber.

The spending in SD34 has also motivated by interest groups that have tried and failed to get legislation through the Senate, bills that often falter in Limmer’s Judiciary and Public Safety Finance Committee. Finally, the money comes from independent and party funds that take campaign messaging decisions away from the candidates themselves.

The GOP-affiliated independent expenditure committee Advance Minnesota has spent $184,000 against Westlin, while Limmer’s entire campaign spending as of the last report was $43,000. In turn, the DFL-affiliated Alliance for a Better Minnesota has spent $207,500 against Limmer and $101,000 to support Westlin, while her own campaign, though better funded than Limmer’s, had spent $124,500.

Outside group spending in top contests Source: Minnesota Campaign Finance Board

Advance Minnesota and ABM are just two committees out of dozens that have spent heavily on Minnesota legislative races this year. While donations to candidates are capped by law, there are no caps for donations to political funds and party committees. And candidates who are accepting some state subsidy, as most do, agree to limits on their spending. This year, the Campaign Finance Board distributed a little more than $2 million among 347 candidates for the Legislature.

Both the contribution caps and spending caps for individual candidates contribute to the trend toward spending by political committees instead of candidates.

DFL funds are outspending GOP funds in all but a few races, which is not a new phenomenon. The DFL has outspent the GOP by two-to-one margins in recent elections. Both sides generally align on where money needs to be spent to be most effective. There are, however, some notable financial mismatches. Republican groups are spending heavily to defend Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake (District 20) and Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids (District 5) and to try to take out Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent of Woodbury (District 53). In all three races, DFL-leaning groups aren’t spending nearly as much.

On the DFL side, party supporters are spending a lot to help Sen. Jerry Newton of Coon Rapids (District 37), but GOP groups aren’t spending much to help challenger Brad Sanford.

The biggest spending totals are in Senate battleground districts. That doesn’t suggest, however, that there aren’t House races attracting lots of outside spending. After a near sweep of contested races in 2018, the DFL now has more seats to defend. As with the Senate, those races are in the Twin Cities suburbs and in a handful of Greater Minnesota districts where DFLers managed to win in places that went for President Trump two years earlier.

But the bigger money races contain few surprises, and are led by Shelly Christensen vs. Joe Garofalo in the east metro’s House District 39B, Kaela Jo Berg vs. Roz Peterson in 56B (covering Burnsville and parts of Lakeville) and Brad Tabke vs. Erik Mortensen in 55A (Shakopee). All three were swing districts in 2018 and all narrowly won by DFL candidates.

Minnesota House — Spending to benefit Republican candidates Greater Minnesota Metro 2A House District 2A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mathew J. Grossell (R) *

Jeremiah Liend (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 1A House District 1A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Burkel (R)

Connie Lindstrom (DFL) No spending data reported 1B House District 1B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Debra (Deb) Kiel (R) *

Cindy Ansbacher (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 2B House District 2B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Steve Green (R) *

David Suby (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 6A House District 6A

Total spending: $12,236.69

Candidates: Julie Sandstede (DFL) *

Robert Farnsworth (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $12,236.69 6B House District 6B

Total spending: $8,261.5

Candidates: David Lislegard (DFL) *

Julie Buria (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $8,261.5 3B House District 3B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mary Murphy (DFL) *

Andrew J Hjelle (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 3A House District 3A

Total spending: $7,495.18

Candidates: Rob Ecklund (DFL) *

Thomas Manninen (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $7,495.18 4A House District 4A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Chuck Hendrickson (DFL)

Heather Keeler (DFL)

Edwin Hahn (R) No spending data reported 4B House District 4B

Total spending: $51,629.01

Candidates: Paul Marquart (DFL) *

Brian Anderson (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $51,629.01 5A House District 5A

Total spending: $131,030.44

Candidates: John Persell (DFL) *

Matt Bliss (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $131,030.44 5B House District 5B

Total spending: $13,127.23

Candidates: Spencer Igo (R)

Joe Abeyta (DFL) Total spending: $13,127.23 7B House District 7B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Liz Olson (DFL) *

Art Johnston (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 7A House District 7A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jennifer Schultz (DFL) *

Tom Sullivan (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 8A House District 8A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jordan Rasmusson (R)

