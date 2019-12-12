Who’s running for the Minnesota Legislature in 2020

The race is already on for the 134 seats in the Minnesota House and 67 seats in the Minnesota Senate up for election in 2020.To keep you apprised of how the contests are shaping up, MinnPost is compiling a running list of who’s running for the Legislature.

Candidates qualify for our list if we’re aware of a public campaign announcement, if they’ve filed with the Campaign Finance Board, or if party campaign operatives told us they’re running. We're assuming incumbents are running unless we hear otherwise. You can help us keep this list current by sending announcement news and website links to Peter Callaghan (pcallaghan@minnpost.com) or Greta Kaul (gkaul@minnpost.com).

You can use the filter buttons below to narrow down the list. For example, clicking or tapping “Senate” will only show Senate races (clicking or tapping again will deactivate the filter). Filters can be combined: clicking or tapping “Senate” and “First-term incumbent” will only show Senate races where the incumbent is serving their first term. To clear all the filters, click or tap the “All” button.