Friendsgiving is a time-honored tradition for folks that live far from or don’t feel close to their families. If you’re craving community, head to the Dakota for a bit of warmth and soulful music (you’ll need to order a Thanksgiving meal in advance). After the holiday, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra debuts a new work by Sandbox resident artist Viet Cuong. Then on Saturday, throw your support to local businesses, all while finding the perfect gift for someone on your list — or for yourself.

Thanksgiving with Jearlyn Steele & Friends

Don’t have Thanksgiving plans? You’ve got an invite to the Dakota where Jearlyn Steele is joined by sibling Fred Steele playing piano and keyboards, plus Kenyari Jackson on drums, Yonathan Bekure playing bass guitar and Spencer Christiansen on guitar. A legendary member of the Steele family who has toured internationally, Jearlyn Steele also shines as a radio and TV personality, bringing her warmth and humor to audiences, on top of a voice that rings like a bell. Thursday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m. at the Dakota ($25 to $35). More information here.

Barber’s Adagio for Strings

For its post-Thanksgiving concert, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra debuts composer-in-residence Viet Cuong’s new work, “Now and Then,” which grew out of the orchestra’s new Sandbox residency program (read more about this piece in Britt Robson’s interview here). Also slated for the evening is Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte,” which was inspired by Haydn’s Op. 77 No. 2, which abruptly switches from major to minor key during the minuet. After intermission, the SPCO will play Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” followed by an homage to Duke Ellington by composer Jeff Scott played by a quintet to finish off the evening. Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Ordway Concert Hall, ($12 to $50). More information here.

Small Business Saturday

Skip the big box stores this weekend and head to local businesses to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Here are a few Small Business Saturday events to get you started:

Small Business Saturday Artist and Writer Mart at Open Book

Artists, zinesters, printers, writers, bookmakers, game makers and more will be ready for you at Open Book for an artist mart that lets you skip the middleman and buy directly from the creators. While you’re there, you can also visit Small Business Saturday at Milkweed Books and Minnesota Center for Book Arts in the Same Building. The former promises snacks and beverages, plus surprise author guests, and the latter is offering creative activities plus rewards for shopping. Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Open Book, Milkweed’s event will run until 5 p.m. (free). More information here.

Comma, a Bookshop Grand Opening

Minneapolis’ newest book store is opening in Linden Hills, in the former location of Callahan Framing Company. They’ll have giveaways, snacks, and show off their inventory. Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Comma, A Bookshop (free). More information here.

ColorWheel Gallery: Pop-Up Artist Amy Sundby

Guest artist Amy Sundby Jeanchaiyaphum visits this Kingfield art gallery with examples of her photography, watercolor art and more. Besides original pieces, ColorWheel will be selling prints, cards and more. Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at ColorWheel Gallery (free). More information here.

Small Business Saturday at the Northrop King Building

The artists at Northrop King will be selling everything from jewelry and glass art to photography, graphics, paintings, and more. From textile pieces to home decor and ceramic works, grab that special gift for your special person or persons. Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northrop King. More information here.

Post-Thanksgiving Music Feast at Barely Brothers

Visit Saint Paul’s vinyl-only record store for a post-Thanksgiving in-store music session. Pick up new releases by Beebe Gallini and Cindy Lawson, who will also be playing live. Also hear tunes by Warcake and Mad Mojo Jett. Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Barely Brothers (free). More information here.