Brittney Johnson (DFL) No spending data reported 8B House District 8B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mary Franson (R) *

Carol Wenner (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 10A House District 10A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Josh Heintzeman (R) *

Dale Menk (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 10B House District 10B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Gaylene Spolarich (DFL)

Dale K. Lueck (R) No spending data reported 11A House District 11A

Total spending: $3,650.33

Candidates: Mike Sundin (DFL) *

Jeff Dotseth (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $3,650.33 30A House District 30A

Total spending: $2,905.5

Candidates: Paul Novotny (R) *

Chad Hobot (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $2,905.5 30B House District 30B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Eric Lucero (R) *

Brad Kovach (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 35A House District 35A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Heinrich (R)

Mike Erickson (DFL) No spending data reported 35B House District 35B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Peggy Scott (R) *

Jason Ruffalo (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 31B House District 31B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Cal K. Bahr (R) *

Sue Larson (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 32B House District 32B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Anne Neu (R) *

Katie Malchow (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 12A House District 12A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Murray Smart (DFL)

Jeffery W Backer (R) No spending data reported 9A House District 9A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John M Poston (R) *

Alex Herring (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 9B House District 9B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ron Kresha (R) *

Laura Wright (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 15B House District 15B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Shane Mekeland (R) *

Ron Thiessen (DFL)

Myron Arthur Wilson (VPM) *Incumbent No spending data reported 11B House District 11B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Nathan Nelson (R) *

Jack Frechette (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 34A House District 34A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kristin Robbins (R) *

Brian Raines (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 36A House District 36A

Total spending: $32,510.65

Candidates: Zack Stephenson (DFL) *

Bill Maresh (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $32,510.65 36B House District 36B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Melissa Hortman (DFL) *

Scott Simmons (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 37A House District 37A

Total spending: $3,070.8

Candidates: Erin Koegel (DFL) *

Ken Wendling (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $3,070.8 37B House District 37B

Total spending: $817.64

Candidates: Nolan West (R) *

Amir Joseph Malik (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $817.64 38A House District 38A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Donald Raleigh (R)

Kris Fredrick (DFL) No spending data reported 38B House District 38B

Total spending: $38,138.03

Candidates: Elliott Engen (R)

Ami Wazlawik (DFL) Total spending: $38,138.03 39A House District 39A

Total spending: $221.08

Candidates: Bob Dettmer (R) *

Ann Mozey (DFL)

Chuck Fitzer (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $221.08 12B House District 12B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Paul Anderson (R) *

Ben Schirmers (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 13A House District 13A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Lisa Demuth (R) *

Katy Westlund (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 13B House District 13B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Tim O'Driscoll (R) *

Benjamin Carollo (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 15A House District 15A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Sondra Erickson (R) *

Cal Schmock (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 32A House District 32A

Total spending: $260.54

Candidates: Brian Johnson (R) *

Renae Berg (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $260.54 34B House District 34B

Total spending: $12,889.17

Candidates: Kristin Bahner (DFL) *

Dori Trossen (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $12,889.17 40A House District 40A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Michael V. Nelson (DFL) *

David True (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 40B House District 40B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Samantha Vang (DFL) *

Charlotte Smith (R)

Mary O'Connor (LMN) *Incumbent No spending data reported 41A House District 41A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Connie Bernardy (DFL) *

Susan A. Erickson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 41B House District 41B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ronald Ray Vogel (R)

Sandra Feist (DFL) No spending data reported 42A House District 42A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kelly Moller (DFL) *

Candy Sina (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 42B House District 42B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL) *

Sue Finney (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 43A House District 43A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Peter M Fischer (DFL)

Paul Babin (R) No spending data reported 17A House District 17A

Total spending: $214.21

Candidates: Tim Miller (R) *

Ben Dolan (DFL)

Robert M Wright (DFL)

Ed Engelmann (LMN) *Incumbent Total spending: $214.21 17B House District 17B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Dave Baker (R) *

Logan Kortgard (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 14A House District 14A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Tama Theis (R) *

Tamara 'Tami' Calhoun (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 14B House District 14B

