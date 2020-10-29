Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

A look at the Minnesota legislative races that have been flooded with spending, in six charts

The data offers a look at the state of the races that are likely to determine control of the Legislature, particularly the state Senate.

By  and

Nearly $1.6 million.

That’s the amount of money that’s been spent by outside groups on a single race in Minnesota Senate District 34, centered on Maple Grove, where Republican incumbent Warren Limmer is facing a challenge by DFLer Bonnie Westlin.

Not including the candidate’s own spending, Westlin has benefited from just over $1 million in spending by independent expenditure groups, while Limmer has benefited from $565,000. The money has gone heavily toward direct mail, cable ads, digital ads and social media.

Based on reports filed this week with the state Campaign Finance Board, a total of $24 million in independent expenditures has been spent on Minnesota legislative races through Oct. 19, the cutoff for this final pre-election report. Of that, state Senate races have accounted for two-thirds of total spending, with groups affiliated with the DFL accounting for two-thirds of that money. That reflects a recent trend of Democrats having a more-successful fundraising apparatus and the 2020 focus on Minnesota’s upper legislative chamber, where Republicans have a 35-32 majority.

The charts for this story try to use spending to show the state of the races that are likely to determine control of the Legislature, particularly the Senate. The darker-colored districts are in the Twin Cities suburbs, where Limmer and Westlin live, and in urban centers in Greater Minnesota. Two GOP held seats in Rochester are hotspots as is one is St. Cloud.

Note: Hover over districts in the chart below to see spending to benefit candidates in that district. Spending excludes money attached to primary election losers, but may include money spent pre-primary to help or hurt primary election winners.

