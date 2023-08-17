Weekend picks: The Jayhawks at Lake Harriet, Rhythmically Speaking dance and the Japanese Obon Festival

There’s still time to take advantage of the glorious thing that is Minnesota in the summer by heading to a slew of outdoor concerts and events, like the Jayhawks performing at the Lake Harriet Bandshell, 10th Wave performing outdoors in Northeast Minneapolis, and the Japanese Obon Festival over at Como Park. Also this week, Rhythmically Speaking shares a dual festival of dance for the screen and live dance in its fifth season of The Cohort, a series that brings together local and national choreographers for dance that draws its heart from rhythm. On Friday, Janet Lobberecht shares her gorgeous paintings at NE Sculpture, while after the weekend, Jonatha Brooke teams up with vocalist powerhouses Aby Wolf and Linnea Mohn for a show at the Dakota.

Rhythmically Speaking: The Cohort 2023: Stage and Screen

Rhythmically Speaking heads to the Southern Theater this week for its 15th summer production, featuring a cohort of local and national dancers creating work in the Jazz and American social dance traditions both live and for the screen. The company began incorporating dance films in 2022, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, working with curating partner Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema, based in Colorado, and working in partnership with the Boulder Jazz Dance Workshop and the Twin Cities Film Festival.

Rhythmically Speaking brings back the screen element of the show, featuring films by national dance film artists, as well as “RadioBody,” a work by artistic director Erinn Liebhard. Liebhard will also show a live piece in the production, called “Feist(meist)er.” Also in the live program, New York choreographer Cara Hagan will be showing a new piece called “SKIDD-ID-A-BOP, while Carlos Jones, from Buffalo, N.Y., brings funky rhythms in “Groove: A Communal Love.” The program features a new piece called “what time,” by local choreographer Laura Osterhaus Rosenstone. The live performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The films are screened Saturday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. at the Southern Theater ($14-16 for film event, $22-24 for live performances, 2 p.m matinee pay as you are, plus you get into the screen show free with a ticket to the live event). More information here.

The Jayhawks

Minnesota indy Americana legends the Jayhawks soar to the Lake Harriet Bandshell for an outdoor concert of hometown tunes. Emerging out of the Minneapolis scene in the mid-1980s, the band exploded in 1992 with the breakout hit, Hollywood Town Hall. Featuring original members singer/guitarist/songwriter Gary Louris and bassist/vocalist Marc Perlman, the band also consists today of drummer/vocalist Tim O’Reagan and keyboardist/backup vocalist Karen Grotberg. There aren’t too many days of the summer left to enjoy outdoor music concerts, and this is one that will be tough to beat. Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. (free). More information here.

Beginning Again at the End, new work by Janet Lobberecht

A dreamy incongruity floats and morphs throughout Janet Lobberecht’s recent work, featured beginning this week at NE Sculpture. Body parts emerge from blobby shapes, and floral colors wash through transcendent spaces, with moments of explosive exuberance. Entering the painting, you’re floating through water, or air, seeing a cacophony of figures, objects and places in your periphery. See these tender works at the opening reception with live music, or check it out next week at the artist talk. The opening reception takes place Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., and the artist talk is next Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 to 8 p.m. at NE Sculpture (free). More information here.

At Dusk: Outdoor Concert Series by 10th Wave

Get a dose of the future of classical music when the 10th Wave shares its summer series. The group focuses on music written in the last century, with a focus on underrepresented artists as well as local artists. They’ve got a lineup of new tunes that give a taste of what classical music written today sounds like. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to the show, taking place Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at Lutherie Lab, and Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. at University Lutheran Church of Hope Courtyard (free with suggested donation). More information here.

Japanese Obon Festival at Como Park

Get ready for taiko drumming, Yosokoi and other forms of traditional dance, martial arts, juggling, music and more at the Obon Festival, hosted by Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, Japan America Society of Minnesota, and Saint Paul Nagasaki Sister City Committee. Food and arts vendors, plus cultural organizations hold court throughout the park for the festivities, where you can immerse yourself in Japanese traditions, tastes and senses. The festival wraps up with a Bon Odori dance, welcoming the spirits of the dead, followed by a send-off of lanterns in the Japanese Garden and Frog Pond. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the grounds of the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory from 3 to 9 p.m. ($5 adults, $3 children and seniors — advanced tickets only). More information here.

Jonatha Brooke at The Dakota

Heading into next week, songwriting wiz Jonatha Brooke, who infuses sweetness with a bite, returns to the Dakota on Wednesday for a sneak peak of three new songs that will be featured in Brooke’s new musical, “Switched,” plus select songs from her back catalog. Guest vocalists Aby Wolf and Linnea Mohn join Brooke’s regular band as guest vocalists. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Dakota ($35/30). More information here.

