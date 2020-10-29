A look at the Minnesota legislative races that have been flooded with spending, in six charts

Nearly $1.6 million.
That’s the amount of money that’s been spent by outside groups on a single race in Minnesota Senate District 34, centered on Maple Grove, where Republican incumbent Warren Limmer is facing a challenge by DFLer Bonnie Westlin.
Not including the candidate’s own spending, Westlin has benefited from just over $1 million in spending by independent expenditure groups, while Limmer has benefited from $565,000. The money has gone heavily toward direct mail, cable ads, digital ads and social media.
Based on reports filed this week with the state Campaign Finance Board, a total of $24 million in independent expenditures has been spent on Minnesota legislative races through Oct. 19, the cutoff for this final pre-election report. Of that, state Senate races have accounted for two-thirds of total spending, with groups affiliated with the DFL accounting for two-thirds of that money. That reflects a recent trend of Democrats having a more-successful fundraising apparatus and the 2020 focus on Minnesota’s upper legislative chamber, where Republicans have a 35-32 majority.
The charts for this story try to use spending to show the state of the races that are likely to determine control of the Legislature, particularly the Senate. The darker-colored districts are in the Twin Cities suburbs, where Limmer and Westlin live, and in urban centers in Greater Minnesota. Two GOP held seats in Rochester are hotspots as is one is St. Cloud.
Note: Hover over districts in the chart below to see spending to benefit candidates in that district. Spending excludes money attached to primary election losers, but may include money spent pre-primary to help or hurt primary election winners.
Minnesota Senate — Spending to benefit Republican candidates
|Greater Minnesota
|Metro
|
2
Senate District 2
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
1
Senate District 1
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
4
Senate District 4
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
5
Senate District 5
Total spending: $241,430.17
Candidates:
|
6
Senate District 6
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
3
Senate District 3
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
8
Senate District 8
Total spending: $230.11
Candidates:
|
9
Senate District 9
Total spending: $2,068.85
Candidates:
|
10
Senate District 10
Total spending: $30,666.35
Candidates:
|
11
Senate District 11
Total spending: $240.57
Candidates:
|
7
Senate District 7
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
35
Senate District 35
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
12
Senate District 12
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
13
Senate District 13
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
14
Senate District 14
Total spending: $303,629.24
Candidates:
|
15
Senate District 15
Total spending: $230.91
Candidates:
|
32
Senate District 32
Total spending: $430.11
Candidates:
|
34
Senate District 34
Total spending: $564,890.45
Candidates:
|
36
Senate District 36
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
37
Senate District 37
Total spending: $40,042.1
Candidates:
|
38
Senate District 38
Total spending: $41,785.51
Candidates:
|
16
Senate District 16
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
29
Senate District 29
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
30
Senate District 30
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
31
Senate District 31
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
33
Senate District 33
Total spending: $5,243.0
Candidates:
|
40
Senate District 40
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
41
Senate District 41
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
42
Senate District 42
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
39
Senate District 39
Total spending: $299,419.93
Candidates:
|
43
Senate District 43
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
17
Senate District 17
Total spending: $390.09
Candidates:
|
18
Senate District 18
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
47
Senate District 47
Total spending: $7,679.22
Candidates:
|
58
Senate District 58
Total spending: $371,286.29
Candidates:
|
48
Senate District 48
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
44
Senate District 44
Total spending: $57,643.38
Candidates:
|
46
Senate District 46
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
45
Senate District 45
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
59
Senate District 59
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
60
Senate District 60
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
66
Senate District 66
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
19
Senate District 19
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
20
Senate District 20
Total spending: $401,732.17
Candidates:
|
21
Senate District 21
Total spending: $12,325.0
Candidates:
|
50
Senate District 50
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
49
Senate District 49
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
61
Senate District 61
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
62
Senate District 62
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
63
Senate District 63
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
64
Senate District 64
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
24
Senate District 24
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
25
Senate District 25
Total spending: $46,524.25
Candidates:
|
26
Senate District 26
Total spending: $205,935.61
Candidates:
|
51
Senate District 51
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
52
Senate District 52
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
65
Senate District 65
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
67
Senate District 67
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
53
Senate District 53
Total spending: $253,303.32
Candidates:
