It’s easy to feel a bit cooped up these days with the colder weather keeping us indoors, but never fear. You can still get your exercise in if you plan on dancing the night away. At the Cedar this weekend, you can get your steps in at their last blowout party before the holidays, as Alma Andina and Noche Chingona heat up the dance floor. You can also get your heartbeat going at Cloudland as Annie and the Bang Bang performs with Tender Years and Bev. For a dose of comedy, head to the History Theatre for Dane Stauffer’s annual cabaret shindig, or head to the Lowry Lab for Skylark Opera’s production of “The Gift of the Magi.” Also this week, the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery exhibits work by Donna Ray, and next Wednesday, rethink the season of giving with zAmya Theater.

Clay sculptor Donna Ray shows her interactive artworks at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery, in an exhibition that highlights women’s contributions to the world. With puzzles, spoons and other ceramic works, Ray employs symbolism and taps into mythic deities in her recent body of work. A resident artist at the museum, Ray has been researching women’s land ownership, education and power across the Americas, Africa and Asia, and creating works that she intends to spark conversation. You’ll be able to engage with the work at the opening reception on Friday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum, at 1256 Penn Ave. N. The exhibition runs through Feb. 3 (free). More information here.

Annie and the Bang Bang

Annie and the Bang Bang has been hitting their stride this year, releasing a double album (Radio Baby volumes 1 & 2) and two singles, and getting some ink across the pond, with a terrific review by Americana UK. They’ll be sliding into the Twin Cities venue Cloudland this week, playing with Twin Cities indy bands Tender Years and Bev. Saturday, Dec. 16, at 8:30 p.m. ($12). More information here.

‘The Gift of the Magi’

In O. Henry’s heartwarming Christmas story, a cash-strapped couple discover beautifully that it’s truly “the thought that counts.” First published in 1905, it’s as relevant today as it was back then, putting any modern day Hallmark holiday romances to shame. Skylark Opera takes on the tale in an adaptation by American composer David Conte and librettist Nicholas Giardini. James Barnett, who became Skylark’s artistic director earlier this year, directs the music for the production, while Karen Weber debuts with the company as stage director. Siena Forest and Tony Potts take on the lead roles, with Alyssa Burdick and Jeremiah Sanders taking on supporting characters, supported by an off-stage chorus. Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lowry Lab Theater at the Saint Paul Conservatory for the Performing Arts ($45). More information here.

‘Happy Holi-Dane’

Comic actor Dane Stauffer returns to the History Theatre for his fourth installment of “Happy Holi-Dane,” a variety show of familiar and not so familiar holiday tunes, funny sketches, storytelling and sparkle. A former cast member of the Brave New Workshop and “Triple Espresso,” Stauffer has most recently worked with the History Theatre in its delicious production of “Glensheen” as well as “The Defeat of Jesse James.” For his holiday show, Stauffer hosts an eclectic evening featuring special guests like Jennifer Maren (star of Glensheen), Stauffer’s longtime collaborator Beth Gilleland, vocal powerhouse Erin Schwab, Sandra Struthers (also of Glensheen), and Lee H Adams, the voice of the St. Paul Saints Baseball. A live band accompanies the show, led by music director and keyboardist Dan Chouinard. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ($30-$40). More information here.

Alma Andina with Noche Chingona

Get ready to move your body when Alma Adina hits the Cedar Cultural Center, bringing their mix of cumbia, South American folk music, salsa, Latin rock, reggaeton, batucada and more to the West Bank. Made up of musicians from Chile, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the U.S., the band has been kicking it in the Twin Cities for over seven years and are ready to party. They’ll be joined by Noche Chingona, with tunes curated by DJ TaliaKnight and queenDuin. Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cedar ($17 in advance, $22 at the door). More information here.

Yule See, Yule Remember

Next week, zAmya Theater Project makes its own spin on the holidays with a show created in a series of workshops at Minneapolis Central Library. Performed by people who live with housing instability and ally artists, the show muses on rent control, community care, and how to focus on the holiday spirit in these troubled times. The performance takes place Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pohlad Auditorium at the Downtown Minneapolis Central Library (free, donations accepted). More information here.