Minnesota Senate — Spending to benefit Republican candidates

Greater MinnesotaMetro
2 Senate District 2
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Paul Utke (R) *
  • Leonard Alan Roy (DFL)
*Incumbent
1 Senate District 1
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Mark Johnson (R) *
  • Reed Perkins (DFL)
*Incumbent 		4 Senate District 4
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Kent Eken (DFL) *
  • Mark Larson (R)
*Incumbent 		5 Senate District 5
Total spending: $241,430.17
Candidates:
  • Justin Eichorn (R) *
  • Rita Albrecht (DFL)
  • Dennis Barsness (GLC)
  • Robyn Smith (LMN)
*Incumbent 		6 Senate District 6
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • David J Tomassoni (DFL) *
  • John J. Moren (R)
*Incumbent 		3 Senate District 3
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Thomas (Tom) Bakk (DFL) *
  • Christopher Hogan (R)
*Incumbent
8 Senate District 8
Total spending: $230.11
Candidates:
  • Bill Ingebrigtsen (R) *
  • Michele Anderson (DFL)
*Incumbent 		9 Senate District 9
Total spending: $2,068.85
Candidates:
  • Paul Gazelka (R) *
  • A. John Peters (DFL)
*Incumbent 		10 Senate District 10
Total spending: $30,666.35
Candidates:
  • Carrie Ruud (R) *
  • Steve Samuelson (DFL)
*Incumbent 		11 Senate District 11
Total spending: $240.57
Candidates:
  • Jason Rarick (R) *
  • Michelle Lee (DFL)
*Incumbent 		7 Senate District 7
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jen McEwen (DFL)
  • Donna Bergstrom (R)
35 Senate District 35
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jim Abeler (R) *
  • David L. Nelson (DFL)
*Incumbent
12 Senate District 12
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Torrey Westrom (R) *
  • Jill Abahsain (DFL)
*Incumbent 		13 Senate District 13
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jeff Howe (R) *
  • Michael Willemsen (DFL)
*Incumbent 		14 Senate District 14
Total spending: $303,629.24
Candidates:
  • Jerry Relph (R) *
  • Aric Putnam (DFL)
  • Jaden Partlow (LMN)
*Incumbent 		15 Senate District 15
Total spending: $230.91
Candidates:
  • Andrew Mathews (R) *
  • Brent Krist (DFL)
*Incumbent 		32 Senate District 32
Total spending: $430.11
Candidates:
  • Mark Koran (R) *
  • Joshua Fike (DFL)
*Incumbent 		34 Senate District 34
Total spending: $564,890.45
Candidates:
  • Warren Limmer (R) *
  • Bonnie Westlin (DFL)
*Incumbent 		36 Senate District 36
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • John Hoffman (DFL) *
  • Karen Attia (R)
*Incumbent 		37 Senate District 37
Total spending: $40,042.1
Candidates:
  • Jerry Newton (DFL)
  • Brad Sanford (R)
38 Senate District 38
Total spending: $41,785.51
Candidates:
  • Roger Chamberlain (R) *
  • Justin Stofferahn (DFL)
*Incumbent
16 Senate District 16
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Gary Dahms (R) *
  • Steve "Stoney" Preslicka (LMN)
  • Joshua Prine (IA)
*Incumbent 		29 Senate District 29
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Bruce D. Anderson (R) *
  • Mary Murphy (GLC)
  • Chris Brazelton (DFL)
*Incumbent 		30 Senate District 30
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Mary Kiffmeyer (R) *
  • Diane Nguyen (DFL)
*Incumbent 		31 Senate District 31
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Michelle R. Benson (R) *
  • Kate Luthner (DFL)
*Incumbent 		33 Senate District 33
Total spending: $5,243.0
Candidates:
  • David Osmek (R) *
  • Gretchen Piper (DFL)
*Incumbent 		40 Senate District 40
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Chris A. Eaton (DFL) *
  • Robert Marvin (R)
*Incumbent 		41 Senate District 41
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL) *
  • Lucia Marina Vogel (R)
*Incumbent 		42 Senate District 42
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jason "Ike" Isaacson (DFL) *
  • Ben Schwanke (R)
*Incumbent 		39 Senate District 39
Total spending: $299,419.93
Candidates:
  • Karin Housley (R) *
  • Josiah Hill (DFL)
*Incumbent 		43 Senate District 43
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Charles "Chuck" Wiger (DFL) *
  • Doug Daubenspeck (GLC)
  • Bob Zick (R)
*Incumbent
17 Senate District 17
Total spending: $390.09
Candidates:
  • Andrew Lang (R) *
  • Fernando Alvarado (DFL)
*Incumbent 		18 Senate District 18
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Scott Newman (R) *
  • Chad R. Tschimperle (DFL)
*Incumbent 		47 Senate District 47
Total spending: $7,679.22
Candidates:
