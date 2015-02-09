Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

The Stroll

Minnesota State Fair T-shirt Bingo, 2017 edition

By Andy Sturdevant | 09:21 am

What's on the minds of Minnesotans this year? Or, at least, what's on their chests? Once again, a survey of the T-shirts of the State Fair in 2017 reveals all kinds of cultural preoccupations, both longstanding (high school sports, local beer and outdoor recreation are well-represented) and somewhat new (a lot of bonfire-themed T-shirts this year, for some reason — was there a country song about bonfires I missed?).

As in past years, these four all-new bingo cards have been specially created to reflect this year’s T-shirt trends at the fair, based on careful and painstaking onsite research over several hours. As with last year, the outline of the state of Minnesota now acts as a FREE space in the center of the card. You will see a T-shirt with the state of Minnesota on it within two minutes of stepping foot onto the fairgrounds.

Print a card out and take it with you. Each category includes an illustrated example of a specific T-shirt you might see, but your finds may look entirely different. There’s room for interpretation in some categories, but don't go overboard.

Good luck!

Related Content: 
The Stroll

Minnesota State Fair T-shirt bingo, 2016 edition

By Andy Sturdevant | 08/31/16

Four all-new bingo cards specially created to reflect this year’s T-shirt trends at the Fair.

The Stroll

Minnesota State Fair T-shirt bingo, 2015 edition

By Andy Sturdevant | 09/02/15

You can’t use last year’s bingo cards and expect accurate results. The culture has moved on! 

T-shirt bingo thumbnail
The Stroll

Minnesota State Fair T-shirt bingo

By Andy Sturdevant | 08/27/14

T-shirts at the State Fair are always an interesting referendum on the public’s tastes, interests and general attitudes about life in Minnesota.

Related Tags:

About the Author:

Andy Sturdevant

Andy Sturdevant

Andy Sturdevant writes a weekly column, The Stroll, for MinnPost. The Stroll uncovers and celebrates the art, architecture, history, and visual culture of the Twin Cities — with each article focused on one geographic area.