Haven’t caught on to the holiday cheer yet? It might be difficult to muster up what with war, inflation and an iceberg three times the size of New York City floating loose in the Arctic Ocean. Maybe a trip to the State Theatre to see “The New Standards Holiday Show” will help stir some good feeling, or perhaps the infectious energy of Balkan party band Orkestar Bez Ime at the Cedar could put a smile on your face. Nordic mythology more your thing? Head to In the Heart of the Beast’s Avalon Theatre to catch Fox & Beggar’s “VANAHEIMR: Stories of the Lesser.”

Also this week, local art curator Mike Curran has organized an exhibition of L.A.-based photographer Markele Cullins, who finds inspiration from a concept that comes up in a conversation between photographer Carrie Mae Weems and writer bell hooks in hooks’ “Art on My Mind.” In the dialogue, Weems ponders the possibility of Black subjects representing universal concerns, or “undocumented emotional realms.” Cullins riffs on that notion, particularly focusing queer friendship, spirituality and human’s relationship with nature. This week also marks the opening of the much anticipated John Biggers Seed Project on the Olson Memorial Highway bridge over Interstate Hwy. 94, and a silent auction/fundraiser for a new documentary about Lake Hiawatha (Bde Psíŋ).

‘Stories of the Lesser’

Live music, puppetry, poetry and contemporary dance fill Fox & Beggar’s production of “VANAHEIMR: Stories of the Lesser,” a piece that brings Norse mythology to life. Kat Parent has written an original score inspired by Scandinavian folk music, which is sung in Norwegian and accompanied by violin, cello, percussion and bells. Nat Allister produces and directs the work, with choreography by Gabby Abram, and shadow puppets created by Becca Mellstrom and Alex Young.

Thursday, Nov. 30, Friday, Dec. 1, and Sat., Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., through Dec. 9, at In the Heart of the Beast’s Avalon Theatre ($25-35). More information here.

‘Bde Psíŋ: Stories from the Water’

Back in the early 20th century, Lake Hiawatha wasn’t so much a lake as a marsh called Rice Lake. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board purchased the land around it and created a municipal golf course, and dredged the lake in order to divert more water toward Minnehaha Falls. A new documentary aimed at telling the story behind the lake, and its relationship with the Dakota people and Indigenous communities is in the works. It’s called “Bde Psíŋ: Stories from the Water,” with “Psíŋ” being the Dakota word for Rice. The filmmakers are doing a final push for funding, hosting a silent auction that will support completion of the new film.

Artist Sean Connaughty, who has spent the last nine years advocating for the lake, has donated several framed drawings, photographs and art objects for the auction. Meanwhile Falcon Gott, the documentary’s director, and film artist Bee Kakac will have photographs for sale.

Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Northern Coffeeworks (free). More information here.

‘The New Standards Holiday Show’

Minnesota’s own supergroup, made of Chan Poling of The Suburbs, John Munson from Semisonic and Trip Shakespeare, and vibraphone player Steve Roehm have been putting out their holiday extravaganza for 16 years, and it never disappoints. With loads of special guests, jazz standards, holiday cheer and lots of love, it’s a feel-good get-together that will turn any Scrooge into a holiday season enthusiast.

Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 and 8 p.m. at the State Theatre ($55-$135). More information here.

Honoring John Bigger

The John Biggers Seed Project is a long time in the making. Over 25 years ago, Patricia Phillips, owner of the Black Renaissance Gallery, came up with an idea to place a mural covering the sound wall at Olson Memorial Highway and Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis. John Biggers, a nationally recognized Black artist, designed the new mural, with the idea being that artists aged 15 to 72 would complete it. Local artists Seitu Jones and Ta-Coumba T. Aiken then commissioned emerging artists to paint Biggers’ design on a series of 16-foot panels, and a huge celebration took place in October 1996. Maya Angelou was at Black Renaissance gallery as part of the opening weekend celebration, as was Biggers.

Five years later, the mural was torn down to improve access and visibility for a new housing development called Heritage Park. At the time, city officials said they intended to replace the mural with a new work that honored Biggers. Now, it’s finally happening. The “John Biggers Seed Project” replaces a chain link fence on the Olson Bridge across Interstate Hwy. 94 with an artistic railing designed and engineered by SRF Consulting Group. Over 300 enamel panels are inserted in the railings, designed by local artists. Original project leaders Ta-Coumba T. Aiken and Seitu Jones have once again been a part of the new project, along with local artists Roger Cummings, Sayge Carroll, Adrienne Doyle, Esther Osayande, Chris Harrison, Jeremiah Bey Ellison and more.

Celebrations for the mural take place both at the bridge and at the Capri Theater. Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. (free). More information here.

‘A Melody of Kinship’

A new exhibition at Mirror Lab gallery in Minneapolis tests the capacity of photographs to capture human connection, intimacy and the many different kinds of love, especially for folks from Black communities. Exploring queer platonic friendship and more, “A Melody of Kinship” is Los Angeles-based interdisciplinary artist Markele Cullins’ first solo exhibition in the Midwest. For this body of work, Cullins photographed pairs of best friends and had them write letters to each other. Curated by Minneapolis-based curator Mike Curran, the exhibition brings together Cullins’ photographs, taken in places each friend couple felt stirred a sense of intimacy, and recordings of the letters themselves. The gallery also holds a reading area filled with texts on loan from Midway Contemporary Art, and a text by Tara Kaushik.

The opening reception takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., with the work on view through Dec. 16. More information here. More information here.

Orkestar Bez Ime

Balkan party band Orkestar Bez Ime is old enough to drink as they celebrate their 21st anniversary at the Cedar Cultural Center. With tunes from Bulgaria, Ukraine and Romania, as well as from Roma traditions in Eastern Europe, the high-energy group will have you dancing. You can pick up the group’s new album, called “21,” at the show. The Ukrainian Village Band opens, joined by fiddler Colleen Bertsch.

Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. at the Cedar, $16 in advance, $21 at the door. More information here.