Weekend picks: To holiday show or not to holiday show?

You’re either a holiday show person or you aren’t. You usually know in your gut whether an evening of Christmas cheer sounds appealing to you. For the few of you on the fence, something that is kind of in the holiday spirit without actually featuring any Christmas carols is the way to go. Wherever you fall on that spectrum, here are some arts and entertainment ideas to get you out of the house this week:

10th Annual Kinda Kinky & Friends Holiday Show to Benefit The Food Group: Now in its 10th year, Kinda Kinky offers a British punk rock holiday tradition while gathering up non-perishables for The Food Group. It’s a recipe for fun, as Twin Cities music scenes veterans join The Kinks cover band Kinda Kinky for a joyful holiday party (filled with Kinks music, of course). In past years, this shindig has taken place at Eagles #34, but this year the gang is heading south to the beautifully renovated Parkway Theater. Friday, Dec. 17; doors open at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. ($20-$27) More information here.

David Hockney: People, Places & Things: Bask in the Southern California light of David Hockney’s artworks this weekend at the Walker Art Center, when the museum opens a retrospective of the British-born artist and longtime staple of the Los Angeles art scene who is now based in Normandy, France. The Walker’s senior curator and director of visual arts, Siri Engberg, has drawn from the museum’s expansive collection of over 230 works by the artist, plus additional loans from the Minneapolis Institute of Art and private collectors for the exhibition. You’ll get a tour through Hockney’s varied career, from his early days as a 1960s pop artist through intimate portraits of his friends (like fashion designer Celia Birtwell) and his sun-filled swimming pool paintings and pondering still-life works. The exhibition also includes Hockney’s expressive designs for theater and opera, large scale landscapes, and explorations of technology, including faxed drawings and iPad art works. Walker Art Center; show opens on Saturday and goes through Aug. 21, 2022 ($15). More information here.

Amahl and the Night Visitors: Gian Carlo Menotti wrote the music and libretto for this one-act opera for a televised broadcast on NBC in 1951. It was the first ever TV opera in the U.S., and has had staying power as part of the American holiday show canon. Skylark Opera Theatre’s production, directed by Gary Briggle with music direction by Jordan Buchholtz, has its final weekend at Park Square’s Andy Boss Stage, telling the story of the Magi from the perspective of a shepherd boy who has a disability. Besides singing, the performance also highlights local dance artists, including Penelope Freeh and Sam Johnson. Twin brothers Oskar and Henry Helle-Morrissey alternate playing Amahl. Park Square Theatre; Saturday, Dec. 18 shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. ($20-$35) More information here.

Katia Cardenas Holiday Show: Katia Cardenas has a holiday treat for you, offering her sumptuous voice for two performances at kj’s hideaway (formerly The Artist’s Quarter and Vieux Carré) of Christmas stories and holiday tunes from the likes of Joni Mitchell, John Coltrane and Diane Reeves. Accompanied by pianist Joe Strachan, bassist Ted Olsen and drummer Beth Varela, Cardenas will also debut her original holiday single, “Never Far From Home.” kj’s hideaway; Saturday, Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ($15) More information here.

Water Protectors and Land Defenders Holiday Bazaar: Skip the online shopping and head to Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center to find one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones. The holiday bazaar, hosted by Indigenous Roots along with the Native Youth Arts Collective, is your one-stop shop for hand-crafted items, paintings, beadwork, screen printed apparel, sacred medicine and more from local Native/BIPOC vendors and healers. Proceeds go toward mutual aid for Line 3 water protectors and land defenders. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center; Sunday, Dec. 19, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Free) More information here.

A Very Uproar Solstice Comedy Open Mic: In the Heart of the Beast is letting go of the Avalon Theatre, but you’ve got one more chance to see the space, and the many puppets that are set up inside. Uproar, a performance group focused on Black, Brown, Indigenous, queer, trans and women folk — hosts an evening of comedy with DJ Drew Untethered kicking things off when doors open for some music. After the comedy open mic, Corina Lucas will be doing a stand-up set before the sketch comedy improv troupe Latins on Ice take the stage with special guest Ruben Gomez. Afterwards, the mostly Spanish-singing experimental rock orchestra La Curandera & the Ritual performs live for the first time since Valentine’s Day 2020. The Avalon Theater, Monday, Dec. 20; doors open at 6:30 pm., show at 7:30 p.m. (Free, but donations appreciated) More information here.