|
54
Senate District 54
Total spending: $22,691.57
Candidates:
|
22
Senate District 22
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
23
Senate District 23
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
27
Senate District 27
Total spending: $222,709.4
Candidates:
|
28
Senate District 28
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
55
Senate District 55
Total spending: $238.04
Candidates:
|
57
Senate District 57
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
56
Senate District 56
Total spending: $400,695.87
Candidates:
Legend
- Up to $564,890
- Up to $451,912
- Up to $338,934
- Up to $225,956
- Up to $112,978
- No spending data reported
Minnesota Senate — Spending to benefit Democratic candidates
|Greater Minnesota
|Metro
|
2
Senate District 2
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
1
Senate District 1
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
4
Senate District 4
Total spending: $15,252.53
Candidates:
|
5
Senate District 5
Total spending: $21,961.45
Candidates:
|
6
Senate District 6
Total spending: $4,854.15
Candidates:
|
3
Senate District 3
Total spending: $6,901.07
Candidates:
|
8
Senate District 8
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
9
Senate District 9
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
10
Senate District 10
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
11
Senate District 11
Total spending: $9,630.44
Candidates:
|
7
Senate District 7
Total spending: $36,355.05
Candidates:
|
35
Senate District 35
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
12
Senate District 12
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
13
Senate District 13
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
14
Senate District 14
Total spending: $635,429.15
Candidates:
|
15
Senate District 15
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
32
Senate District 32
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
34
Senate District 34
Total spending: $1,010,563.09
Candidates:
|
36
Senate District 36
Total spending: $12,921.89
Candidates:
|
37
Senate District 37
Total spending: $245,996.27
Candidates:
|
38
Senate District 38
Total spending: $511,225.53
Candidates:
|
16
Senate District 16
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
29
Senate District 29
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
30
Senate District 30
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
31
Senate District 31
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
33
Senate District 33
Total spending: $24,323.06
Candidates:
|
40
Senate District 40
Total spending: $434.76
Candidates:
|
41
Senate District 41
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
42
Senate District 42
Total spending: $4,593.78
Candidates:
|
39
Senate District 39
Total spending: $853,769.39
Candidates:
|
43
Senate District 43
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
17
Senate District 17
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
18
Senate District 18
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
47
Senate District 47
Total spending: $6,523.96
Candidates:
|
58
Senate District 58
Total spending: $477,711.13
Candidates:
|
48
Senate District 48
Total spending: $7,560.61
Candidates:
|
44
Senate District 44
Total spending: $126,724.49
Candidates:
|
46
Senate District 46
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
45
Senate District 45
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
59
Senate District 59
Total spending: $513.81
Candidates:
|
60
Senate District 60
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
66
Senate District 66
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
19
Senate District 19
Total spending: $7,130.63
Candidates:
|
20
Senate District 20
Total spending: $45,814.34
Candidates:
|
21
Senate District 21
Total spending: $728.82
Candidates:
|
50
Senate District 50
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
49
Senate District 49
Total spending: $3,407.45
Candidates:
|
61
Senate District 61
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
62
Senate District 62
Total spending: $533.69
Candidates:
|
63
Senate District 63
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
64
Senate District 64
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
24
Senate District 24
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
25
Senate District 25
Total spending: $807,282.62
Candidates:
|
26
Senate District 26
Total spending: $922,992.68
Candidates:
|
51
Senate District 51
Total spending: $2,618.66
Candidates:
|
52
Senate District 52
Total spending: $2,682.65
Candidates:
|
65
Senate District 65
Total spending: $454.97
Candidates:
|
67
Senate District 67
Total spending: $221.17
Candidates:
|
53
Senate District 53
Total spending: $106,178.22
Candidates:
|
54
Senate District 54
Total spending: $222,985.85
Candidates:
|
22
Senate District 22
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
23
Senate District 23
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
27
Senate District 27
Total spending: $431,382.48
Candidates:
|
28
Senate District 28
Total spending: $367.87
Candidates:
|
55
Senate District 55
Total spending: $904.15
Candidates:
|
57
Senate District 57
Total spending: $6,926.01
Candidates:
|
56
Senate District 56
Total spending: $789,725.38
Candidates:
Legend
- Up to $1,010,563
- Up to $808,450
- Up to $606,337
- Up to $404,225
- Up to $202,112
- No spending data reported
Based on the latest reports to the state Campaign Finance Board, the race in Senate District 34 is not only the most expensive race, it illustrates most of the dynamics of the 2020 election, which has seen spending focused on a handful of state Senate seats deemed most likely to either help the GOP defend its slim majority or give the DFL control of that chamber.
The spending in SD34 has also motivated by interest groups that have tried and failed to get legislation through the Senate, bills that often falter in Limmer’s Judiciary and Public Safety Finance Committee. Finally, the money comes from independent and party funds that take campaign messaging decisions away from the candidates themselves.
