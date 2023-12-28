The clock is ticking down to 2024, and it’s a great time to go say goodbye to 2023 with music, art and performance. Make a wish and go out with a bang, with Alpha Consumer, All Tomorrow’s Petty, Caroline Smith, or Barbara Cohen and her talented collaborators. Also this week: art by Robert DesJarlait will be on view in East Saint Paul, and in Marine on St. Croix, a radio play version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” awaits.

Alpha Consumer

The expansive talent of Alpha Consumer musicians JT Bates, Mike Lewis, and Jeremy Ylvisaker will take center stage twice at Icehouse for both a dinner and a late show set. Collectively, the band members have played with the likes of Andrew Bird, Bon Iver, Arcade Fire, The Pines, and more, and have a distinctive sound that’s both experimental and classic when they get together.

Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Icehouse ($17 in advance, $22 at the door). More information here.

Article continues after advertisement

All Tomorrow’s Petty

Looking for something fun to do with a group of friends, with good tunes played well and a genial vibe? All Tomorrow’s Petty fits the bill. The group, made up of Twin Cities musicians who have established careers, come together for their mutual respect for the late rocker, and know how to put on a party.

They perform with Molly Brandt on Thursday, December 28 and with LAAMAR on Friday, Dec. 29 at the Turf Club at 8:30 p.m. ($18-$20). More information here.

Robert DesJarlait: Mitig Giichaaginaan (Woodland Soul-Spirit)

Ojibwe artist Robert DesJarlait, a member of Red Lake Nation, will have work on view at ArT @ 967 Payne, a gallery on the East side of Saint Paul this week. An educator, activist, painter, muralist, writer, historian, and illustrator, DesJarlait’s colorful work blends dreamlike wonder with cultural motifs and symbolism. DesJarlait renewed focus on his painting full time beginning in 2019, after surviving two bouts with cancer. You can see the beauty of his new work at the show.

The opening reception takes place Friday, Dec. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (free). More information here.

Barbara Cohen + Little Lizard Reunion Concert

From Minnesota to Los Angeles and back again, Barbara Cohen has made all sorts of music, from the alt country/folk band Farm Accident to the triphop duo Brother Sun Sister Moon with Information Society’s Paul Robb, to the folk sounds of Little Lizard. Cohen has also established herself as a solo artist and as a composer for film and television. This week, she teams up with her former bandmates from Little Lizard for a reunion show, performing alongside cellist Jacqueline Ultan, guitarist Jeremy Ylivisaker and percussionist Marc Anderson. For the show, also featuring another Minneapolis band, the Hangups, Cohen will release her new single, a pensive ballad called “Let it Out.”

Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at The Hook & Ladder ($10-15). More information here.

Article continues after advertisement

Caroline Smith: Half About Being A Woman – 10 Year Anniversary Show

In 2013, Caroline Smith transitioned into a new stage of her career, releasing her first solo album after wide success with the post folk band Caroline Smith and the Good Night Sleeps. The new album, “Half About Being a Woman,” established Smith as a powerful songwriter with an edge of soul. Since then, Smith moved to Los Angeles, signing with Neon Gold Records as Your Smith, before moving to Stillwater with her partner, Adam To, and starting a restaurant. This week, Smith throws back to that first solo album with an anniversary concert along with special guests.

Rafaella opens Saturday, Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. ($22-$25). More information here.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” Live Radio Play + Brian Wicklund and the Barley Jacks

You’ve seen the film, now experience “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a radio play, complete with live sound effects and live music. Brian Wicklund and the Barley Jacks perform a mix of blues, bluegrass, bebop, Celtic music and more following the radio play until midnight, with food provided by Änna’s Bistro.

Sunday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at 121 Judd St, Marine on St Croix, ($35-$60). More information here.