Total spending: $25,969.81

Candidates: Dan Wolgamott (DFL) *

Paul Brandmire (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $25,969.81 31A House District 31A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kurt Daudt (R) *

Brad Brown (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 44A House District 44A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ginny Klevorn (DFL) *

Perry Nouis (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 45A House District 45A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Daonna Depoister (DFL)

Cedrick Rommel Frazier (DFL)

Jesse Pfliger (R) No spending data reported 45B House District 45B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mike Freiberg (DFL) *

Ken Fitzgerald (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 59A House District 59A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Fue Lee (DFL) *

Marcus Harcus (GLC) *Incumbent No spending data reported 60A House District 60A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Sydney Jordan (DFL) *

John Holmberg (R)

Calvin Lee Carpenter (VPM) *Incumbent No spending data reported 66A House District 66A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Alice Hausman (DFL) *

Brett Rose (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 66B House District 66B

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Lesch (DFL) *

Athena Hollins (DFL)

Mikki Murray (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 67A House District 67A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Thompson (DFL)

John Stromenger (R)

Hoang Murphy (DFL) No spending data reported 43B House District 43B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Leon M. Lillie (DFL) *

Jordan Herzog (R)

Antonio Nerios (VPM) *Incumbent No spending data reported 39B House District 39B

Total spending: $115,406.4

Candidates: Shelly Christensen (DFL) *

Joe Garofalo (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $115,406.4 16A House District 16A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Chris Swedzinski (R) *

Doria Drost (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 18A House District 18A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Dean Urdahl (R) * *Incumbent No spending data reported 29A House District 29A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Joe McDonald (R) *

Renée Cardarelle (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 29B House District 29B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Marion O'Neill (R) *

Joe Rosh (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 44B House District 44B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Patty Acomb (DFL) *

Gary Porter (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 46A House District 46A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ryan Winkler (DFL) *

Anne Taylor (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 59B House District 59B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Raymond Dehn (DFL) *

Lisa Neal-Delgado (GP)

Isaiah Whitmore (DFL)

Esther Agbaje (DFL)

Alan Shilepsky (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 60B House District 60B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mohamud Noor (DFL) * *Incumbent No spending data reported 64A House District 64A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kaohly Her (DFL) *

Sherry Schack (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 65A House District 65A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Rena Moran (DFL) *

Amy Anderson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 67B House District 67B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jay Xiong (DFL) *

Fred Turk (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 53A House District 53A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Tou Xiong (DFL) *

William A Johnston (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 16B House District 16B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Paul Torkelson (R) *

Marinda "Mindy" Kimmel (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 18B House District 18B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Glenn Gruenhagen (R) *

Heather Bakke (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 47A House District 47A

Total spending: $685.59

Candidates: Jim Nash (R) *

Arlan Brinkmeier (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $685.59 33A House District 33A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jerry Hertaus (R) *

Caitlin Cahill (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 33B House District 33B

Total spending: $41,772.78

Candidates: Kelly Morrison (DFL) *

Andrew Myers (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $41,772.78 46B House District 46B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Cheryl Youakim (DFL) *

Melissa Moore (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 61A House District 61A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Frank Hornstein (DFL) *

Kurtis Fechtmeyer (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 62A House District 62A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Hodan Hassan (DFL) *

Arjun Kataria (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 63A House District 63A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jim Davnie (DFL) *

Penny Arcos (R)

April Kane (DFL)

David Wiester (LMN) *Incumbent No spending data reported 65B House District 65B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Carlos Mariani (DFL) *

Margaret Mary Stokely (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 53B House District 53B

Total spending: $41,899.6

Candidates: Steve Sandell (DFL) *

Kelly Jahner-Byrne (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $41,899.6 54B House District 54B

Total spending: $66,801.85

Candidates: Tony Jurgens (R) *

Kelsey Waits (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $66,801.85 19A House District 19A

Total spending: $60,336.43

Candidates: Jeff Brand (DFL) *

Susan Akland (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $60,336.43 20A House District 20A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Erina Prom (DFL)

Brian Pfarr (R) No spending data reported 20B House District 20B

Total spending: $1,596.5

Candidates: Todd Lippert (DFL) *

Joe Moravchik (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $1,596.5 58B House District 58B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Pat Garofalo (R) *

