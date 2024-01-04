The new year brings a wealth of music and art around the Twin Cities, so set your resolutions toward getting out and taking it in. This week, experience Minnesota Orchestra’s new music director Thomas Søndergård is teaming up with violinist Augustin Hadelich at Orchestra Hall, and Martin Dosh gathers a huge group of top improvisors for the The Larry Schaefer Memorial Orchestra. Also this week, check out the convergence of pop, rock, folk and ethereal sounds at The Cedar, or rock out with punk bands at Cloudland. The Minneapolis Tattoo Festival also takes place this weekend, and Haley Lasche shares poetry at Bella Luna Studios.

Hazelcreak with Walker Rider, rosie and Dark Bunny

Ease into 2024 with a 4-band evening of mellow, groovy sounds that traverse porous boundaries of folk, rock, alt-country and pop genres. Hazelcreak, the outfit named after singer songwriter Benjamin Richter’s hometown, recently released a delicious single with Ava Levy called “Wallowing,” marking a new direction. Also on the bill, Emily Youel performs with her group Dark Bunny, Walker Rider reveals what’s hot coming out of Fargo, Minnesota, and 19 year old rosie shares their emerging talent in this intriguing show.

Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cedar ($17- $22). More information here.

Søndergård Conducts Enigma Variations

Any chance you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to strengthen your friendships in life? Perhaps you can find inspiration with a turn of the 20th century work by British composer Edward Elgar, who channeled the personalities of his friends— as well as the inside jokes he had with them— into a piece called “The Enigma Variations,” conducted by Minnesota Orchestra’s music director Thomas Søndergård this week. Elgar is grouped with three other British composers. Among them, Benjamin Britten gets the Augustin Hadelich treatment, in the celebrated violinist’s much anticipated return to Orchestra Hall to play Britten’s show-stopping Violin Concerto. The orchestra will also play the whimsical work, “Scapino,” composed by William Walton in 1941, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Idyll,” a nearly forgotten piece that was part of the Minnesota Orchestra’s The Listening Project— aimed at spotlighting music by historically underrepresented composers— in 2022.

Friday, January 5 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. ($44-$111). More information here.

Haley Lasche’s ONE Book Launch with Ginny Johnson and Billy McLauglin

I had a chance to listen to Haley Lasche’s sly wordplay at the Riot Act Reading Series, which took place at Northeast Sculpture Factory last October. I found myself delighted by Lasche’s understated reading of clever cadence and imagery, and made a note to keep an eye out for her forthcoming book. Lasche teaches at Century College and North Hennepin Community College, is the founder and editor of Concision Poetry Journal, and is the co-founder/editor/owner of Beauty School Editions with Paula Cisewski. The latter’s first publication, “One,” is also Lasche’s own premiere poetry collection. Hear a bit of it this weekend during an event that also features mindfulness educator Ginny Johnson and songwriter/composer Billy McLaughlin.

Friday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at Bella Luna Studios at the WOLF House Mpls (free, reservation required). More information here.

15th Annual Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Festival

Immerse yourself into the world of tattoo art and piercings at this gathering of artists, tattoo aficionados, and performers. People who have made their skin a canvas converge at the festival, while sword piercers, burlesque performers, sideshow acts and circus people provide entertainment throughout the three days.

Friday, Jan. 5 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hyatt Regency ($25 Day, $50 for 3-Day Pass). More information here.

Curve, Murf, Gay Witch Abortion, Greg Wheeler and The Poly Mall Cops

You’re in for a ride if you find yourself at Cloudland on Saturday, where beloved Twin Cities punk bands will be making some noise and putting on an intense show. Curve will be releasing its single, “Waves” and a music video from the group’s forthcoming album, coming out in 2024. They’ll be performing with Murf, Gay Witch Abortion, Greg Wheeler and Poly Mall Cops.

Saturday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Cloudland ($15). More information here.

Martin Dosh Presents: The Larry Schaefer Memorial Orchestra

Experimental improvisations abound as a large ensemble of jazz, Afrobeat and soul musicians converge at the Dakota for The Larry Schafer Memorial Orchestra for a practice of ephemerality and being in the moment magic. It’s a feast of sound as synth, guitar, brass, and a three-person strong percussion section, where anything goes. Bryan Nichols and John Keston take up electric piano and synth, Jeremy Ylvisaker and Dee Kesler play guitars, Erik Fratzke is on bass; Peter Goggin and Chris Thomson play saxophones; Jake Baldwin plays trumpet; Joey van Phillips, Martin Dosh, and Umar Malik take up the drums and percussion.

Sunday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Dakota ($15-$20). More information here.