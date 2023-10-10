A personal injury attorney in Edina has been charged with driving while under the influence related to a crash in which he hit a construction worker along Interstate 35, Star Tribune reports.

From MSNBC: Wisconsin Justice Janet Protasiewicz is refusing to recuse herself from a redistricting case stating, “As Justice Alito has emphasized: ‘When there is no sound reason for a Justice to recuse, the Justice has a duty to sit.’”

Some Walgreens employees in the Twin Cities, and across the country, are in the midst of a three-day walkout in protest of “unsafe working conditions,” per KTSP.

For the first time, Hermantown will hire a fire chief. Duluth News Tribune reports that the town of 10,200 will start paying volunteer firefighters in hopes of combatting burnout.

Ann Kim’s The Basement Bar in Uptown will close and rebrand as Bronto Bar. Bring Me The News cites a spokesperson describing the upcoming bar as a “less fancy craft cocktail lounge, more a warm and welcoming neighborhood bar featuring delicious bites, cocktails inspired by the classics and an awesome soundtrack playing on the turntable.”

In Rochester, law enforcement and MnDOT are working to vacate a homeless encampment, per KTTC.

Fox9 reports the Stone Hill Bar & Grill in Randall has burned down and is a complete loss. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The largest pumpkin in the world is from Anoka. KSTP reports the pumpkin set a world record of 2,749 pounds.