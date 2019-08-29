Jim Denomie is the 2019 McKnight Distinguished Artist; Latin jazz at the Dakota

Jim Denomie is an award-winning artist whose work is found at Mia, the Walker, the Weisman and the M, the Denver Art Museum, the Heard Museum in Phoenix, and Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, among many others.

Jim Denomie, a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Ojibwe, has been named the 2019 McKnight Distinguished Artist. He is the first Native American artist to be chosen for the award since it began in 1998.

The McKnight is a special designation for many reasons. Given each year by the arts-supporting, Minneapolis-based McKnight Foundation, it is Minnesota’s highest cultural honor. Winners receive an unrestricted $50,000 cash prize, no small thing for most artists. The awards always and only go to Minnesota artists, people who have chosen to make their lives here and enrich our communities with their art. They join a diverse and exceptional group.

Denomie was born in 1955 on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation near Hayward, Wisconsin. He grew up in Chicago and south Minneapolis, experiencing firsthand the effects of government relocation programs and assimilation policies while maintaining a strong connection to his reservation.

Recognized early as a gifted young artist, Denomie was told by a high school guidance counselor that there was no future in art. He dropped out of high school and spent two decades working in construction. Then he went back to school at the University of Minnesota, where he was required to take a studio arts course. He graduated in 1995 with a bachelor of fine arts degree and started exhibiting his paintings soon after.



Today Denomie is an award-winning artist whose work is found at Mia, the Walker, the Weisman and the M, the Denver Art Museum, the Heard Museum in Phoenix, and Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, among many others. It has been shown extensively in the United States and will travel this year to New Zealand and São Paolo.

Locally, Denomie is represented by the Bockley Gallery, which earlier this year held an exhibition of his “Standing Rock” paintings. These are large, highly detailed narrative works in oil on canvas. In each one, there’s a lot going on. You can look at any one of them for hours, wishing you had Denomie beside you to explain what every figure, action, object and gesture means, because they all mean something.

Denomie’s narrative works are his own contemporary extension of Ojibwe storytelling, filled with recognizable characters, archetypes, pop culture allusions and even humor. His portraits are just as potent, overflowing with vivid colors and emotional brushwork.

He has said that early on, he felt that people expected him to do “Indian art.” But “growing up in south Minneapolis, there weren’t a lot of eagles and buffalos and teepees.” So he found his own voice and went his own way.

In a statement, McKnight Foundation president Kate Wolford said, “Minnesota is Jim Denomie’s home, and its history has inspired many of his most powerful paintings … We’re thrilled to recognize an artist who is rooted in the Anishinaabe tradition of storytelling art and so deeply engaged in documenting the present day.”

Said Lori Lea Pourier, president/CEO of First Peoples Fund and a member of the selection committee, “I see [Denomie] as a modern day warrior documentarian, capturing and saving stories for the next 100 years in a contemporary voice.”