Sara Wolf (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 21A House District 21A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Barb Haley (R) *

Matt Bruns (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 21B House District 21B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Steve Drazkowski (R) *

Elise Diesslin (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 48A House District 48A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Laurie Pryor (DFL) *

Eric Wessels (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 49A House District 49A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Heather Edelson (DFL) * *Incumbent No spending data reported 61B House District 61B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jamie Long (DFL) *

Lisa Pohlman (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 62B House District 62B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Aisha Gomez (DFL) *

Ross Tenneson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 63B House District 63B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Dennis Schuller (LMN)

Emma Greenman (DFL)

Husniyah Dent Bradley (DFL)

Jerome T Evans (DFL)

Frank Pafko (R) No spending data reported 64B House District 64B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Dave Pinto (DFL) *

Georgia Dietz (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 52A House District 52A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Rick Hansen (DFL) *

Mariah de la Paz (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 54A House District 54A

Total spending: $86,122.13

Candidates: Anne Claflin (DFL) *

Keith Franke (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $86,122.13 22B House District 22B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Rod Hamilton (R) *

Lynn Herrick (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 19B House District 19B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jeremy Loger (R)

Luke Frederick (DFL) No spending data reported 23B House District 23B

Total spending: $53,981.48

Candidates: Jeremy Munson (R) *

Leroy McClelland (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $53,981.48 25B House District 25B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kenneth L. Bush (R)

Liz Boldon (DFL) No spending data reported 24B House District 24B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Brian Daniels (R) *

Ashley Martinez-Perez (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 25A House District 25A

Total spending: $250.08

Candidates: Duane Robert Quam (R) *

Kim Hicks (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $250.08 28A House District 28A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Gene P. Pelowski Jr. (DFL) * *Incumbent No spending data reported 47B House District 47B

Total spending: $1,678.04

Candidates: Greg Boe (R) *

Dan Kessler (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $1,678.04 48B House District 48B

Total spending: $18,676.93

Candidates: Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL) *

Holly Link (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $18,676.93 49B House District 49B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Steve Elkins (DFL) *

Joe Thalman (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 50A House District 50A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Michael Howard (DFL) *

Tim Johnson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 50B House District 50B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Andrew Carlson (DFL) *

Gary Heyer (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 51A House District 51A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Sandra Masin (DFL) *

Justin Clark (DFL)

Patrick J. Zurick (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 51B House District 51B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Fern A. Smith (R)

Liz Reyer (DFL)

Mike Maguire (DFL) No spending data reported 52B House District 52B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ruth Richardson (DFL) *

Cynthia Lonnquist (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 22A House District 22A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Joe Schomacker (R) *

Chris Baumberger (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 23A House District 23A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Patricia Fahey Bacon (DFL)

Bjorn Olson (R) No spending data reported 24A House District 24A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Petersburg (R) *

Tom Shea (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 26B House District 26B

Total spending: $259.42

Candidates: Nels T. Pierson (R) *

Randy Brock (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $259.42 26A House District 26A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Tina Liebling (DFL) *

Gary Melin (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 27A House District 27A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Peggy Bennett (R) *

Joe Pacovsky (DFL)

Thomas Martinez (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 27B House District 27B

Total spending: $31,603.96

Candidates: Jeanne Poppe (DFL) *

Patricia Mueller (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $31,603.96 28B House District 28B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Gregory M. Davids (R) *

Jordan Fontenello (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 55A House District 55A

Total spending: $128,687.66

Candidates: Brad Tabke (DFL) *

Erik Mortensen (R)

Ryan Martin (LMN) *Incumbent Total spending: $128,687.66 55B House District 55B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Tony Albright (R) *

Andrea Nelsen (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 56A House District 56A

Total spending: $29,458.84

Candidates: Pam Myhra (R)

Jessica Hanson (DFL) Total spending: $29,458.84 56B House District 56B

Total spending: $151,990.7

Candidates: Kaela Berg (DFL)

Roz Peterson (R) Total spending: $151,990.7 58A House District 58A

Total spending: $12,035.23

Candidates: Jon Koznick (R) *

Erin Preese (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $12,035.23 57A House District 57A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Robert Bierman (DFL) *

