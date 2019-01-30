Why Minnesota can’t get MNLARS right

As most of you who have listened to the recent news have heard, the much-maligned MNLARS (Minnesota License and Registration System) program has been front and center of many horror stories that speak of how technology has gone awry at the State of Minnesota.
How could this happen, many ask. As someone who was deeply involved with the MNLARS program for 30 months of its 10-year history, I have considerable insight to share. Basically, there are three reasons, most of which are not obvious or outright hidden from the general public.
-
- MNLARS, the state’s vehicle and titling system, is wicked complex! It is responsible for handling more than 1.8 million title transactions, issuing registrations for 6.5 million vehicles and collecting and carefully distributing more than $1.6 billion for the State of Minnesota each year. In addition, the State of Minnesota has passed laws resulting in more than 1,200 unique fees which can be validly combined in tens of thousands of ways. MNLARS is also queried by law enforcement officials more than 100,000 times per day to retrieve plate, registration and owner information. Although those are big numbers, they only account for a small part of the complexity of the entire system. That complexity is not unique to Minnesota. California, New Jersey, Vermont, Michigan, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Mexico and Connecticut have all experienced rough implementations to total project failures for replacement DMV system projects.
- Second, the State of Minnesota, like many states, has limited technical experience in large, custom-built software development projects of this scope and scale. I came from the financial services industry information technology area, which has a very mature software development process. When I arrived at MNLARS at the Department of Public Safety in April of 2015, there had not even been a rough sizing of how big this development effort would be, yet a due date was already set. The project had adequate funding but not adequate employee expertise. There was intense pressure to quickly move the project ahead towards a predefined due date. However, at the time I was involved, the Department of Vehicle Services staff could not even tell the software developers exactly how the system needed to work, which made a successful launch difficult at best.
- Roughly 80 percent of all vehicle registrations and close to 100 percent of vehicle titles are processed in person at something called a Deputy Registrar’s (DR) office. Most people do not know none of these DRs are state employees, but a combination of city, county and private employees who are paid approximately $38 million in fees each year. They have an association and an active lobbyist at the state Legislature to ensure these fees are not diminished and instead annually lobby to increase those fees. The Deputy Registrars barely prepared for the MNLARS launch, perhaps because they simply did not want this to happen and in many cases feared losing a lucrative business.
This is an issue that cannot be addressed by information technology professionals, but by the policy leaders of the State of Minnesota.
Sue Rohde has worked in Information Technology senior leadership for over 25 years in private sector financial services firms, devoting the last 12 years to leading large, complex Agile software development organizations. Although MNLARS started in 2009, Rohde’s involvement from April 2015 to September 2017 provided a unique opportunity to gain insight into the program. Currently Rohde acts as an Enterprise Agile Coach for public sector and Fortune 100 organizations.
Comments (4)
Considering the complexity and the instituional opposition to writing this software it will take very strong executive sponsorship to overcome obstacles, and state IT leaders must either step up to the plate or be set aside to ensure instituional politics are effectively managed.
There is a huge knowledge gap between lawmakers and sophisticated software execution. We see the problem rising in many ways both here in MN and at the federal level.
Watching Congress interview technical people, or even question witnesses about Facebook reveal the Congressional literacy to be woefully low, especially for actual oversight or INsight.
Software development demands some of the highest of skills and experience and working for the State probably won’t pay what a talented systems person can demand almost anywhere.
The article explained in much clearer language what happened with the rollout of the MNLARS, including the conflict of interest between deputy registrars role and a goal of customer self-service.
A close friend who buys and sells vehicles for a living says the system is working pretty well now, unless you make a mistake on a form. Then fixing it is challenging (he said).
Did naybody try to find a state system that was working well to adapt to MN? I suspect we thought we’d do it OUR way, and just didn’t have the skilled people or resources to get it out in time.
Haste makes waste. State information systems need to be among the most secure and user-friendly for everyone who needs them. It will never be cheap to get high quality, and someone (beside partisans in the the Legislature) needs to be watching who knows the systems development well-enough to judge its quality and can communicate results to the legislators.
Reporters should give us more detail as readers (like this piece does). The public has lots of talent and insight if they know the problems.
Thanks go to MinnPost and Ms. Rohde for shedding some light on this embarrassing and costly fiasco.
I have a question for the author. I’ve wondered about yet another part of the explanation for the MNLARS system being, basically, broken in its upgraded form.
How much of the in the trenches technology was new proprietary tech rather than tried and true open source technology? I have the sense, from my own experience overseeing large systems developed and deployed at another public agency, that things go worse when the way forward is improperly illuminated, in other words, there is not a good LAMP.
Is MNLARS based on a standard LAMP (or very similar) system, or does it rely in stead on expensive, iffy, shiny objects that may have been attractive to those making the decisions, at the time?