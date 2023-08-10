Weekend Picks: Lakeside Guitar Festival, IndiaFest, and a folk opera

The world is full of serendipity. I wandered into the Night Club gallery the other day after other plans didn’t transpire, leaving me aimless on the streets of St. Paul. Voila, I was immersed in a world of conceptual art. That’s the kind of thing that happens in the Twin Cities.

I hope your week brings you lots of unexpected delights, and here are a few ideas to get you started. For one, you won’t want to miss this year’s Lakeside Guitar Festival, as well as the return of IndiaFest and the release of the new folk opera in progress “Grass Widow” by Eliza Blue and Jon Bakken. Also this week, Steve Kenny hits 75 shows at kj’s hideaway and Sona Jobarteh fills the Cedar with enchanting sound.

Night Club

Have you heard about the new night club in downtown St. Paul? Ok, it’s actually a gallery called Night Club, run by artists Emma Beatrez and Lee Noble. They started Night Club as a conceptual art study group and began hosting exhibitions from their home in Minneapolis two years ago. Earlier in 2023, they opened a storefront space on Wabasha Street, and are now open three days a week. The current exhibition, “Burning,” features a mix of conceptual art pieces that are delightfully weird. There’s “My Family,” (2023) by artist Randi Shandroski, depicting a bloodshot baby Jesus connected via ventilator to a family of disembodied heads. And Larí García’s intriguing “hades arrow” (2023), made from a dehydrated stingray. I also quite enjoyed García’s “veve puppetry,” (2022), made from velvet black gloves and crawfish heads, which rests surreptitiously on the windowsill. There’s also work by Lizzy Chemel, Nate Millstein, and Cade Duff, who are all worth the stop next time you find yourself in the area. The current show is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., through Sept. 2 (free). More information here.

2023 Lakeside Guitar Festival

Enjoy this summer weather at Como Lakeside Pavilion, where you might feel a breeze form the lake as you take in great music at the 2023 Lakeside Guitar Festival. Taking place over two days, the line-up features local gems like Charlie Parr, the Joyann Parker Duo and Paul Metzger, doing improvised modern banjo. You’ll also be able to see acts like Marc Ribot’s new organ trio The Jazz-Bins and jazz guitarist Rod Harris Jr., who can be seen in various film biopics, including “Cadillac Records,” “Bessie” and the upcoming musical film version of “The Color Purple” coming in December of this year. It’s the place to be for guitar enthusiasts of all stripes. After the fest, there’s going to be a special ticketed show/afterparty at the Turf Club, a fundraiser for Music Mission, featuring Marc Ribot, John Medeski, Carrie Rodriguez and Luke Jacobs Klezmerson. Friday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at Como Lakeside Pavilion, and Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. More information here.

Steve Kenny Quintet Coltrane Show

Steve Kenny hits the 75th week of his series “Saturday Night Jazz at kj’s hideaway” this week with a return of his band’s sendup of John Coltrane’s spiritual jazz brilliance, featuring Coltrane scholar and aficionado Kevin Washington on drums, as well as past and current members of the Jazz ensemble “Central Standard Time,” including Dave Brattain on sax, Kavyesh Kaviraj playing piano, and Ted Olsen on bass. Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m. at kj’s hideaway ($20). More information here.

IndiaFest

Celebrate Indian culture, heritage and food at India Day, with comedy shows, performances by dance groups including Ragamala Dance Academy and Katha Dance, Bollywood dancer Divya Maiya and more. Taste the sweetness of a mango lassi, get a henna tattoo, and peruse the jewelry and gift options, and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the India Association of Minnesota. And you can get there free on Metro Transit. Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds (free).More information here.

Eliza Blue: Grass Widow Release Show

South Dakota-based multi-instrumentalist Eliza Blue, who hosts the PBS traveling concert show “Wish You We’re Here with Eliza Blue,” released “The Grass Widow: Rough Drafts” on Aug. 4. It’s a preview into Blue’s new folk opera-in-progress. Take in Blue’s tunes, which she’ll perform alongside her collaborator Jon Bakken, in a show this week, with Elisha Marin and Bethany Lacktorin also performing. Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at Icehouse ($15 in advance, $20 day of show). More information here.

An Evening with Sona Jobarteh

Take in the magic of Sona Jobarteh’s work with the kora, a 21-stringed instrument from West Africa. With her heavenly voice and Gambian rhythms, Jobarteh takes the audience on a journey through griot traditions and exquisite sounds. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 ($32). More information here.