  • Addie Miller (DFL)
  • Julia Coleman (R)
58 Senate District 58
Total spending: $371,286.29
Candidates:
  • Matt Little (DFL) *
  • Zach Duckworth (R)
*Incumbent 		48 Senate District 48
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Steve Cwodzinski (DFL) *
  • Jeff Jiang (R)
*Incumbent 		44 Senate District 44
Total spending: $57,643.38
Candidates:
  • Greg Pulles (R)
  • Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL)
46 Senate District 46
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Ron Latz (DFL) *
  • Bryan P. Björnson (R)
*Incumbent 		45 Senate District 45
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Ann H. Rest (DFL) *
  • Andy Schuler (LMN)
  • Roxana Bruins (R)
*Incumbent 		59 Senate District 59
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Bobby Joe Champion (DFL) *
  • Paul Anderson (R)
*Incumbent 		60 Senate District 60
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Kari Dziedzic (DFL) *
  • Mary Holmberg (R)
*Incumbent 		66 Senate District 66
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • John Marty (DFL) *
  • Greg Copeland (R)
*Incumbent
19 Senate District 19
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Nick Frentz (DFL) *
  • Elizabeth Bangert (R)
*Incumbent 		20 Senate District 20
Total spending: $401,732.17
Candidates:
  • Rich Draheim (R) *
  • Jon Olson (DFL)
  • Jason Hoschette (GLC)
*Incumbent 		21 Senate District 21
Total spending: $12,325.0
Candidates:
  • Michael P. Goggin (R) *
  • Ralph Kaehler (DFL)
*Incumbent 		50 Senate District 50
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Melissa Halvorson Wiklund (DFL) *
  • Dean Wm Mumbleau (R)
*Incumbent 		49 Senate District 49
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Melisa Lopez Franzen (DFL) *
  • Julie Dupré (R)
*Incumbent 		61 Senate District 61
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Scott Dibble (DFL) *
  • Jennifer Zielinski (R)
*Incumbent 		62 Senate District 62
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Bruce Lundeen (R)
  • Omar Fateh (DFL)
63 Senate District 63
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Patricia Torres Ray (DFL) *
  • Chris Wright (GLC)
  • Diane Napper (R)
*Incumbent 		64 Senate District 64
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Sharon Anderson (R)
  • Patricia Jirovec McArdell (LMN)
  • Erin Murphy (DFL)
24 Senate District 24
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • John R. Jasinski (R) *
  • Roger Steinkamp (DFL)
*Incumbent 		25 Senate District 25
Total spending: $46,524.25
Candidates:
  • David H. Senjem (R) *
  • Sara Flick (DFL)
*Incumbent 		26 Senate District 26
Total spending: $205,935.61
Candidates:
  • Carla Nelson (R) *
  • Aleta Borrud (DFL)
*Incumbent 		51 Senate District 51
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jim Carlson (DFL) *
  • Douglas D. Willetts (R)
*Incumbent 		52 Senate District 52
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Matt Klein (DFL) *
  • Tomas Settell (R)
*Incumbent 		65 Senate District 65
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Sandy Pappas (DFL) *
  • Paul Holmgren (R)
*Incumbent 		67 Senate District 67
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Foung Hawj (DFL) *
  • Alexander Deputie (R)
*Incumbent 		53 Senate District 53
Total spending: $253,303.32
Candidates:
  • Susan Kent (DFL) *
  • Mary Giuliani Stephens (R)
*Incumbent 		54 Senate District 54
Total spending: $22,691.57
Candidates:
  • Karla Bigham (DFL) *
  • Leilani Holmstadt (R)
*Incumbent
22 Senate District 22
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Bill Weber (R) *
  • Shawna Marshall (DFL)
  • Brian Abrahamson (GLC)
*Incumbent 		23 Senate District 23
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Julie A. Rosen (R) *
  • David Pulkrabek (LMN)
*Incumbent 		27 Senate District 27
Total spending: $222,709.4
Candidates:
  • Dan Sparks (DFL) *
  • Tyler Becvar (LMN)
  • Gene Dornink (R)
*Incumbent 		28 Senate District 28
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jeremy R. Miller (R) *
  • Sarah Kruger (DFL)
*Incumbent 		55 Senate District 55
Total spending: $238.04
Candidates:
  • Eric Pratt (R) *
  • Sahra Odowa (DFL)
*Incumbent 		57 Senate District 57
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Greg Clausen (DFL) *
  • Jose W. Jimenez (R)
*Incumbent 		56 Senate District 56
Total spending: $400,695.87
Candidates:
  • Dan Hall (R) *
  • Lindsey Port (DFL)
*Incumbent