The GOP-affiliated independent expenditure committee Advance Minnesota has spent $184,000 against Westlin, while Limmer’s entire campaign spending as of the last report was $43,000. In turn, the DFL-affiliated Alliance for a Better Minnesota has spent $207,500 against Limmer and $101,000 to support Westlin, while her own campaign, though better funded than Limmer’s, had spent $124,500.
Advance Minnesota and ABM are just two committees out of dozens that have spent heavily on Minnesota legislative races this year. While donations to candidates are capped by law, there are no caps for donations to political funds and party committees. And candidates who are accepting some state subsidy, as most do, agree to limits on their spending. This year, the Campaign Finance Board distributed a little more than $2 million among 347 candidates for the Legislature.
Both the contribution caps and spending caps for individual candidates contribute to the trend toward spending by political committees instead of candidates.
DFL funds are outspending GOP funds in all but a few races, which is not a new phenomenon. The DFL has outspent the GOP by two-to-one margins in recent elections. Both sides generally align on where money needs to be spent to be most effective. There are, however, some notable financial mismatches. Republican groups are spending heavily to defend Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake (District 20) and Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids (District 5) and to try to take out Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent of Woodbury (District 53). In all three races, DFL-leaning groups aren’t spending nearly as much.
On the DFL side, party supporters are spending a lot to help Sen. Jerry Newton of Coon Rapids (District 37), but GOP groups aren’t spending much to help challenger Brad Sanford.
The biggest spending totals are in Senate battleground districts. That doesn’t suggest, however, that there aren’t House races attracting lots of outside spending. After a near sweep of contested races in 2018, the DFL now has more seats to defend. As with the Senate, those races are in the Twin Cities suburbs and in a handful of Greater Minnesota districts where DFLers managed to win in places that went for President Trump two years earlier.
But the bigger money races contain few surprises, and are led by Shelly Christensen vs. Joe Garofalo in the east metro’s House District 39B, Kaela Jo Berg vs. Roz Peterson in 56B (covering Burnsville and parts of Lakeville) and Brad Tabke vs. Erik Mortensen in 55A (Shakopee). All three were swing districts in 2018 and all narrowly won by DFL candidates.
Minnesota House — Spending to benefit Republican candidates
|Greater Minnesota
|Metro
|
2A
House District 2A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
1A
House District 1A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
1B
House District 1B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
2B
House District 2B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
6A
House District 6A
Total spending: $12,236.69
Candidates:
|
6B
House District 6B
Total spending: $8,261.5
Candidates:
|
3B
House District 3B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
3A
House District 3A
Total spending: $7,495.18
Candidates:
|
4A
House District 4A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
4B
House District 4B
Total spending: $51,629.01
Candidates:
|
5A
House District 5A
Total spending: $131,030.44
Candidates:
|
5B
House District 5B
Total spending: $13,127.23
Candidates:
|
7B
House District 7B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
7A
House District 7A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
8A
House District 8A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
8B
House District 8B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
10A
House District 10A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
10B
House District 10B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
11A
House District 11A
Total spending: $3,650.33
Candidates:
|
30A
House District 30A
Total spending: $2,905.5
Candidates:
|
30B
House District 30B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
35A
House District 35A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
35B
House District 35B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
31B
House District 31B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
32B
House District 32B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
12A
House District 12A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
9A
House District 9A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
9B
House District 9B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
15B
House District 15B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
11B
House District 11B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
34A
House District 34A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
36A
House District 36A
Total spending: $32,510.65
Candidates:
|
36B
House District 36B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
37A
House District 37A
Total spending: $3,070.8
Candidates:
|
37B
House District 37B
Total spending: $817.64
Candidates:
|
38A
House District 38A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
38B
House District 38B
Total spending: $38,138.03
Candidates:
|
39A
House District 39A
Total spending: $221.08
Candidates:
|
12B
House District 12B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
13A
House District 13A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
13B
House District 13B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
15A
House District 15A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
32A
House District 32A
Total spending: $260.54
Candidates:
|
34B
House District 34B
Total spending: $12,889.17
Candidates:
|
40A
House District 40A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
40B
House District 40B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
41A
House District 41A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
41B
House District 41B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
42A
House District 42A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
42B
House District 42B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
43A
House District 43A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
17A
House District 17A
Total spending: $214.21
Candidates:
|
17B
House District 17B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
14A
House District 14A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
14B
House District 14B
Total spending: $25,969.81
Candidates:
|
31A
House District 31A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
44A
House District 44A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
45A
House District 45A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
45B
House District 45B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
59A
House District 59A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
60A
House District 60A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
66A
House District 66A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
66B
House District 66B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
67A
House District 67A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
43B
House District 43B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
39B
House District 39B
Total spending: $115,406.4
Candidates:
