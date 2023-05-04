From Carnatic violin duos to reinvestigations of Elizabethan poetry, this week’s arts calendar in the Twin Cities entices. Groveland Gallery hits its 50th anniversary mark with the first of a three-part celebratory exhibition extravaganza, while Tapestries puts on its seventh iteration of “Tapestries,” highlighting emerging choreographers. Also this week, coral reefs and giant animal masks in Winona, and Beethoven and more by the Chamber Music Society of Minnesota.

Emilia

After performing in different community spaces throughout the Twin Cities since last week, Ten Thousand Things Theater brings its production of Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s “Emilia” to Open Book this week in the first U.S. production of the work. The speculative history is an imagined biography of English poet Emilia Bassano, a contemporary of William Shakespeare who some have suggested was the basis for his “dark lady” sonnets. Marcela Lorca directs the all-female cast, with music by Peter Vitale. Thursday, May 4, Friday, May 5 and Saturday May 6 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m., through June 4 at Open Book, plus June 8 and 9 at Falcon Heights Church and June 10 and 11 at the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis ($35 suggested, or pay what you can starting at $15). More information here.

Tapestries 7.0

Now in its seventh year, the Tapestries program of Threads Dance Project supports the next generation of choreographers. This years’ cohort includes Erinn Liebhard, Julie Warder, and Brenna Mosser, who have all gotten production and creative help from Threads in the creation of new pieces. Also presented in the concert will be “Uncertain Reality,” a work by founder and artistic director Karen L. Charles. Based on the chaos theory, the piece features projected visuals by artist Miko Simmons. Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Tek Box ($30, pay as able Friday starting at $10) More information here.

Violin Jugulbandi

The two brothers that make up the violin duo Ganesh and Kumaresh have been playing across genres for four decades, finding new pathways and resonances as they blend the precise technique of the South Indian style of Carnatic instrumental music with global influences and contemporary flavors. They are joined by percussionists Kulur U Jayachandra Rao, who plays the mridangam, and Trichy S Krishnaswamy on ghatam. Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Plymouth Playhouse in the Ramada Hotel in Plymouth, ($25, $20 in advance). More information here.

Art and more in Winona

A trip down to Winona might be in your future this week and next for an explosion of arts-related happenings. It’s a chance to catch up on the new direction for the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, headed up by executive director Scott Pollock, with a renewed focus on contemporary art and artists, as well as new partnerships. First up are several events marking the opening of two exhibitions, including a preview party, member and media day, an artist tour, and a family day. One of the exhibitions is made of large-scale ceramic sculptural works that ruminate on climate change’s impact on coral reefs by Courtney Mattison called “Undercurrent.” The other is Liz Sexton’s giant papier-mâché fish, bird and mammal masks and accompanying photographs and video, called “Out of Water.”

The following week, MMAM hosts its annual report to the community, as well as the opening of a new augmented reality experience by Marlena Myles, and an outdoor riverwalk by Ian Hanesworth. That weekend also sees a performance of “Driftless,” in collaboration with Liquid Music on the banks of the Mississippi River, featuring multi-instrumentalist Sam Amidon and the Winona Symphony Orchestra

First Look Preview Party: Friday May 5, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. ($10)

Annual Report To The Community: Thursday May 18, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (free, registration required)

Driftless, an MMAM + Liquid Music collaboration Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m.($35)

More information here.

Groveland Gallery’s 50th Anniversary Exhibition series: Past | Present | Future

For 50 years, Groveland Gallery has been connecting artists from Minnesota and the surrounding region with art lovers for 50 years, with a particular emphasis on contemporary artists making representational paintings, drawings and prints. Located behind the Walker Art Center in a historic building, the gallery typically holds two simultaneous exhibitions every six weeks, besides its maintaining a large inventory of regional works and hosting artist talks and demonstrations. This week, Groveland celebrates its milestone with the first of three exhibitions that help tell the story of the gallery. First up, “Past,” features artists that have been part of the community since its beginning in 1973. That will be followed up in “Present,” and “Future,” taking place over the summer. In all, 75 artists will be represented. “Past” takes place Saturday, May 6, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Groveland Gallery (free). More information here.

Bagatelles, Maksimal and Piano Quintet

The Chamber Music Society of Minnesota mixes Beethoven with Schumann, plus a new piece by American composer Daniel Temkin. Composed for solo piano and published late in his career, Beethoven’s Bagatelles are six character pieces written as a cycle and dedicated to his brother. He wrote to his publisher about the music: “They are probably the best I’ve written.” Beethoven’s music will be paired with music inspired by his artistry at CMSM’s concert. Temkin found inspiration from Beethoven in his creation of Maksimal for violin and piano, which will get its Minnesota premiere. It’s dedicated to violinist Ariana Kim, artistic director of CMSM, and guest Lithuanian pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute. Besides performing Beethoven and Maksimal, Jokubaviciute also will join the CMSM musicians for Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-Flat, Op. 44. Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at Sundin Music Hall ($25). More information here.