Legend

  •   Up to $564,890
  •   Up to $451,912
  •   Up to $338,934
  •   Up to $225,956
  •   Up to $112,978
  •   No spending data reported

Based on the latest reports to the state Campaign Finance Board, the race in Senate District 34 is not only the most expensive race, it illustrates most of the dynamics of the 2020 election, which has seen spending focused on a handful of state Senate seats deemed most likely to either help the GOP defend its slim majority or give the DFL control of that chamber.

The spending in SD34 has also motivated by interest groups that have tried and failed to get legislation through the Senate, bills that often falter in Limmer’s Judiciary and Public Safety Finance Committee. Finally, the money comes from independent and party funds that take campaign messaging decisions away from the candidates themselves.

The GOP-affiliated independent expenditure committee Advance Minnesota has spent $184,000 against Westlin, while Limmer’s entire campaign spending as of the last report was $43,000. In turn, the DFL-affiliated Alliance for a Better Minnesota has spent $207,500 against Limmer and $101,000 to support Westlin, while her own campaign, though better funded than Limmer’s, had spent $124,500.

Outside group spending in top contests
Note: Spending includes independent expenditures by outside groups and political party arms.
Source: Minnesota Campaign Finance Board

Advance Minnesota and ABM are just two committees out of dozens that have spent heavily on Minnesota legislative races this year. While donations to candidates are capped by law, there are no caps for donations to political funds and party committees. And candidates who are accepting some state subsidy, as most do, agree to limits on their spending. This year, the Campaign Finance Board distributed a little more than $2 million among 347 candidates for the Legislature.

Both the contribution caps and spending caps for individual candidates contribute to the trend toward spending by political committees instead of candidates.

DFL funds are outspending GOP funds in all but a few races, which is not a new phenomenon. The DFL has outspent the GOP by two-to-one margins in recent elections. Both sides generally align on where money needs to be spent to be most effective. There are, however, some notable financial mismatches. Republican groups are spending heavily to defend Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake (District 20) and Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids (District 5) and to try to take out Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent of Woodbury (District 53). In all three races, DFL-leaning groups aren’t spending nearly as much.

On the DFL side, party supporters are spending a lot to help Sen. Jerry Newton of Coon Rapids (District 37), but GOP groups aren’t spending much to help challenger Brad Sanford.

The biggest spending totals are in Senate battleground districts. That doesn’t suggest, however, that there aren’t House races attracting lots of outside spending. After a near sweep of contested races in 2018, the DFL now has more seats to defend. As with the Senate, those races are in the Twin Cities suburbs and in a handful of Greater Minnesota districts where DFLers managed to win in places that went for President Trump two years earlier.

But the bigger money races contain few surprises, and are led by Shelly Christensen vs. Joe Garofalo in the east metro’s House District 39B, Kaela Jo Berg vs. Roz Peterson in 56B (covering Burnsville and parts of Lakeville) and Brad Tabke vs. Erik Mortensen in 55A (Shakopee). All three were swing districts in 2018 and all narrowly won by DFL candidates.