|
16A
House District 16A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
18A
House District 18A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
29A
House District 29A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
29B
House District 29B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
44B
House District 44B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
46A
House District 46A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
59B
House District 59B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
60B
House District 60B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
64A
House District 64A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
65A
House District 65A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
67B
House District 67B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
53A
House District 53A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
16B
House District 16B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
18B
House District 18B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
47A
House District 47A
Total spending: $685.59
Candidates:
|
33A
House District 33A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
33B
House District 33B
Total spending: $41,772.78
Candidates:
|
46B
House District 46B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
61A
House District 61A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
62A
House District 62A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
63A
House District 63A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
65B
House District 65B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
53B
House District 53B
Total spending: $41,899.6
Candidates:
|
54B
House District 54B
Total spending: $66,801.85
Candidates:
|
19A
House District 19A
Total spending: $60,336.43
Candidates:
|
20A
House District 20A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
20B
House District 20B
Total spending: $1,596.5
Candidates:
|
58B
House District 58B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
21A
House District 21A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
21B
House District 21B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
48A
House District 48A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
49A
House District 49A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
61B
House District 61B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
62B
House District 62B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
63B
House District 63B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
64B
House District 64B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
52A
House District 52A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
54A
House District 54A
Total spending: $86,122.13
Candidates:
|
22B
House District 22B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
19B
House District 19B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
23B
House District 23B
Total spending: $53,981.48
Candidates:
|
25B
House District 25B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
24B
House District 24B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
25A
House District 25A
Total spending: $250.08
Candidates:
|
28A
House District 28A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
47B
House District 47B
Total spending: $1,678.04
Candidates:
|
48B
House District 48B
Total spending: $18,676.93
Candidates:
|
49B
House District 49B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
50A
House District 50A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
50B
House District 50B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
51A
House District 51A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
51B
House District 51B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
52B
House District 52B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
22A
House District 22A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
23A
House District 23A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
24A
House District 24A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
26B
House District 26B
Total spending: $259.42
Candidates:
|
26A
House District 26A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
27A
House District 27A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
27B
House District 27B
Total spending: $31,603.96
Candidates:
|
28B
House District 28B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
55A
House District 55A
Total spending: $128,687.66
Candidates:
|
55B
House District 55B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
56A
House District 56A
Total spending: $29,458.84
Candidates:
|
56B
House District 56B
Total spending: $151,990.7
Candidates:
|
58A
House District 58A
Total spending: $12,035.23
Candidates:
|
57A
House District 57A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
57B
House District 57B
Total spending: $2,614.1
Candidates:
Legend
- Up to $151,990
- Up to $121,592
- Up to $91,194
- Up to $60,796
- Up to $30,398
- No spending data reported
Minnesota House — Spending to benefit Democratic candidates
|Greater Minnesota
|Metro
|
2A
House District 2A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
1A
House District 1A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
1B
House District 1B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
2B
House District 2B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
6A
House District 6A
Total spending: $38,926.24
Candidates:
|
6B
House District 6B
Total spending: $51,256.56
Candidates:
|
3B
House District 3B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
3A
House District 3A
Total spending: $47,771.68
Candidates:
|
4A
House District 4A
Total spending: $897.57
Candidates:
|
4B
House District 4B
Total spending: $147,583.0
Candidates:
|
5A
House District 5A
Total spending: $130,322.3
Candidates:
|
5B
House District 5B
Total spending: $6,564.51
Candidates:
|
7B
House District 7B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
7A
House District 7A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
8A
House District 8A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
8B
House District 8B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
10A
House District 10A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
10B
House District 10B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
11A
House District 11A
Total spending: $4,717.06
Candidates:
|
30A
House District 30A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
30B
House District 30B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
35A
House District 35A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
35B
House District 35B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
31B
House District 31B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
32B
House District 32B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
12A
House District 12A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
9A
House District 9A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
9B
House District 9B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
15B
House District 15B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
11B
House District 11B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
34A
House District 34A
Total spending: $49,880.07
Candidates:
|
36A
House District 36A
Total spending: $206,473.06
Candidates:
|
36B
House District 36B
Total spending: $90,653.83
Candidates:
|
37A
House District 37A
