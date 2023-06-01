From Hmong arts to smooth jazz, to outdoor arts and music, the Twin Cities is rolling into June with lots of energy. Catch a play put together by Arian Moayed, who you may recognize from the hit TV show “Succession.” Also this week: the Cafesjian Art Museum (CAT) hosts its second exhibition since opening, Hmong Arts and music are livening up the Landmark Center, Wenso Ashby heads to the Capri, and the Edina Art Fair and Loring Alley Live bring arts to the outdoors.

The Courtroom: A Reenactment of One Woman’s Deportation Proceedings

Arian Moayed, who plays Stewy Hosseini on the HBO TV show “Succession,” also has a background in theater as a director, actor, and playwright. His play, “The Courtroom: A Reenactment of One Woman’s Deportation Proceedings,” is constructed through court transcripts, illuminating the experiences of the U.S.’ broken immigration system. James Rodríguez directs. Performances take place at a courtroom at Hamline University and the Jungle, so double check the location when you get your ticket.

This weekend’s performances are at Hamline with performances at The Jungle beginning June 13. Previews are Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. and opening night is Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m., The show starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, through July 2. (Tickets are $45. If an audience member needs to pay less, they can choose to do so. Likewise by selecting to pay more than the market price, you help cover the cost of someone else’s ticket.) More information here.

Highlights of the Cafesjian Collection

You won’t be able to eat the fries at the next exhibition opening at the Cafesjian Art Trust, but you can marvel at John Miller’s french fry sculpture as part of the 60 works that will be on view. It’s the museum’s second exhibition since its grand opening last year. This go round, CAT will highlight beautiful glass works in its collection as well as other types of art— including automatons, decorative arts and jewelry, and more. There are paintings as well, like a seascape by 19th century impressionist Henry Moret, a glass house sculpture by Therman Statom, plus the museum’s permanently displayed items, including two works by Dale Chihuly. “Highlights” opens June 1 and runs through October 14, 2023. The opening reception takes place Friday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cafesjian Art Trust in Shoreview ($12.50 advanced tickets). More information here.

2023 MN Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival

Experience Hmong culture and music with a showcase of artists and arts organizations in convergence. Hear the sound of the Qeej, a type of bamboo pipe, and other Hmong instruments played by Hmong musicians. Pick out a new quilt or other craft item at the arts market, and peruse exhibits that share learning about Hmong history and culture. There’s going to be lots of food, so plan to come hungry. Sunday, June 5 at the Landmark Center, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free). More information here.

House of Jazz

The Capri Theater celebrates Black Music Month by celebrating the music of American contemporary jazz pianist and composer Wenso Ashby. Get a mix of funk, neo-soul, and relaxing jazz, with performances by J. Michelle Caldwell, Zsamé Morgan, Keith Nance and Duane Smith. Saturday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Capri. ($25-40). More information here.

Edina Art Fair

Dive into art fair season at the Edina Art Fair, whose theme this year is the art of connection. Check out over 250 artists in the 50th & France area, and also take time to check out live music, a kids zone, craft beer gardens, a vintage clothing market and food galore. Friday, June 2, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 50th and France. More information here.

Loring Alley Live

Loring Alley Live is moving into the Loring Park for its third year, with free live music that includes Vittorio & The Bridges, Creeping Charlie, The Orange Goodness, Zoë Says Go and d’Lakes. Carnage The Executioner MCs the event, and Taqueria Victor Hugo will be selling tacos. Saturday, June 3, 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Loring Park. More information here.