Minnesota House — Spending to benefit Republican candidates

Greater MinnesotaMetro
2A House District 2A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Mathew J. Grossell (R) *
  • Jeremiah Liend (DFL)
*Incumbent
1A House District 1A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • John Burkel (R)
  • Connie Lindstrom (DFL)
1B House District 1B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Debra (Deb) Kiel (R) *
  • Cindy Ansbacher (DFL)
*Incumbent 		2B House District 2B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Steve Green (R) *
  • David Suby (DFL)
*Incumbent 		6A House District 6A
Total spending: $12,236.69
Candidates:
  • Julie Sandstede (DFL) *
  • Robert Farnsworth (R)
*Incumbent 		6B House District 6B
Total spending: $8,261.5
Candidates:
  • David Lislegard (DFL) *
  • Julie Buria (R)
*Incumbent 		3B House District 3B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Mary Murphy (DFL) *
  • Andrew J Hjelle (R)
*Incumbent 		3A House District 3A
Total spending: $7,495.18
Candidates:
  • Rob Ecklund (DFL) *
  • Thomas Manninen (R)
*Incumbent
4A House District 4A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Chuck Hendrickson (DFL)
  • Heather Keeler (DFL)
  • Edwin Hahn (R)
4B House District 4B
Total spending: $51,629.01
Candidates:
  • Paul Marquart (DFL) *
  • Brian Anderson (R)
*Incumbent 		5A House District 5A
Total spending: $131,030.44
Candidates:
  • John Persell (DFL) *
  • Matt Bliss (R)
*Incumbent 		5B House District 5B
Total spending: $13,127.23
Candidates:
  • Spencer Igo (R)
  • Joe Abeyta (DFL)
7B House District 7B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Liz Olson (DFL) *
  • Art Johnston (R)
*Incumbent 		7A House District 7A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jennifer Schultz (DFL) *
  • Tom Sullivan (R)
*Incumbent
8A House District 8A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jordan Rasmusson (R)
  • Brittney Johnson (DFL)
8B House District 8B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Mary Franson (R) *
  • Carol Wenner (DFL)
*Incumbent 		10A House District 10A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Josh Heintzeman (R) *
  • Dale Menk (DFL)
*Incumbent 		10B House District 10B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Gaylene Spolarich (DFL)
  • Dale K. Lueck (R)
11A House District 11A
Total spending: $3,650.33
Candidates:
  • Mike Sundin (DFL) *
  • Jeff Dotseth (R)
*Incumbent 		30A House District 30A
Total spending: $2,905.5
Candidates:
  • Paul Novotny (R) *
  • Chad Hobot (DFL)
*Incumbent 		30B House District 30B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Eric Lucero (R) *
  • Brad Kovach (DFL)
*Incumbent 		35A House District 35A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • John Heinrich (R)
  • Mike Erickson (DFL)
35B House District 35B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Peggy Scott (R) *
  • Jason Ruffalo (DFL)
*Incumbent 		31B House District 31B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Cal K. Bahr (R) *
  • Sue Larson (DFL)
*Incumbent 		32B House District 32B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Anne Neu (R) *
  • Katie Malchow (DFL)
*Incumbent
12A House District 12A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Murray Smart (DFL)
  • Jeffery W Backer (R)
9A House District 9A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • John M Poston (R) *
  • Alex Herring (DFL)
*Incumbent 		9B House District 9B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Ron Kresha (R) *
  • Laura Wright (DFL)
*Incumbent 		15B House District 15B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Shane Mekeland (R) *
  • Ron Thiessen (DFL)
  • Myron Arthur Wilson (VPM)
*Incumbent 		11B House District 11B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Nathan Nelson (R) *
  • Jack Frechette (DFL)
*Incumbent 		34A House District 34A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Kristin Robbins (R) *
  • Brian Raines (DFL)
*Incumbent 		36A House District 36A
Total spending: $32,510.65
Candidates:
  • Zack Stephenson (DFL) *
  • Bill Maresh (R)
*Incumbent 		36B House District 36B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Melissa Hortman (DFL) *
  • Scott Simmons (R)
*Incumbent 		37A House District 37A
Total spending: $3,070.8
Candidates:
  • Erin Koegel (DFL) *
  • Ken Wendling (R)
*Incumbent 		37B House District 37B
Total spending: $817.64
Candidates:
  • Nolan West (R) *
  • Amir Joseph Malik (DFL)
