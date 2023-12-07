Sometimes it seems that Republicans and DFLers in the state are Minnesotans separated by a common language, with Wednesday’s release of projections of state spending and tax collections being the latest example.

Where one saw good news, another saw pending financial woes. And what one saw as a potential “structural imbalance,” another saw as future deficits.

That report, one of two annual updates by state economists and accountants that tell governors and legislators how much they can spend, said the current budget will end in the black. That is, by the time the current $71 billion two-year budget ends on June 30, 2025, the state will have $2.4 billion left over.

There was a time when a $2.4 billion surplus would have been celebrated; now it’s kind of meh. It’s real money, but compared to the $19 billion surplus that welcomed lawmakers to town last January, it seems like budget dust. It is low enough that Gov. Tim Walz and DFL legislative leaders are trying to chill spending demands from DFL constituencies.

Article continues after advertisement

But it is the forecast for what happens in the next budget period, the one starting in July of 2025, where the different interpretations of the same numbers start to vary the most. A generous reading is that if the state just did what it is doing now — spent the same and taxed the same — the state’s balance sheet would show $82 million unspent at the end of the 2025-2027 budget period. That’s how DFLers spin the forecast.

But the reading favored by Republicans shows that to get to that positive number, the state would have to hope that none of that $2.4 billion surplus is spent over the next two sessions. Every dollar spent now makes the next biennial forecast one dollar closer to negative territory.

And looking solely at two basic numbers — how much revenue is expected in that following budget versus how much revenue is expected — the state would have what accountants call a “negative structural balance” or a “structural imbalance.”

Is that a deficit? No, say the accountants and economists at the Office of Management and Budget. Because there is no adopted budget for those years, it is only a projected negative balance.

“Let me clarify that we are not projecting a deficit, we are projecting a structural imbalance,” said Erin Campbell, the commissioner of MMB. “It is not fair to call it a deficit. We have a positive balance at the end of each biennium. What we have is a structural imbalance because our spending is exceeding our revenues.” The ending number is positive mostly because surpluses and reserve funds — primarily the $2.8 billion rainy day account — get transferred from one biennium over to the next biennium.

Is that a deficit? Yes, say GOP leaders.

“The bottom line … is that spending is expected to exceed revenue. That’s a deficit, my friend,” said House GOP assistant minority leader Kristin Robbins of Maple Grove.

“No matter the semantics that we’ve heard today, no matter how they spin this, this is a deficit,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks.

Republicans used a phrase that could well be frequently used during the session and next fall when all members of the House are on the ballot by calling it “The Democrats’ Deficit.”

Article continues after advertisement

Walz used the release of the forecast to back-pat himself and DFL lawmakers for the budget passed last May, which remains in balance through the end of the current budget period. While that “negative structural balance” suggests things could be tight in the future, how tight will be based on a budget written next year.

For now, that significant increase in spending approved last May in a session DFLers called historic and transformational is covered by expected tax revenue. And a strategy of using some of the $19 billion surplus (or $17.5 billion, depending on how inflation was taken into consideration) for one-time spending appears to be holding up. The projected budget for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years is $66.2 billion versus $70.5 billion currently.

If 2023 was for history making, Walz said 2024 is for implementation and caution.

“I’ll tell the Legislature, we did a lot of great work last year. It’s time to implement that,” he said. “It will have a positive impact on workforce development, on housing, on the environment. But we need to be measured, we need to be cautious. This is not the year.

“If we’re cautious on this we balance out in the out years,” Walz said.

Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, acknowledged that some of her members are calling for more spending. And while they will be considered, “we implemented a lot last year, we did a lot last year. We need to make sure the agencies are getting done what we asked them to do.”

Added House Speaker Melisa Hortman on a request to spend more to reduce parents’ child care costs: “Do I wish we could do more? I certainly do. Do we have the revenue to? It certainly doesn’t look like right now we have the ability to make a further commitment.”

But Hortman also said that the state forecast that will be used to right budgets comes out in February, just as the session is convening.

Robbins said the tightness of future years suggests that GOP hopes for tax cuts is now unlikely.

Article continues after advertisement

The one spending priority Walz and DFL leaders are hopeful will pass is an additional construction budget that would be paid for with sales of up to $830 million in bonds.

Given the ups and downs of the national and state economies during the COVID-19 pandemic that included historic downturns and record surpluses fueled by massive federal stimulus spending, the details of this forecast could be considered pretty boring. MMB budget staff see some increased costs for the free school lunch plan that is seeing higher participation than expected and more expense for disability services due to more clients than first forecast.

The economy is steady, with stronger economic growth than last forecast but nothing so dramatic as to feed bigger surpluses.

The state jobless rate is lower than the U.S. as a whole, and the state has the fourth highest labor force participation rate among the states. That’s a measure of the percentage of workers who can work, actually holding jobs. It retains the highest bond rating for its debt and has the most-robust rainy day savings account in the nation.

“The outlook for this forecast period has a little bit of everything,” Campbell said. “The outlook for the U.S. economy has improved since the prior forecast, consumer spending is up and corporate profits are also up.” But some increased costs for state programs temper the good economic news.

“We are on strong footing,” she said. “While we expect to end both biennia in our forecast period with a balance, the underlying structural imbalance is something we need to monitor and be mindful of when we make budget decisions in the next legislative session and beyond.”

The session begins Feb. 12.