Megan Olson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 57B House District 57B

Total spending: $2,614.1

Candidates: John D. Huot (DFL) *

Sandra A. Jimenez (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $2,614.1 Legend Up to $151,990

Up to $151,990 Up to $121,592

Up to $121,592 Up to $91,194

Up to $91,194 Up to $60,796

Up to $60,796 Up to $30,398

Up to $30,398 No spending data reported

Minnesota House — Spending to benefit Democratic candidates Greater Minnesota Metro 2A House District 2A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mathew J. Grossell (R) *

Jeremiah Liend (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 1A House District 1A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Burkel (R)

Connie Lindstrom (DFL) No spending data reported 1B House District 1B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Debra (Deb) Kiel (R) *

Cindy Ansbacher (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 2B House District 2B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Steve Green (R) *

David Suby (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 6A House District 6A

Total spending: $38,926.24

Candidates: Julie Sandstede (DFL) *

Robert Farnsworth (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $38,926.24 6B House District 6B

Total spending: $51,256.56

Candidates: David Lislegard (DFL) *

Julie Buria (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $51,256.56 3B House District 3B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mary Murphy (DFL) *

Andrew J Hjelle (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 3A House District 3A

Total spending: $47,771.68

Candidates: Rob Ecklund (DFL) *

Thomas Manninen (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $47,771.68 4A House District 4A

Total spending: $897.57

Candidates: Chuck Hendrickson (DFL)

Heather Keeler (DFL)

Edwin Hahn (R) Total spending: $897.57 4B House District 4B

Total spending: $147,583.0

Candidates: Paul Marquart (DFL) *

Brian Anderson (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $147,583.0 5A House District 5A

Total spending: $130,322.3

Candidates: John Persell (DFL) *

Matt Bliss (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $130,322.3 5B House District 5B

Total spending: $6,564.51

Candidates: Spencer Igo (R)

Joe Abeyta (DFL) Total spending: $6,564.51 7B House District 7B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Liz Olson (DFL) *

Art Johnston (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 7A House District 7A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jennifer Schultz (DFL) *

Tom Sullivan (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 8A House District 8A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jordan Rasmusson (R)

Brittney Johnson (DFL) No spending data reported 8B House District 8B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mary Franson (R) *

Carol Wenner (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 10A House District 10A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Josh Heintzeman (R) *

Dale Menk (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 10B House District 10B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Gaylene Spolarich (DFL)

Dale K. Lueck (R) No spending data reported 11A House District 11A

Total spending: $4,717.06

Candidates: Mike Sundin (DFL) *

Jeff Dotseth (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $4,717.06 30A House District 30A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Paul Novotny (R) *

Chad Hobot (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 30B House District 30B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Eric Lucero (R) *

Brad Kovach (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 35A House District 35A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Heinrich (R)

Mike Erickson (DFL) No spending data reported 35B House District 35B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Peggy Scott (R) *

Jason Ruffalo (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 31B House District 31B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Cal K. Bahr (R) *

Sue Larson (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 32B House District 32B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Anne Neu (R) *

Katie Malchow (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 12A House District 12A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Murray Smart (DFL)

Jeffery W Backer (R) No spending data reported 9A House District 9A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John M Poston (R) *

Alex Herring (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 9B House District 9B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ron Kresha (R) *

Laura Wright (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 15B House District 15B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Shane Mekeland (R) *

Ron Thiessen (DFL)

Myron Arthur Wilson (VPM) *Incumbent No spending data reported 11B House District 11B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Nathan Nelson (R) *

Jack Frechette (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 34A House District 34A

Total spending: $49,880.07

Candidates: Kristin Robbins (R) *

Brian Raines (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $49,880.07 36A House District 36A

Total spending: $206,473.06

Candidates: Zack Stephenson (DFL) *

Bill Maresh (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $206,473.06 36B House District 36B

Total spending: $90,653.83

Candidates: Melissa Hortman (DFL) *

Scott Simmons (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $90,653.83 37A House District 37A

Total spending: $2,540.16

Candidates: Erin Koegel (DFL) *

Ken Wendling (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $2,540.16 37B House District 37B