*Incumbent 		38A House District 38A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Donald Raleigh (R)
  • Kris Fredrick (DFL)
38B House District 38B
Total spending: $38,138.03
Candidates:
  • Elliott Engen (R)
  • Ami Wazlawik (DFL)
39A House District 39A
Total spending: $221.08
Candidates:
  • Bob Dettmer (R) *
  • Ann Mozey (DFL)
  • Chuck Fitzer (DFL)
*Incumbent
12B House District 12B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Paul Anderson (R) *
  • Ben Schirmers (DFL)
*Incumbent 		13A House District 13A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Lisa Demuth (R) *
  • Katy Westlund (DFL)
*Incumbent 		13B House District 13B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Tim O'Driscoll (R) *
  • Benjamin Carollo (DFL)
*Incumbent 		15A House District 15A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Sondra Erickson (R) *
  • Cal Schmock (DFL)
*Incumbent 		32A House District 32A
Total spending: $260.54
Candidates:
  • Brian Johnson (R) *
  • Renae Berg (DFL)
*Incumbent 		34B House District 34B
Total spending: $12,889.17
Candidates:
  • Kristin Bahner (DFL) *
  • Dori Trossen (R)
*Incumbent 		40A House District 40A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Michael V. Nelson (DFL) *
  • David True (R)
*Incumbent 		40B House District 40B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Samantha Vang (DFL) *
  • Charlotte Smith (R)
  • Mary O'Connor (LMN)
*Incumbent 		41A House District 41A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Connie Bernardy (DFL) *
  • Susan A. Erickson (R)
*Incumbent 		41B House District 41B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Ronald Ray Vogel (R)
  • Sandra Feist (DFL)
42A House District 42A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Kelly Moller (DFL) *
  • Candy Sina (R)
*Incumbent 		42B House District 42B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL) *
  • Sue Finney (R)
*Incumbent 		43A House District 43A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Peter M Fischer (DFL)
  • Paul Babin (R)
17A House District 17A
Total spending: $214.21
Candidates:
  • Tim Miller (R) *
  • Ben Dolan (DFL)
  • Robert M Wright (DFL)
  • Ed Engelmann (LMN)
*Incumbent 		17B House District 17B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Dave Baker (R) *
  • Logan Kortgard (DFL)
*Incumbent 		14A House District 14A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Tama Theis (R) *
  • Tamara 'Tami' Calhoun (DFL)
*Incumbent 		14B House District 14B
Total spending: $25,969.81
Candidates:
  • Dan Wolgamott (DFL) *
  • Paul Brandmire (R)
*Incumbent 		31A House District 31A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Kurt Daudt (R) *
  • Brad Brown (DFL)
*Incumbent 		44A House District 44A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Ginny Klevorn (DFL) *
  • Perry Nouis (R)
*Incumbent 		45A House District 45A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Daonna Depoister (DFL)
  • Cedrick Rommel Frazier (DFL)
  • Jesse Pfliger (R)
45B House District 45B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Mike Freiberg (DFL) *
  • Ken Fitzgerald (R)
*Incumbent 		59A House District 59A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Fue Lee (DFL) *
  • Marcus Harcus (GLC)
*Incumbent 		60A House District 60A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Sydney Jordan (DFL) *
  • John Holmberg (R)
  • Calvin Lee Carpenter (VPM)
*Incumbent 		66A House District 66A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Alice Hausman (DFL) *
  • Brett Rose (R)
*Incumbent 		66B House District 66B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • John Lesch (DFL) *
  • Athena Hollins (DFL)
  • Mikki Murray (R)
*Incumbent 		67A House District 67A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • John Thompson (DFL)
  • John Stromenger (R)
  • Hoang Murphy (DFL)
43B House District 43B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Leon M. Lillie (DFL) *
  • Jordan Herzog (R)
  • Antonio Nerios (VPM)
*Incumbent 		39B House District 39B
Total spending: $115,406.4
Candidates:
  • Shelly Christensen (DFL) *
  • Joe Garofalo (R)
*Incumbent
16A House District 16A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Chris Swedzinski (R) *
  • Doria Drost (DFL)
*Incumbent 		18A House District 18A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Dean Urdahl (R) *
*Incumbent 		29A House District 29A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Joe McDonald (R) *
  • Renée Cardarelle (DFL)
