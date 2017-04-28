'Bizarre Foods' host Andrew Zimmern to perform at MinnRoast 2017
For our 10th anniversary variety show, MinnPost is proud to announce that three-time James Beard Award-winner Andrew Zimmern will be joining the cast. Rumor has it that the Travel Channel host and former executive chef of Un Deux Trois will be showing off one of his lesser-known talents: singing.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing policymakers, entertainers and journalists together to poke fun at one another and the state we all love in songs, skits, videos, and monologues.
Joining Zimmern this year will be Gov. Mark Dayton, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, Rep. Tom Emmer, singer/songwriter PaviElle French, "Almanac" reporter Mary Lahammer, the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus and many more.
Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500 for first-time buyers. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members are eligible for a 25 percent ticket discount on show-only MinnRoast tickets. To get the discount code, become a Gold or Platinum member by donating $10 a month (or more) and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or (612) 455-6954.