Total spending: $2,540.16
Candidates:
|
37B
House District 37B
Total spending: $110,762.69
Candidates:
|
38A
House District 38A
Total spending: $35,841.05
Candidates:
|
38B
House District 38B
Total spending: $211,433.57
Candidates:
|
39A
House District 39A
Total spending: $3,856.12
Candidates:
|
12B
House District 12B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
13A
House District 13A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
13B
House District 13B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
15A
House District 15A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
32A
House District 32A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
34B
House District 34B
Total spending: $144,136.64
Candidates:
|
40A
House District 40A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
40B
House District 40B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
41A
House District 41A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
41B
House District 41B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
42A
House District 42A
Total spending: $2,700.86
Candidates:
|
42B
House District 42B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
43A
House District 43A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
17A
House District 17A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
17B
House District 17B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
14A
House District 14A
Total spending: $30,986.82
Candidates:
|
14B
House District 14B
Total spending: $168,434.38
Candidates:
|
31A
House District 31A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
44A
House District 44A
Total spending: $9,982.14
Candidates:
|
45A
House District 45A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
45B
House District 45B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
59A
House District 59A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
60A
House District 60A
Total spending: $3,363.0
Candidates:
|
66A
House District 66A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
66B
House District 66B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
67A
House District 67A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
43B
House District 43B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
39B
House District 39B
Total spending: $232,811.71
Candidates:
|
16A
House District 16A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
18A
House District 18A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
29A
House District 29A
Total spending: $451.76
Candidates:
|
29B
House District 29B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
44B
House District 44B
Total spending: $7,258.52
Candidates:
|
46A
House District 46A
Total spending: $333.33
Candidates:
|
59B
House District 59B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
60B
House District 60B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
64A
House District 64A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
65A
House District 65A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
67B
House District 67B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
53A
House District 53A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
16B
House District 16B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
18B
House District 18B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
47A
House District 47A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
33A
House District 33A
Total spending: $2,261.76
Candidates:
|
33B
House District 33B
Total spending: $210,919.77
Candidates:
|
46B
House District 46B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
61A
House District 61A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
62A
House District 62A
Total spending: $522.34
Candidates:
|
63A
House District 63A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
65B
House District 65B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
53B
House District 53B
Total spending: $39,298.5
Candidates:
|
54B
House District 54B
Total spending: $135,125.6
Candidates:
|
19A
House District 19A
Total spending: $96,677.14
Candidates:
|
20A
House District 20A
Total spending: $333.34
Candidates:
|
20B
House District 20B
Total spending: $131,483.84
Candidates:
|
58B
House District 58B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
21A
House District 21A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
21B
House District 21B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
48A
House District 48A
Total spending: $2,985.77
Candidates:
|
49A
House District 49A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
61B
House District 61B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
62B
House District 62B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
63B
House District 63B
Total spending: $333.34
Candidates:
|
64B
House District 64B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
52A
House District 52A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
54A
House District 54A
Total spending: $51,273.08
Candidates:
|
22B
House District 22B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
19B
House District 19B
Total spending: $1,594.28
Candidates:
|
23B
House District 23B
Total spending: $11,760.0
Candidates:
|
25B
House District 25B
Total spending: $9,588.06
Candidates:
|
24B
House District 24B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
25A
House District 25A
Total spending: $3,664.68
Candidates:
|
28A
House District 28A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
47B
House District 47B
Total spending: $82,972.67
Candidates:
|
48B
House District 48B
Total spending: $46,441.87
Candidates:
|
49B
House District 49B
Total spending: $3,400.88
Candidates:
|
50A
House District 50A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
50B
House District 50B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
51A
House District 51A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
51B
House District 51B
Total spending: $2,610.9
Candidates:
|
52B
House District 52B
Total spending: $35,167.81
Candidates:
|
22A
House District 22A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
23A
House District 23A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
24A
House District 24A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
26B
House District 26B
Total spending: $10,114.64
Candidates:
|
26A
House District 26A
Total spending: $6,328.46
Candidates:
|
27A
House District 27A
Total spending: $1,295.78
Candidates:
|
27B
House District 27B
Total spending: $104,337.73
Candidates:
|
28B
House District 28B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
55A
House District 55A
Total spending: $170,985.05
Candidates:
|
55B
House District 55B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
|
56A
House District 56A
Total spending: $177,822.87
Candidates:
|
56B
House District 56B
Total spending: $175,400.42
Candidates:
|
58A
House District 58A
Total spending: $18,520.9
Candidates:
|
57A
House District 57A
Total spending: $21,317.24
Candidates:
|
57B
House District 57B
Total spending: $57,507.09
Candidates:
Legend
- Up to $232,811
- Up to $186,249
- Up to $139,687
- Up to $93,124
- Up to $46,562
- No spending data reported
As of the latest filing, the state DFL has raised $9.3 million, the House DFL caucus raised $4.5 million and the Senate DFL caucus has raised $5.6 million. The state GOP has raised $831,000, the House GOP caucus has raised $1.36 million and the Senate GOP caucus has raised $1.96 million.