*Incumbent 		29B House District 29B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Marion O'Neill (R) *
  • Joe Rosh (DFL)
*Incumbent 		44B House District 44B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Patty Acomb (DFL) *
  • Gary Porter (R)
*Incumbent 		46A House District 46A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Ryan Winkler (DFL) *
  • Anne Taylor (R)
*Incumbent 		59B House District 59B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Raymond Dehn (DFL) *
  • Lisa Neal-Delgado (GP)
  • Isaiah Whitmore (DFL)
  • Esther Agbaje (DFL)
  • Alan Shilepsky (R)
*Incumbent 		60B House District 60B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Mohamud Noor (DFL) *
*Incumbent 		64A House District 64A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Kaohly Her (DFL) *
  • Sherry Schack (R)
*Incumbent 		65A House District 65A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Rena Moran (DFL) *
  • Amy Anderson (R)
*Incumbent 		67B House District 67B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jay Xiong (DFL) *
  • Fred Turk (R)
*Incumbent 		53A House District 53A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Tou Xiong (DFL) *
  • William A Johnston (R)
*Incumbent
16B House District 16B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Paul Torkelson (R) *
  • Marinda "Mindy" Kimmel (DFL)
*Incumbent 		18B House District 18B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Glenn Gruenhagen (R) *
  • Heather Bakke (DFL)
*Incumbent 		47A House District 47A
Total spending: $685.59
Candidates:
  • Jim Nash (R) *
  • Arlan Brinkmeier (DFL)
*Incumbent 		33A House District 33A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jerry Hertaus (R) *
  • Caitlin Cahill (DFL)
*Incumbent 		33B House District 33B
Total spending: $41,772.78
Candidates:
  • Kelly Morrison (DFL) *
  • Andrew Myers (R)
*Incumbent 		46B House District 46B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Cheryl Youakim (DFL) *
  • Melissa Moore (R)
*Incumbent 		61A House District 61A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Frank Hornstein (DFL) *
  • Kurtis Fechtmeyer (R)
*Incumbent 		62A House District 62A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Hodan Hassan (DFL) *
  • Arjun Kataria (R)
*Incumbent 		63A House District 63A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jim Davnie (DFL) *
  • Penny Arcos (R)
  • April Kane (DFL)
  • David Wiester (LMN)
*Incumbent 		65B House District 65B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Carlos Mariani (DFL) *
  • Margaret Mary Stokely (R)
*Incumbent 		53B House District 53B
Total spending: $41,899.6
Candidates:
  • Steve Sandell (DFL) *
  • Kelly Jahner-Byrne (R)
*Incumbent 		54B House District 54B
Total spending: $66,801.85
Candidates:
  • Tony Jurgens (R) *
  • Kelsey Waits (DFL)
*Incumbent
19A House District 19A
Total spending: $60,336.43
Candidates:
  • Jeff Brand (DFL) *
  • Susan Akland (R)
*Incumbent 		20A House District 20A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Erina Prom (DFL)
  • Brian Pfarr (R)
20B House District 20B
Total spending: $1,596.5
Candidates:
  • Todd Lippert (DFL) *
  • Joe Moravchik (R)
*Incumbent 		58B House District 58B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Pat Garofalo (R) *
  • Sara Wolf (DFL)
*Incumbent 		21A House District 21A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Barb Haley (R) *
  • Matt Bruns (DFL)
*Incumbent 		21B House District 21B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Steve Drazkowski (R) *
  • Elise Diesslin (DFL)
*Incumbent 		48A House District 48A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Laurie Pryor (DFL) *
  • Eric Wessels (R)
*Incumbent 		49A House District 49A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Heather Edelson (DFL) *
*Incumbent 		61B House District 61B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jamie Long (DFL) *
  • Lisa Pohlman (R)
*Incumbent 		62B House District 62B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Aisha Gomez (DFL) *
  • Ross Tenneson (R)
*Incumbent 		63B House District 63B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Dennis Schuller (LMN)
  • Emma Greenman (DFL)
  • Husniyah Dent Bradley (DFL)
  • Jerome T Evans (DFL)
  • Frank Pafko (R)
64B House District 64B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Dave Pinto (DFL) *
  • Georgia Dietz (R)
*Incumbent 		52A House District 52A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Rick Hansen (DFL) *
  • Mariah de la Paz (R)
