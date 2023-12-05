Opinions about the 2023 session of the Minnesota Legislature might vary, but it would be hard to refute that it resulted in major policy changes and significant government spending.

The DFL trifecta that held the state House, Senate and governorship passed nearly its entire agenda, leaving the majority to call it transformative and the minority to call it extreme, even “bonkers.” Abortion rights, paid family leave, post-release voting rights, child tax credits, affordable housing funding, gun-safety laws, recreational marijuana, construction spending, targeted tax cuts — all were checked off the DFL to-do list by session’s end.

So, what did voters think of the result? A MinnPost/Embold Research poll of 1,519 Minnesota voters posed two questions about the results. The first included two statements that assessed the session from two political perspectives. The second asked how voters thought a by-far-the-largest revenue surplus in state history should have been spent.

Results were mixed, partisan but still telling — especially when looking at the so-called crosstabs that break down responses by demographic group.

The first question stated:

“As you may know, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) gained full control of state government in 2022, holding the governor’s office and both houses of the state Legislature. Below are two statements about the 2023 legislative session:

“STATEMENT A: The success of the 2023 legislative session will make huge differences in the lives of Minnesotans. This proves that more gets done when one party controls the state government.

“STATEMENT B: The 2023 legislative session was bad for Minnesotans. When the parties share control of state government, it results in compromise that is better for Minnesota.”

Of those who completed the poll, 23% agreed “much more” with Statement A and 15% agreed “somewhat more” with Statement A for an aggregate total of 38%.

On the other side, 27% agreed “much more” with Statement B and 19% agreed “somewhat more with Statement B for an aggregate total of 46%.

Even though the statements were posed in a way to encourage respondents to pick a perspective, 15% of respondents said they agreed equally with both statements. Are these voters noncommittal, reluctant to take sides, confused? It is not that surprising, perhaps, that a voter thought the end-product of the session was positive but thinks governance is better when both parties are engaged in the results, when compromises are required.

“That was most-frequently chosen by people who identified as not belonging to either party,” said Embold Research pollster Ben Greenfield. “That could make some people who chose that feel positive about the accomplishments of the Legislature but holding all other variables constant would prefer divided government.”

Looking at the crosstabs to break down the results, those agreeing with both statements declined with age from 24% among those ages 18 to 34 to 9% for those 65 and older. Self-defined independents were also more likely to agree with both statements. Partisanship was the largest variable, with 74% of Democrats agreeing with Statement A much more or somewhat more and 83% of Republicans agreeing with Statement B much more or somewhat more.

Only 22% of independents agreed with Statement A, with 53% in agreement with Statement B.

The poll also asked respondents about the record $17.6 billion surplus when the pre-pandemic record had been $1.8 billion in 2015. That money was vital to the DFL agenda, as it paid for both one-time and ongoing expenditures as well as tax reductions, including rebate checks to many taxpayers.

“In the 2023 legislative session, state lawmakers spent much of the state’s $18 billion surplus on priorities including education, transportation, child care, housing and infrastructure. A smaller portion went to tax rebates and tax cuts. Which of the following best matches your views:

More of the surplus should have gone to tax cuts — 46%

The balance between spending and tax cuts was about right — 31%

More of the surplus should have gone to spending — 11%

Not sure — 12%

The answer to how the surplus should have been spent varies by party with 80% of Republicans wanting more to have gone to tax cuts and 76% of Democrats saying either that the balance was about right or that more should have gone to spending. Among independents, 51% favored more tax cuts, 23 percent said the balance was right and 5% said more should have been spent.

A pronounced gender gap appears in the responses. Some 36% of women and 57% of men wanted more tax cuts; 39% of women and 24% of men said the balance was about right. Ten percent of woman respondents and 12% of male respondents said they wanted more spending. Fifteen percent of those who said they were not sure were women and 8% of those who said they were unsure were men.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said she wasn’t surprised at the number of voters who say the results of the session would have been better with shared partisan control. That, she said, is how many voters wish the government worked.

“But if I had written Statement B for you I would have said ‘When parties share control of state government it results in gridlock,’” Hortman said. The time when Republican lawmakers were open to compromise is in the past, she said, though until 2022 there were DFL deals struck with a Senate GOP that both she and Gov. Tim Walz praised.

Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic pointed to a bipartisan deal that could have ended the 2022 session with some spending, some tax cuts and some additional reserves. Instead, it broke apart, and lawmakers failed to pass a supplemental budget. Fingers were pointed in both directions but many gains that Republican leaders wanted, such as complete elimination of state taxes on Social Security were lost. One motivation was hopes that they would win complete control of government in the 2022 election.

Hortman pointed to another question that asked voters to pick the issues most on their minds and allowed them to choose four. As in 2022, inflation and the economy were at the top with 61%, and abortion rights was second at 40%. This year, 60% cited inflation and 40% chose abortion rights.

“Much of what we did in ‘23 was cutting costs for families, from child care to housing to copays for drugs,” she said. “But a lot of that will take a bit of time to filter down into people’s pockets.” Rental assistance and a more-generous child tax credit will appear sooner, but affordable housing construction will take several years.

Dziedzic said the DFL agenda last session was driven by what candidates heard from voters and from what their internal polling revealed. The top issues in that poll were similar to what appears in the MinnPost/Embold Research poll.

