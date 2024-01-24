Minneapolis shines a light on partners creating new opportunities with City support

Signs of recovery can be seen all around the City of Minneapolis. A new video series, Stories of Recovery, highlights some of the incredible rebuilding efforts happening in the city and the people behind the work. These profiles are a testament to the enduring commitment of community members creating a more equitable and inclusive Minneapolis.

In the wake of the significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the tragic events following George Floyd’s murder, these narratives showcase a variety of developments that are fostering a more prosperous city for all Minneapolis residents, business owners, and stakeholders.

In north Minneapolis, watch how the City supported the dream of two men, Calvin Littlejohn and Lester Royal, in renovating a building that is creating more opportunity for community members in that area.

In the Longfellow neighborhood, learn about the women who, with a little help from the City, are transforming the historic Coliseum building back to its original glory. The plan is for a community space, a business incubator, dining options, and more.

Across Lake Street, you’ll see how the City’s Developer Technical Assistance Program (D-TAP) is helping more people of color become real estate developers.

Just south of Lake Street, take a tour of one of the country’s only Black-owned distilleries, Du Nord Social Spirits, and find out what the owners are doing to help the community.

On West Lake Street, you’ll see another example of how City support enables real estate developers like Abe Demmaj grow their businesses and offer new opportunities to the community.

On Nicollet Avenue, learn how City policy and staff assistance paved the way for a new, large apartment building.

Near George Floyd Square, learn how the City’s financial support helped a beloved south Minneapolis church and non-profit developer expand its community outreach and add affordable housing.

The videos are presented in an interactive story map, hosted on the Minneapolis Forward website. The map pinpoints the locations of these developments and provides supplementary data with each story. For more information about any of the city’s programs, visit the City’s website.