Total spending: $110,762.69

Candidates: Nolan West (R) *

Amir Joseph Malik (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $110,762.69 38A House District 38A

Total spending: $35,841.05

Candidates: Donald Raleigh (R)

Kris Fredrick (DFL) Total spending: $35,841.05 38B House District 38B

Total spending: $211,433.57

Candidates: Elliott Engen (R)

Ami Wazlawik (DFL) Total spending: $211,433.57 39A House District 39A

Total spending: $3,856.12

Candidates: Bob Dettmer (R) *

Ann Mozey (DFL)

Chuck Fitzer (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $3,856.12 12B House District 12B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Paul Anderson (R) *

Ben Schirmers (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 13A House District 13A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Lisa Demuth (R) *

Katy Westlund (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 13B House District 13B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Tim O'Driscoll (R) *

Benjamin Carollo (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 15A House District 15A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Sondra Erickson (R) *

Cal Schmock (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 32A House District 32A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Brian Johnson (R) *

Renae Berg (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 34B House District 34B

Total spending: $144,136.64

Candidates: Kristin Bahner (DFL) *

Dori Trossen (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $144,136.64 40A House District 40A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Michael V. Nelson (DFL) *

David True (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 40B House District 40B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Samantha Vang (DFL) *

Charlotte Smith (R)

Mary O'Connor (LMN) *Incumbent No spending data reported 41A House District 41A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Connie Bernardy (DFL) *

Susan A. Erickson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 41B House District 41B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Ronald Ray Vogel (R)

Sandra Feist (DFL) No spending data reported 42A House District 42A

Total spending: $2,700.86

Candidates: Kelly Moller (DFL) *

Candy Sina (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $2,700.86 42B House District 42B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL) *

Sue Finney (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 43A House District 43A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Peter M Fischer (DFL)

Paul Babin (R) No spending data reported 17A House District 17A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Tim Miller (R) *

Ben Dolan (DFL)

Robert M Wright (DFL)

Ed Engelmann (LMN) *Incumbent No spending data reported 17B House District 17B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Dave Baker (R) *

Logan Kortgard (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 14A House District 14A

Total spending: $30,986.82

Candidates: Tama Theis (R) *

Tamara 'Tami' Calhoun (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $30,986.82 14B House District 14B

Total spending: $168,434.38

Candidates: Dan Wolgamott (DFL) *

Paul Brandmire (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $168,434.38 31A House District 31A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kurt Daudt (R) *

Brad Brown (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 44A House District 44A

Total spending: $9,982.14

Candidates: Ginny Klevorn (DFL) *

Perry Nouis (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $9,982.14 45A House District 45A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Daonna Depoister (DFL)

Cedrick Rommel Frazier (DFL)

Jesse Pfliger (R) No spending data reported 45B House District 45B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mike Freiberg (DFL) *

Ken Fitzgerald (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 59A House District 59A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Fue Lee (DFL) *

Marcus Harcus (GLC) *Incumbent No spending data reported 60A House District 60A

Total spending: $3,363.0

Candidates: Sydney Jordan (DFL) *

John Holmberg (R)

Calvin Lee Carpenter (VPM) *Incumbent Total spending: $3,363.0 66A House District 66A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Alice Hausman (DFL) *

Brett Rose (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 66B House District 66B

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Lesch (DFL) *

Athena Hollins (DFL)

Mikki Murray (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 67A House District 67A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Thompson (DFL)

John Stromenger (R)

Hoang Murphy (DFL) No spending data reported 43B House District 43B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Leon M. Lillie (DFL) *

Jordan Herzog (R)

Antonio Nerios (VPM) *Incumbent No spending data reported 39B House District 39B

Total spending: $232,811.71

Candidates: Shelly Christensen (DFL) *

Joe Garofalo (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $232,811.71 16A House District 16A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Chris Swedzinski (R) *

Doria Drost (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 18A House District 18A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Dean Urdahl (R) * *Incumbent No spending data reported 29A House District 29A

Total spending: $451.76

Candidates: Joe McDonald (R) *

Renée Cardarelle (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $451.76 29B House District 29B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Marion O'Neill (R) *

Joe Rosh (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 44B House District 44B