“We addressed many of the issues in the polls they raised,” the Minneapolis DFLer said. But she, too, sought to remind voters what shared political power can look like.

“In theory they want us to compromise,” she said. “People talk compromise, but there was no compromise in 2022,” she said. “So we ended in complete gridlock. We heard people say they don’t want to look like Washington, D.C. They want us to get things done, and we did that.”

GOP leaders, as expected, have a different analysis. House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, saw her views in the plurality who agree with Statement B.

“I hear Speaker Hortman say gridlock and I see it as balance, actually having a seat at the table and being heard, being a part of decisions that affect all Minnesotans,” Demuth said. “There was a lot of spending with fewer checks and balances.”

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said he saw in the poll results that Minnesotans want “reasonableness” and an approach to issues that reflect the entire state, not just areas with DFL majorities.

“That’s what Minnesota is really known for, having thoughtful discussion, having that sort of debate,” he said. “When you put that in front of Minnesotans, people are saying we need to see if this is the right way going forward.”

The poll results also showed a plurality of respondents — just 4 percentage points short of half — thought more of the large surplus should have gone to tax cuts and rebates. That, too, echoes the positions minority GOP members took during the session.

“One of the things we heard right away was ‘where is my money? Where did my money go?’ And that was not from certain demographics, it was across the board, because the surplus was talked about so much,” Demuth said. “People were expecting more.”

DFL leaders did not favor across-the-board tax cuts, opting instead for targeted cuts aimed at families and lower-income Minnesotans. A rebate program that Walz wanted to reach $2,000 fell to just $260 per taxpayer and was capped so single tax filers with incomes of $75,000 and joint filers with incomes of $150,000 received no checks. The tax on Social Security was not eliminated but income thresholds for when it is charged were raised.

There were a few high-earner tax hikes, but two additions that will hit all incomes are a Twin Cities area sales tax for transportation and housing and a delivery fee for transportation. In addition, lawmakers indexed the gas tax to inflation, though so far no increases have occurred.

Dziedzic said she wasn’t surprised by voters wanting more in tax cuts and higher rebate checks. But the taxes bill that contained the largest reductions in state history came in ways that are less obvious because they will be delivered in different ways. That includes money to keep local property tax hikes lower, property tax refund credits, an easier-to-use renters credit, child-care subsidies and free school lunches.

“There are many ways to give money back to people than just a tax cut,” she said, adding that the large construction bond measure will lead to well-paying construction jobs, which also puts money into worker’s pockets and local economies.

Johnson said voters still have economic concerns, especially over inflation, and they have not lessened since the last MinnPost/Embold Research poll was conducted right before the 2022 election. Asked whether their income was going up faster than inflation, staying about even with inflation or falling behind inflation, 3% said faster; 22% said staying even and 72% said falling behind. Those are the exact same results as in 2022, with the only difference being 4% said they were not sure this year and 2% said they were not sure last year.

“People understand that every single day,” he said. “When they see Minnesota wasting the surplus, raising taxes, they are making that connection. What is government doing to make our lives more affordable?”

Christopher Chapp, a professor of political science at St. Olaf College who researches political communication, campaigns and elections, said the economy is often top of mind for voters, harkening back to the now-familiar refrain by Democratic consultant James Carville: “It’s the economy stupid.”

“I would expect that would be horrible news for any incumbent administration,” Chapp said of the poll results. But similar poll results in 2022 did not translate into major losses for DFL campaigns, and it’s possible that other issues like abortion played a bigger role in the 2022 results.

“In the last couple of election cycles there has been some decoupling of economic performance from voting behavior,” Chapp said. “It’s a feature of the polarized era that we live in: Voters are interpreting the economy from a partisan lens.”

The poll asked voters to assess the status of Minnesota and the United States by asking whether they thought they were going in the right direction or on the wrong track. For Minnesota, 48% said right direction and 52% said wrong track. One year ago, 46% said right direction and 54% said wrong track.

“Over half of Minnesotans think we’re on the wrong track, it is a slim majority but we are on the wrong track and House Republicans are ready to bring balance back to the Legislature,” said Demuth.

For the U.S., the gap was much more stark. Last month only 20% of respondents said the nation was going in the right direction with 80% saying it was off on the wrong track. That is even worse than a year ago when 28% said right direction and 72% said wrong track.

The poll asked respondents about their views of Walz in two different questions. First they were asked if they had favorable or unfavorable views of the DFL governor. Combining those who said they had very favorable and somewhat favorable views of Walz and combining those who said they had somewhat unfavorable and very unfavorable views of him, the governor had a 45% favorable and 46% unfavorable rating.

The poll then asked respondents to grade Walz’s job performance. Thirty-three percent strongly approved and 19% somewhat approved. On the other side, 9% somewhat disapproved and 40% strongly disapproved. The aggregate total gave Walz a slightly positive 51% approve/49% disapprove.

In comparison, President Biden had 41% approving of his job performance and 59% disapproving.

Greenfield of Embold Research said those results match what is happening in other states.

“Governor’s approval ratings are much higher than most politicians’ approval ratings,” he said. “The majority of governors have majorities in the states that approve of their job performance.” That hasn’t been the case for Biden outside the first few months of his presidency.