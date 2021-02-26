Minnesota now projects $1.6 billion surplus for next budget cycle

The state of Minnesota’s budget picture brightened dramatically Friday, with an announcement by Minnesota Management and Budget that it now projects a $1.6 billion surplus for the state’s next two-year budget cycle.

This story will be updated throughout the day, but here are the basics:

There goes the project shortfall for next budget period in Minnesota. Is now a $1.6 billion surplus projected on a base of around $52 billion, two-year budget. pic.twitter.com/kyaCNoWeeM — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) February 26, 2021

Let’s walk through this … In July, the shortfall for 2021-23 was $4.7 billion. In November it was $1.27 billion. Now the shortfall has been replaced with a $1.6 billion surplus. — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) February 26, 2021

Gov. Tim Walz last month proposed a next-two-year budget of $52.4 billion and said he needed a $1.66 billion tax hike over two years to pay for his plan. https://t.co/VC0UEJxYtv — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) February 26, 2021

Key sentence here in brief announcement of February forecast – higher collections AND lower spending projections. “…we now project a positive balance of $1.6 billion because of a higher revenue forecast, lower state spending, & an increased surplus for the current fiscal year” — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) February 26, 2021

From House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (who makes point that tax hikes very, very, very unlikely to pass GOP Senate. As in very) pic.twitter.com/ZzTqx8mFC8 — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) February 26, 2021

But bottom line swing is impressive – from a $1.27 billion shortfall for next budget period to a $1.6 billion surplus. — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) February 26, 2021

At a pro-tax-hike virtual rally Thursday, House Speaker Melissa Hortman predicted the forecast would “look better” and some might say “this isn’t the time to be bold. But the truth is, people are still hurting, the needs are still great and this isn’t the time for the status quo” — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) February 26, 2021

At same rally Walz said: “I’m proud to put forward a budget that says, you know what, we’re gonna prioritize those who are hurt the most – our children, our working families and our small businesses…” — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) February 26, 2021