Total spending: $7,258.52

Candidates: Patty Acomb (DFL) *

Gary Porter (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $7,258.52 46A House District 46A

Total spending: $333.33

Candidates: Ryan Winkler (DFL) *

Anne Taylor (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $333.33 59B House District 59B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Raymond Dehn (DFL) *

Lisa Neal-Delgado (GP)

Isaiah Whitmore (DFL)

Esther Agbaje (DFL)

Alan Shilepsky (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 60B House District 60B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Mohamud Noor (DFL) * *Incumbent No spending data reported 64A House District 64A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Kaohly Her (DFL) *

Sherry Schack (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 65A House District 65A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Rena Moran (DFL) *

Amy Anderson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 67B House District 67B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jay Xiong (DFL) *

Fred Turk (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 53A House District 53A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Tou Xiong (DFL) *

William A Johnston (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 16B House District 16B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Paul Torkelson (R) *

Marinda "Mindy" Kimmel (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 18B House District 18B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Glenn Gruenhagen (R) *

Heather Bakke (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 47A House District 47A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jim Nash (R) *

Arlan Brinkmeier (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 33A House District 33A

Total spending: $2,261.76

Candidates: Jerry Hertaus (R) *

Caitlin Cahill (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $2,261.76 33B House District 33B

Total spending: $210,919.77

Candidates: Kelly Morrison (DFL) *

Andrew Myers (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $210,919.77 46B House District 46B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Cheryl Youakim (DFL) *

Melissa Moore (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 61A House District 61A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Frank Hornstein (DFL) *

Kurtis Fechtmeyer (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 62A House District 62A

Total spending: $522.34

Candidates: Hodan Hassan (DFL) *

Arjun Kataria (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $522.34 63A House District 63A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jim Davnie (DFL) *

Penny Arcos (R)

April Kane (DFL)

David Wiester (LMN) *Incumbent No spending data reported 65B House District 65B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Carlos Mariani (DFL) *

Margaret Mary Stokely (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 53B House District 53B

Total spending: $39,298.5

Candidates: Steve Sandell (DFL) *

Kelly Jahner-Byrne (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $39,298.5 54B House District 54B

Total spending: $135,125.6

Candidates: Tony Jurgens (R) *

Kelsey Waits (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $135,125.6 19A House District 19A

Total spending: $96,677.14

Candidates: Jeff Brand (DFL) *

Susan Akland (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $96,677.14 20A House District 20A

Total spending: $333.34

Candidates: Erina Prom (DFL)

Brian Pfarr (R) Total spending: $333.34 20B House District 20B

Total spending: $131,483.84

Candidates: Todd Lippert (DFL) *

Joe Moravchik (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $131,483.84 58B House District 58B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Pat Garofalo (R) *

Sara Wolf (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 21A House District 21A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Barb Haley (R) *

Matt Bruns (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 21B House District 21B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Steve Drazkowski (R) *

Elise Diesslin (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 48A House District 48A

Total spending: $2,985.77

Candidates: Laurie Pryor (DFL) *

Eric Wessels (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $2,985.77 49A House District 49A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Heather Edelson (DFL) * *Incumbent No spending data reported 61B House District 61B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Jamie Long (DFL) *

Lisa Pohlman (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 62B House District 62B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Aisha Gomez (DFL) *

Ross Tenneson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 63B House District 63B

Total spending: $333.34

Candidates: Dennis Schuller (LMN)

Emma Greenman (DFL)

Husniyah Dent Bradley (DFL)

Jerome T Evans (DFL)

Frank Pafko (R) Total spending: $333.34 64B House District 64B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Dave Pinto (DFL) *

Georgia Dietz (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 52A House District 52A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Rick Hansen (DFL) *

Mariah de la Paz (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 54A House District 54A

Total spending: $51,273.08

Candidates: Anne Claflin (DFL) *

Keith Franke (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $51,273.08 22B House District 22B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Rod Hamilton (R) *

Lynn Herrick (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 19B House District 19B

Total spending: $1,594.28

Candidates: Jeremy Loger (R)

Luke Frederick (DFL) Total spending: $1,594.28 23B House District 23B

Total spending: $11,760.0

Candidates: Jeremy Munson (R) *

Leroy McClelland (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $11,760.0 25B House District 25B

