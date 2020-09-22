At least six GOP-endorsed candidates for the Minnesota Legislature embrace QAnon conspiracy theory

This is crazy. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “At least a half-dozen Minnesota Republicans running for state legislative seats in November have promoted the sprawling QAnon conspiracy theory that includes false claims that Satanists and pedophiles run the government and that COVID-19 is part of a plot to steal the election. … Once dismissed as a fringe movement, QAnon is quickly seeping into mainstream Republican politics as scores of GOP candidates across the country express support for its ideas.”

Training tomorrow’s leaders. MPR’s Melissa Townsend reports: “When Aarica Coleman decided to run for the Minnesota Senate earlier this year, she was motivated by deepening racial inequities across the state that have led to catastrophic crises in housing, health, income and community safety. …Although she lost the DFL primary, she credits a program in St. Paul with helping her prepare for her foray into politics and igniting a passion for influencing policy … Coleman graduated from the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation’s Community Equity Program, a free, nine-month intensive program specifically for Black, Native American people and people of color to get to know the lay of the land at the state Capitol in St Paul.”

Won’t be the only suit like this. WCCO reports: “A protester who suffered a serious eye injury in the unrest following George Floyd’s death has filed a lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis, including the police chief and multiple officers. … WCCO has previously reported on Soren Stevenson, who was at the front of a protest line at a ramp to southbound I-35W and at University Avenue on May 31. In the protest, a “non-lethal” round struck Stevenson’s left eye. … The lawsuit is seeking more than $5 million for injuries suffered and more than $5 million in punitive damages.”

Should neighborhood meetings be recorded? The Southwest Journal’s Zac Farber looks at the question: “The Kingfield Neighborhood Association began recording its meetings in May and posting them to YouTube, a move that board president Chris DesRoches said has helped increase transparency. He said he appreciated being able to direct residents who missed an apartment developer’s presentation to ‘the primary source.’ … Yet in early July, DesRoches and other neighborhood leaders received guidance from the city recommending that meetings not be recorded because ‘some community members may feel uncomfortable, hampering the group’s ability to have an honest conversation.’”

Sad milestone: “200,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US. That’s more than the US battle deaths from 5 wars combined” [CNN]

Looks like new mayor for New Brighton: “New Brighton Mayor Valerie Johnson suspends bid for re-election” [Pioneer Press]

List of demands: “Group of MPR, APM journalists call for anti-racist action, accountability following departures at MPR” [KSTP]

Gouda news: “Delta will resume long international flights at MSP, first with Amsterdam round-trips” [Star Tribune]

You know you want to look: “Minnesota leaf-peepin’ alert: Fall colors on the North Shore are poppin’” [City Pages]