*Incumbent 		54A House District 54A
Total spending: $86,122.13
Candidates:
  • Anne Claflin (DFL) *
  • Keith Franke (R)
*Incumbent
22B House District 22B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Rod Hamilton (R) *
  • Lynn Herrick (DFL)
*Incumbent 		19B House District 19B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Jeremy Loger (R)
  • Luke Frederick (DFL)
23B House District 23B
Total spending: $53,981.48
Candidates:
  • Jeremy Munson (R) *
  • Leroy McClelland (DFL)
*Incumbent 		25B House District 25B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Kenneth L. Bush (R)
  • Liz Boldon (DFL)
24B House District 24B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Brian Daniels (R) *
  • Ashley Martinez-Perez (DFL)
*Incumbent 		25A House District 25A
Total spending: $250.08
Candidates:
  • Duane Robert Quam (R) *
  • Kim Hicks (DFL)
*Incumbent 		28A House District 28A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Gene P. Pelowski Jr. (DFL) *
*Incumbent 		47B House District 47B
Total spending: $1,678.04
Candidates:
  • Greg Boe (R) *
  • Dan Kessler (DFL)
*Incumbent 		48B House District 48B
Total spending: $18,676.93
Candidates:
  • Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL) *
  • Holly Link (R)
*Incumbent 		49B House District 49B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Steve Elkins (DFL) *
  • Joe Thalman (R)
*Incumbent 		50A House District 50A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Michael Howard (DFL) *
  • Tim Johnson (R)
*Incumbent 		50B House District 50B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Andrew Carlson (DFL) *
  • Gary Heyer (R)
*Incumbent 		51A House District 51A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Sandra Masin (DFL) *
  • Justin Clark (DFL)
  • Patrick J. Zurick (R)
*Incumbent 		51B House District 51B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Fern A. Smith (R)
  • Liz Reyer (DFL)
  • Mike Maguire (DFL)
52B House District 52B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Ruth Richardson (DFL) *
  • Cynthia Lonnquist (R)
*Incumbent
22A House District 22A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Joe Schomacker (R) *
  • Chris Baumberger (DFL)
*Incumbent 		23A House District 23A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Patricia Fahey Bacon (DFL)
  • Bjorn Olson (R)
24A House District 24A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • John Petersburg (R) *
  • Tom Shea (DFL)
*Incumbent 		26B House District 26B
Total spending: $259.42
Candidates:
  • Nels T. Pierson (R) *
  • Randy Brock (DFL)
*Incumbent 		26A House District 26A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Tina Liebling (DFL) *
  • Gary Melin (R)
*Incumbent 		27A House District 27A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Peggy Bennett (R) *
  • Joe Pacovsky (DFL)
  • Thomas Martinez (DFL)
*Incumbent 		27B House District 27B
Total spending: $31,603.96
Candidates:
  • Jeanne Poppe (DFL) *
  • Patricia Mueller (R)
*Incumbent 		28B House District 28B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Gregory M. Davids (R) *
  • Jordan Fontenello (DFL)
*Incumbent 		55A House District 55A
Total spending: $128,687.66
Candidates:
  • Brad Tabke (DFL) *
  • Erik Mortensen (R)
  • Ryan Martin (LMN)
*Incumbent 		55B House District 55B
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Tony Albright (R) *
  • Andrea Nelsen (DFL)
*Incumbent 		56A House District 56A
Total spending: $29,458.84
Candidates:
  • Pam Myhra (R)
  • Jessica Hanson (DFL)
56B House District 56B
Total spending: $151,990.7
Candidates:
  • Kaela Berg (DFL)
  • Roz Peterson (R)
58A House District 58A
Total spending: $12,035.23
Candidates:
  • Jon Koznick (R) *
  • Erin Preese (DFL)
*Incumbent 		57A House District 57A
No spending data reported
Candidates:
  • Robert Bierman (DFL) *
  • Megan Olson (R)
*Incumbent 		57B House District 57B
Total spending: $2,614.1
Candidates:
  • John D. Huot (DFL) *
  • Sandra A. Jimenez (R)
*Incumbent

Legend

  •   Up to $151,990
  •   Up to $121,592
  •   Up to $91,194
  •   Up to $60,796
  •   Up to $30,398
  •   No spending data reported

As of the latest filing, the state DFL has raised $9.3 million, the House DFL caucus raised $4.5 million and the Senate DFL caucus has raised $5.6 million. The state GOP has raised $831,000, the House GOP caucus has raised $1.36 million and the Senate GOP caucus has raised $1.96 million.

Money spent and cash on hand by political party unit
Source: Minnesota Campaign Finance Board