Total spending: $9,588.06

Candidates: Kenneth L. Bush (R)

Liz Boldon (DFL) Total spending: $9,588.06 24B House District 24B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Brian Daniels (R) *

Ashley Martinez-Perez (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 25A House District 25A

Total spending: $3,664.68

Candidates: Duane Robert Quam (R) *

Kim Hicks (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $3,664.68 28A House District 28A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Gene P. Pelowski Jr. (DFL) * *Incumbent No spending data reported 47B House District 47B

Total spending: $82,972.67

Candidates: Greg Boe (R) *

Dan Kessler (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $82,972.67 48B House District 48B

Total spending: $46,441.87

Candidates: Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL) *

Holly Link (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $46,441.87 49B House District 49B

Total spending: $3,400.88

Candidates: Steve Elkins (DFL) *

Joe Thalman (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $3,400.88 50A House District 50A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Michael Howard (DFL) *

Tim Johnson (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 50B House District 50B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Andrew Carlson (DFL) *

Gary Heyer (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 51A House District 51A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Sandra Masin (DFL) *

Justin Clark (DFL)

Patrick J. Zurick (R) *Incumbent No spending data reported 51B House District 51B

Total spending: $2,610.9

Candidates: Fern A. Smith (R)

Liz Reyer (DFL)

Mike Maguire (DFL) Total spending: $2,610.9 52B House District 52B

Total spending: $35,167.81

Candidates: Ruth Richardson (DFL) *

Cynthia Lonnquist (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $35,167.81 22A House District 22A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Joe Schomacker (R) *

Chris Baumberger (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 23A House District 23A

No spending data reported

Candidates: Patricia Fahey Bacon (DFL)

Bjorn Olson (R) No spending data reported 24A House District 24A

No spending data reported

Candidates: John Petersburg (R) *

Tom Shea (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 26B House District 26B

Total spending: $10,114.64

Candidates: Nels T. Pierson (R) *

Randy Brock (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $10,114.64 26A House District 26A

Total spending: $6,328.46

Candidates: Tina Liebling (DFL) *

Gary Melin (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $6,328.46 27A House District 27A

Total spending: $1,295.78

Candidates: Peggy Bennett (R) *

Joe Pacovsky (DFL)

Thomas Martinez (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $1,295.78 27B House District 27B

Total spending: $104,337.73

Candidates: Jeanne Poppe (DFL) *

Patricia Mueller (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $104,337.73 28B House District 28B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Gregory M. Davids (R) *

Jordan Fontenello (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 55A House District 55A

Total spending: $170,985.05

Candidates: Brad Tabke (DFL) *

Erik Mortensen (R)

Ryan Martin (LMN) *Incumbent Total spending: $170,985.05 55B House District 55B

No spending data reported

Candidates: Tony Albright (R) *

Andrea Nelsen (DFL) *Incumbent No spending data reported 56A House District 56A

Total spending: $177,822.87

Candidates: Pam Myhra (R)

Jessica Hanson (DFL) Total spending: $177,822.87 56B House District 56B

Total spending: $175,400.42

Candidates: Kaela Berg (DFL)

Roz Peterson (R) Total spending: $175,400.42 58A House District 58A

Total spending: $18,520.9

Candidates: Jon Koznick (R) *

Erin Preese (DFL) *Incumbent Total spending: $18,520.9 57A House District 57A

Total spending: $21,317.24

Candidates: Robert Bierman (DFL) *

Megan Olson (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $21,317.24 57B House District 57B

Total spending: $57,507.09

Candidates: John D. Huot (DFL) *

Sandra A. Jimenez (R) *Incumbent Total spending: $57,507.09 Legend Up to $232,811

Up to $232,811 Up to $186,249

Up to $186,249 Up to $139,687

Up to $139,687 Up to $93,124

Up to $93,124 Up to $46,562

Up to $46,562 No spending data reported

As of the latest filing, the state DFL has raised $9.3 million, the House DFL caucus raised $4.5 million and the Senate DFL caucus has raised $5.6 million. The state GOP has raised $831,000, the House GOP caucus has raised $1.36 million and the Senate GOP caucus has raised $1.96 million.